Delanie Fischer: “Determination”

Delanie Fischer is a Simplicity Coach to entrepreneurs, business owners, and podcasters. She is a co-host of the top-charting comedic self-improvement podcast with millions of downloads, Self-Helpless, and recently launched a new podcast for entrepreneurs, business owners, freelancers, and artists called E-ficionado that has been frequenting the top entrepreneur charts since episode 1. In her free time, you might find her spooning her rescue dog Maverick, rockin’ out to Tenacious D, being way too excited about a thrift store sundress, sipping hot chai tea on a patio, and taking walks with her wonderful life partner, Cam, who she enjoys making fun of for playing Fortnite with 13 year-olds.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Yes! I was a stand-up comedian for 6 ½ years, and also did a little acting, writing, improv, and producing. I wore many hats as many people tend to do in the entertainment industry. I also had a full-time job working in corporate entertainment on top of all of the gig-type work I was doing. This led to the worst career burnout and case of shiny object syndrome I’d ever experienced, and I was compelled to reevaluate my workload. I realized I hadn’t been happy doing most of the things I had been doing for a while (like a while as in 10 years), and I got honest with myself about what I truly wanted. I really wanted to work for myself, create my own schedule, and do something creative that I enjoyed. This led to me launching a humorous custom art business called Dicks by Delanie (we turned our customers into phallic cartoons) that unexpectedly took off relatively quickly, and I was able to leave my corporate day job to run this business full-time. The whole experience was pretty nuts (pun intended). As I scaled that business, artists, entrepreneurs, and performers started asking for my help with starting and growing their dream businesses and passion projects. This turned into offering business consulting to people on the side while running Dicks by Delanie, and it came to a point where both businesses got busy and I had to choose which to focus on. I decided to dedicate my full attention to helping entrepreneurs and business owners restructure and grow their businesses and passion projects utilizing a minimalist approach to business — which is what I do now with my work as a Simplicity Coach.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

The first time I realized that using simplicity in my business could pay off in more ways than one, was when I launched Dicks by Delanie. I launched with way too many product options and got burnt out — not to mention I noticed that my customers were experiencing decision fatigue when trying to decide which product to purchase. I decided to only keep my bestsellers around and retired the other products as a temporary experiment to give myself a break as I was a solopreneur at the time. The experiment led to an increase in revenue and a decrease in stress. This was the moment I truly understood that offering less options could lead to more of everything I wanted — a higher quality product, streamlined systems, higher revenue, more freedom, etc. Once I knew what it was like to do way less busy work for the same amount, or more, profit, I wanted to simplify everything in my business (and life).

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

I was definitely not the kid who started a t-shirt business at 3 years old with a paintbrush and a piggy bank, or who always knew they would be an entrepreneur one day. I was just someone who was consistently involved and interested in many different activities, topics, and extracurriculars growing up — everything from basketball, drumline, and theatre to rowing, painting, and piano. I noticed that once I felt like I had enough information about something, or developed a decent enough skillset, I tended to get a bit bored and wanted to move onto the next thing.

I carried this juggling act into adulthood, I felt like I was trying different careers on for size throughout all of my 20s. As soon as I could envision what a long-term experience might look like in that particular field or position, and it didn’t feel like it’d be a good fit for me, I would start planning my next move. So, I always knew I enjoyed the variety, that I didn’t want to feel stuck in something I disliked, and that I wanted a certain amount of freedom and excitement professionally, but as I got older I also started to crave consistency and simplicity within my career, so I knew I had to find something that I could stick with that incorporated as many of these elements as possible.

I used to view my bouncing around all over the place as a huge negative like I’d always be seen as a ‘jack of all trades, master of none,’ especially since so many people around me either knew what they wanted to do from a young age or seemed content just kind of picking something and sticking with it. However, I realize now that I just really enjoy being a perpetual student and view it as something that has enriched my life and career, instead of something I should feel self-conscious about (there was a fair amount of workaholic tendencies that contributed to being all over the place too). I can also look back and acknowledge that the clues about what I really wanted to do professionally had always been there, I just wasn’t paying attention — and maybe it took me a little longer than most to figure it out. I’m very grateful I get to utilize all of my different personal and professional experiences and pour it into the work I do now. It all finally clicked, and my job provides me with the variety, freedom, and excitement I had been searching for all along!

