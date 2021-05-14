H. Martin Seidel of IFM Therapeutics: “Don’t get too hung up on the job description when you’re hiring”

It’s never a mistake hiring someone with more experience than you thought you needed. That experience always comes in handy, especially if you’re working for a smaller company.

As a part of our series about the five things you need to successfully manage a large team, I had the pleasure of interviewing H. Martin Seidel, Chief Executive Officer of IFM Therapeutics.

Martin was named CEO of IFM Therapeutics in December, 2019 after first joining IFM as Executive Vice President of Research and Development in June, 2017.

Martin joined IFM from Novartis, where he was the Global Head of Strategic Alliances (BD&L) for the Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research (NIBR) from 2014–17. In that role, he and his team executed more than 70 deals that encompassed in-licenses, out-licenses, collaborations, acquisitions and equity investments with aggregate deal terms of >$1 billion in upfront/committed funds and total deal value >$8 billion. Prior to that, Martin was head of NIBR’s Genomics Institute of the Novartis Research Foundation (GNF), an institute of ~600 associates focused on drug discovery, target discovery and technology development. Over 11 years at GNF, he helped advance more than 40 clinical candidates, including 25 programs that progressed to the clinic, 13 new molecular entities that achieved positive clinical proof of concept and more than nine molecules that are now either FDA-approved drugs (Zykadia™/ceritinib, Odomzo®/sonedegib, Braftovi™/encorafenib, Mayzent® / siponimod) or in late-stage clinical development. He has served as Board Observer with IFM Therapeutics, Luc/Cadent Therapeutics, Surface Oncology, Raze Therapeutics, Arcus Biosciences, Intellia Therapeutics and Caribou Biosciences.

Martin earned his Ph.D. from Harvard University in the laboratory of Jeremy R. Knowles. Prior to his graduate work, he spent a year at the Friedrich-Alexander Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg on a DAAD Fellowship and received his A.B. from Princeton University.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into our interview, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I am the son of immigrants from China and Germany. Both of my parents are Ph.D. chemists, so there was always science in the air when I was growing up, but, perhaps surprisingly, my parents didn’t push me towards science. It wasn’t until I attended Princeton University for my undergraduate studies where I met a young, junior chemistry professor named Robert “Bob” A. Pascal, who became a mentor. He was very enthusiastic about chemistry and exploring new ways that chemistry could address underserved tropical diseases. At that time, I was thinking about becoming a physician, but I soon realized that pursuing a career in science would allow me to do more than just help individual patients; instead, I could potentially help find a cure for diseases and make a broader impact on society. From there, I landed summer internships at Merck & Co. and Johnson & Johnson where I gained firsthand experience working with teams in a pharmaceutical research setting focused on solving important problems in medicine. After graduate school at Harvard, my passion for drug discovery eventually led me to where I am today heading up IFM Therapeutics, a Boston-based biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with inflammation-driven diseases and cancer through medicines that precisely target the body’s innate immune system. Following a 14-year stint at Novartis and 10 years in biotech before that, I joined IFM in 2017 as Executive Vice President of Research and Development and was tapped to lead the organization two years later.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

I had been pursuing a doctorate from Harvard University in the laboratory of Jeremy R. Knowles back in the late 1980s (as it happens, alongside IFM’s co-founder and first CEO, Gary Glick, who was a post-doc in the lab at the same time). While I was excited and engaged by the science I was pursuing, I, probably like many graduate students during their doctoral studies, struggled at times with the question of whether I was on the right path given the many years it takes to complete a doctorate.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

I had a great Ph.D. advisor in Jeremy and a supportive research group around me (including my future wife!). It helped that I was inherently interested in solving scientific problems and figuring out how things work. Being around very smart and super motivated people also makes a difference, and I was fortunate that my project worked out well scientifically. It takes hard work and dedication, but also a bit of luck. All of these things helped carry me through the challenging times.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Today, things are going great. While the COVID-19 pandemic certainly disrupted our work this past year, our programs continue to move forward. We are continuing to develop a portfolio of first-in-class small molecules targeting the innate immune system — the body’s first line of defense to external threats like viruses and other pathogens but also one that can become inappropriately activated and drive a variety of diseases. Thus, tailored modulation of the innate immune system can be applied to the treatment of many diseases — from cancer to inflammation, neuroinflammation and autoimmune disease. At IFM Therapeutics, grit and resilience, along with a sense of urgency, are embedded in our company culture as evidenced by the rapid progression of our programs — three molecules into the clinic in our first four years from a standing start. I’m proud to be backed by a world-class team of scientists, physicians and academic advisors who are all dedicated to tapping the potential of innate immunity to bring innovative medicines to patients with unmet medical need. What we do is exciting and important and has the power to change lives.

Can you share a story about a setback you encountered when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Everyone’s career will have ups and downs, and there are lessons to be learned with each unexpected moment along the way. I wouldn’t necessarily call this next story a funny mistake, but it was certainly a setback. In the early 2000s, I was working at DuPont Pharmaceuticals where I was tasked with designing a biology lab at their San Diego site from the ground up — from all phases of design to recruitment of the staff. Just as the lab was finished and the department at full strength, DuPont Pharmaceuticals was acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb, who then decided to sell the site and the people to a Bay Area biotech company that unfortunately went bankrupt in less than a year, which meant that all of our work was for naught, and everyone at the site lost their jobs, including many colleagues and friends whom I had recently hired. The shutdown and the guilt that it caused was tough. What I learned from this experience was that dislocations like this, though demoralizing at first, can lead to new and exciting opportunities. My colleagues were able to land new opportunities fairly quickly and the same happened for me — I went to work for Novartis and had a fantastic 14 years there.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

What makes IFM stand out is the drive and sense of urgency embedded in the organization. A great illustration of this and something I’m particularly proud of our team for is what we achieved with our NLRP3 agonist and antagonist programs. The NLRP3 inflammasome is a sensor of the innate immune system that acts as a danger signal to alert the body to mount an immune response when threats — such as pathogens or other danger signals — are detected. In the setting of cancer, jumpstarting this response by activating NLRP3 can stimulate the immune system to recognize and destroy tumors. On the flip side, abnormal or chronic activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome is known to cause inflammation and can lead to numerous diseases, from gout to atherosclerosis and even Alzheimer’s disease.

