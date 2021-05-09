Kristjana Hillberg: “You need to create content you’re passionate about”

You need to create content you’re passionate about. What will you talk about? Do you have enough topics to cover 1x a week for the year? Brainstorm and write out a few different ideas!

As part of my series of interviews about "5 things you need to know to create a very successful podcast", I had the pleasure of interviewing Kristjana Hillberg.

Kristjana Hillberg is a content creator, avid connector and freelance mentor. She has 10+ years of experience in the client experience industry and is driven to help all women that she comes in contact with unlock their potential and succeed. As a mentor, Kristjana’s focus is to empower women to start a side hustle or leave their 9–5 job completely to become their own boss! She has worked with various clients in industries from entertainment to e-commerce, as well as experts in the areas of pediatric sleep and play therapy. Her work has included.. on branding strategies, marketing campaigns, and been a core team member on a few founding behavioral and physical health teams. Kristjana resides in the Black Hills of South Dakota with her family, is a military spouse and enjoys thrifting, eating scones at the local bakery & prides herself in being an aerialist in the circus.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit of your “personal backstory? What is your background and what eventually brought you to this particular career path?

I’m a mother of 3 and a military spouse. This is what lit a fire in me to discover the remote world. I had always worked in the corporate world in various fields and knew that I had years of transferable skills! With months of researching, trial and error, and trying EVERYTHING I could think of (social media management, blog writing, moderating, transcribing, etc), I started to niche down and manifested the clients I now work with. Through all of my “trial and error” I decided to start a podcast as a passion project in 2018. It led me down a path of storytelling I have grown to love and recommend to ALL of my clients.

Can you share a story about the most interesting thing that has happened to you since you started podcasting?

I have met so many different types of people at all walks of life. I’ve recorded episodes late at night or from a closet to make sure I have content produced by my deadline!

Can you share a story about the biggest or funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or takeaways you learned from that?

Oh boy! Get this…I was editing my audio from my phone! If you’re familiar with editing audio I’m sure you’re thinking WHAT?! HOW?! I was zooming out, clipping & formatting with little swipes and then splicing the audio back together. I really didn’t know any better because I had never played around with audacity or garageband…so when my partner suggested that I should watch a youtube tutorial on how to use the free audio editing platform that came on my Mac (garageband) I was in awe!! It taught me that asking for help could get you to your result a little quicker. 🙂

How long have you been podcasting and how many shows have you aired?

I started my own show in November of 2018 and have released 35 episodes.

What are the main takeaways, lessons or messages that you want your listeners to walk away with after listening to your show?

There was one goal in mind when I started “the red door” and that was to give others the platform to share their story. Sharing out stories is therapeutic! There’s something so special about giving people the opportunity to talk about whatever they feel like talking about; holding space for them to show up completely, unjudged and vulnerable. I’ve cried probably 99% of the time when I record because I’m truly touched by every single person and their journey.

In your opinion what makes your podcast binge-listenable? What do you think makes your podcast unique from the others in your category? What do you think is special about you as a host, your guests, or your content?

We all love to binge, right? I think when you can really connect to a host or their guests, THAT’s what makes a show binge-worthy. I personally can binge shows with a different theme each time because no matter the story, I usually feel like it is relatable to me or to someone I know. My podcast doesn’t have a theme necessarily or an exact structure I follow, other than having me as the host and even then, I had a girlfriend interview me a few times on my show so that my audience could hear MY story. I’m a natural connector, so the content that I share and produce is for EVERYONE. You don’t just have to be a mom or a freelancer or an avid lover of chai lattes to listen to “the red door”.

Doing something on a consistent basis is not easy. Podcasting every work-day, or even every week can be monotonous. What would you recommend to others about how to maintain discipline and consistency? What would you recommend to others about how to avoid burnout?

Your why helps with that discipline. Why are you doing it? What’s keeping you motivated? Is it your self-care time to just sit at the mic from your office closet & share all of your feelings? Is this your time to chat with other entrepreneurs in your space and pick their brains on tips, tricks, and strategies to share with your audience? Being consistent, not just for your audience, but for YOU is so important. It teaches you that you can do hard things. Especially on those days that you don’t want to. To prevent burnout, I’d suggest batch recording when you’re super excited about a topic or plan to record 4 episodes in one week that has you covered for the next month. Depending on your production schedule, maybe only start by releasing one episode a month for the first year. Once you have that down, go to bi-weekly and then eventually 1 a week or 2 a week!

What resources do you get your inspiration for materials from?

My show is structured around my guests. So I usually have a chat with them before hand about what they’d like to share & we roll with it. It’s extremely conversational, almost like you’re listening to two close friends who are reconnecting after a long period of time.

