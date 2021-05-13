Christina J. Wang of CJW: “It’s completely normal to feel overwhelmed”

It’s completely normal to feel overwhelmed. There will always come a time when you feel as though you’ve bitten off more than you can chew. The best thing you can do is make a list and work through it slowly ticking each one-off. Before you know it you’ve worked your way through everything.

As part of our interview series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became A Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Christina J. Wang.

Christina J. Wang is an artist living in Manhattan and painting in Tribeca. The artist was born in Hawaii but raised in Hong Kong. Christina came to the United States to attend Phillips Exeter Academy and subsequently Brown University. Christina is the Founder and Designer behind contemporary accessories and apparel label, CJW. CJW creates awesome, cheeky, limited edition hand-illustrated pieces from the finest materials. CJW’s products bridge the gap between art and life.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I formally trained as a painter, oil painting was my medium. I went to SVA for my MFA in Fine Arts and got a studio on my own after to paint. I found the artist lifestyle to be too lonely for someone who enjoys social interaction so I decided to create a line of scarves that utilized my drawings for the print pattern. scarves are a 2D product with minimal fit issues. I thought that would be a good starting place for a product. What started as a small capsule collection to promote my art took on a life of its own and it has been my full-time focus for the last 7 years. We have since expanded to include sleepwear, home-wear, small accessories and kids!

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

The beginning of any journey is always difficult because of all the things you do not know when starting out. However, it is a blessing because at that point you have no fear and everything seems possible. There was a steep learning curve of learning all the nitty-gritty parts of running a business- invoicing, shipping, inventory management, setting up a website, etc… but I do miss the pure excitement and hopefulness I felt at the time.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

From the beginning, I wanted my business to be more than just a money-for-product operation. I created the hashtag #friendsofcjw to bring together a like-minded group of customers who are interested in beautiful things, quality product and life adventures. My customer base is not large by any standards but they are so supportive and vocal with their support and suggestions. Customers send me words of encouragement and product reviews via DM’s, and stories of how my products have played a role in their lives and the joy it brings to their gift recipients are all fuel for me when things get hard.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Things are going well today. I think we are often quick to determine success by business volume and growth. CJW started as a small business and it continues to be a small business for now, which works for us. Outside CJW, I am a wife, new mom, and juggling a full home renovation, the smallness of my business allows me to focus and excel at my other roles that also require a lot of attention. While my business is not doing the volume or growing as quickly as I would like, I do think it is important to take a step back to evaluate your work performance in the full context of your life performance. Because in the end, life performance is the one that really matters.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I did my first pop-up in Hong Kong debuting my first collection of scarves, I had a very precise method of keeping track of money and sales by hand. Fortunately, the pop-up went very well but my precise accounting method got totally confused! I have since learned it is important to make sure all the digital infrastructure is in place to support any in-person event. A little time and effort doing research and testing ahead of time is well worth the effort of trying to piece together confusing information after an event.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Our company is best known for our hand-illustrated prints. All our prints succeed in the specificity of their different themes. One of my favorite prints is ‘History, She Wrote’ — a print celebrating remarkable women throughout history who accomplished amazing things. Some of the women include — my grandmother (who founded my family’s business in garment manufacturing with no formal education at a time that women did not typically work, let alone in China during a time of war and unrest), Frida Kahlo, Rosa Parks, Malala Yousefzai, Serena Williams amongst others. Michelle Obama was one of the women featured on the print and I was able to gift her a scarf through her stylist. In return, she wrote me a personal thank-you note which is a life highlight that i will cherish forever!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

It is important to build a network of like-minded peers. I am part of an informal, secret breakfast group of female founders that meets to discuss wins, challenges and find ways to celebrate and support each other. Having a supportive community around you is paramount.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I would like to thank my husband Brian for his help along my work journey. He listens to my many complaints and deals with emotional outbursts on a daily basis with so much kindness and patience. For the birth of my son Connor, I went home to Hong Kong for 4 months to give birth and recuperate. Being the sole full-time person at CJW meant I could not take any time away from the business without fully shutting it down. So for the 4 months (minus the 3 weeks he came to Hong Kong for the birth), my husband helped me pack and ship all of the online and wholesale orders- printing out the shipping labels, weighing the packages, writing cute thank-you notes, taking the packages to the post office- the whole deal! Let’s not forget, he also has an extremely demanding full-time job. Knowing that he values my work as much as his own gave me so much confidence to continue.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Giving back to the community is very important for me. During the initial months of the COVID outbreak, we had great success producing face masks that have beautiful prints and comfortable construction. For every mask sold, we have donated one to the Chinatown Health Clinic in NYC. they have given the masks to the people who work at the clinic, adult + kids patients. It means a lot to be able to bring a little joy to the Asian community during a time of fear and uncertainty.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. My father always said product is 3 things: design, quality and cost. If those three things are harmonious and in balance with one another, then you’ve created something truly special.

2. Pick your essential core brand values and stay consistent for your customer to understand your brand identity. A customer who believes in the messaging behind the brand is likely to return.

3. It’s completely normal to feel overwhelmed. There will always come a time when you feel as though you’ve bitten off more than you can chew. The best thing you can do is make a list and work through it slowly ticking each one-off. Before you know it you’ve worked your way through everything.

4. Don’t be afraid to ask- questions, for a favor, cold call, etc… No one will think of your needs. It is up to you to be shameless, what is the worst that can happen? They will just say no.

5. Believe in yourself! I know it is corny, but if you don’t believe in yourself, no one else will!

Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

I cannot say I am an expert at navigating the highs and lows of being a founder. I am a creative person and extremely sensitive and emotional by nature, those are important qualities that drive creation. My best tip for emotional health is to find a hobby or passion outside work. For the past year and a half, I have gotten back into my childhood passion of horseback riding. This has been a blessing for my emotional health and an energy outlet during covid. Taking time away from my office to go to the barn to take care of my horse Don, develop my physical skills as a rider and forging an emotional bond with Don has given me so much joy that makes weathering the business lows feel less personal.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would like to trigger a movement of reducing waste. I once read a quote that environment success does not come from a few people doing things perfectly, rather a lot of people trying imperfectly. To that effect, we have updated our packaging to be reusable and will continue to post content to our customers to give them ideas on how to reuse our packaging. we just all need to start small!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Follow our Instagram @shopcjw and subscribe to our email list. We often show some behind-the-scenes stories and inspiration of running a small business!

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!