“It’s not enough to recognize that an emotion has been triggered”, Irial O’Farrell of Pebble Business Transformation and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

As a part of our series about “Emotional Intelligence, I had the pleasure of interviewing Irial O’Farrell.

Starting her career in Financial Services, Irial has always been fascinated with how to match the performance needs of the business with the needs of the individual. Her natural curiosity led her to move into management and, from there, into an evolving career in Learning & Development, Strategy & Organization Design, Executive Coach and, last but not least, Change Manager. Irial founded Evolution Consulting in 2006, working with clients in the four enabling pillars of Strategy, Structure, Culture and Capability. Irial is the first, and currently only, CMI- Accredited Master in Change Management in Ireland and is the author of Values — Not Just for the Office Wall Plaque: How Personal and Company Values Intersect and SMART Objective Setting for Managers: A Roadmap. She is currently working on her latest book, on how to empower teams by developing their problem-solving skills and reducing needless escalation. In February 2021, she joined Pebble Business Transformation, as a partner in Organization Design and Change Management.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I’m the youngest of eleven children and grew up in a very pretty, seaside village, just south of Dublin, Ireland. One of the wonderful things about having so many older siblings is that you get to observe how their life choices pan out and learn from them. One of my brothers says I’m very sensible but I think I just had great teachers!

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

For me, it’s a “what” that inspired me to pursue my current career. From my very early career days, I was always fascinated by what makes people tick, how we respond to others and why it matters. In my first real job, in Sydney Australia, I was fascinated with the interplay of the team with two managers. They would do anything for the first boss while studiously avoid getting snagged by the second. This dynamic captured my imagination and got me thinking about how it impacted on the team’s performance. I know, how sad is that! At the time, in my early twenties, I just thought it was a blip. I moved to Boston, USA, where I worked in mutual fund administration, where I very quickly moved into management. Well before the term had been coined, I developed a high-performing team.

I moved back to Dublin, Ireland, and at that time, the Dublin funds industry was exploding. There was so much business but so few experienced people that I decided that the best way to make an impact was to move into training. The initial intention had been to move back into operations, once we had reached a stable plateau, but as luck would have it, I found something I loved even more than the hustle and bustle of funds.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I always think that our worldview and workplace beliefs are initially shaped by our early career experiences. As I look back, I see how I was hugely influenced by my first boss in Boston. He saw something in me and really pushed me and advocated for me and we made a great team. My first promotion was to Supervisor in his team. That’s when the magic happened. He strongly encouraged me to take over the running of the team, which freed him up to work on business-wide projects that raised his profile, while I got amazing experience of running and developing the team. For example, one day, he decided I needed to learn how to interview, so he had me sit in on an interview he was doing later that day. I don’t think any other manager was doing that with their Supervisor. This experience really shaped how I saw management, training, career advancement — develop those below you to take on more, so you’re freed up to take on more, and everyone wins. Several months later, he was promoted while my promotion followed a few months later.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

The most interesting mistake I can think of happened many years ago, when I was managing a team. A team member asked me a question that I knew, in my heart-of-hearts, she knew the answer to. I was very surprised that she was asking me but answered it, without really thinking. A few weeks later, she asked me another question and, when I went to answer it, she kinda blew up at me. I was a little taken aback, as I had taken the question at face-value. Taking a deep breath, I asked what the reaction was all about. It resulted in a fascinating insight into how people approach communicating issues that, at the time, I thought was just her quirk.

Years later, as I listened to a group of senior leaders, from global companies, talking, the discussion sounded very familiar. Taking a punt, I threw out a theory around what causes people to escalate issues, which landed very well. That one mistake has led me to developing my escalation theory, which forms the basis of the book I’m currently writing.

The road to success is hard and requires tremendous dedication. This question is obviously a big one, but what advice would you give to a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your success?

