“Business Model”, With Douglas Brown and Shama Keskar of Nickelytics

As a part of my series about “Lessons From Inspirational Women Leaders in Tech”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Shama Keskar.

Shama Keskar has 14+ years of seasoned engineering experience and a proven track record of software engineering and leadership at tech giants Google, LinkedIn, Visa, and Amazon. Shama is the current Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder of adtech company Nickelytics, leading product roadmap and technology development as the company builds out the next generation marketplace for outdoor advertising. Nickelytics, a Techstars-backed company, delivers omnichannel ad campaigns by combining various out-of-home advertising inventory with powerful analytics, accurate attribution, and online retargeting.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

My upbringing was in a very conservative society where girls’ education is recommended but not highly encouraged. I was lucky that my parents believed in educating their girls against all odds and encouraged me to take up science and electronics. This motivated me to start studying science which eventually introduced me to computers. While pursuing my undergrad, I started studying programming by enrolling in nearby software institutes and that’s how my journey started.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

I had been working with my ex-colleagues from Google on a startup initiative when Nickelytics CEO, Judah Longgrear connected with me via LinkedIn in search of a CTO for his adtech company. After a couple of meetings and interviews, I decided to give it a try for a month to see if it was a mutual fit for us both. Soon after we started working together, we developed great chemistry and even started to complete each other’s sentences. At first, Nickelytics was looking for more of an official CTO type of role, but as we got further along in our discussions and started to understand all the value I was bringing, it became a no-brainer to be part of the co-founding team. Since I had previously worked at LinkedIn, it was a bit of a full-circle moment to have found my next big project on the platform.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Back in 2009, I had just joined LinkedIn as their Senior Engineering Manager. I had not seen or met LinkedIn’s CEO at that point. One fine morning, I parked my car behind one of LinkedIn’s buildings and entered the building through the back entrance. When I badged in and opened the door, a man came running behind me and was rushing to get in. His badge was not visible so I stopped him and asked him to show me his credentials before entering. When he showed me his badge, I was speechless. It was LinkedIn’s CEO and I apologized profusely. He kept reassuring me that I did the right thing, and he appreciated my due diligence. This incident taught me to do the right thing with no fear and helped me become a fearless leader down the line.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

When I was working at Google, I was going through a bad phase in my personal life. During this time, there were multiple instances when I had decided to give up my career and return to India. However, my parents and a few good friends stood by me through thick and thin. I learned the hard way to differentiate between personal and professional life.

At one point, I had left home late at night and spent the entire night at a bus stop with two large suitcases next to me ready to leave but I ended up finding the courage to pull myself back and stay. I believe that your job, money, and fame can always be taken away but no one can take away your talent. As long as you believe in yourself, you can achieve your career aspirations.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mother went against all odds to provide me with the best education. My mother got married at the age of 20 and managed to pursue her education while also taking care of our family. At one point, she even started working as a schoolteacher. After having 3 kids, she completed a master’s degree and won many awards throughout her professional journey. She also gave back to the community by guiding many women who were struggling to pursue careers. I have seen my mother’s struggle and how she stood up for herself and other women at a time when it wasn’t widely accepted. She taught me to be honest and fight against injustice. She always encouraged her children to pursue a good education so I owe everything to my mother.

Throughout my professional journey, I feel blessed to have worked with amazing people in Silicon Valley. I am and will always be grateful to these exceptional leaders, Keval Desai, Deep Nishar, David Henke, and Kiran Prasad.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I actually have three long-time favorite quotations that I bolstered throughout my life. I still find power in them.

“You never fail until you stop trying.” — Albert Einstein

“Leadership and learning are indispensable to each other.” — John F. Kennedy

“Commit to your long-term vision and ignore every setback along the way.” — Elon Musk

Somehow this combination worked for me because they all teach us to believe in ourselves and what we can do. I was super young in my career when I became a high-er up so that continuous thirst to learn made me the leader I am today. I learned to see the best in people even though it backfired on me at times. At the end of the day, it made me a strong, independent, and courageous leader.

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. We’d love to learn a bit about your company. What is the pain point that your company is helping to address?

