Jeff Shipwash of Shipwash Properties: “Funding”

Shows like Flip or Flop and Fixer Upper with Chip and Joanna Gaines have really glamorized the creativity and enjoyment that comes with buying a rundown home, fixing it, and then selling it for a profit. Some amateurs have ventured into this industry and have made a lucrative career out of it. But others, particularly when a market is stagnant, have lost their shirts. As a part of my series about the ‘5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties’, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jeff Shipwash.

Jeff Shipwash is a husband and expecting father to a baby boy coming in May 2021. Jeff and his wife Jess officially started their real estate investing journey in 2020 and are the owners of Shipwash Properties. Jeff is also a finance officer for the US Government and Jess is a registered nurse for Covenant Health. In addition to real estate, Jeff is passionate about helping people achieve financial freedom by providing debt relief coaching to several clients. Jeff and Jess started their real estate journey with aspirations of creating financial freedom and building generational wealth for their kids.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

In March of 2017, my wife and I “accidently” flipped our first house. I say “accidently” because we had no intention of flipping the house. We had owned it for right at a year, but a house we fell in love with came available in our neighborhood and we just had to have it! During that year of ownership, I remodeled different areas of the home. Nothing major, just a lot of cosmetic stuff. This is where I learned that I truly enjoyed home remodeling. When we went to sell the home, we made a decent little profit from it. The adrenaline of doing that triggered me to begin reading and researching real estate investing. I’ve always had an urge to become an entrepreneur, but never knew what path to take. After selling our first home, my entrepreneur fire was sparked and there was no putting it out.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

When I purchased my first house to flip, I was anxious to get started. I closed on the house on a Friday and immediately left the title company that afternoon to start the demo process. I knew we were going to gut the kitchen, so I wanted to begin removing all the cabinets, countertops, sink, appliances, etc. I spent the entire evening demoing this kitchen. I was so excited to start my first flip! The next day, I went to have keys cut to put a lockbox on the front door for the contractors. The contractors weren’t planning to start until the following week, but I wanted to go ahead and take care of this task. That Saturday, I went to add the lockbox. Once arriving, I decided to just go in and make sure everything was ok! When I opened the front door, my heart sank. I heard water pouring. I immediately rushed in to find the water line in the kitchen was leaking water. The house had an unfinished basement. The water was draining through a hole where the water line to the refrigerator. In addition, there was a vent register next to the old sink where the water was leaking. Thankfully, the crevices allowed the water to drain down to the unfinished part of the house instead of flooding the living area upstairs. I spent the entire weekend cleaning up water and drying out the basement. I thought my first flip was going to be a bust! That is the day I learned that shut off valves do not last and should be the first thing replaced! Since that day, I always replace every single shut off valve in a house we buy before we ever do anything else.

Do you have a favorite “life lesson quote”? Can you share a story or example of how that was relevant to you in your life?

“If you died tonight, your employer would have a job advert to fill your role by the end of the month. But your friends and family would miss you forever. Don’t get so busy on making a living that you forget to work on making a life.”

I’m not sure who made this quote (Denzel Washington maybe?), but it’s something I think to myself every single morning and it’s what drives me to make my business successful. Owning a business will never be about the money for me. I want to go to my child’s school and have lunch, I want to be at every one of their soccer games, and I want them to know that dad will always be there when asked. I’ve never felt like I could have that freedom working for someone else. I want to see them grow up instead of sitting behind a desk 5–6 days a week.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I am currently working with an amazing team of real estate investment consultants. They are helping design and build my website so that people can see we are a credible/legitimate company. It’s extremely important for people to know that we are real people buying houses, and not a cold corporation. The only way to do that is to show it on our website and social media pages. We are in the final countdown to launching our new site, and we can’t wait!