This is a great question and I would say that it comes down to 3 things:

Keep asking “why”. In my job in Boston, I used to drive them crazy with my constant asking why but it really stood to me. The first time I applied for the Supervisor role, my technical knowledge blew them away. I was only six months in the role but I was able to answer questions that colleagues with two years-experience would have struggled to answer. While I didn’t get that promotion, it put me on the map and, when the next opening came up a month later, I applied and was successful. Volunteer to get involved in projects of interest. Over my career, I have volunteered to get involved in projects of interest and that is how I gained, and constantly expanded, my experience and knowledge. Opportunities also come to you, as people recognize you as someone who might be open to taking on a side-project. Underpinning both points above, but worth its own specific point, is be open to learning. Read books, talk to people in your field, go on training courses. Don’t be afraid to ask senior people about their own backstory. People love to talk about themselves and people are often afraid to talk to senior managers, so they tend to be delighted with the interest. Just make sure you demonstrate good judgement, when you start this conversation. Asking them in the middle of dealing with an issue will not be well-received.

Is there a particular book, film, or podcast that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

A large part of what I do is developing leadership capability within in the context of the organizational design, so that they can deliver the strategy while maximizing the organization’s performance. In Boston, as manager of a team, I was responsible for my team and assigned funds, and I was very close to the day-to-day running of the team. I used to look at my boss, at the AVP level, and wonder: how does she ensure each team is run effectively when she’s one step away from it all and has two or three teams reporting into her? In effect, my question was: how do you retain a sustainable level of comfort with what is going on within your area of responsibility, the further up you go and the further away you move from the work?

Enter The Leadership Pipeline by Ram Charan, Stephen Drotter and James Noel. Once I started reading this book, I knew it answered my question. The book does a brilliant job of articulating the focus of different levels of management and the work and mindset required, to succeed at each level.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

While there are a few “Life Lesson Quotes” I regularly call on, my favorite is “Give a person a fish, feed them for a day. Teach them how to fish, feed them for life”. Whether it’s in my role as manager, as coach, as trainer and facilitator or as parent, my worldview and actions constantly align with this quote. I first heard this quote from my father, when I was a child. It made sense to me then and continues to resonate today.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’m working with one successful organization that is growing and expanding into a global company. We have established that they need to intentionally design their organizational structure, to meet their future growth needs, and also enable their leaders to step into their leadership roles. It’s a really nice project, marrying the need for good organization design with strong leadership, while helping them through the change.

Another project I’m working on is how to effectively cascade an organization’s strategy down to each function and tailored for each individual, based on the concepts of my new book, SMART Objective Setting for Managers. I’m working with the Senior Leadership Team (SLT) on designing effective objectives to support both the strategy but also the behaviors needed to support delivery of the strategy. For example, to-date, the functions have worked in silos while the strategy calls for successful delivery of several cross-functional projects. One of the behavioral objectives the CEO needs to set for the SLT is a SMART objective on collaboration. Designing behavioral objectives is very new to them, but they can intuitively sense the difference it will make to performance.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. Can you briefly tell our readers a bit about why you are an authority about Emotional Intelligence?

I qualified as an Executive Coach in 2006 and, as part of the course, we covered Emotional Intelligence (EI) in depth. My interest piqued, I qualified in MHS’s self-report EI assessment in 2007 and EI-360 in 2008. However, qualifications don’t make a person an authority on a subject. The experience of actually reading the report and exploring its meaning with people is where the real learning happens. To-date, I’ve worked with over 150 people, to understand and explore their EI assessment feedback while also informally assessing aspects of EI with numerous managers, through coaching sessions. Further insights have been gained through delivering a 45-minute Emotional Intelligence in the Workplace talk. The richness of the resultant discussions continuously expands my own understanding of the topic.

For the benefit of our readers, can you help to define what Emotional Intelligence is?

Emotional Intelligence can be defined as the information we access by being aware of emotions and how they impact on situations. This includes: understanding our own emotions, what triggers them and how we express them to others; recognizing other people’s emotional responses and what might be causing them; how we deal with stressful situations and adapt to different and changing situations.

For example, if I know a sensation in my body indicates a particular emotion, when I feel that sensation, I have information that an emotion has been triggered. I can then pause and reflect on what incident triggered that emotion. I can then figure out what about the incident triggered my emotion. Having this information allows me to consider how to deal with the incident, in a measured way, or if I need to deal with it at all. This high functioning emotional intelligence gives me information that helps me to manage my emotions and not be hijacked by them. For someone with low-functioning emotional intelligence, they have less access to this information such that, when their emotion is triggered, they are more likely to respond with a knee-jerk reaction, damaging both their reputation and their relationships.