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

I am very lucky to have supportive parents who encouraged me to go after what I wanted. They were also candid about the things they didn’t like about their own careers — mainly the lack of passion they felt for their work, and they advised me to try my best to find something I enjoyed if I could. So, from a very young age, I really wanted to find the thing I thought would make me happy — not only for myself but for my parents.

My mom was a very talented musical theatre performer who could have successfully pursued a career in that space but chose not to (she didn’t have the kind of support and encouragement from her parents like I had) and was pretty much told to get a “real” job instead. My dad’s greatest passion is sports, sports — and more sports, and he’d often express that he wished he could’ve had a job that was sports-related in some way, but he had to start paying bills at 13 so he didn’t feel he had the luxury to prioritize enjoyment when it came to work. He did get to name his business after a very popular baseball term though — gotta squeeze the joy in where you can, right?

Although my parents ended up doing “well” with the respective paths they chose for themselves, there always seemed to be a hint of regret or disappointment. I was determined to do what I loved for a living, I didn’t want to have that same regret when I was older. So, I just kept trying sh*t until I found what made me happy, and that eventually led to my current coaching business.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I think what makes my Business Simplicity Coaching stand out is that it goes against the grain in the sense of what people tend to preach about entrepreneurship. What seems to be drawing people to my services right now is the fact that I’m successfully running a social media-free business (after having left 22k+ organic and engaged followers across a few platforms), and have a very simple offer and marketing strategy. I went from working 60 hour weeks and being perpetually burnt out to working 15 hours a week and doubling my income. A lot of the entrepreneurs and business owners I connect with are fed up with hustle culture, the icky sales tactics that are presented as the norm, and are especially tired of the messages we’re inundated with that tell us we need to be everywhere all the time and that we need to be everything for everyone. So many business owners, entrepreneurs, freelancers, and creatives are burnt out and overwhelmed by all of the options and information out there, and they feel indecisive, exhausted, and disconnected as a result. It can be hard for people to take action when they don’t know who to listen to, where to start, and what the right move is. I used to be one of these overwhelmed entrepreneurs and had to make a lot of changes in order to have a business that fuels my life, instead of drains it. So, my clients know that I’ve experienced the same things they might be struggling with when we start our work together — and more importantly, they know I’ve been able to work my way out of it.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I think the traits that have served me most are resilience, self-awareness, and the willingness to make mistakes.

Resilience has been important because building a business has been hard. Navigating entrepreneurship has been filled with uncertainty, self-doubt, and fear, and if you aren’t clear as to why you want it so bad, it’s very easy to give up or move on to something else. Resilience is what got me through the months where I was barely making ends meet, the embarrassment due to mistakes I’ve made, the vulnerability of being new at something, and the plans that just didn’t pan out the way I wanted. You can’t avoid how uncomfortable this process is, and if you can keep going despite all of that, it can be incredibly rewarding.

Acknowledging my strengths and weaknesses has been vital to my success. It’s saved me time, money, energy, and a lot of frustration. I try my best to outsource and delegate everything that I suck at — or that I hate doing, and focus on the things I enjoy doing and that I’m good at. It doesn’t make sense for me to do things like spending 249 hours trying to teach myself how to build a website (I don’t enjoy that AND I’m terrible at it) when I can get an expert to build one for me in a week — so I can spend those 249 hours using my skill set to streamline and scale my business. It took a while to really understand that I didn’t need to do everything on my own even though I was a solopreneur at the time. Now, I get help as much as possible.

Getting as comfortable as possible with the fact that I am going to mess up, and potentially embarrassing myself all over the place, is the area of my personal development as an entrepreneur I’m still working on the most (and will be forever). Trial and error is a huge part of entrepreneurship and the more I’ve learned to accept that, the easier it’s been to manage my anxiety around it. Outsmarting perfectionism is a daily practice for me, and I have to remind myself that it’s ok to be imperfect, nobody’s perfect, and any criticism that may come my way as a result of my imperfections is a small price to pay for having my dream job.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

If I could go back in time without altering the result of being where I am today, I would go back and not listen to the advice of people who told me I needed to say yes to everything, be on all the platforms, and produce as much content as humanly possible in order to stay “relevant.” This mindset led to day-to-day that I was pretty miserable in. I felt very disconnected from myself due to the busy work of doing things just to do them. Nothing felt purposeful, I often didn’t feel truly present, and my focus was shot. I ended up undoing a lot of this work in the end once I finally started listening to myself instead of other people, and am much happier now that I’ve found what works for me.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

I believe it’s all about prioritizing the tasks that are actually necessary and time-sensitive and letting the things that can wait, wait. Whether you prioritize your tasks daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly, etc. as a team or individually.

