“We have to make progress every day”, Peter Ruppert of Fusion Education Group and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

Find the “champions” who will support you along the way. Achieving success by oneself is really, really hard. Surrounding ourselves with a mentor or two is vital.

As a part of our series about “Optimal Performance Before High Pressure Moments”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Peter Ruppert.

Peter Ruppert is founder and CEO of Fusion Education Group, which operates over 75 Fusion and Futures Academies for grades 6–12 in one student, one teacher classroom environments. A 20-year veteran of the education industry, he’s opened over 120 schools and acquired more than 25 others. He’s been president and CEO of organizations in the private school, charter school, and early education industries, and sat on his local public school board for 5 years. He lives with his family in East Grand Rapids, Michigan. His new book is Limitless: Nine Steps to Launch Your One Extraordinary Life. Learn more at peteruppert.com.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio as the third of six kids. My dad was a former Marine and spent his entire career with Procter and Gamble Co. My mom was a homemaker. I was blessed to have great parents who were loving and supportive, but certainly would discipline when needed. My siblings and I are all different but are still very tight and we love to get together as much as we can. My dad wouldn’t have gone to college if not for a last-minute football scholarship, so he was a big believer in education. When I was in 8th grade, he was frustrated by the local schools and strongly encouraged me to go to an all-boys, Catholic high school all the way across town. While hesitant at first, I did it and it ended up as one of the best experiences of my life. It’s funny that eventually I would spend the majority of my career in the education industry.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career as an entrepreneur or business leader? We’d love to hear the story.

When I was about 14, my dad loaned my two younger brothers and me the money to buy a riding lawn mower so we could start a lawn mowing business. We started selling our services to families in our community and, much to our surprise, many said yes. We set up a deal with our dad to pay him 20% of our revenues until we paid back the loan. We grew from a few customers to ten to twenty to nearly thirty weekly customers by the time I was a senior in high school. I loved the feeling of starting something from nothing, building it up, solving problems, selling my services and eventually making some good money. I was hooked. In college, I started a driveway blacktop sealing business and had even more success in growing it and building a real business.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Every successful person has had lots of help from others along the way. My Dad certainly was my biggest mentor. He encouraged my entrepreneurial desires and lent me the money to start my lawncare and blacktop sealing businesses. His support was always fantastic. I also worked for an entrepreneur named David Morehead for a semester during my junior year in college. He was a great mentor and took me under his wing. I was able to work in every department, got to sit in on many of his key meetings and was assigned great projects. He helped me think bigger about business school, convincing me that I had a chance to get into Harvard Business School. I had never even the possibility before that, and it’s a great example of how mentors can help us see more inside of us than we can see ourselves. Finally, my wife, Jessica, has been a constant champion. I made some big mistakes and had some failures in various business ventures when I was younger, but her faith and support never wavered. That is so important to entrepreneurial success.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Right after I graduated from business school, I was so anxious to start a new venture that I looked at anything. Despite having new jobs working in our respective companies, a good friend and I borrowed money to start a side venture. I had read about a company that offered entrepreneurs a chance to buy and install small, coin-operated pop machine dispensers in smaller companies that were too small for the big, industrial pop machines in larger businesses. We bought and installed about 15 machines to “test” the concept and it was a disaster. First, the economics weren’t very good. Second, the machines needed to be re-filled and the cash collected. Both my friend and I had full-time jobs and we quickly lost interest. We couldn’t get there to service the machines during working hours. We had to shut the whole endeavor down pretty quickly. Two freshly minted MBA’s crashed and burned on their first venture.

The road to success is hard and requires tremendous dedication. This question is obviously a big one, but what advice would you give to a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your success?

My recently published book, Limitless: Nine Steps to Launching Your One Extraordinary Life, is focused on exactly that. But, in summary, I would suggest these keys:

One: Believe in yourself. Too often, we are too afraid to take the leap or go for our dreams.

Two: Clearly write out your vision in as much detail as possible and put it somewhere where you can see it every day. I’ve learned that actually writing our vision and goals out dramatically increases the chance of them being achieved. Our brains subconsciously start working toward these goals once they are on paper and reviewed each day.

Three: Take the first steps. Like I said, until we start, nothing happens. But, once we start acting, momentum quickly builds, and everything becomes easier.

Four: Find the “champions” who will support you along the way. Achieving success by oneself is really, really hard. Surrounding ourselves with a mentor or two is vital.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I am a huge fan of Mindset: The New Psychology of Success by Carol Dweck, about how our mental state impacts our ability to succeed. Also, as a guide for entrepreneurs who are starting and growing a business, I’ve used Verne Harnish’s Mastering the Rockefeller Habits and Scaling Up as invaluable guides in the growth of my businesses.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

I have so many favorites, but especially love this quote from Michelangelo: “The greater danger for most of us is not that our aim is too high and we miss it, but that it is too low and we reach it.”