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

There are tons of “we buy houses” companies in my area. Most of these people are using generic “cookie-cutter” websites and have no intention of putting their face out there. In addition, many of these companies work on a national scale, and only care about getting a property dirt cheap. We took a different approach. Of course, we need to purchase properties at prices that allow us to make a profit, but we wanted to do this without ripping people off in the process. We market to people we genuinely want to help. I want to be able to save someone from foreclosure, or make their headaches go away. I genuinely want to get to know these people and build a relationship with them. We only buy homes in East Tennessee. We do not go outside of our state or try to market across the entire country. I am trying to help homeowners in the exact area I live and grew up in. Their satisfaction is the only thing that will help my company grow. If I attempt to do business the wrong way, we would be finished! Having the mentality to truly care and help someone has allowed us to grow organically. We want to see the same face we bought a house from at our kid’s T-ball game. I believe that’s what makes us different!

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My late grandfather was the most inspirational man I ever met. Many people are helped financially to get them started, and that is wonderful. But my grandfather gave me so much more than financial assistance. He taught me how to be a great person. He taught me how to be a husband, a father, a leader in the community, and how to be someone that other people can count on. He taught me about building your own personal brand. How you treat people and the actions you take will be the determining factors in how your personal brand is viewed. He never asked for anything, yet he helped so many people throughout his life. He not only taught me wisdom, but he taught me the value of working hard. He owned a farm. As a kid, I hated doing all the farm work. Hauling hay, fixing fence, mending animals, and everything in between was the last thing I wanted to do! But those hours, days, weeks, months, and years spent working on that farm with him made me the person I am today.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Gratitude — This is the #1 trait that has always been engraved in me. Life is a roller coaster. It’s difficult to be thankful and positive during the valleys. But always be grateful for everything, even the valleys. Those valleys are where life lessons are made. Most importantly, always be grateful for the people that were with you when you had absolutely nothing! Optimism — There is always something to look forward to. When you start to see everything in a positive light, your whole life begins to change. Grit — Success is not easy. No matter how easy a guru makes it sound, it is NEVER easy. Success comes from a refusal to give up, and of course, hard work. But not giving up is so much harder than true physical labor. Continue to believe in yourself and know that grit is what will take you down the road you want to be on.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry? If you can please share a story or example.

You can influence someone’s life on a major scale — The best example that I can give is a recent home we purchased from someone who couldn’t make the payments anymore and didn’t have the cash to make repairs. The homeowner tried the traditional selling approach and was able to get the house under contract quick. After weeks of dragging out the inspection and appraisal period, the buyer backed out. We were able to jump in save her from losing this house and destroying her credit score for years to come. We were also able to give her a high enough offer that it put tens of thousands of dollars in her pocket. The ability to be your own boss — I know everyone says this, but it really does mean the world to me! The freedom and control it allows to my time schedule are something that drives me to work harder. Real estate also gives you the opportunity to build your own brand and to hopefully leave a legacy behind for someone to take over after you are gone! There is never a dull moment — Unlike my desk job, you never get used to anything in real estate. Every single house is different, every single rehab is different, and every single purchase is different. From the hidden problems, fluctuating material costs, and all the surprises in between, real estate will not allow anyone to become bored and complacent!

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest? Please share stories or examples if possible.

Things that are out of your control — Unfortunately, many things that impact the real estate industry is completely out of your control. New government regulations, IRS tax changes, and events around the world can have direct impact on your business. For example, the COVID-19 Pandemic has caused building materials to reach prices that are crippling many businesses. If I had the ability to reform a policy for this instance, I would require any producer of materials to submit a justification for any increase in price over a certain percentage. Of course, many price increases are justifiable, but when prices begin doubling or increasing over 200%, it’s time for some type of monitoring board to begin asking why. Saturation — The best example of saturation is when developers come into an area and overbuild. This is common when an area is getting a new industry and the area is expected to grow in population. I would implement a policy that would require developers to only be able to build so many homes in each area at a time. If additional homes are wanted to be built, a developer could submit a proposal with a justification. If the population data made sense, then it could be approved! Simple/random idea, but I think it would help control the massive decline in home prices in certain areas of the country. Mortgage Rates — This is like things that are out of your control, but I thought it deserved its own line item. Mortgage rates have a major impact on the real estate industry, especially on the investor side. If rates go up, it has an impact on your own personal financed rentals, and it also restricts the pool of home buyers on the houses you sell. In my opinion, there isn’t many options that could be implemented to control interest rates. So many variables in the market control how rates are set, that it would be irrational to establish one plan to control them.