When I’m overwhelmed and everything is feeling urgent at that moment, I will braindump a list of all of the tasks that are floating around my head. Then, I organize the list into two columns — one column consists of the thing(s) that really need to get done that day, and the other column is a list of things that can wait until a later date. I always find that the list of things that actually need to get done that day is pretty short, and the overwhelm I’m experiencing is the pressure of the unnecessary deadlines I’ve given myself for all the other to-dos. Even things I’ve labeled real deadlines often have wiggle room and it’s good to remember that. When I was younger I used to wake up in the morning and had the goal of getting as much checked off my to-do list as possible by the end of the day, and now, I wake up asking myself, what can I not do?

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

Focus on offering a high-quality service or product, excellent customer support or client relations, and operate your business in a way that aligns with your values. These, on top of running your business with integrity, compassion, and open-mindedness will do more for you long-term than any amount of followers or features. Run a business that keeps people coming back, and that inspires them to share it with their loved ones. As far as content goes, I recommend prioritizing quality over quantity, whatever that means to you. I’ve realized that trying to stay consistent for consistency’s sake can actually be more damaging to a brand, or business, than if you take a little extra time to be mindful about your next move instead.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

I think it’s especially important to have quality and care in business today because a lot of people have a tendency to focus on how things look to others, instead of the real work. I fell into this trap a lot myself. When the likes and followers and messages and comments and shares start flowing in, it’s easy to think that things are going well in the biz. But, I wasn’t really asking myself, are these likes, followers, etc. actually leading to sales and happy customers, or does this stuff just look nice? We’re collectively distracted and this can result in us unintentionally neglecting the important things — like generating revenue for our businesses and giving clients and customers a positive experience. Although the pretty stuff is fun and can definitely contribute to sales, brand awareness, and a connection with your community, I think it’s important to consistently look at the cold hard facts about where your revenue is actually coming from, how people are finding out about you, how your clients and customers feel about your product or service — and just doing your best to separate that data from the shiny objects. Building a solid reputation based on great results will encourage your community to support your work throughout the many transitions you may experience as a business owner or entrepreneur.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

New entrepreneurs, founders, and CEOs (including myself when I started) tend to focus on the facade of their business at the beginning instead of the data-collecting and revenue-generating tasks. We often feel like we aren’t good enough in one way or another to just start without the frills, so we tend to overcompensate. Entrepreneurs might find themselves spending their time creating a website, logo, picking brand colors, printing business cards, selecting packaging, getting their social media accounts to look just right — instead of reaching out to potential clients and customers, creating and testing their product or service, and getting necessary feedback. By the time the aesthetics of their business are in place and they finally start easing into the real stuff, they might find as they collect more and more information about their product/service, their clients/customers, and themselves — that they actually want to go in an entirely different direction or make several adjustments, and now they have to rebuild or change the facade that didn’t need to be there in the first place for them to start. Brand colors and fonts and logos are a blast, don’t get me wrong, and I encourage people to spend time on this for a bit in the beginning just to get them excited to move forward, but if a majority of time is being spent in this area, you need to redirect yourself back to the actual business. You might have the most beautiful website, great branding, the perfect Instagram name — but if you don’t have clients or customers, you don’t have a business. If you’re falling into this trap, I recommend trying your best to limit the time you’re spending on your “facade,” and instead stay grounded in these 3 areas: your main offer, your main way of marketing the offer, and a simple, systematized workflow. Everything else can be incorporated and refined over time.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

As an entrepreneur, I’m directly connected to my business — especially as someone who currently has a personal brand. Myself and my business can often feel one at the same, which is a positive in the sense that I care so much about my work, but can be a negative when it becomes hard to separate my professional results from my sense of self-worth, or even my character. I feel every high and every low to an extreme degree, as most entrepreneurs do.

