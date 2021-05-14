Kristine Moody of Team Magnus: “No duplication”

The best way forward for wealth creation, wealth distribution and inclusiveness is to harness the talent of the millions who haven’t been told their own value. Small, cheap loans allow a talented, self-disciplined chef, artisan or store manager to build the business they are capable of, without competing against people whose lazy habits are subsidized by their network. Ingrained structures of privilege come with built-in opportunity cost for society as a whole.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Kristine Moody. She has been running the fast-growing kids' sports brand Team Magnus since 2010.

Before that she worked for CNBC in London as their European stock market commentator, after an initial stint as a graduate trainee with the Financial Times Group, also in London. She honed her interest in entrepreneurship and business management further as editor of the Norwegian business magazine Kapital, modelled on Forbes magazine, where she gained a 360 degree understanding of how small companies start and how they flourish.

Her own eureka moment came after her return to the UK. British kids are traditionally not as well equipped for all season outdoors play as in her native Scandinavia. Together with product designers and manufacturers in Europe and China she developed a range of essential, fun and attractive-looking gear to keep kids active. Her son Magnus and his little friends were the first product testers, which proved invaluable. From reinventing summer staples like slip and slides with an XL version including user-friendly design features, and softer, neoprene soccer balls and footballs intended for bare feet and arms, to cool weather protection like 5mm shorty wetsuit for kids and fun, flexible training skis, Team Magnus keeps innovating.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share with us the “backstory” about what brought you to this specific career path?

Working as a graduate business reporter for the Financial Times group, I learned to be pushy. Later I was the European stock market commentator for CNBC, and back in my native Norway, I became editor of a business magazine. You can’t deliver decent news reporting if you take no for an answer. That skill — turning someone you never met, maybe a skeptical interviewee, into an ally within an hour of first shaking hands — obviously helps entrepreneurs too.

Team Magnus’ turnover goal for the next 12 months is $10mln based on our exceptional start to 2021. That’s a doubling year on year, and we need to get everyone on board. The manufacturers, freight agents, warehousing, and all our different service suppliers need to believe we’re going places and we need to muscle our way to the front of everyone’s line. Gaining customers on Amazon isn’t hard — it’s the nuts and bolts of getting our great products to their doorstep.

Can you explain to our readers why you are an authority about selling on Amazon.com?

Team Magnus isn’t the most metric-focused of Amazon vendor, but growth has been fast and the Amazon benefits have accumulated: platinum search words, account management, unlimited storage space, fast processing of our consignments in FBA warehouses and Amazon Brand Analytics. Overall, we recognize that Amazon is increasingly making helpful tools available to us. I reckon we did it the right way, despite zero input from the Amazon vendor software solutions which tell you they have all the answers.

We don’t monitor Amazon competitors in our sector that closely. Team Magnus designs and markets entry level sports gear and outdoors equipment for kids. We have complete focus on un-met needs rather than pricing opportunities in established e-commerce sectors. I know there are some Amazon vendor rules knocking around, for example relating to high value, lightweight items. Some vendors maybe look at shipping bands and work out their product portfolio from that. We’ve been reckless in that regard — we love it when a Juneau mom buys two of our Tundra wolf sleds in September, or when we get Incog water gun orders for a family on a US military base in the Pacific. I know these are kids who are shut out from the choice that the rest of the world have. Most retailers aren’t willing to absorb the shipping costs.

On Amazon, Team Magnus thinks like a brand and we act like a brand. We recruit families for decades of gift-buying. I enjoy sharing tips about Amazon trading because I feel Team Magnus has struck a great balance between high profit margins and an authentic sense of fun. We bring products which we love to families worldwide. You can’t think like a brand or push for innovative products 30% or 50% of the time. You need to go all in.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started this career?

My Taiwanese colleague Kiwi and I were sitting in a brightly lit meeting room in Shantou alongside Thomas, our long-time agent in China. The range of classic water guns on display on the walls ran into the hundreds, and we had just toured the large factory floor where daily unit production clearly ran into the thousands. We learnt that Thailand was the biggest global market for water guns in the world, not the US as I had anticipated. The factory engineer was chain-smoking as he and the sales director bellowed back and forth in a rapid mix of Cantonese and Mandarin with Kiwi and Thomas. On the table in front of us we had printouts of the CAD drawings of the Team Magnus water gun, the Incog. The illustrations were steely grey and they looked more like a hidden James Bond gadget than the yellow, mint green and baby blue water guns on the walls. I struggled to follow what the four Chinese speakers were discussing, and I felt our design proposition must seem totally alien to the factory management, who were clearly very successful doing what they had always been doing. What would they make of a tiny European company like ours, which manufactures mini skis in Scotland?

Then the engineer, not a young man, picked up his cigarette pack, strutted the floor with the pack hidden out of sight, and suddenly jumped into a spy film shooting pose. He laughed so hard, and it was clear that he loved our idea of an incognito water gun, with all the surprise and the deception that we wanted to achieve with the Team Magnus design.