Today, large-scale advertising is too expensive and complex for small and medium-sized businesses yet they represent 90 percent of companies worldwide and are the companies that need to build brand awareness the most. At Nickelytics, we use Big Data and automation to make effective advertising available to all. At the same, we are the exclusive partner to new mobility leaders who are always looking for creative ways to boost profit. Nickelytics allows advertisers to enjoy extended engagement with their audiences in ways other mediums simply cannot match. As we move towards recovery from the pandemic, more and more people are emerging from their homes and demanding outdoor experiences. Effective out-of-home advertising like Nickelytics will help brands to engage with digitally fatigued audiences more effectively.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

At Nickelytics, we help our customers connect what has traditionally been a very offline experience to the digital world. Many of our advertisers have already used out-of-home advertising in the past but have struggled to understand the success that these campaigns are driving to their overall marketing goals. Our platform understands their return on ad spend which is critical for overall business growth.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

COVID-19 poses a unique set of challenges for small to medium businesses as they claw their way toward recovery. Our current built-in solution enables small to medium advertisers to reach their target audience and clearly understand its ROI. As part of our next phase, we are working on simplifying real-world ads that can be launched with just a few clicks.

As COVID vaccines roll out, we are looking forward to many businesses reopening. The scalable and measurable solution we are building simplifies targeting and retargeting for advertisers by enabling them to launch real-world ads as quickly as launching an online ad.

Let’s zoom out a bit and talk in more broad terms. Are you currently satisfied with the status quo regarding women in Tech? What specific changes do you think are needed to change the status quo?

As of today, only 1% of American CEOs are female and CTOs only make up 0.7%. Considering the data, I’m certainly not satisfied. To change the status quo, young women need to see themselves represented in the C Suite and founder positions as well as speaking up for change.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women in Tech that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts? What would you suggest to address this?

Being the only female lead among a team of a dozen or so male leaders has its challenges. At one of my past employers in Seattle, there were instances when my voice was getting shut down or was not getting heard. For example, a male colleague of mine would remind me that he had more experience than me or if I brought new initiatives to the table, it would go unrecognized. When I tried to speak in meetings, I’d often get shut down but I always found a way to stand up for myself and be heard. Continuing to bring new ideas to the table with courageous leadership is a trait I learned in Silicon Valley. The perspective towards female leaders needs to change. Female colleagues need to support each other and discourage workplace conspiracies. When we accept and support other female leaders, it motivates them to take on new challenges and create innovative solutions.

What would you advise to another tech leader who initially went through years of successive growth, but has now reached a standstill. From your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth or sales and “restart their engines”?

First and foremost, ask for help. Join a meetup or networking event where you can and should ask for help. If you know exactly what you want to do, then act now. If you get information about a professional group or a mentor, connect with them immediately. Look for opportunities beyond your existing skills or build on your cross-functional skills and competencies. You can also identify a skill that’s trending well in the job market and tap into various online learning sites to get yourself up to speed.

In your specific industry what methods have you found to be most effective in order to find and attract the right customers? Can you share any stories or examples?

One of the core values of Nickelytics is a “customer first” approach. As I learned at Google, LinkedIn, and Amazon, it’s absolutely critical to make decisions from the customer perspective. We do a lot of internal dogfooding to ensure customer flows are optimal and simplified as well as meet their expectations which have resulted in earned trust with both our internal and external customers. The techniques, like the use of networks & referrals, different promotions events, discounts, taking action on customer feedback & reviews, etc., result in customer acquisition.

Based on your experience, can you share 3 or 4 strategies to give your customers the best possible user experience and customer service?

Customer experience is simply the calculation of every interaction and transaction a customer does with a product or service whether they are just browsing through your business or taking action in a pre-sale and post-sale. Having a strategy that defines actionable and measurable interactions with meaningful experiences delivers the best results for customers.

Understand your customer. It’s truly critical to understand customer needs and wants to connect and empathize with situations your customers face. It’s helpful to create personas so that customer service teams can recognize who specifically they’re serving and better relate to their needs. Bring teams and technology together. In today’s digital marketing world, we need to bring our teams and technology together to more effectively reach customers. Customers are demanding immediate gratification in a highly competitive market so speed is crucial. Amazon Prime’s same-day delivery is a great example of a service that met the customer demand for faster shipping. Timeliness is key. The businesses that anticipate customer needs, pain points and issues are doubling down on technology to rebound with teams and deliver with speed are ahead in the game. Customer feedback is essential to improvement. A continuous loop of actionable and measurable customer feedback is the most effective way to improve your products and services. It’s crucial for businesses to understand how to collect customer feedback, analyze it, and act on it. Communicating to customers that their feedback was valuable and improvements are being made is how you build trust and create positive customer relationships. Customer feedback can be collected through company surveys, review sites, and social media platforms. Responding to customers reasonably when they leave feedback is going to be a key strategy in 2021 and beyond.