At IFM, we were able to discover a first-in-class NLRP3 agonist (an activator) for cancer and move it from first synthesis/first discovery to the clinic on a timeline of just 13–14 months (this molecule and a STING agonist we discovered are now being guided through clinical trials by Bristol-Myers Squibb after their acquisition of these programs). I’ve been working in drug discovery for almost 30 years, and I’ve never seen it done more quickly than that.

And that was no fluke — working within our IFM Tre subsidiary, we discovered a molecule (potential treatment) that could precisely target and block the harmful inflammatory response of the NLRP3 pathway, while leaving the rest of the body’s immune response pathways intact. Working with the same urgency that has become emblematic of our team’s culture, we advanced this first-in-class molecule from first synthesis/discovery to a clinical trial application in just 17 months. This drug candidate is now in human clinical trials with Novartis after their acquisition of IFM Tre. It’s particularly rewarding in these times to know that Novartis is testing this molecule as a potential treatment for the complications of COVID-19. We don’t know whether it will provide clinical benefit in this setting, but, regardless, it really brings home the potential impact of our work and reminds us why we do what we do.

Meanwhile, today at IFM, we’re continuing to work with this same determination to discover and develop more novel drugs that modulate new, genetically validated targets in the innate immune system. These targets, when they are aberrantly activated, drive a variety of both rare and common diseases caused by underlying inflammatory drivers such as systemic lupus erythematosus, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, NASH, and a variety of other autoimmune, autoinflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

It’s admittedly hard to have work-life balance, especially being in biotech, where certain bursts of activity require your energy and attention in order to sustain the company’s well-being. And in science, the job is never done — there is always another experiment to do. Because I enjoy and am engaged by the work we do at IFM, being a workaholic can be less debilitating, and I’m reminded of a great book by author Daniel Pink called Drive: The Surprising Truth About What Motivates Us that talks about the key elements of human motivation: autonomy, mastery, and purpose. Autonomy means the freedom and independence to get the job done without being micromanaged. Mastery refers to constantly learning and getting better. And purpose is about doing something that gives you satisfaction and deeper meaning. In this latter category, we’re very fortunate to be in the industry we’re in, where our efforts to find new medicines are dripping with purpose. So, the best advice I can give to someone is to try to create and be in an environment where these three elements are present. I believe in setting aggressive goals and challenging employees to go beyond what they think is possible, and it’s equally important to set up periods of time for recovery and relaxation when the situation allows. When it’s time to dial it back, I like to unwind by spending time with my family, exercising, doing home improvement projects and (in more normal times) traveling.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

There were countless people who helped me throughout my career path, starting with my parents early on, many teachers who went the extra mile and mentors like Bob Stein, Jon Rosen and Pete Schultz in my early professional career who taught me a lot and gave me great opportunities. If I had to name one person who made a big difference in the direction of my career, I go back to Bob Pascal, my undergraduate thesis advisor. He had an infectious enthusiasm for chemistry, boundless energy, and a sincere desire to pass on knowledge — everything from how to properly draw a 6-membered ring to arcane enzymatic mechanisms. He also had a wacky sense of humor. Bob also was the one who recommended my doctoral advisor Jeremy Knowles — a fantastic choice and someone who launched me on the next phase of my scientific journey. Although I haven’t stayed in close contact with Bob all these years, the example of his mentorship has stayed with me and motivated me to help others in similar ways.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

One of the main motivations I had for entering a career as a scientist was the ability to potentially make a broader impact on society through the discovery of new potential medicines. I happen to be working in an industry where success means discovering new drugs that help patients in need, which is a very direct and rewarding example of bringing “goodness” to the world. In previous companies, I’ve been fortunate enough to have been involved in programs that have led to multiple marketed drugs and many more in clinical testing, and at IFM, we have discovered three molecules that are now being tested in clinical trials, with more on the way. It makes me very happy and proud to know that I have contributed to medicines that are helping patients now and into the future.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Find something that interests you and that you enjoy, and you’ll find success. Don’t get too hung up on the job description when you’re hiring. If you hire the smartest person, they’ll figure it out, and then in the long run it will be better for the company. At a big company, it can be remarkably hard to change course; whereas at a small company, you just have to because your survival depends on it, so be nimble. It’s never a mistake hiring someone with more experience than you thought you needed. That experience always comes in handy, especially if you’re working for a smaller company. As a CEO, there are a ton of challenges that will land only on your desk. Be prepared to drink from that firehose.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

In this moment in time, there’s a crisis about facts — what is true, what is real and what is not. If there were a movement that could somehow restore faith in science, in data, in facts and communicate those things in effective ways, that’s what I think is truly needed and would have the greatest impact in our world today. If you can’t agree on facts, then we’re in real trouble.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

You can follow me on LinkedIn. Or you can follow IFM on Twitter @IFMThera and LinkedIn as well.

