Greta Caruso of Zuzu: “Maintain a firm grasp on the obvious”

As part of our interview series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became A Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Greta Caruso.

Greta Caruso is the co-founder of Zuzu, the new bottled sparkling cocktail made simply with pure agave spirit, fresh citrus, a touch of agave syrup and sea salt, available nationwide. Prior to founding Zuzu with co-founder Ali Schmidt, Caruso co-founded the San Francisco-based online grocery, Good Eggs. Currently, Caruso also serves as chairman of the board of The Edible Schoolyard Project.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I was a Humanities major in college, which didn’t yield much of a specific career path — to say the least. Because I had studied Italian literature, I ended up in Rome secretly hoping that shuffling around on cobblestones and visiting Caravaggios would reveal some kind of career path via osmosis. To my surprise, that cockamamie half-baked plan that only a twenty-two-year-old could conceive kind of worked: I ended up working at the Rome Sustainable Food Project, haggling with olive oil producers and learning to keep pantry inventory in Italian, and completely fell for the whole ecosystem of food. From there, I came back to the states to learn about farming and then I went out to Berkeley to work at Chez Panisse and the Edible Schoolyard. In 2011, some friends and I started Good Eggs in San Francisco and then in 2019, my partner (and long-time friend) Ali and I came together to start working on what would become Zuzu.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

One thing that’s totally specific to me and Ali and didn’t affect anyone else is the global pandemic. But seriously folks, we were just about to head into our first production run of Zuzu when everything shut down, so that was certainly a baptism by fire for a business in its infancy. And even though everything was massively delayed, in the end, we made it work — and learned a ton in the process.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

From Ali, I think! Starting a business is inherently scary and weird and crazymaking at times, so it’s natural for one’s spirits to sag periodically. Having a good partner and a person to whom you’re accountable is an insurance policy against those inevitable doldrums taking over.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Things are great! We did our soft launch in New York in the fall and have learned a ton. Now, we’re on the brink of launching national shipping and expanding into new markets at the beginning of a historically celebratory summer in America (fingers crossed).

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

We both have a background in the food industry, so we’re very familiar with that particular flavor of Kafkaesque insanity, but the alcohol industry is a whole different Kafka story, choc-full of Prohibition-era regulations.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I think there are a few things, but one is that Zuzu is not too sweet. And when we say not too sweet, we really mean it. There is a general assumption that all bottled beverages and cocktails are gonna be sweeter than if you ordered one in a bar or restaurant, but we’re trying to break that.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Make sure you reserve some time and energy for the stuff that doesn’t relate to your business. In my first business, I assumed that the more focused on work I was, the better we’d do, but I was wrong. Keeping your mind fixed on one problem set is a recipe for burnout and general crankiness. This time around, I’m vigilant about making sure I have time to read fiction, and it’s made for a much more pleasant quality of life.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

There are so many people, but I was particularly moved by the help of Sandro Rocco, the CEO of Sanzo seltzer. For me, the best thing about starting a business is the community of other founders. My experience in the food and beverage industry is that founders are almost categorically generous and supportive, and Sandro was no different — he gave us such invaluable advice early on, helped with our Calamansi Lime sourcing and has continued to be such a mensch.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I’ve loved building a team of great human beings that respect and admire each other.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Maintain a firm grasp on the obvious. Starting a business requires so much focus, that it’s easy to forget the view — and the challenges — at 20,000 feet. Work with people that make you laugh. You spend so much damn time with coworkers — wouldn’t you rather be surrounded by people that pepper your slack dashboard with grade A comedic material? Life is short. Temper the siren song of social media. Social media is so important but not at the expense of minor details like P & L and actual sales numbers. The validation on Instagram is so immediate that it can be hard to remember that it’s not the only thing. Don’t overcomplicate spreadsheets. Be vigilant about making your spreadsheets easy to use — you’ll stop tracking data cleanly as soon as your metrics spreadsheet has 15 annoying columns that need to be updated every time. Be the person that always asks, “does this need to be a meeting?” I’m still learning this one but my god is it important!

Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

Read novels, turn off your phone one day a week and make time to hang out with your friends.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

This might be an unforgivably wonky and nerdy answer, but I would really love for the industrial food and agriculture industries to be regulated. Nothing can change about our relationship with food and health and the environment as long as those behemoths have essentially carte blanche.