No matter how successful I become, a part of me will probably never trust the success completely simply due to the unpredictable nature of entrepreneurship. Things can change so quickly, and it’s up to you to accommodate those changes so you can stay in business. My anxiety actually got worse when I started making more money because I felt like I had something to lose (and also impostor syndrome). When I was just trying to get my business off the ground, I didn’t feel like I had much to lose at all — I honestly assumed it would fail, so it didn’t feel like the same pressure. But now, if I feel like I have an off month, I get scared that it’s going to lead me right back to where I was — burnt out and broke. This anxiety can definitely suck the enjoyment out of your success if you let it, so I’ve had to learn to trust that I will figure out whatever is thrown at me as I’ve done up until this point.

My highs and lows are completely different as an entrepreneur than they were when I was an employee. When I had a conventional job, I felt completely secure — even if I got laid off I knew I would have the time and means to find another job. If the company had an off month, my paycheck was the same. If I made an error, it didn’t impact the business in a major way. I felt protected, relatively anonymous, and pretty detached from the outcome of the business as a whole. If I had a bad day at work, it didn’t really affect me much personally, I could go home and unwind and not really think about it. I’m not saying everyone in a conventional setting feels this way, but this was my experience — especially because I wasn’t very passionate about the work I was doing. Overall, I didn’t have much anxiety about my work and my performance, it was easy for me to separate myself from my work, and each day felt predictable.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

When I had a day job and my business, Dicks by Delanie, was still a side hustle (I had recently launched publicly after having done DBD as a hobby for a few years prior), I remember the moment I signed into my computer at my day job one morning to check on the orders for my business. I saw that I had a bulk of orders come in overnight — the timestamps displayed they had been submitted within 20 minutes of each other, and the total revenue from those orders totaled to almost 3 times what I made in one full workday at my corporate job. That’s when something really clicked for me, I realized I had been giving my power away to other people when it came to making money, and this moment of clarity that I could potentially be in control of how much I made, and how and when I made it — it was pivotal and I was freakin’ elated.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

When I was able to leave my corporate day job and go full-time with Dicks by Delanie, within the first few months, I became aware of what I thought at the time, was a HUGE problem.

I had been marketing my humorous hand-painted ceramic mugs as everyday coffee mugs that you could drink out of (but hand-wash only), or display as art, it was up to the customer how they wanted to use them. However, I had received feedback from some of my customers that the paint had started to chip on the art after a couple of uses — I was mortified. My customers were very kind about it, but I felt terrible and often refunded them, sent a new one, or a mix of both depending on the order, even though many just wanted to inform me so I could look into using different paints for future orders.

I thought I would have to quit and close my business, I wasn’t seeing a way around this issue. I could not figure out how to make a hand-painted mug that was also safe for frequent use — including getting wet, microwave use, accidental dishwasher incidents, etc. Every experiment I did, the paint would chip eventually. Who the heck would buy a coffee mug that they couldn’t drink out of all the time? I was so overwhelmed, I had just left my day job — it was like my worst nightmare was happening. I left a comfortable job with benefits, a 401k, etc., and here I was about to watch my business crash and burn.

After my private meltdown, I decided to look at my numbers — the data, the cold hard facts about the whole situation. I realized 2% of my customers reached out about paint chipping issues — how were the other 98% holding up? After connecting with some past customers, looking at how they were posting the product on social media, etc. I realized that the majority of my customers were using their mugs as decoration — keeping the mugs on their desks, in their china cabinets, using them as pencil holders, etc. I was so relieved. So, instead of trying to change my business to accommodate the 2% of customers who wanted to use my mugs as an everyday mug, I changed my marketing to promote using the product as decorative art (or dickorative art if you will) — the way most people were using them already, which also happened to be the way I preferred they be used as well. It was hand-painted art, but instead of a canvas, it just happened to be on a coffee mug. All it took was a slight tweak in how I talked about my product — changed some copy on my website, updated the care instructions, and took some new photos of the product being used as decorative, or functional, art to replace some of the photos I had been posting, which showed many people drinking out of the mugs.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