What advice would you give to other real estate leaders to help their teams to thrive and to create a really fantastic work culture?

Culture has always and will always be controlled from the top. In my business, I will never ask anyone to do something that I am not willing to do myself. Leaders need to guide and show their teams how to thrive. Don’t sit in an office chair and make demands. Get up and go to the front lines. Show your team the best way to do a task or how to respond in certain events. I want my team to be so successful and great at what they do, that it becomes difficult to retain them due to their marketability. Secondly, always treat your team as if they were required to post a review of you on Google. This seems strange, but it is a philosophy that I have had ever since my first job managing people. If you would not be ok with your team telling the entire world how you operate and treat them, then it’s probably time to reevaluate how you do things.

Ok, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share with our readers your “5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties”? If you can, please give a story or an example for each?

Funding — This is the most critical part of creating a successful house flipping career. You need to get your funding in order before you do anything else. Will you be using private money, hard money lenders, your own cash? Once you know where your funding will be coming from, it will help you analyze how much that funding will cost you, which is the largest component of holding costs! Funding is also a major component of purchase costs. If you are going to be using your own cash, a large part of your analysis will be contributed to purchase and repair costs and the opportunity costs you sacrifice by doing so. Know your numbers — Flippers need to understand how to calculate the numbers before ever making their first offer on a property. You need to know what the after-repair-value (ARV) is, your holding costs, your selling costs, and of course, your repair costs. Repair costs is where many people get into trouble. If you are not familiar with the construction industry, I recommend you begin researching the basic materials needed for a renovation. Begin researching what contractors charge for common rehab projects as well. Miscalculating your ARV or repair costs can cripple your career in flipping houses. When I first started, I sat on HomeDepot.com for hours studying and writing down the average cost of materials. I eventually added all of these into a spreadsheet. I began contacting people I had working relationships with that did home remodeling to begin getting estimates on what different tasks cost. Once you get a few flips under your belt, you will have enough data to know the averages of each task and will be able to calculate a rehab cost quickly. I had great knowledge of what ARV’s were because I only wanted to do flips in areas I knew. I recommend someone starting out to do the same. If you are still not sure, contact local real estate agents and ask them what they are seeing certain homes go for in the area. One critical component I did when I first started, and that I still use today, is always add 15% of “error” to my estimates. If I determine that a rehab project will cost me 100,000 dollars, I will add 15,000 dollars for the “what-ifs.” This is critical to someone just starting out because you WILL underestimate somewhere. Having this allowance in your analysis will provide you a safety net. Know your market — This is like knowing your ARV, but you need to know the details of the market you are flipping in as well. Are you flipping a house in a middle-class neighborhood that is popular to first time home buyers and/or downsizers? Are you flipping a house in an upscale subdivision? If you are doing the former, you need to be careful about not over-rehabbing. Many people starting out in this business over-rehab their properties. If the homes in your neighborhood all have laminate countertops with basic light fixtures, and basic flooring, would it be worth spending large sums of cash on quartz countertops and beautiful cherry hardwood floors? Of course not! But many people fail to understand their market. When I first started, I went to open houses in the neighborhoods that were like the ones I wanted to flip in. I would also look on the Realtor.com app every day to get an idea of the homes that I did not view in person. Just like over-rehabbing, you need to be careful about under-rehabbing as well. If you are trying to flip a house in an upscale neighborhood, it is not a good idea to install cheap countertops and cheap flooring. If the surrounding homes have granite countertops, beautifully tiled showers, etc. yours needs to be the same! Contractors — The time to begin building relationships with your contractors is now! Contractors can make or break your business. It is critical that you perform due diligence on everyone that will be touching your remodel. Always ask for references when taking bids for work. Not only ask for them, call them!!! I would have saved myself so many headaches if I took the time to call references upfront when I first started out. In addition, always hire licensed, insured, and dependable contractors. They will cost more, but they will also cause you less stress and protect your brand! Remember, the homes you sell after rehabbing will have your brand attached to them. You do not want home inspectors and the people that purchase your homes to begin seeing you in a negative light. Like the old saying goes, “Great work isn’t cheap, and Cheap work isn’t great.” With that said, don’t let people take advantage of you. Call around and take multiple bids on a project to make sure you are paying a fair price for repairs. I have noticed in the past that some contractors will “bid-up” on work if they think you are unfamiliar with the cost or process. Marketing and Relationships — Marketing is one of the most critical components to flipping houses. You can’t flip a house if you don’t have a house to flip! I recommend you do not cheap out on this step. If you are like me and have no idea where to start for marketing, hire a professional. Speaking of professionals, consult attorneys and CPA’s that are experienced in real estate. Don’t try to do these things yourself unless you are in fact an attorney or CPA! Spending the money upfront and hiring a professional will save you from spinning your wheels and wasting money. In addition, always work on building relationships. Real estate is 100% a relationship business. The relationships you have with other investors, contractors, real estate agents, your community, etc. will have an extreme impact on your reputation and business. If you are known as the person who does shoddy repairs, always throws out low-ball offers, and doesn’t pay on time, your business will begin to fail. Treat everyone you meet like they are your key to success. People will always remember good people just as much as they remember the bad! Lastly, always try to give back what you receive. If your contractors perform great work, on time, and on budget, reward them. The first flip I ever done came in under budget and the team that worked on it did an excellent job. I simply bought each of them a gift card to a very nice restaurant to take their spouse to as a thank you. I really didn’t think anything of it, but when the next house became available, they moved me to the front of their list of work. They were two months behind. But because I treated them great the first time, they bumped me up their project list!