How is Emotional Intelligence different from what we normally refer to as intelligence?

When we refer to “intelligence”, it typically refers to cognitive intelligence or our ability to understand concepts, assimilate knowledge and use it to solve knowledge-based problems. For example, cognitive intelligence uses the concepts and knowledge of architecture and engineering to design and build a house. Emotional Intelligence is what is called for, when something goes wrong and the client and the builder aren’t happy and the architect or project manager needs to figure out how to resolve the issue while also keeping everyone on-side. So, while cognitive intelligence might tell us the answer is X, the emotionally-intelligent answer might be Y. Emotional intelligence feeds into our judgement.

Can you help explain a few reasons why Emotional Intelligence is such an important characteristic? Can you share a story or give some examples?

One of my favorite EI stories arose as part of my change manager role for a new accounting software system that was being installed. It was a huge investment, of several million, and we were about half-way through the program. A new project manager had just started on the Monday and attended a training session on the Thursday. As I went through the content, he started to ask questions. Having used the system for over 10 years, I was more than happy to answer them. After a while, he “decreed” that this was the wrong system to be using. I politely suggested he should discuss concerns with his manager and moved on.

Dissecting this story through the lens of EI, he showed low EI in several ways. Had he looked at the situation for half a second from the organization’s perspective (empathy — ability to put ourselves in other people’s shoes), he’d have quickly realized that suggesting that the wrong system had been selected was a complete waste of time (reality testing — ability to see things as they are, not how we fear or wish them to be), since they were already millions of dollars into the project and the new system was an industry-standard. I also suspect he thought a bit too much of himself (high self-regard — knowing our strengths and weaknesses and still liking ourselves) and his own opinions. Ultimately, his poor EI impacted on his credibility. As he settled into his role, he sent very arrogant emails to the support team (interpersonal relationships — ability to build mutually beneficial relationships), which regularly managed to make their way to the bottom of the pile. Let’s put it this way, he could have made life a lot easier for himself.

Would you feel comfortable sharing a story or anecdote about how Emotional Intelligence has helped you in your life? We would love to hear about it.

Going back to the area of Independence, while I was probably fairly independent when it came to ideas and views, the area that I really struggled with was remaining independent of other people’s emotions. For example, if a friend started bad-mouthing another person, I would subtly absorb those negative sentiments about the person and it would affect how I viewed them. If there was a falling-out between two people, I found it quite difficult to remain neutral. As a result, my relationship with someone could be unnecessarily damaged by an incident that had nothing to do with me. As I studied EI, I recognized this pattern of behavior within me and started challenging my thoughts, emotions and actions. With practice comes better skills and I am much more aware of the phenomenon now. I am better able spot the warning signs and stop myself from unnecessarily getting involved. It has resulted in my being much more balanced, both in dealing with my own emotions, how I present myself to the world, and in my relationships with others.

Can you share some specific examples of how Emotional Intelligence can help a person become more successful in the business world?

When Emotional Intelligence is mentioned in the workplace, it can get a very funny response. A common response is “oh we don’t want any emotions in the office”. The irony is that the more emotionally intelligent a person is, the less emotion they leak. Why? They leak less emotions because they recognize and understand their emotional triggers, so are better able to manage their emotions and not react to them.

Let’s take someone with high functioning emotional intelligence who is involved in a business deal. A late issue arises that threatens the deal. Rather than getting frustrated, irritated or angry with the person throwing the spanner in the works, the individual recognizes that their emotions are being triggered and that they are frustrated because they can feel the deal slipping away (emotional self-awareness). Their high Impulse Control (ability to stop oneself from acting before thinking) stops them from over-reacting while their Optimism (expecting everything to work out well) helps them retain a sense of proportion. Their Empathy allows them to put him/herself into the other party’s shoes and see their perspective. Their Problem Solving (able to solve problems arising from emotions) allows them to sort through the emotions that have arisen between the two sides, address the concerns and suggest a potential solution that meets all parties’ needs. Exhausted, the deal gets over the line.

