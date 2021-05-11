Brenton Thomas of Twibi: “Every day after work try to take at least a 20-minute walk. Even walking counts as exercise”

For the employer, one key benefit is the elimination of fixed overhead, such as paying for office space and utilities. On the employee side, remote work provides better flexibility in controlling your workday and eliminates commuting. For both parties, it also provides the opportunity to live and work from a wider range of cities around the country. Lastly, it opens a business’ talent pool to a much broader audience, allowing potentially more diverse and qualified talent to be interviewed as a potential fit.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Brenton Thomas.

Brenton is a talented digital marketer who specializes in paid search, paid social, and SEO to generate revenue, leads, and brand awareness for his clients. The combination of his corporate experience and Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Saint Mary’s College has led to him founding the full-service digital marketing agency, Twibi. Outside of work, he enjoys spending time with family, and anything related to basketball.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. What is your “backstory”?

I was born and raised in Northern California where playing basketball was a big part of my childhood. With big dreams of making it to the NBA, I worked hard to earn the opportunity to play basketball with James Harden at Arizona State University. After one year at ASU I transferred to Sonoma State, which is when I started to think about life after basketball.

Having had an interest in marketing for some time, I naturally gravitated towards it as a career path. I quickly found out that most jobs want experience, but don’t want to be the first to give you that experience. Determined to fulfill my aspirations, I took to LinkedIn, reaching out to every single digital marketing professional I could find until I landed a job. Fast forward some years, my experience continued to grow, leading to independent consulting projects. Consulting was the perfect opportunity to build a brand around my services, which was the perfect precursor to Twibi, my digital marketing agency, being founded.

Twibi has had a very successful year due to heightened interest in digital marketing from the pandemic. We’ve seen COVID limiting in-person interactions, and the use of technology being the best way for businesses to maintain a connection with their customers. At Twibi, we’ve gone above and beyond for our clients to help them reach their business goals during these hard times. We believe marketing is a powerful medium that can change the world for the better, if used in the right manner.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

The most interesting story of my career was 6 years ago, I was working a 60 hour a week corporate job. Regardless of how hard I worked my supervisor didn’t like me. He would shake his head when I spoke, question all my ideas, and take responsibilities away from me. One day, he brought me into a conference room, and he started the meeting off by saying, “You’re not a marketer, you would be better off as someone’s assistant. Are you sure you still want to work here?”. A few months later I was offered a job with a new company where I was respected and appreciated. However, I will never forget the words of those who have doubted me. The beauty of life is that we all have the power to shape and mold our story into whatever we want it to be, and no one can tell you otherwise.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

A few years ago, I had just started working my first remote job and using the phone was a big part of the it. I was explaining a marketing strategy to a few Directors, and after I finished speaking, it was very quiet on the line. It was so quiet I thought the call had dropped. Frustrated, I started talking to myself. As I picked up my phone to call back into the meeting, I noticed the call was still going. The call had never dropped. Everyone on the call could hear me talking to myself the entire time. One of the many nuances of going from a in-person job to working remotely.

What advice would you give to other business leaders to help their employees thrive and avoid burnout?

The advice I’d give is to regularly communicate and acknowledge your team. It sounds simple, but it’s an on-going process of checking in and asking the right questions. Questions like; How do you feel? Do feel like you need more help? What do you need to be successful? I see the hard work you’re putting in and I appreciate you.

Furthermore, for your employees to open up and honestly answer these questions, they have to trust you. Trust is developed over time by demonstrating you have their best interest at heart and want to see them excel both personally and professionally. Trust must be earned.

Ok, let’s jump to the core of our interview. Working remotely can be very different than working with a team that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits and opportunities of working remotely?

For the employer, one key benefit is the elimination of fixed overhead, such as paying for office space and utilities. On the employee side, remote work provides better flexibility in controlling your workday and eliminates commuting. For both parties, it also provides the opportunity to live and work from a wider range of cities around the country. Lastly, it opens a business’ talent pool to a much broader audience, allowing potentially more diverse and qualified talent to be interviewed as a potential fit.

Can you articulate for our readers what the five main challenges are regarding working remotely?

When working remote, you’ll quickly feel disconnected from your team if you’re not communicating on a regular basis. Sometimes Zoom won’t cooperate as you’re launching a meeting (dropped calls, screen share doesn’t work, etc), leading to part of the meeting spent on troubleshooting. Heading into COVID, not everyone had the perfect home office waiting for them. It has taken time for me to create the right set up for my home office. You tend to be physically less active, everything you need is within 20 steps of your desk (e.g. food). For some, being home might be more distracting, no one is watching you, you have all the comforts of your home around you.

Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? Can you give a story or example for each?

It’s important to schedule reoccurring meetings with your team just to talk about life. You must be intentional about connecting with others. For instance, a reoccurring “coffee chat” is a great way to keep in touch. When planning to present, it’s best to log into Zoom 5 minutes before everyone else to test your microphone, video, and screen share before the meeting begins. Think outside the box when creating a workspace at your home and test out what works best for you. I’ve found that a standing desk is much better for my health and has allowed me to turn the smallest space into a fully functional desk. Every day after work try to take at least a 20-minute walk. Even walking counts as exercise. It helps to set mental start and stop times, if you work the next 2 hours straight then you’ll allow yourself a 15-minute break to do what you want.

Do you have any suggestions specifically for people who work at home? What are a few ways to be most productive when you work at home?

The best way to be productive when working from home is to maintain a routine. By waking up, eating lunch, taking breaks, and ending the day at the same time, every day, it helps control what your time is spent on.

Can you share any suggestions for teams who are used to working together on location but are forced to work remotely due to the pandemic? Are there potential obstacles one should avoid with a team that is just getting used to working remotely?

An obstacle to avoid when first starting to work remotely is not having the right technology in place for your team to communicate. It’s important to make sure each employee has access to video conferencing, cell phone, and chat system (e.g. Teams, Slack, etc). In addition, trainings on how to use these tools will ensure a smooth transition.

What do you suggest can be done to create an empowering work culture and team culture with a team that is remote and not physically together?

To create an empowering remote team culture, you must trust your team will still do their work now that they’re remote. Some managers like to monitor every action their team makes, but that hinders the manager’s time to focus on bigger projects and makes the employee feel powerless and untrusted. The more autonomy you give your team, the more empowered they will ultimately feel. Demonstrate your trust in your team and in return they’ll trust you as a manager.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’d love to inspire a movement where people of all races, religions, sexual orientations, and ages seek out and spend time with someone who is very different than themselves. Viewing life through someone else’s perspective can lead to a greater sense of acceptance and understanding of all people. Sometimes it can be easy to fall into a habit of surrounding ourselves with people with similar beliefs. We can learn so much from those who differ from us.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite Life Lesson Quote is “I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul” by William Ernest Henley. I’ve found with my own life, that I control my destiny based on what I choose to give my time and attention to. If something is important enough to me, I’ll find a way to overcome barriers to reach my goals. We all control our own fates.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

The best way to follow me and my team is to check out our digital marketing agency, Twibi. We’re always adding new content to our marketing blog! If you’d like to contact me personally, you can find my LinkedIn profile here.