What are the most common mistakes you have seen other people make when they try their own hand at house flipping? Can you share any stories?

The number one mistake I see people make when first starting out is overpaying for a property. To run a successful business, you must understand your expenses. People get overly excited and anxious when trying to find their first flip; they often overpay. You make your money when you buy! Secondly, underestimating rehab costs. Rehab costs are the second (and sometimes first) most expensive project item when flipping a house. Lastly, not understanding their market. To have a successful flip, you must know what the property will sell for once you rehab it to look like the other homes in the neighborhood. One mistake I made that I will always remember is underestimating my labor budget…… by a lot. When I say a lot, I mean 20,000 dollars. This essentially eliminated all my profit. I spent that entire project trying make up for it in other areas. Constantly bargain shopping items like light fixtures, vanities, etc. It was a nightmare, and it was all because I “assumed” what labor would be instead of asking my contractor before making an offer. Don’t make the same mistake I did if you are not familiar with contractor fees! Take them to the property with you and have them give you an estimate BEFORE making an offer to the seller.

From your experience, what can be done to avoid those errors?

Always doing your due-diligence and removing emotion out of decisions will protect you from many mistakes. When you’re looking for your first property, don’t overpay simply because you are excited and ready to get started. Secondly, do your due diligence on everything. Run your numbers at least three times! Always check the references, and never make assumptions on things that are not your area of expertise!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I wish I could start a movement that would bring more attention and focus into the mental health of all individuals. Depression and anxiety are hidden diseases that many people avoid like the plague instead of discussing. In my opinion, it’s something we have been taught to not discuss. I wish a movement would occur that would make every single person in the entire world feel comfortable enough to come forward for help.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Readers can find us on Facebook and Instagram to follow our flips! I recently started a blog that will begin receiving content soon! You can follow that blog at Thatflippinginger.com

Thank you for your time, and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.