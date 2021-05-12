Isabella Zaczek: “Being present and don’t take life and its perks for granted”

What I know for sure is that once culture opens up again, I will place a higher premium on enjoying the experience and the moments.

With the success of the vaccines, we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel of this difficult period in our history. But before we jump back into the routine of the normal life that we lived in 2019, it would be a shame not to pause to reflect on what we have learned during this time. The social isolation caused by the pandemic really was an opportunity for a collective pause, and a global self-assessment about who we really are, and what we really want in life.

As a part of this series called “5 Things I Learned From The Social Isolation of the COVID19 Pandemic”, I had the pleasure to interview Isabella Zaczek.

Isabella Zaczek is a German native who recently moved back to Germany after 9 years in Colorado. Having worked in telecommunications for 18 years in Europe and the USA, supporting over 250 top global brands across 5 continents and 10 industries, she believes that it takes an uncomfortable analysis and serious commitment to change to create legacy and greatness.

Certified in a variety of cutting-edge leadership and team performance tools, Isabella helps organizations untangle the complexities of people, processes, and metrics, to create stronger bottom lines, more engaged employees, and customer devotion.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

I am a German native who has recently moved back to Germany after 9 years in beautiful Colorado. Especially the past 2 years, leaving corporate after 18 years, building my consulting business, and unexpectedly losing my beloved mother last April shaped me the most — raw, deep, and in what feels like warp speed.

Are you currently working from home? If so, what has been the biggest adjustment from your previous workplace? Can you please share a story or example?

While I am currently searching for my next career move in Germany, working from home had a huge impact on my consulting business during the last 12 months. Especially the lack of networking events and the face-to-face client discovery meeting made it easier to truly connect and build momentum.

What do you miss most about your pre-COVID lifestyle?

Meeting friends — hands down! Truth be told, as an introvert I enjoyed spending time reading the gazillion books I kept reorganizing, decluttering, and enjoying the comforts of my home. However, the closer my move from Colorado to Frankfurt was approaching the more I wanted to spend quality time with my friends. Being back in Germany for 6 months and not having been able to see most of my friends here is making it harder to feel back home at home.

The pandemic was really a time for collective self-reflection. What social changes would you like to see as a result of the COVID pandemic?

Where to start and where to stop? The value of time and not taking anything for granted are big for me. If we continue to cultivate these precious goods in our everyday interactions, they will multiply in our community. The pandemic has also ripped band-aids off many uncomfortable topics such as minimum wage, the entire healthcare sector, and the lack of digital transformation. I truly hope that real actions will follow all the promises made by governments and corporations worldwide.

What if anything, do you think are the unexpected positives of the COVID response? We’d love to hear some stories or examples.

Connections — deep and heartfelt connections. Listening to friends reconnecting with family via video platforms, arranging happy hours and game nights in a way they haven’t done for years lifted my heart, especially while grieving for my mother. We all get lost in scheduling our time and plan our lives away. Caring for each other and checking in on each other have been absolute positives that I am beyond grateful for.

How did you deal with the tedium of being locked up indefinitely during the pandemic? Can you share with us a few things you have done to keep your mood up?

In Germany, we are still on lockdown, and I had never imagined that I would miss restaurants, museums, and theaters that much. Unfortunately, the pandemic has been a brilliant reminder of “you’ll miss it when it’s gone”. I am beyond thrilled that the gym in my neighborhood was allowed to open recently which has been quite the mood-game-changer. What I know for sure is that once culture opens up again, I will place a higher premium on enjoying the experience and the moments.

Aside from what we said above, what has been the source of your greatest pain, discomfort, or suffering during this time? How did you cope with it?

Losing my mother during the pandemic was the most traumatic episode in my life. From my mum being diagnosed with end-stage cancer out of the blue in mid-March, flying from the USA to Germany at the beginning of April to be with her, caring for her in her final days without any outside help as I was considered high risk coming from the USA to planning a minimal funeral that was not at all a fit for a human who was larger than life — going through this level of grief changed me at my core. I am not sure if I coped at all with everything, but I am grateful for my friends carrying me through my grief, giving me space when I needed space, and providing me with a shoulder to cry when I needed to just let go.

OK, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Learned From The Social Isolation of the COVID19 Pandemic? (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. It is the experience that matters, not the clutter. — Thanks to time and the transatlantic move I painfully had to realize how much richer my life could have been investing my money in living life instead of THINGS (and yes, that does include shoes and handbags and way too many scarves).

2. Being present and don’t take life and its perks for granted. — One of my highlights was my socially distant farewell party that my friends organized for me during the pandemic. As much as I wanted to cry the entire time, I was simply happy to be surrounded by so much love.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you during the pandemic?

“The hardest thing in the world is to simplify your life. It’s so easy to make it complex. What’s important is leading an examined life.” — Yvon Chouinard

“It is wise to direct your anger towards problems — not people, to focus your energies on answers — not excuses.” ―William Arthur Ward

Both quotes mirror the values that I had to reclaim during the pandemic. Letting go of anger was and is key to living a simple life. By all means, I believe that it is ok to be angry but only as long as it serves a purpose. However, in the end, it just drains the lifeblood out of everyone and keeps you exactly from the purpose you thought it was supposed to serve.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I’d love to have a power brunch with Ana Navarro, Melinda Gates, Brené Brown, Shelley Zalis, and Arianna Huffington. This group of women would unleash thunder, magic, and goodness. I have the highest respect for their tenacity, creativity, and voice in the world.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Please connect with me on LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/in/isabellazaczek) and visit my website (www.izconsultinggroup.com) as I’m about to launch my podcast very soon.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this. We wish you continued success and good health.