Christina Kumar of the Northern California Filmmakers Coalition: “Learning to communicate well is important to any team”

As part of my series about young people who are making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Christina Kumar.

Christina Kumar is a 4x Co-Author, Award-Winning Entrepreneur, and Journalist. She has interviewed scores of entrepreneurs and public figures including Marc Cuban, Jewel, and Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit how you grew up?

Thank you! Yes, I grew up in Northern California about one and a half hours away from San Francisco. I grew up around different businesses and loved to invent new ideas such as products and store layouts for entertainment.

Is there a particular book or organization that made a significant impact on you growing up? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

An organization that made a significant impact on me growing up was AOL. It was the first search engine that I had really used and I learned a lot from. It was the preliminary for Google, which we all use now. Now, as an adult, I had won a Google for Entrepreneurs powered competition which was an amazing experience.

How do you define “Making A Difference”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

I define making a difference by making the world a better place. We really do need to help the world be a better place however way we can big or small.

Ok super. Let’s now jump to the main part of our interview. You are currently leading an organization that aims to make a social impact. Can you tell us a bit about what you and your organization are trying to change in our world today?

As head of public relations for the Northern California Filmmakers Coalition, we are spearheading the movie industry in Northern California by including diverse talent as well as multiple ethnicities in our leadership positions.

The vision for the Northern California Filmmakers Coalition is to make Sacramento, California a hub for filmmakers in Northern California and give them an opportunity to network and come together with other industry professionals as well.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

Growing up, I was interested in the movie process. While Northern California is not known for its film industry; it has a lot of talent in the area which inspired me to feel passionate about the cause. The Northern California Filmmakers Coalition has given many Northern California area talent the ability to work with experienced talent from Hollywood and beyond, while creating movies such as Full Circle: The Story of The New Dimensions which is a documentary starring The Beach Boys and Michael Lloyd, the producer of multiple blockbuster hits such as, “I’ve Had The Time Of My Life” and “She’s Like The Wind”.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. They don’t get up and just do it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and do it? What was that final trigger?

I think you have to go for what you want. It takes experience to get better at things and to know if a dream is actually what you want in the first place. This takes time, so the earlier you start; the more time you have to perfect it and get to know the process.

Many young people don’t know the steps to take to start a new organization. But you did. What are some of the things or steps you took to get your project started?

Being involved with several organizations; I think teamwork was what helped most projects and organizations to start and grow. It definitely takes teamwork to get an organization, business, and project to grow. There also needs to be great talent as well as good communication. Learning to communicate well is important to any team.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

Yes. Recently, with the Northern California Filmmakers Coalition, I was able to obtain for the star of the movie, Michael Lloyd, an Honorable Mention from the mayor in the city the organization is headquartered in, which is Elk Grove.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or take away you learned from that?

The funniest mistake I made when first starting was taking on too much. I have learned to balance my schedule.

None of us can be successful without some help along the way. Did you have mentors or cheerleaders who helped you to succeed? Can you tell us a story about their influence?

Patricia La Marr has been a cheerleader and is the Executive Producer for the Northern California Filmmakers Coalition. She has been a great person to work with and is very talented.

Without saying specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

I had helped with casting for a role in the movie and was able to cast a local talent for the film. He received great reviews.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Having greater access to film financing can help the industry grow. Using local talent is another way that Northern California can grow the industry and more filming locations as well.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of the interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each).

Have patience. A film usually takes a minimum of two years to make. Be open. There are many changes that happen in the filmmaking process on a normal basis. Team effort. Almost everything has to be agreed on by others in the team. Multi-tasking. You will usually have to do many tasks that go beyond your role. Communication. You will meet many new people and will have to communicate effectively.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

I would say go for it. You never know what may come next!

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Elon Musk. I think he is one of the smartest people on earth!

How can our readers follow you online?

They can follow me at LinkedIn: https://www/linkedin.com/in/christinakumar1 and

www.christinakumar.com as well as on Clubhouse at Christina Kumar.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!

Thank You!