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

My just-released book, Limitless, has been well received. It’s a summary of what I learned from studying other successful people when I was younger and going through some tough career challenges. I created a list of nine steps for myself based on my research, and then started sharing it with my kids and others. Peers urged me to write a book about these steps and it’s been a fun project.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. As a business leader, you likely often face high stakes situations that involve a lot of pressure. Most of us tend to wither in the face of such pressure and stress. Can you share with our readers 3 or 4 strategies that you use to cope with the burden of stress?

We need to remind ourselves that we will get through this. We’ve faced challenges previously and overcome them. We can face the current situation successfully as well. It’s tough to face pressure and stress by ourselves. We need a team of peers or a mentor to fight with us and support us. It’s a huge problem when we try to deal with stress by ourselves. We need to get to the root issue, not the symptoms, of the stress. Until we really understand the core issue for the pressure and challenge, we can be wasting time and energy on the symptoms that can’t be fixed alone. We have to make progress every day. Too often, we try to fix everything at once. In reality, overcoming pressure and stress occurs when we break down the challenge into components and address components of the challenge every day.

Aside from being able to deal with the burden of stress, can you share with our readers 3 or 4 strategies that you use to optimize your mind for peak performance before high pressure, high stress situations?

When dealing with a stressful situation, I find that these three things can be hugely beneficial. First, sleep and relaxation are key. Whether it’s a good night’s rest, meditation, or quiet reflection, preparing the body is vital. Second, we need to be fully prepared. When I’m entering a high-pressure, high-stress situation, I want to be absolutely certain I have fully prepared and am up to speed. Too often, I see others crash and burn because they spent too much time worrying or fearing the stress. Preparation builds confidence — and we’d better have confidence if we hope to thrive in a stressful situation. Third, think positive thoughts and envision a successful outcome. I like to remind myself of successful experiences I’ve had in the past and focus on thinking about how it will feel once I successfully address the pressure-filled situation.

Do you use any special or particular breathing techniques, meditations or visualizations to help optimize yourself? If you do, we’d love to hear about it.

Deep breathing is a key for me. I count to six on my inhale and then count to six again on my exhale. Doing that a number of times before or during an event has helped me immensely. I also ensure I have some vigorous exercise even more frequently when I’m stressed. That’s been a vital part of my being able to cope with pressure-filled times.

Do you have a special technique to develop a strong focus, and clear away distractions?

Mainly, I make sure I am rested, fully prepared and envisioning success. Then, I try to eliminate as many other distractions as I can. And, whenever possible, I like to tackle these situations in the morning when I find myself fresh and more energized.

We all know the importance of good habits. How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

Habits are so important. I try to exercise six mornings a week. I was never a morning person, but I realized that for my physical and mental health I needed to build that habit. At first, I really struggled to get up earlier or to not jump right into work, but now I realize how important this habit is to my overall performance and happiness. I also try to determine the single most important thing I want to accomplish at the beginning of each day. We are all so busy and our days can undergo major changes, but ensuring I’ve written down my top priority and am focused on it each day has been a big help. Steven Covey is famous for saying that true success in any person or enterprise comes from an ability to find time for “the non-urgent, but important” priorities.

What is the best way to develop great habits for optimal performance? How can one stop bad habits?

The habits have to tie to something bigger — something we really want or believe in. Again, that’s why writing our personal vision statement and our goals down are so critical. And, if we really believe in our vision, we can create new habits that will help us achieve our vision or dreams. Creating habits or breaking habits can be really hard work. But, if they are tied to a bigger vision, finding the energy to create them is much easier. They say a habit is created after 21 days of consecutive activity. Too often, we say we want to create the habit, but we really don’t believe it. So, we never even get started.

As a business leader, you likely experience times when you are in a state of Flow. Flow has been described as a pleasurable mental state that occurs when you do something that you are skilled at, that is challenging, and that is meaningful. Can you share some ideas from your experience about how we can achieve a state of Flow more often in our lives?

They say luck is where preparation meets opportunity. Similarly, flow is where passion meets impact. For me, if I am passionate about some project or initiative and feel I can make an impact or an important contribution, then I find myself in a state of flow. In that state, time just flies by, I do some of my best thinking and can make huge progress. Flow is nothing but the sense that we are totally confident and excited about something. When we have that, we are in the zone. Too many people end up having to spend their careers far from a state of flow because they aren’t passionate about their work and don’t feel they’re making an impact — and thus, they lose confidence.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

My movement would focus on helping all people realize, especially adults, that we are only touching the surface of our potential and we have so many unique skills that could be leveraged. Too often, we grow up hearing we’re not good enough and we eventually start believing that. We fear failure, we don’t want to take a risk, we stop learning and we end up stagnant … effectively just going through the motions of life. There is so much available for all of us, but we have to realize it and go after it.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I’d love to meet Jeff Bezos. What he has done with Amazon is simply amazing. I continue to be blown away by all of their businesses and their dominance in so many areas. To build and grow a company from scratch to that scale is simply incredible.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

My personal website is www.PeteRuppert.com. And the websites for our schools are www.fusionacademy.com, www.futures.edu, and www.barnstableacademy.com.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.