Sometimes, as a business owner or entrepreneur, you have to step outside of your own emotions and simply look at your numbers. What does your business really look like objectively? I am so glad I decided to lean into the 98% instead of letting the 2% convince me to throw in the towel. From there, I scaled the business by transitioning into digital products where my talented team of cartoonists turned our customers into digital dickartoons.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Prepare for unpredictability. Instead of being scared of the uncertainty and unpredictability of entrepreneurship, accept it, plan for it, and manage your expectations. Celebrate your highs and tend to your lows. Here’s one example of how I plan for unpredictable revenue in my business: during my highest months of revenue, my fiance’ and I might celebrate with a really nice dinner together, or I might treat myself to a spa day of some kind, etc. I take a moment to acknowledge it and appreciate it, especially since I used to have a hard time celebrating anything, I would reach a goal and just move onto the next goal on my list without missing a beat. But, although I take time to celebrate the milestones in my business, I don’t overdo it. I don’t act as if my highest month of revenue is my new normal indefinitely. I don’t go out and buy a new car or book a fancy vacation I might not be able to afford. I plan to use this money during the lower months of revenue I know are probably coming. And during my lower months, I don’t let my emotions run the whole show. I don’t impulsively throw my computer at the wall and call it quits. I just significantly increase the action I take on revenue-generating tasks within my business. Once I can establish a relatively clear pattern with my revenue over the course of several months or more, it’s much easier to create some predictability, certainty, and stability for myself and plans accordingly (and then maybe buy that vacation).

Prepare for unpredictability. Instead of being scared of the uncertainty and unpredictability of entrepreneurship, accept it, plan for it, and manage your expectations. Celebrate your highs and tend to your lows. Here's one example of how I plan for unpredictable revenue in my business: during my highest months of revenue, my fiance' and I might celebrate with a really nice dinner together, or I might treat myself to a spa day of some kind, etc. I take a moment to acknowledge it and appreciate it, especially since I used to have a hard time celebrating anything, I would reach a goal and just move onto the next goal on my list without missing a beat. But, although I take time to celebrate the milestones in my business, I don't overdo it. I don't act as if my highest month of revenue is my new normal indefinitely. I don't go out and buy a new car or book a fancy vacation I might not be able to afford. I plan to use this money during the lower months of revenue I know are probably coming. And during my lower months, I don't let my emotions run the whole show. I don't impulsively throw my computer at the wall and call it quits. I just significantly increase the action I take on revenue-generating tasks within my business. Once I can establish a relatively clear pattern with my revenue over the course of several months or more, it's much easier to create some predictability, certainty, and stability for myself and plans accordingly (and then maybe buy that vacation).

Find your balance. It's common to spend a lot of time building and growing your business, especially in the beginning. Sometimes, entrepreneurs spend so much time working that they often neglect their self-care, relationships, etc. When work becomes the majority of your world, it can be hard to zoom out on the big picture for your life. I often felt like every mistake I made in my business was the end of the world or if I didn't spend all my time working, I would miss out on opportunities. The more I worked, the more I thought about work, the more work felt like the biggest (and sometimes most important) thing in my life. When I started to take more time for family and friends, practicing self-care, having fun, doing nothing, giving back — whatever was going on in my business felt smaller, in a good way. Making time for things outside of work really eased my anxiety around work. Sometimes we just need a reminder that there is more to us, our lives, and our purpose than our career. Creating as much balance as possible has made me understand on a much deeper level that work is just one component of my life, and although it's important, it's not the most important thing to me. It supports the most important things.

Determination. The willingness to make mistakes, put yourself out there, try new things, potentially embarrass yourself, adapt to change, pivot when necessary, and not give up, is much needed as a business owner, entrepreneur, or artist. You just have to keep going, approach your business as a life-long journey, and make working on it a habit. Sometimes determination looks like spending your nights and weekends working on your side hustle, sometimes it looks like scaling back on your workload to care for a family member, and sometimes being a full-time entrepreneur feels pretty steady and you're able to have plenty of downtimes. If something doesn't work, tweak it, try again, and repeat. But, also be mindful of when you have the energy to increase your effort, and the times you need to scale back. This thing is a marathon, not a sprint!