As you likely know, this HBR article demonstrates that studies have shown that retaining customers can be far more lucrative than finding new ones. Do you use any specific initiatives to limit customer attrition or customer churn? Can you share some of your advice from your experience about how to limit customer churn?

Throughout my career, I worked for companies that are customer centric. Knowing your customers, analyzing and understanding their pain points, and anticipating their needs will help limit customer churn. Measurable KPIs such as returning customers, monthly active customers, and conversions will help analyze and improve product health. Defining your most valuable customers to target and retarget will also result in limiting churn. At Nickelytics, we are leveraging our CRM system to gain insights into the needs and wants of our customers and using that data to create more personalized and targeted campaigns that are likely to resonate with those audiences. We also have a continuous feedback loop that we measure and analyze to make product improvisations and keep customers informed.

Here is the main question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to create a very successful tech company? Please share a story or an example for each.

Concept: Solving a large problem that exists in the marketplace is crucial for any business concept. When I joined SpringSeattle, my good friends Nicole, Sam, and I understood the early-stage founder’s pain point of struggling to connect with a network and we created an organization to help founders find tools and technologies to accelerate their businesses.

Team: When I initially joined Nickelytics in an advisor/CTO role, I immediately loved the one-team approach. Each team member’s entrepreneurial and diverse background as well as the chemistry shared between founders were all aligned with my values and ultimately led to my accepting a CTO and Co-founder role within the company.

Business Model: The business model is a strategy to make revenue for your company.

They typically include sources of income, pricing, operating expenses, and profit margin which are all essential elements of the company’s financial health. Throughout my career at Fortune 500 companies, I have seen both products launch successfully and products shelved that lacked opportunity. It’s critical to understand the space in which you’re selling, get the numbers right, and have a sound business model to be successful.

Adequate resources: Not every idea or concept needs funding from day one. At a prior company, we identified free software to build websites and used our network to find advisors and mentors to guide us. As long as you’re determined and resourceful, you can succeed. Not every opportunity begins with funding and more often begins with support from friends and family.

Speed: I’ll stress again that timeliness is key to have an edge in today’s competitive landscape. Integrating your teams with technology will build customer service strategies that are both human and efficient.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Here are the final “meaty” questions of our discussion. You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The time has come to say NO to hate of any kind. Throughout the pandemic, our country has witnessed movements to combat racism through the Black Lives Matter movement and now the AAPI communities. Currently, our country is witnessing racism and attacks on Asian communities that have resulted in a movement. I believe it’s time to bring a diverse population together and be more inclusive. More and more companies are now making diversity and inclusion a priority and I think that’s the right next step. At Nickelytics, we have a very diverse workforce and have adopted an open and transparent culture to be more inclusive. It’s time to change this mindset and cultivate an inclusive culture within our homes, schools, and workplaces.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Back when I was working in Silicon Valley, my plan was to join Tesla after my time at LinkedIn. Destiny had something else planned for me and I ultimately settled in the Seattle area. I have no regrets but back then, I wanted to join Tesla as I am a huge admirer of Tesla — both the product and their CEO Elon Musk.

I would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with him because he is a real visionary and has made big changes in people’s lives and continues to do so despite many ups and downs including inspiring his team. One of the key tenets of transformational leadershipis having a vision and getting others to not only believe in it but inspired enough to help make it happen. In one of the interviews, he had explained, “You have to have a very compelling goal for the company… ”

Though I am not a big fan of micro-management, I love how he articulates “stretch goals” that encourage and motivate his team to believe in something unbelievable. I would love to learn more about this as well as how he embraces his failures and criticism yet still manages to innovate. There is still so much to learn from him, and I would be honored to meet him.

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspirational, and we wish you only continued success!