The launch of the Incog was months late because the development of the tools took a long time. Our partners in Shantou and our agent are consummate professionals, and we worked to perfect the end product for a long time. We missed important spring trading, but the returns stats are below 2% for the Incog. We know we have a winning product for decades ahead.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Mistakes aren’t funny when it’s your cash. You can maybe laugh later if you manage to turn it around into a lesson like you say. Lisa, my colleague in operations, and I spent February and March 2020 rolling our eyes at the pandemic media coverage. Back then we were lockdown skeptics. Lisa was planning her wedding and we were in the “it’s just the flu” camp. We booked production capacity and freight as normal in the first quarter, but embarrassingly we didn’t book the FBA shipments immediately. Then, in our inboxes in mid-March, we receive Amazon notifications that their warehouses were shut for new FBA shipments until further notice. With six 40HQ containers underway and nowhere to deliver them, it didn’t feel like a fun mistake.

Lisa worked literally day and night to set up the domestic US account and the software integrations needed for warehousing and fulfilment through UPS. What’s more, her wedding was cancelled…. the whole distribution was torn up overnight, and to create a parallel system in a couple of weeks was a heroic feat by her and the UPS team she worked with. We are located in Europe, so it wasn’t a given that we would succeed.

It goes without saying that Team Magnus is stronger for it. Not just because we have two separate, robust distribution systems, both of which have strong history and wide data. More importantly, setbacks don’t get much bigger! We coped! We’re good at keeping a cool head these days. Happy ending to the story is that Lisa managed to sneak in an autumn wedding to her Rachael right before the second lockdown in the UK.

Are you working on any exciting projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Our product designer just completed the latest iteration of our racing pool for kids. I always thought classic pools were pretty lame — I raised three kids and tried hard to get them to a lake or shoreline, even when they were small. Being plonked down on your butt and splashing water with your hands is only fun for so long, and that’s the verdict of a three year old! That’s why we’ve gamified the old paddling pools. We’re designing it for some swimming tuition, adding features for ball games, and it even allows siblings to race.

While running a company as a single mother, exercise is been something I have to squeeze in with conscious effort and integrate it into daily life instead of setting aside dedicated training sessions. As a parent in a digital world, we have to put the same conscious effort into helping our kids build their own motor skills. Make everyday activities a little more physical, inject a little more exertion, and rethink a static activity to make it dynamic. It will pay huge dividends for their future health.

Ok. Let’s jump to the core of our discussion. You are a seasoned Amazon expert. Can you share with our reader’s five, non-intuitive, insider tips, in order to be as successful as possible on Amazon? Please share a story or example for each.

Careful assessment of FBA and FBM: Generally, I am a fan of everything Amazon is achieving for customers. Their yardsticks make a lot of sense: If they reward review quantity, speedy query handling and competitive pricing with rising visibility, that’s a set-up which benefits Amazon’s customers.

However, customers who filter for Prime products only are driving up costs overall, for themselves as well as for the vendors. In our sector, if a customer can’t make our Tundra wolf mini skis work for their 8-year-old, then we can share a lot of info about teaching kids to ski, or send videos, diagrams or spare parts if needed — naturally free of charge. We have a comprehensive in-house manual for responding fairly and helpfully, and all our colleagues are invested in, and care about, outdoor living. There is no such expertise amongst Amazon staff. When they handle a return, it’s close to an automatic process. The product is shipped back and forth, it might be destroyed after use, everyone has wasted time and the kid ends up disappointed. A little expert customer care would have avoided all that. If you want to keep the dialogue going with your audience, then you need to own the fulfilment. This is more work for you, and you jeopardize the traffic that comes with a Prime badge. I would advise switching the buy box between your FBM and FBA offerings with price adjustments depending on your inventory situation, and try to keep as much customer care in-house as you can afford. Great for reviews too, if not just for lower returns stats.

Conversions are cheaper than traffic! Particularly when you’re launching a new product, conversion rates make up for low page visits. Most of the time, the Team Magnus neoprene balls for pools and beaches aren’t a great online product as people buy them at the holiday destination instead of packing inflated balls or packing deflated balls with pumps. However, across several European Amazon markets and on amazon.com we see conversion rates as high as 30%. It tends to suggest that your product visibility is limited and customers land on your product detail page because they know your brand, or they used a long tail search word. However, you can still get to dozens of units a day for low traffic items with the right design and the right reviews. Invest in Vine reviews and in a product title that generates great visibility for a well-tailored niche search. That’s more cost-effective than chasing a page one ranking for a huge volume keyword.

Category choices: we wizened up to bestseller banners a little late. Mothers and fathers are busy! If they see 1000+ reviews and an orange bestseller banner they feel it saves them research. We’re more careful about category selection now to ensure the browser node is sufficiently large to offer bestseller banners when you climb to #1. Our junior swim ponchos are a great example of this. It could be a bathrobe, it could be a beach towel, and it could be a surf poncho. We’ve chosen different approaches in Germany, Spain and the US to combine a product title and a category choice for a realistic shot at #1 unit sales while keeping maximum traffic. If we’re not too busy, we try to make time to challenge sneaky competitors who drop their irrelevant low ranked offer from a crazy traffic category like pool floats into a less competitive category like inflatable slides, to gain an instant bestseller banner. If we’re ranked second or third, it’s worth it for the instant sales gains once that golden banner is awarded!

