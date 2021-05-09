Rubi Skilton: “Monetizing your podcast is something you can do from the very start”

Monetizing your podcast is something you can do from the very start. Of course, there’s sponsors but a lot of the time classic sponsorships require a certain amount of listeners/downloads and aren’t necessarily beginner friendly. So, monetizing as a new podcast can look like ads for affiliate links you may have, promoting your own services or products, creating merch or patreon style memberships.

As part of my series of interviews about “5 things you need to know to create a very successful podcast”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Rubi Skilton.

Rubi is a podcast producer, audio expert, limb difference advocate, speaker, and entrepreneur. Being born with a physical difference could have positioned Rubi’s life to go in a different direction. She could’ve fallen into the victim mentality and lived a life of “I wish I could…”, but she used her difference as fuel to become successful and impact others.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit of your “personal backstory? What is your background and what eventually brought you to this particular career path?

Yeah, my background is in music. I’ve been songwriting since I was 7 and have always had a passion for making other people feel emotion. Growing up I had a pretty great childhood; I played sports, danced, did gymnastics, played instruments, literally anything you could imagine a child doing I did. The difference was I was actually born with a limb difference. So, I only have half of my left arm. I was never bullied, at least not to my face and truly just enjoyed life. In middle school I became self aware as most pre-teens do and I started being embarrassed by my difference and hiding it. Fast forward after high school I moved to LA to pursue music. I went to music school, Musicians Institute in Hollywood, and graduated with a degree in music business and audio engineering. Being in that industry really broke me down, I lost my voice and forgot what I stood for, so, I left. In 2018 I went through this whole life transformational journey and podcasting seemed like the scariest most obvious thing I could do. After 10 months of going back and forth with my business coach at the time I decided to launch my podcast, Flaunt Your Flaws. Podcasting gave me my voice back and reminded me of the power it holds. This led to me starting a podcast production and management company in 2019, Podcast & Co.

Can you share a story about the most interesting thing that has happened to you since you started podcasting?

There is so many! I think, the most interesting is how when you launch a podcast people you’ve known for a long time think it’s like the craziest most out there thing. In reality though, anyone can launch a podcast.

Can you share a story about the biggest or funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or takeaways you learned from that?

Again, so many! Even with my background in audio engineering, I’ve made sound mistakes, equipment mistakes, interview mistakes. The biggest one however is when you’re doing interviews, make it about the guest. I’m sure you have so many stories that relate to their story but make it about them! Another one is engage your audience. I tell my clients and students this all the time. Pretend like you’re on the phone with your best friend. It’s a two sided conversation but their side comes later.

How long have you been podcasting and how many shows have you aired?

I’ve been podcasting for about 2 years, have had 3 shows, and about 90 episodes total.

What are the main takeaways, lessons or messages that you want your listeners to walk away with after listening to your show?

Depends on the show if they’re listening to…

Flaunt Your Flaws its purpose is to remind the listener that regardless of any “flaws” they are perfect and the beautiful part about life is the process of evolution and becoming our truest most authentic self. This one is also for the limb difference community, parents with children who were born with a difference.

What The Pod?! Its purpose is to help and guide those who are wanting to start a podcast. It’s a podcast about podcasting!

In your opinion what makes your podcast binge-listenable? What do you think makes your podcast unique from the others in your category? What do you think is special about you as a host, your guests, or your content?

Flaunt Your Flaws is binge-listenable because it’s not your average pep talk. I talk a lot about growing up with a physical difference and what that was like. I do Q&A episodes for the parents who aren’t sure how to support their kid who has a difference. I bring on guests with disabilities that are overcoming the odds and killing it at life.

What The Pod?! This one is binge-listenable because it’s educational and in each episode I try different equipment/setups to see the difference.

Doing something on a consistent basis is not easy. Podcasting every work-day, or even every week can be monotonous. What would you recommend to others about how to maintain discipline and consistency? What would you recommend to others about how to avoid burnout?

This is something I’ve struggled with. Honestly, the best advice is to batch record. Get super clear on your monthly schedule and choose a day or two where you just pump out content. For the busier person, I’d recommend seasons and if you can swing it hire help! It’s so beautiful how much more creative you can be when you have a team, like Podcast & Co. that helps you with the editing, shownotes, assets, uploading, etc. One last tip is to repurpose content. Don’t be scared to turn that IGTV into an episode!