Ok fantastic. Let’s now shift to the main questions of our discussion. Is there someone in the podcasting world who you think is a great model for how to run a really fantastic podcast?

That’s what makes the podcasting world so appealing to me because I could give a list of 84 different podcasters who have a great podcast. This also depends on the day & what I’m really wanting to listen to or how much time I have to dedicate to listening. If I’m just wanting to enjoy some banter and hear a celebrities point of view, WTF is my go-to because Marc is hilarious. If I’m looking for “bite sized brain hacks” ←his tag line, I’ll listen to Kwik Brain by Jim Kwik. I’m also really loving “Something Was Wrong”.

What are the ingredients that make that podcast so successful? If you could break that down into a blueprint, what would that blueprint look like?

Each of these shows is so uniquely their own. Marc has his own guitar playing music and his opinion that he plugs in. The whole vibe of the show is in the name WTF…if you haven’t listened are thinking WTF is she talking about, go listen to an episode or 2 and then DM me your thoughts! 🙂 As far as Kwik Brain, I love that Jim interviews so many different experts that hit on topics that you can apply at any stage in life or share with someone who needs that info! The episodes are short & packed full of info. Something Was Wrong is intriguing and a little like my show in the sense that each story isn’t related in any other way than they felt that something was wrong and Tiffany really lets her guests tell the story & lead the convo.

You are a very successful podcaster yourself. Can you share with our readers the five things you need to know to create an extremely successful podcast? (Please share a story or example for each, if you can.)

#1. You need to create content you’re passionate about. What will you talk about? Do you have enough topics to cover 1x a week for the year? Brainstorm and write out a few different ideas!

#2. Set a clear vision. Will your show feature guests or will you do solo episodes, conduct panels? Make sure you have some sort of an idea for a structure as well as what your production schedule will look like. For example, some weeks I record at 10pm at night when my kids are asleep or Sunday afternoon while they are napping.

#3. Consistently show up. It’s important to plan and book time to dedicate to recording your show & producing it. If you don’t want to deal with producing it yourself, delegate the editing!

#4. Ensure there is clear audio. Consider how you will record and with what equipment. It doesn’t need to be expensive, just efficient.

#5. Have a growth mindset around it! You can always change it up after a few months. Start imperfectly and refine as you go.

Can you share some insight from your experience about the best ways to: 1) book great guests; 2) increase listeners; 3) produce it in a professional way; 4) encourage engagement; and 5) the best way to monetize it? (Please share a story or example for each, if you can.)

There are so many different ways to book guests. A few options are looking within your own network of friends, guest experts, colleagues, etc. You can always join a facebook group or a place like GoWildCast & advertise that you are looking for guests or do a guest swap. If you’re looking to increase listenership, having a guest share the episode with their audience, or do a giveaway (ie. “subscribe & leave a review to be entered into the 250 dollars visa gift card giveaway). If you want the production to be hight quality and you don’t know how to do it yourself or don’t want to take the time to invest in equipment, outsource the work 100%! Just like any other part of your business, you want to remain consistent. Encourage your audience to listen to the show. Produce valuable content that is relatable and relevant, and of course entertaining! Some hosting platforms have monetizing as a built in bonus, but most of the time the requirements reflect your metrics. For example, you can earn 10 dollars per every 1000 downloads, so if you only have 100 downloads, you will only earn 1 dollar. Another way to monetize is to have local businesses or an aligned business pay you to advertise on your show. You can pitch them an idea like “for 100 dollars a month, I’ll advertise on each episode. I produce 4 episodes a month. I’ll plug you in at the beginning & at the end & reference you on every email I send out!” Do your market research and see what other podcasts who are in your same caliber charge to run an ad on their show.

For someone looking to start their own podcast, which equipment would you recommend that they start with?

Something to record with and into (hardware plus software)

Microphone

Headphones ←-ALWAYS use headphones!

If you want to get SUPER serious, you can soundproof the room you’ll be recording in. Here are some soundproof panels to check out!

Other ways to sound proof 👇🏼

Surround yourself with pillows

Sit in a closet

Record on a sofa, surrounded by cushions

Ok. We are almost done. 🙂 Because of your position and work, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Great question! Kindness is the key for the biggest change, right? However, I think if we, as a collective human race, could listen to each other & truly accept that we need to think differently to witness a new world…healing generational trauma is where we need to start. Breaking away from what we’ve been conditioned to think, say, act, feel. Supporting each other through the uncomfortability would be transformative. Understanding that change takes time, but actively choosing to rewire our thought process on a daily basis…within a few months we would see incredible progression towards equality and peace.

How can our readers follow you online?

@yourfreelancefriend