Read: It’s gone out of fashion. You’re not blessed with “intuition” for packaging rules for soft fabrics in Amazon warehouses, labelling mixed SKU consignments or for toy safety standards in the EU. There’s no fun 20-sec video for it. You need to suck it up and read some boring stuff. Getting it right the first time through research is massively undervalued. I think Amazon vendors are probably better and harder-working than most, and they understand the impact of Amazon policy changes. Generally speaking in entrepreneurship, there’s a massive emphasis on both vision and on a combination of product development and forecasting. To me, investors often neglect the essential qualities for execution. They are very different from the qualities which go into raising funds.

No duplication: This is general business advice to control your costs. The single easiest efficiency gain in any company of any size is to minimize duplication. If you hand over a straightforward project to a colleague, like setting a shipping policy or finding a packaging supplier, don’t give an overlapping task to another team member. You need to trust the diligence and the decision-making of each and every one. For this approach to succeed, you need self-reliant colleagues so that two or three people don’t end up chipping in and slowing everything down. Very few business decisions require brainstorming — they require thoroughness. I apply the same “no duplication” policy to complex research. Let’s say Amazon pushes some of our warehousing to Poland and the Czech Republic — this is beyond our control and we then have to jump on a ton of new compliance issues. We’ve always directed all of our capital to product development and inventory, not to consultants. I’ll find a Czech and Polish speaker and we’ll work our way through the government sites on sales tax to learn how to calculate and submit our tax obligations correctly. You can’t do 80% of that sort of work and decide you’re tired and that you’ll revisit next week. Its complex and the reality is you’ll forget how you navigated and what you learnt. You just have to press on until this is completed. We’re big into finishing boring things and we try hard not to procrastinate. If you want a short, productive working week, my single best tip is to get the worst work done first each day.

Amazon sellers have a reputation for being great guerilla marketers. Do you use any clever and innovative marketing strategies that you think large legacy companies should consider adopting?

Everyone knows there’s no better marketing tool than a sale. You sell one unit and it sits in someone’s home with your branding on it. We are less focused on digital marketing than we are on unique selling points, pleasing packaging, fun branding, a portfolio of relevant products, fast after-care and overall responsiveness. That way, you tick two boxes. You lower your return stats, which is a huge saving, and you get a cost-free second order, which saves not just PPC campaign costs, but strategic focus too.

I guess a lot of CEOs should be closer to the customer care staff instead of reading reports filtered through layers of their corporation. It wouldn’t do them any harm to sit in for a day in a call center. Instead of their financial director presenting them with cost category developments, they would hear and feel where the unnecessary costs are. A lot of customers have genuinely good ideas for sales gains too, through add-ons for example.

Because of the position that you are in, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Micro-lending every time. Access to capital is as unfairly split as access to education. Cheap security-free loans with an innovative checklist from the lender would free up a lot of creativity. Speaking to people in a position of wealth, I am astonished how little they value conscientiousness in business — they ignore blatant red flags from self-aggrandizing company founders. The wrong people attract the risk capital again and again.

Many young people don’t know their own worth until they’re parachuted into entrepreneurship. If you are self-reliant, if you are dogged, if you are conscientious, then you are worth more than some entitled T20 graduate whose parents paved their way. I am quick to let go of team members with what you call a “legacy company” mindset. Sorry, hon, there is no tech support, there is no secretary, that recent graduate has her own big tasks and she won’t help you with some small admin job.

The best way forward for wealth creation, wealth distribution and inclusiveness is to harness the talent of the millions who haven’t been told their own value. Small, cheap loans allow a talented, self-disciplined chef, artisan or store manager to build the business they are capable of, without competing against people whose lazy habits are subsidized by their network. Ingrained structures of privilege come with built-in opportunity cost for society as a whole.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Ernest Hemingway said that the only way to find out if you can trust someone, is to trust them.

In my own modest life context, I’ve shown a great deal of financial trust in shareholders and I am glad of that. We have had each other’s backs. Similarly, we handed a lot to a representative in China whose style I liked and is now integral to our success. If you’re forwarding hundreds of thousands of dollars of your own capital to someone in a jurisdiction where you don’t have the resources to pursue anyone, then you have taken a leap. I find the same trusting approach has worked with young colleagues. If you think they have it in them, then go ahead, hand over the big decisions. “Testing” people spoils the beauty.

Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

The big film directors pull together the most incredible projects. Surely they are the most talented people in the world? There are so many things involved including having both the artistry and bravery to protect that artistry while you raise funds, managing so many literally dramatic people, the technical expertise, and the commercial savvy. The journey from good manuscript to global cinema screens awes me. I’d like to share a particular kudos to Sam Mendes, whose one shot style filming of 1917 means he could lecture business leaders all around the world. A simple idea — allowing the audience to walk through the trenches and no man’s land of WW1 — together with consummate planning — a single shot war film complete with aerial fighting — gives us all a stunning experience. Additionally, the director 3 Oscars.

Thank you so much for these great insights. This was very enlightening!