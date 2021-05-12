Ben Schuller: “Learn how to record yourself”

Learn how to record yourself. if you’re a singer, get good at recording your own vocals. You don’t need to be an expert beat maker or anything but having a decent mic and the ability to track/edit your own voice, even if it’s just for demos, social media content, promotional stuff, etc. is so invaluable when you’re getting things off the ground.

As a part of our series about Nashville’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Ben Schuller.

Singer/producer, Ben Schuller came up in the age of acoustic covers — and while in school, began building an online following for his simple piano/vocal reworkings of radio hits. Trading his small Michigan town for Nashville in 2014, his debut original set ‘Goodbye is the New Hello’ showcased his ability to craft smart, catchy tracks blending the lines between pop and EDM. And while met originally with modest streaming numbers, the lead single “Need This Feeling” became a cult hit on Youtube, racking up 50 million hits among fan uploads. Ben’s online footprint saw another massive boost when he helped form NerdOut, an Internet-based music trio that has grown to 3 million subscribers and over a billion streams.

But while the positives of the Internet were obvious in the exposure it was able to give Ben’s career, his upcoming album “New Roaring 20s” shines a light on the much darker side of the coin. ”On paper, I was at the peak of my career, yet I found myself at rock bottom, unhappier than I had ever been. I came to realize that the same things that had given me a platform were also tearing me down. I was obsessed with the approval of strangers. Likes and follows and algorithms. The songs started pouring out of me, almost as a kind of therapy. And it was very clear I wasn’t alone. Our generation has essentially been raised by social interactions on a screen. And the effect it has on so many of us doesn’t become clear until later on. I wanted to write something that captured the unique and often tragic social identity of our generation, but at the same time, a deeply personal account of my own struggles.”

Thank you so much for joining us in this series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

Thanks for having me! I’m from a small town in Michigan, pretty much knew I wanted to be a musician since I was a kid. I was always writing songs (terrible ones, haha) and recording them on this little fisher price microphone/tape recorder toy. I was always in choir and band and theater and pretty much anything musical I could get my hands on.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I don’t know if there was a specific moment. I always (half-jokingly) point to the Backstreet Boys millennium album as what sparked it. My mom bought it for me for Christmas and we would listen in the car on the way to school every day. It was my first real taste of what pop music was, what being a recording artist was. We used to drive two other kids home from school at the end of the day, and we would each have our own member of the band who we would be. So anytime their parts came up, we’d belt them out from the backseat. Kind of embarrassing to think about now but that’s a pretty lasting memory for me.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I don’t have anything too crazy but I’ve been lucky enough to get to perform some pretty cool places. A few years back, this guy reached out via email saying that he and his fiancé were big fans of one of my songs and he wanted to surprise her at their wedding by having me show up and perform. The wedding was in New Zealand. And it was the more lavish wedding I’ve ever been to. I remember hearing the flowers alone were six-figures. But knowing that there were fans out there with a strong enough connection to my music to fly me across the world to sing one song was a pretty cool feeling.

Can you share with us an interesting story about living in Nashville?

I’m blanking again on any fun stories, but it’s always the most random ways that you meet people who become important in your career. The producer I work with on all of my album music, Matt Geroux, is also from Michigan. When I lived there, we’d never met but knew of his work. One night, in the first few months after I moved to Nashville, I was at a restaurant with my roommate and spotted him at another table. I had no idea he lived in Nashville too, but in that moment, I felt like I should introduce myself. He’s become the closest collaborator I’ve had these last 7 years (and also a great friend).

Can you share with us a few of the best parts of living in Nashville? We’d love to hear some specific examples or stories about that.

The best part by far is just how much of a community it is, being in the music industry here. First of all, everyone is so talented, from all over the country. But second, everyone is so down to collaborate and lift each other up. I’ve never felt the “competitive” part that so often is a stereotype of the industry. Everyone really wants each other to succeed, it feels like a second family in a lot of ways. A bunch of kids who moved away from home to follow their dreams.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

You guys are killing me with these stories, you think I’d have a few lined up by now… The first “show” I ever played was the talent show at my middle school. I was in 8th grade and me and my friends had a band. We were the closing act with the whole school watching, and for the life of me, I couldn’t get my amp to make any noise once we got on stage. Probably the most awkward 10 minutes of checking electrical outlets, getting new cables, and having teachers do their best to help out… It turns out my guitar wasn’t plugged in the entire time. I don’t have a lesson from that. Being nervous at your first show is probably going to happen but it goes away pretty quick.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I was lucky to have some amazing music teachers growing up who saw how passionate I was about pursuing it, and did everything they could to help. Music classes in school are always pretty geared towards classical stuff. Choirs and marching bands don’t really mix with being a pop singer. But my teachers never forced me to be anything I didn’t want to be. Shout out to Justin Hammis and Elizabeth Stoner!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m finishing up my album New Roaring 20s that’s been my one and only focus this past year really. 10 songs and 10 music videos that are a commentary our generation’s relationship with the Internet and social media, specifically how it’s killing our mental health. I’ve put out one song and video every 5–6 weeks since last June and the final chapters are just about finished. I’m really excited for people to see how the whole concept comes together. It’s been the most vulnerable project I’ve ever worked on, but also the most important.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I’m not sure I have five that are any different than what you probably hear all the time for this question, but I do have two main things:

Learn how to record yourself. if you’re a singer, get good at recording your own vocals. You don’t need to be an expert beat maker or anything but having a decent mic and the ability to track/edit your own voice, even if it’s just for demos, social media content, promotional stuff, etc. is so invaluable when you’re getting things off the ground.

And the #1 thing I tell everyone who asks this question sounds cliché but it’s so important. Just do it! Just make art and put it out into the world! (whether this is about being a musician or an artist on any kind) Don’t overthink it. The first stuff that you make will probably suck, but if you never get past that first song/book/film etc., you’ll never make it to the next one. I’ve seen so many people over the years who have all the potential in the world, but because they’re so stuck trying to make sure everything is perfect at the beginning, they never grow. I’m so glad no one told me how bad my songs were back in 7th and 8th grade because if I wouldn’t have put so much time in to making them, I never would have gotten better.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I’m not the one to answer this that’s for sure. I think this pandemic and the constant pressure to be creating/engaging your audience has left us all pretty burned out. I’m just trying to make it through to be honest. Being passionate about what you’re working on helps for sure. I think if you can find your voice, something you’re good at, but also something that feels personal to you, it makes you that much more excited to get up and create every day.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My whole 2020/2021 creatively has been about putting a focus on mental health in the age of social media. And whether I’m the right one to give any real value to the conversation or not, it would be amazing to see more of a spotlight on this. Our brains are pretty much being re-wired to be obsessed with likes and follows and validation from strangers. I don’t have the solutions that’s for sure, but the kids growing up today aren’t going to know anything else and it’s troubling.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I can’t think of many off the top of my head to be honest, but to just go back to my advice from earlier: “just do it” really applies to a lot of situations. If you want to make something happen, no one else is going to do it for you. Whether that’s following a dream career, or something like wanting to live a healthier lifestyle. The vast majority of the time, the only one stopping you is you.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Ryan Tedder, my biggest musical inspiration growing up. One of the most talented people in the game. Just hearing his story and picking his brain would be incredible.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can pretty much search Ben Schuller on any platform and find where you need to go! I’d definitely recommend YouTube, as that’s where you can watch this whole visual album, the most important work I’ve done to date.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!

Thanks so much for the invite!