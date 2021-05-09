Eugene Gamble weFUNDyourFLIPS: “Get paid for using a pen and paper, not a hammer and nail”

Get paid for using a pen and paper, not a hammer and nail. — Most people start out doing the majority of the grunt work in a property project themselves and, as mentioned, I was guilty of this same issue. It may be out of necessity to begin with which is fine. Most investors however do not progress to where they can scale their business as they are doing all of the tasks. There’s only so much time in a day. You can delegate many parts and recycle cash to get to the next deal quicker.

Shows like Flip or Flop and Fixer Upper with Chip and Joanna Gaines have really glamorized the creativity and enjoyment that comes with buying a rundown home, fixing it, and then selling it for a profit. Some amateurs have ventured into this industry and have made a lucrative career out of it. But others, particularly when a market is stagnant, have lost their shirts. As a part of my series about the ‘5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties’, I had the pleasure of interviewing Eugene Gamble.

Eugene is the founder of weFUNDyourFLIPS.com — a lending platform that allows novice and seasoned Real Estate investors finance their deals with speed and certainty. Through this portal, Eugene is freeing up some of the major bottlenecks that occur when investing in property around the world. Whether it is a single family home flip or a major commercial transaction, Eugene and his team are able to give a quick response without waiting for weeks and months which has resulted in deals in the US, UK, Australia and beyond.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

Thank you for having me. My story started out while I was a post graduate student in London, UK and had a young family in tow. My wife was looking after the kids while I completed my studies and worked part time. I was reading a discarded paper on the subway one evening, after a very long day, and saw an advert for a free event hosted by the Rich Dad, Poor Dad company. I had read the Robert Kiyosaki book years before and remember the stories making a lot of sense so I decided to attend.

At the end of this event and after an hour long presentation on the benefits of Real Estate they offered a weekend course for a small sum. I signed up and thus started the exponential learning curve of my property education.

Over time, with a lot of trial and error as well as further education and coaching I have managed to carve out a niche in the Real Estate industry which is independent of my location. The people I partner with are doing deals all over the world.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

There is never a dull moment in Real Estate and I can remember one instance where I was looking after a property that was housing some students. At the time I was doing everything myself and needed to go to the property to get some meter readings. I arrived and was met with some odd tenant behavior. After, what felt like, an unusually long and strange conversation with the tenants I entered the basement and understood why they were acting strange. I found out that they had been converted the entire cellar space into an impressive marijuana farm. It was like something out of a movie with so many plants that you could easily get lost. They must have spent a vast amount of time, money and energy on that thing. I just hope that they applied themselves just as assiduously to their studies and careers!

Ultimately the lesson I leaned is that you can trust people but you need to verify what they do. Whether for tenants, your team or anyone you work with. You can have great teams and systems in place but you need to keep your eye on the metrics regularly to ensure things are running as you want them to run.

Do you have a favorite “life lesson quote”? Can you share a story or example of how that was relevant to you in your life?

There are so many to choose from but one quote I always have to remember is that “Done is better than perfect”. I’m the type of person who spends far too much time looking at improving things, whether they be properties, negotiations or due diligence and trying to make things absolutely perfect. At some point you need to stop doing that and just get whatever it is completed.

By way of example, when I was doing one renovation I kept going back to see how we could make the place pop and stand out in a buyers mind. This involved far too many revisits and in the end it really didn’t make the biggest difference in the long run. I have a very detailed oriented eye and I have to remember that most people are not like that. Looking at smart phones, Apple and Samsung didn’t wait till they had the perfect phone. They launched and have continued to innovate and come up with new versions ever since.

Certainly learn the lessons on ways to improve but don’t let that stop you from finishing an objective as there is an opportunity cost that you don’t realize you are paying with delays.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

There are always irons in the fire but of particular note is a potential project with one group I’m involved with. We are in negotiations regarding the acquisition of commercial properties held by various department stores around the US. Given the general demise of malls and department stores in general there is an opportunity to repurpose these buildings.

It’s kinda like how a Macy’s in Vermont was repurposed as a high school recently. Which is certainly one way to help people. Other options could include converting the properties into storage facilities, unique living quarters or office spaces. There is a lot of potential there and it’s all very exciting.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I believe our particularly unique proposition is that we include the people who are associated with the Real Estate deals we do as partners as opposed to clients whenever we can.

For example, I received a cold email from a lady called Anita looking to finance a deal she had under contract in Tennessee that was due to expire in 2 days. Now, we are quick to make decisions but that was challenging even for us as we were not familiar with that particular town.

The contract expired and Anita thought that was the end of the story. Eventually the property became available and having done our due diligence we picked it up. We had no obligations to Anita as she had only applied for some financing for a deal that fell through weeks before and she was unaware that we purchased the place.

What we did, which will likely shock 99.99% of Real Estate investors, was make her part of the deal. After we flipped the property she profited very handsomely indeed.

You see, most companies and investors see each deal as a home run hit, to use some baseball terminology. However we’re looking to string an entire season of singles and doubles together and you can only do that with others. Anita is now an extremely loyal individual who will go above and beyond when needed.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m so glad you asked that question. I, most definitely, have to give such a huge thank you to my coach and mentor JT Foxx. I would never be where I am now without the help of him and his team. He is called the world’s number one wealth coach for very good reasons. The guy is like a machine.

