Digital Nomad Lifestyle – “Implement wellness into your routine.” An interview with Kosi Harris.

This week I had the privilege of interviewing Kosi Harris, a publicist, a six-year veteran of the fashion publicity industry, and now the owner of Kosi Harris PR.

What was your inspiration for living and working nomadically? What factors inspired you to leave the stationary lifestyle and start earning money remotely?

I actually came about living and working nomadically by accident six years ago. I worked in the fashion publicity industry from 9-5pm (well, a 9am-8pm schedule) every day not feeling fulfilled and tired of the crazy commute and fashion personalities. So, I decided to resign. I got another position at an influencer agency only to be laid off a month later due to a merger.

As I was looking for jobs, an agency asked me to promote a watch brand. I thought I would have to go into the office but I didn’t because all of it was remote. A few months into it, I really liked it because there was no stressful commute or office politics. I was also able to get my master’s online during the time and explore more industries instead of fashion publicity. I realized I liked promoting consumer products and non-profits!

What unexpected challenges and hurdles have you encountered so far as a digital nomad?

Knowing when to take breaks and go out for a walk. There is still the mentality to “get everything done at a certain time” that doesn’t help with advances in technology: Dropbox on your iPhone, Airdrop, etc. I would bring my laptop on vacations, this thinking I can “check” emails for an hour then be done with them. This turns into two hours, then a call, and, well…insert face-palm.

I guess the challenge enforces boundaries for myself. Now, when I do take vacations (pre-COVID) I make sure I’m not in the habit of checking my email on my phone. I also remove work emails from my iPhone so I am not tempted to easily look.

Do you have any personal anecdotes or stories about the hardships you’ve faced as a location independent worker? How did you overcome them?

Not having work-life balance, while also in graduate school. I’m a Slytherin (if you guys know the Harry Potter series). Slytherins are known for being cunning and ambitious (like me!). For the first 3 years, I had big FOMO. I thought I was behind in my career so I took every opportunity I could thinking it was good to “catch up”. But, in doing that, I missed out on trips with friends and family as a result.

Breaks are essential and they really do help with productivity. My FOMO didn’t help me create healthy routines that included breaks, something at times I still struggle with during the pandemic.

Has any aspect of the lifestyle and career been easier than expected? Is there anything that you thought would be difficult but, in reality, hasn’t been?

Working with clients in different time zones wasn’t as difficult as I thought it would be due to better schedule management for calls. Whether it’s doing a Zoom call with a client in London or an afternoon call with an agency in Los Angeles. What helps is to have calls/Zooms be back to back with 30 minutes to 45 minutes in between. The rest of the time for me is writing, following up, and pitching clients. A friend posted an amazing article from the Harvard Business Review mentioning how essential it is to have breaks in between meetings, and I couldn’t agree more!

What character traits would you say are the most important or essential for successful digital nomads?

Resourcefulness (I did say I’m a Slytherin a few questions above right?). At times you do need to think on your feet. You also need to be knowledgeable of what is happening in your industry but also knowing what is happening in the place you are visiting and living.

You also need to be disciplined. Working remotely isn’t about waking up late on the beach with a mimosa. You still have the same responsibilities as if you were in the office. There are added challenges building trust with clients that have had negative experiences with remote workers. Showing a dependable working mentality builds trust with a client that will in turn help you succeed as a remote worker.

If you were starting over from scratch today, what would you do differently?

I would make sure I was more proactive about marketing myself early and not get as concerned as I did for it. You have to get comfortable in talking about yourself and your business. In addition I would set up my business social media page and get my LLC as soon as I decided to be an independent contractor. Taking a course in digital marketing would have been helpful before I started to have a better understanding of SEO and social media advertising.

What would you say to aspiring digital nomads looking to get started on a similar career path? Any words of wisdom or cautionary tales?

Invest in the right tech equipment early! My late father always reminded me to make sure my computer is the most updated, have insurance on the computer/tablet, and have two backup hard drives: One you can take with you, and one you keep at home. They are helpful if you are working at a different location for periods at a time.

Implement wellness into your routine as soon as you start: Meditate, take walks, exercise. Understand that breaks are healthy and part of your success! Also, you don’t need to take every job, especially the ones that violate your personal boundaries. Work with clients that understand your lifestyle from the beginning so they understand your accessibility.

Last, over-communicate to your client’s especially during these times where everything is remote. The more interpersonal time you give them, the more trust that is built. The right work will come, have faith in that.

What were some tactics or strategies that helped with visibility and exposure early on?

My dad always said to use your resources! I started my website first, I spent a good six months with a former colleague of mine to create a website that highlighted my work as a publicist but also myself as an individual.

In addition, My friend who is a social media consultant did an audit on my social media and gave me tips on what to improve on: what colors I like and what exactly do I like to post about. I gave teasers of the website development online as well on my social media pages. When I was about to announce the website online I dedicated to go the guerilla marketing route by sending my new business card to clients, family, and friends showing my gratitude and announcing the site is live.

A few years ago, at Dragon Con, I went to a panel where the moderator advised us to “nurture, don’t compete”. That advice always stuck with me especially during the time when I was developing the website. I had a lot of support from clients who took a chance on a girl who only did fashion publicity for seven years, as well as family and friends who supported my pivot. It was only fitting they should see the site first before announcing it online.

I prefer using Instagram to show my work and to provide tips for marketing and publicity. Facebook is good specifically for including reviews from current and past clients along with highlighting my work. Finally, LinkedIn is good for connecting with writers, content creators, and fellow publicists.

Start thinking about what platform you use the most then focus on that one. List the type of content you would like to post to highlight your business and start to schedule accordingly. Using platforms like Hootsuite and Later (my personal fav) to pre-schedule your posts saves a lot of time. When money permits, invest in an intern and content creator to help you stay on track in marketing your business or service. I’m so thankful for my team!

To follow Kosi’s digital nomad journey, connect with her on Instagram, Twitter, or LinkedIn.