Self-awareness. Being aware of what you enjoy, what you don't enjoy, what you're good at, and what you're not good at will change the way you do business. I used to do everything on my own — even things I really needed help from an expert with like legal and tax stuff (yikes). Learning to delegate and outsource the things I don't enjoy, and the things I suck at, have freed up more time for me to do the things I love that I'm good at. It's led to an increase in revenue, which then leads to more free time to do what I love outside of my business. Learning to relinquish control can be very very uncomfortable for business owners and entrepreneurs, so I recommend easing into it. There are a lot of options in between having 10 full-time employees and having zero help in your business. What can you delegate or outsource for 1 hour a week? Then expand from there, you'll want to. I started with hiring someone for 1 hour a day to take over some admin tasks, and now I'm obsessed with delegating and outsourcing every possible thing I can in my business (and life). I want to work within my creative flow and strengths as much as possible and have as much free time outside of work as possible. Delegating and outsourcing are a win-win, you grow your business and have a blast while doing so.

Your big reason. Getting clear on the reason why you want to be your own boss — whether you're a business owner, entrepreneur, freelancer, artist, etc. is extremely important. My big reason is freedom. Freedom of time, money, and energy. Working for myself has enabled me to create my own schedule, do work I enjoy, increase my revenue, and have given me plenty of free time. During the hard times, entrepreneurship presents to all of us, I remind myself of why I'm choosing this path and what this freedom feels like compared to how I used to feel as an employee. I don't want to feel stuck in a job I hate, working long hours, and doing work I'm not passionate about. I've already done that multiple times and I was very unhappy. So, whatever hard thing I'm going through as an entrepreneur at a given time feels worth it, because nothing compares to how trapped and depressed I used to feel in my day-to-day. It'd be more uncomfortable for me to give up on my business than to keep going.

Being aware of what you enjoy, what you don’t enjoy, what you’re good at, and what you’re not good at will change the way you do business. I used to do everything on my own — even things I really needed help from an expert with like legal and tax stuff (yikes). Learning to delegate and outsource the things I don’t enjoy, and the things I suck at, have freed up more time for me to do the things I love that I’m good at. It’s led to an increase in revenue, which then leads to more free time to do what I love outside of my business. Learning to relinquish control can be very very uncomfortable for business owners and entrepreneurs, so I recommend easing into it. There are a lot of options in between having 10 full-time employees and having zero help in your business. What can you delegate or outsource for 1 hour a week? Then expand from there, you’ll want to. I started with hiring someone for 1 hour a day to take over some admin tasks, and now I’m obsessed with delegating and outsourcing every possible thing I can in my business (and life). I want to work within my creative flow and strengths as much as possible and have as much free time outside of work as possible. Delegating and outsourcing are a win-win, you grow your business and have a blast while doing so. Your big reason. Getting clear on the reason why you want to be your own boss — whether you’re a business owner, entrepreneur, freelancer, artist, etc. is extremely important. My big reason is freedom. Freedom of time, money, and energy. Working for myself has enabled me to create my own schedule, do work I enjoy, increase my revenue, and have given me plenty of free time. During the hard times, entrepreneurship presents to all of us, I remind myself of why I’m choosing this path and what this freedom feels like compared to how I used to feel as an employee. I don’t want to feel stuck in a job I hate, working long hours, and doing work I’m not passionate about. I’ve already done that multiple times and I was very unhappy. So, whatever hard thing I’m going through as an entrepreneur at a given time feels worth it, because nothing compares to how trapped and depressed I used to feel in my day-to-day. It’d be more uncomfortable for me to give up on my business than to keep going.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

I think resilience is the determination to continue to pursue the results we want, no matter the obstacles we face. Resilient people will keep going. They will try despite failure, embarrassment, criticism, and hardship. Even if they never achieve their biggest dreams, their willingness to try, and continue doing what they love, is what sets them apart.

*I want to take a moment to share that my answers during this interview are based on my personal experience, and the experiences of my clients, and I in no way intend to make generalizations about all entrepreneurs. Everyone’s background, experience, and challenges are different. I also want to acknowledge the privilege I have as a cisgender, non-disabled, white woman who grew up in an upper-middle-class home, and I recognize how discrimination and trauma significantly impact how someone approaches following a passion as a career.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