There are many stories that I can talk about but one that stands out is a Q & A session that took place at JTs home. I picked up the simple idea of how to ask vendors a lot of questions in different ways to see if you can figure out what motivates a particular sale. If you’re looking at a residential property, you can ask where the vendor is looking to move to, what type of property are they hoping to find and is there a deadline in their mind.

Once you have all this information you can start to structure a deal that would be more appealing than other potential buyers. Maybe they are open to seller financing or perhaps they will lower the price if time is a factor you can deliver on, that type of thing.

I’ve implemented this technique a number of times and, in fact, we are just about to close on a property that had a lot of competition in a highly sought after neighborhood. Not only did I beat off the competition with this idea but I will be getting the place for over $100,000 LESS than was being offered by the other groups!

Many people have the mistaken belief that price is the only factor under consideration in the sale of a property. I can attest that this is simply not the case but I would not have taken that opportunity were it not for the advice I picked up at JT’s home. By asking questions I was able to find out what was most important to the vendor and subsequently present exactly what they were looking for as part of my offer.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Loyalty, loyalty and loyalty! No seriously, there are other but this, to me, is critical to my success. It takes a lifetime to build a reputation and five minutes to destroy and there is no better way to destroy your reputation than by being disloyal. Whenever I go into partnerships it is with the idea that it is going to be a lifelong commitment and the only way that partnership gets dissolved is if the other party doesn’t follow through.

I’ve already mentioned the story of Anita and she is a perfect example of a person who I’ve been loyal to. She is now grafting away and looking for the next property. Once found, I’m the first person she contacts. That’s how loyalty works.

Perseverance is another. It is cliché but you just have to keep going. In the end, you can never be beaten if you never quit. The thing is that most people, unfortunately, give up before they achieve the success they are looking for. In my back story, I was a struggling student working part time just to cover the bills. If I had given up on Real Estate just because I had no money then we wouldn’t be having this conversation. Were there elements of luck along the way? Sure, but I kept myself in a position by persevering so that I would be able to take advantage when those opportunities arose.

Thirdly, my ability to build and maintain relationships is one of those things that takes time and effort but pays huge dividends in the end. People like to deal with others they like and trust. You’re much more likely to avail of situations and opportunities if you’ve been a regular part of someone’s life. One story that springs to mind is a person I met in the UK. He immigrated to Brazil but I kept in touch every now and then. I would send over some information or news stories that I thought may be of interest. Eventually there was the opportunity to partner in some commercial Real Estate deals he was heading up and because we had the foundation laid it was a straightforward transaction.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry? If you can please share a story or example.

Where to start as there are so many reasons to become a Real Estate investor. What I can say is that it is an asset class that most people understand and as a result it is relatively easy to create serious wealth with none of your own money. With most other asset classes you need to find funding or seed capital by creating a pitch deck, having numerous meetings and explaining the whole process. All of this may be for nothing because potential investors didn’t understand the concept or considered it unproven and too risky. With Real Estate you can find a really great deal, some well-heeled partners and you’re up and running. I’ve had instances where people find out what I do and without me even pitching are looking for ways that they can become involved.

Another fantastic aspect of Real Estate investing is that you can tailor it to suit your situation. You may need to alter or change your strategy depending on conditions but regardless of whether it’s a bull or bear market, whether you own or lease and independent of how much money you have in your pocket you can make it work for you.

I started looking at sub-leasing and basic arbitrage plays as I didn’t have the capital to purchase a place outright. That’s becoming more prominent again now with the increasing popularity of sites like AirBnB. Once my circumstances changed, so did my strategy and I moved into buy and hold as well as flips.

Real Estate is also a very forgiving asset class. When I look back, I was making all sorts of mistakes during the formative stages of my Real Estate investing career. If it were any other industry I likely would have been sunk. However, although you can lose money on any transaction without the proper knowledge and execution, you have to work very hard to lose everything. That can be a great comfort to those who are thinking of dipping their toe in.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest? Please share stories or examples if possible.

That is a very interesting questions. Firstly, I would find a way to permanently ban rogue contractors from working in the industry as a first reform. They give good contractors a bad name and can decimate the profits for any project with overruns, nefarious billing practices and poor reliability. During one project in Tampa, we went through 3 different contractors and it almost killed the deal. Unfortunately, loyalty in this case was a burden as we tried to make it work with the first group longer than we should have. By the time we moved on we were stretched and went with a relatively unknown group a little hastily which was a mistake. Suffice to say we no longer have this issue.

Secondly, I would also allow property owner void agent contracts without penalty when agents have not adhered to certain best practices. There are all sorts of activities that rogue agents undertaken. One that sticks out is a story a former agent told me about when he was actually taught to overvalue expected selling prices so as to sign vendors onto exclusive listing services with their firm. Once they secured the listing the agents would then spend their time getting the vendor to lower the asking price for various reasons so as to make the sale. Understandably, the market fluctuates however by anchoring too high a price in the vendors mind you prevent the market from flowing and it can be very emotionally challenging when a vendor doesn’t achieve their preconceived selling price objective and cannot get out of the exclusivity contract. Things like that need to be addressed.