What resources do you get your inspiration for materials from?

I keep a list on my notes app with every question and comment I get. Your audience makes your show. So, ask around what are they curious about that fits in your podcast. When you’re first starting look around at your life and your story. What can you speak on that can impact people. Now, if it’s an entertainment podcast watch more reality tv, gossip sites, fan pages. I never suggest listening to other similar podcast for inspiration as that can dampen your own creativity.

Ok fantastic. Let’s now shift to the main questions of our discussion. Is there someone in the podcasting world who you think is a great model for how to run a really fantastic podcast?

I absolutely love how Chris Harder runs his podcast. Consistent, niched and community/service based.

What are the ingredients that make that podcast so successful? If you could break that down into a blueprint, what would that blueprint look like?

This one’s a bit tricky because podcasts succeed when they’re unique. But, I would say key things you need to make the most out of your podcast are…

Structure, Vision, Consistency, (at least) Decent Audio, and Personality

You are a very successful podcaster yourself. Can you share with our readers the five things you need to know to create an extremely successful podcast? (Please share a story or example for each, if you can.)

1. Structure. Have a strategy, release dates, vision, interviews or solos. This will make your podcasting journey so much more fun! If you need help with this I have a free workbook that help you with the structure.

2. Consistency. The more consistent you are the more people will keep coming back.

3. A Good & Clear Podcast Name. Unless you have a decent, established and committed following don’t name your podcast The “insert your name” Show. No-one is going to find it and if they do why should they click it?

4. Decent or Better Audio. Seriously people it is audio content. Just like you wouldn’t put out a pixelated YouTube video why would you but a bad quality podcast.

5. Service Your Community. This can be either giving them massive value or creating a funny escape. Make it about them because it’s not about you.

Can you share some insight from your experience about the best ways to: 1) book great guests; 2) increase listeners; 3) produce it in a professional way; 4) encourage engagement; and 5) the best way to monetize it? (Please share a story or example for each, if you can.)

Booking great guests gets to be easy. Reach out to people you already know. This is easy and can get you into some awesome conversations with friends or mentors. Another way is doing a “pod swap” this is basically reaching out to other hosts that have similar podcast and asking to be on their show and they be on yours. You swap interviews. The last way, I’ll share here, is hitting them up in the DMs this is how I’ve mainly gotten most for my guests. Get on other peoples show! A lot of new hosts think that getting super high level guests will increase their listenership and it might for that episode. To increase overall get your name, face and story on other podcasts to get in front of their audience. Also, don’t forget to market your podcast with audiograms and clips. We can have a whole other interview on this. Key thing to remember is have a good setup. I don’t mean equipment but I do mean the room. Make sure you’re not recording in front of a window or a big empty room. Stay away from bathrooms and hallways. Record in your closet with lots of clothes around you to create a sound dampening room. This is where building that community is so important, they’ll help you share your podcast. But also, having a call to action at the end, doing Q&A episodes, getting your current audience involved by forming a launch team. There are so many ways! Monetizing your podcast is something you can do from the very start. Of course, there’s sponsors but a lot of the time classic sponsorships require a certain amount of listeners/downloads and aren’t necessarily beginner friendly. So, monetizing as a new podcast can look like ads for affiliate links you may have, promoting your own services or products, creating merch or patreon style memberships.

For someone looking to start their own podcast, which equipment would you recommend that they start with?

Equipment is not a necessity. You can use your phone to record at the beginning. You will need a laptop or computer, hosting site (I recommend Podbean you can use my affiliate link for 30 days free www.podbean.com/flauntyourflaws), an editing software (garageband and audacity are perfect and free for beginners), and headphones (any is fine). Now, if you want a microphone I recommend the Blue Snowball as it’s a great quality at a low price. If you have the budget a Blue Yeti or RODE procaster.

Ok. We are almost done. 🙂 Because of your position and work, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The #FlauntYourFlaws movement. Embracing who we are, amplifying our voice and sharing our story. Regardless of any physical difference or appearance.

How can our readers follow you online?

I’m all over socials @rubiskilton or you can follow @podcastandco on instagram

Thank you so much for sharing your time and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.