I got really sick when I was 15. I was having intense daily digestive issues and had to withdraw from high school and enroll in an independent study program so I could keep up with school work as I focused on my health. I was crushed, and embarrassed, that I had to leave my friends and extracurriculars at a high school that I was excited to attend. Long story short, I never went back to a conventional high school setting, even though I eventually recovered from my illness. During this time, I wasn’t sure what my future was going to look like. I didn’t know if I’d make new friends outside of being a student, I didn’t know if I’d get into college, I didn’t know if people would think I was the weirdo homeschooler forever, I didn’t know if my illness would improve, I didn’t know if my parents could afford to stay home with me or my new academic program, I didn’t know if I’d ever feel “normal” again. There was a lot of anxiety and uncertainty. At some point, I knew I had to stop being sad about it and accept that my teenage years were going to look a little different than I had expected, and I was determined to make the best of it. A lot of great things ended up coming out of this very uncomfortable period of time. I got a job where I made new friends, I took some art classes as my extracurricular activity, I coached a youth basketball team, I was able to spend more time with my family, I could do my homework at my own pace and create my own schedule — I even went to a couple of proms. And even though I was no longer applying as a student from a “regular” school, I still got into the college of my choice. This entire experience taught me that there is more than one path to get what you want, and even when things are uncomfortable, there’s probably some good sh*t around the corner.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

I try my best to stay positive when possible, but I also allow myself to feel my feelings, whatever they may be that day. Entrepreneurship is hard and that’s okay. On the especially tough days, I might take more breaks than I usually do, talk to a loved one, or remind myself why I chose this path in the first place. I find it helpful to look back at difficult situations I’ve overcome in the past, and assure myself that I trust myself enough to figure it out and get through it, just like I have before. That can help put things into perspective. I also ask myself, “will this thing I’m stressing over matter in 5 years?” and that can help me prioritize what’s most important in my life and business that day.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

A leader’s attitude has a trickle-down effect — whether positive or negative. Anytime I worked as an employee for a company, I always felt that the supervisor, or boss, set the tone for everyone around them. If they were stressed, we were stressed. If they were excited, we were excited.

I was working in a corporate setting years ago, and there was a day when an assistant came frantically running across the office into the kitchen looking desperately for his boss’ favorite soft drink. He couldn’t find what he was looking for in the fridge, so he grabbed the next best thing, and ran back across the office to his boss. A few minutes later (after he was screamed at for all of us to hear), this assistant ran back into the kitchen and yelled at the office manager for not having enough of this particular soft drink stocked up because his boss needs to have his favorite drink available at all times. Visibly upset, the office manager calls to set up a bulk rush order of this soft drink — and while on the phone, she’s stressed and getting impatient with the person on the other line. Then, while on hold, the office manager was asked by a different assistant about the location of a box of pens in the closet where inventory was kept, and she came across a bit annoyed with the assistant who had asked a question. And the shitty cycle probably continued after that — from one person to the next.

All of this unnecessary stress in our work environment was the result of some boss in some office somewhere blowing up at his assistant because he wanted a Diet Coke and he couldn’t have a Diet Coke immediately. Instead of responding to his assistant upon hearing of said Diet Coke being out of stock with something, I don’t know, rational, like “no problem if we’re out of Diet Coke, I’ll just order one at lunch,” this executive decided to yell at his assistant about how he sucked at his job.

When I lead a team, I want every person to feel heard and appreciated — even when errors are made. Everyone has bad days, but I will never be the boss who yells about Diet Coke.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

A quote that I find myself coming back to at least once a week when I’m considering how to prioritize my tasks is, “You can do anything, but not everything” — David Allen.

I used to be an active participant in hustle culture — I worked all the time, never turned down a gig, and taking a full day off from work always felt strange and led to a lot of anxiety. I thought that if I worked hard enough, and as much as possible, it would lead to the kind of career that I wanted (which ironically, was the opposite of what I was building at the time). I very much had the mindset of feeling like I should do everything.

Once I got too burnt out with the workaholic lifestyle I felt I had to maintain, I started to understand that the less busy I became, the higher quality my work was in the areas I had chosen to focus on. So, this quote is a great reminder that prioritizing where you want to direct your energy is the key to greatness — not being busy just to be busy. Being mindful, strategic, and thoughtful about what you’re working on and why will lead to excellence in your career. Now, I realize I can do anything if I let go of everything else that doesn’t support the business or life I want.

How can our readers further follow you online?

I no longer have social media but you can connect with me at delaniefischer.com. There you will find information about my Business Simplicity Coaching Program for entrepreneurs, podcasters, and business owners, my podcasts Self-Helpless and E-ficionado, and some free goodies! I’m also currently offering 15 minute comped solution calls to 2 people per week, the application for these calls can be found on my site.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!