Lastly, I would mandate that the shows you see on TV be more transparent with what goes on in any Real Estate project as well as showing the projects that ‘failed’. It’s great to see the purchase and sales prices next to each and think it’s easy and glamourous to make a profit. The reality is that there are many pitfalls beyond painting a room the wrong color. Holding costs like taxes, utilities, financing, unaccounted for liens etc can take a sizeable part of the profit if not kept under control. I’ve already mentioned contractor issues, there’s obstructive neighbors and the list goes on. I can’t think of any project that went exactly according to plan. If you’re fed a diet of never ending successes in property it’s no wonder people go in under prepared and end up losing their shirt.

What advice would you give to other real estate leaders to help their teams to thrive and to create a really fantastic work culture?

For this, I believe that recruitment is key. You want to have some future based cause or vision and understand the core values required to make that happen. Once you have that in place, you find the people who align with those values and allow them the flexibility within their role to make things happen. You’re really looking for patriots to your cause as opposed to mercenaries who only have finite loyalty. If you do that you don’t have to motivate people so much with money. Sure, pay well but a lot of people these days are looking for more than a monetary aspect to their work.

Ok, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share with our readers your “5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties”? If you can, please give a story or an example for each?

For this list, I’m going to go through the things that are not taught at seminars as you can find that information easily enough these days.

1- Get paid for using a pen and paper, not a hammer and nail.

Most people start out doing the majority of the grunt work in a property project themselves and, as mentioned, I was guilty of this same issue. It may be out of necessity to begin with which is fine. Most investors however do not progress to where they can scale their business as they are doing all of the tasks. There’s only so much time in a day. You can delegate many parts and recycle cash to get to the next deal quicker.

2- Don’t use your own money

Amateur investors tend to invest their hard-earned cash to get a deposit and together with traditional financing purchase a property. Although this is one way to go, it is the slowest way to success. Finding partners to invest is a skill that should be honed as you will always run out of your own money which gets tied up in one or two projects.

3- Forced appreciation

A common mistake new investors make is to speculate on a property. Markets go up over time however a downtrend is always just around the corner. Don’t rely on the market to get you profits. Instead, go for the distressed and non-financeable properties that others do not go for. There is less competition and you can then force appreciation independent of what the market is doing.

4- Spend the most time on building relationships

To gain an edge in real estate investing you need to get to the best deals first and the best way to do that is to cultivate relationships with agents, attorneys, and other property-related people. Over time you can create value and build those relationships. Then when an opportunity becomes available you will be able to gain access to the great deals.

5- Understand flipping but learn all the strategies in Real Estate

There is more than one way to profit in Real Estate. You may come across something that doesn’t work for you but by understanding the other ways to make a deal work you can create goodwill with your relationships by turning that over to someone in your network who will likely return the favor at some point.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen other people make when they try their own hand at house flipping? Can you share any stories?

I’ve seen quite a few over the years but for brevity I’ll pick the most glaring. Firstly, it’s trying to do it all yourself. This is one mistake I suffered in the past as I held the mistaken belief that I was saving money. I wasn’t. I would buy materials and either do the work poorly or have to pay someone else to fix it. You can only do so much and if you’re looking to scale in any way you need others.

Overextending is another. I’ve been involved with one partner who got very trigger happy with projects. After getting involved with our joint property deal he, unbeknownst to me, went on to another handful of projects. Because he felt the finances were fungible between projects he didn’t keep a close eye on the critical numbers. When he hit a bump in the road on one project it offset the entire portfolio and affected our deal as well as his whole enterprise.

Greed is one of the biggest killers in Real Estate. I’ve experienced and seen many successful ventures end in acrimony because of greed, or ego, or both. A lot of people think too short term and want to eke out the best deal for themselves here and now at the cost of potential future opportunities. I was in the process of negotiating some financing for a potential partner. We were almost at the finish line and the guy kept on trying to negotiate concessions regarding inspection costs and the like that had a dollar value in the hundreds. In the end it became too labor intensive and we passed on the project. They missed out on making tens of thousands on that deal and many more thousands on potential future deals as a result. Put it this way, I’d much rather have half of a water melon then an entire grape.

From your experience, what can be done to avoid those errors?

Get coaching from someone who has already acquired the scars of failure before you and run all your decisions by them. Just make sure it is someone who is genuinely successful as there are plenty of people who are willing to coach but have never actually walked the walk.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

That’s a great question. I guess I would have to go back to my roots somewhat. I am a dentist by profession and have seen so much preventable disease. Depending on what you read, over 90% of adults have cavities so if I could inspire a movement to prevent cavities that would do a lot of good for a lot of people.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

They can go to our main site weFUNDyourFLIPS.com where you can see what we do. However I am more than happy to take emails directly. It can be challenging out in the trenches and I am always willing to lend an opinion. Who knows, maybe we can be partners! My email address is [email protected] and I answer those emails personally.

Thank you for your time, and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.