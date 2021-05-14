Amos Whitney of Weinberg & Schwartz: “Be proud of what you do!”

Get organized, stay organized, and improve your organizational processes. No good story other than to say that I find that taking the extra time to get organized and plan ahead reduces stress and anxiety almost like nothing else.

As a part of my series about “5 things I wish someone told me when I first became an attorney” I had the pleasure of interviewing Amos Whitney.

Amos is a Partner at Weinberg & Schwartz, L.L.C., a Maryland-based law firm that specializes in family law. Amos’ practice covers all areas of Family Law: Divorce, Child Custody, Child Support, Protecting and Dividing Marital Assets, Alimony, Separation Agreements and Domestic Violence Hearings. He often works on high-conflict divorce cases and cases involving complex financial matters. An active participant in the Family Law Section of the Howard County, Maryland Bar Association, Amos received his Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Maryland, College Park and his Juris Doctor from the University of Maryland, School of Law in May 2009.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit more. What is the “backstory” that brought you to this particular career path in Law?

To be honest, my career path found me. I did not take one family law-related course in law school. When I graduated from law school, my first job was as a judicial law clerk. Ten months into my clerkship (a year-long position), I was not looking to get into family law. But then my mentor-turned-partners began recruiting me and I gave family law a shot. I have been doing it ever since.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your law career?

During my clerkship (i.e. year one of my legal career) I sat in the gallery and watched a hearing in which my father (30+ years in his career) was representing a very difficult, incarcerated client. The client was upset with my father’s representation. Before the hearing began, the client looked around the courtroom and saw me. He asked me if I was a lawyer and if I could step in and replace… my dad. I said I thought he was in good hands and I was not available.

As far as funny family law stories, I have tons. I was asked to hold what remained of a several-year-old umbilical cord. I have authorized investigatory trips to bars and strip clubs. I have watched more homemade “adult” videos than I care to mention and I have had to subscribe to “adult” webcam services for cases.

On a positive note, one of my former clients was recently profiled for re-marrying the same person from whom I helped divorce years prior. That was a beautiful story.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

COVID has forced the legal world to vault into the 21st century. The things that courts are routinely doing today would have NEVER happened a year ago. We are conducting all sorts of hearings remotely — including contested adversarial hearings. We are submitting all of our exhibits electronically and in advance of trial. These things almost sound commonplace in 2021, but in 2019 they were unheard of!

Every hearing was in person, which meant being on the clock driving to the courthouse, checking in with the court clerk, waiting for your case to be called, etc. Now, very frequently attorneys and litigants aren’t leaving their homes or offices for most appearances.

But with that big change comes new challenges. Your witnesses and clients need to be prepped to testify remotely. In addition to attire (from the shoulders up at least for zoom hearings), the background/location of your testifying witnesses is important. Figuring out how to evolve your practice and be first in line when it comes to the best new legal practices, techniques and approaches are paramount today.

What are some of the most interesting cases you have been involved in? Without sharing anything confidential can you share any stories?

I had a case where the opposing side had a very serious and sad diagnosis (cancer related). The diagnosis alone made the individual very sympathetic. But this person used that diagnosis as cover for a significant amount of bad-faith/possibly-fraudulent behavior. Walking the tight-rope of being respectful of the diagnosis (and knowing the court’s likely sympathetic view towards the litigant) while seeking relief from the Court to investigate the behavior through an intensive discovery process was difficult.

Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

Two kinds of people really inspire me. The ones who do amazing things at personal expense or cost to themselves, and the ones that simply say “why not me” and go out and do something and become wildly successful. The tech industry is littered with stories like this.

My firm recently represented an individual who makes a great living making youtube videos about outdoor life. Many people enjoy being outside. This person not only enjoys the outdoors but started making videos about it. Flash forward a few years later and hundreds of thousands of subscribers later and you have a self-made millionaire following their passion.

What advice would you give to a young person considering a career in law?

In many fields, the practice of law is a service industry. It’s not necessarily limited to statutes, rules, or case law. Successfully managing clients — their expectations, fears, needs, wants, etc. — can be the hardest part. Especially in Family Law!

Also maximize your network by using social media to let everyone know what you do!

If you had the ability to make three reforms in our judicial/legal system, which three would you start with? Why?

My state requires judges to run for election after being appointed by the governor. The act of campaigning is completely contrary to the role of a judge. There should not be any pre-judging or promising someone on the campaign as to how a prospective judge would handle any type of case. Judges need the flexibility to make decisions on a case-by-case basis, without any second thought about how they got elected. Also, many of the very people who support judges’ campaigns are the attorneys who end up before those judges trying cases. That is a whole other conflict of interest issue.

On a national level, the politicization of the federal bench is simply a shame and undermines everyone’s perception of neutrality and getting a fair trial.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

In my personal life, my family law cases make me appreciate my own family so much more. When I see the type of personal madness that family law disputes bring out of people, I can forgive the little stuff that annoys anyone about those close to them.

On the professional side, I try to have at least one pro bono case at all times. Family law situations seem routine to outsiders, but to those going through them, there is nothing more important. So I try to make sure that I take some time each year to devote to those who can’t afford a private attorney.

I also try to make family law approachable and share updates and perspectives on changes in the industry via my YouTube Channel.

I know this is not an easy job. What drives you?

My friends ask me this sometimes and I say the same thing every time. Most of my clients are extremely grateful for my services. They are often going through the worst part of their life and they need someone to get them to the other side and a new chapter in life. When that is over and the fog lifts, my clients remember that I was there for them. Around the holidays, I get cards, gifts, donations in my name…some clients send things for my children. It’s a great reminder of how much I have been able to help people over the years.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

Get organized, stay organized, and improve your organizational processes. No good story other than to say that I find that taking the extra time to get organized and plan ahead reduces stress and anxiety almost like nothing else. The same approach will not work in every situation. To truly be a good attorney, you have to be the one who adapts to your client’s needs and each unique situation. Family law attorney = part-time (amateur) therapist. Very early in my career, I had a very emotional client who cried a lot. A LOT. I could not help but listen to them vent about issues in the case that were not necessarily legal issues. Once they got that out of their system, we could move on to my actual job. Someone did tell me this but I think it is important anyway — in family law the legal standard often boils down to the “best interest of the child”. But what is the “best interest of the child”? There is room for so much creativity and outside-of-the-box thinking (when done in good-faith). Be proud of what you do! The legal industry often has a bad reputation, and divorce attorneys, in particular, are not well-liked or celebrated. But as I mentioned above, I have been able to be a positive force for a lot of people and children. It’s an interesting practice of law with great stories, and most of your friends/family, will get curious about your work at least once or twice in their lifetime…

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

In my specific practice of law, I would love to share a meal with and pick the brain of Laura Wasser. Laura is a high-profile divorce attorney to many celebrities and those cases present a number of complications that I find fascinating, from managing bad publicity or keeping salacious details out of the press, to the extraordinary living arrangements of the children involved. Divorce and child custody cases are hard enough when the paparazzi aren’t chasing your client’s around.