Can you share a few examples of how Emotional Intelligence can help people have better relationships?

A good level of Optimism is important in having better relationships. For someone with low optimism, always expecting things to go wrong is very draining, both for the individual and for those around them. As with all aspects of EI, it is possible to increase optimism, if the desire is there.

Being able to effectively manage Impulse Control is also quite important for a healthy relationship. This covers a lot of areas, from not impulsively blowing the monthly budget on a beautiful pair of shoes, to not acting on heightened emotions. While I’m always endlessly fascinated by people who just give into their impulses, I wouldn’t what to live with them!

Can you share a few examples of how Emotional Intelligence can help people have more optimal mental health?

Going back to having low Optimism, constantly expecting the worst is both negative and draining and really not good for our mental health. Think “Eeyore” from Winnie the Pooh. This is compounded when other people start avoiding the low-optimism person, as they find their energy sucked out of them. As we are all acutely aware of, isolation isn’t good for anyone’s mental health.

Another area that’s very important for optimal mental health is our self-regard i.e., how well we know our strengths and weaknesses and still like ourselves. Low self-regard can eat away at the person, through negative self-talk. Over time, this undermines self-confidence and they start missing out on opportunities and experiences. Layer low self-regard on top of low optimism and imagine what that must be like!

Ok. Wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you recommend five things that anyone can do to develop a greater degree of Emotional Intelligence? Please share a story or example for each.

I’m going to start with a story, to use as a reference point to explain the first three things I recommend people do, to develop a greater degree of emotional intelligence.

Meet Jenna. She is about to attend a meeting, where her presentation is third on the agenda. She is super- excited as Lynda, the CXO, will be in the room and she’s hoping she will be noticed. Jenna spent an age shaping the presentation and has rehearsed a thousand times, in front of the mirror. She walks into the room with a slight spring in her step (this is BC, or before covid). The meeting starts and Chris, from Accounts, is first up. He gets into a technical discussion that is monotonously sleep-inducing. Unfortunately, other people engage with it and time is slipping by. Jenna’s presentation opportunity is unwittingly hijacked.

Jenna walks out of the room, dejected, with a little ball of something growing in the pit of her stomach and her shoulders hunched. She slowly walks back to her desk, wondering how it went so wrong. Just before she reaches her desk, a colleague asks her could she send him on a client proposal Jenna had prepared. Jenna snaps at him “The what? Can you not look for it yourself?” Jenna’s colleague looks a bit taken aback and mumbles something about passwords and rapidly departs. Jenna slumps into her chair, already feeling bad that she snapped at her colleague.

1.) The first thing is to be able to recognize where our emotions show up in our bodies. For most people, emotions start to manifest themselves physiologically before they ever become consciously aware of them.

Different emotions show up differently in our bodies. For Jenna, her excitement showed up in her energetic walk — the “spring in her step”. Excitement makes her body feel lighter. As she leaves the meeting, several emotions are showing up in her stomach — the “ball of something”, while another emotion is causing tension, resulting in hunched shoulders. Finally, she “slumps” into her chair, another emotion is draining her body of energy and making it feel heavy.

Where and how our emotions show up can vary from person to person. While excitement puts a spring in Jenna’s step, for another person, it could show up as butterflies in the tummy. Start recognizing where and how your body reacts to different emotions.

2.) It’s not enough to recognize that an emotion has been triggered. We need to be able to name them. This step allows us to categorize them into positive or negative emotions while also being able to determine the degree.

As Jenna starts naming the emotions, she can very quickly name “excitement”. However, the emotions represented by the ball in the pit of her stomach is harder to pinpoint. As she reflects on it, she recognizes that she is feeling irritation at Chris eating up the time, annoyance that the chairperson didn’t do their chairing role properly, disappointment that she hasn’t been able to show-case her strengths, frustration at not knowing when the opportunity might crop up again. She also recognizes that the tension that caused the hunched shoulders is definitely due to straight-forward anger at the whole situation. She recognizes that the feeling of heaviness is due to guilt at lashing out at her colleague, when he did nothing wrong.

It can be difficult to pinpoint an emotion’s name. Several emotions may be rolled into one overall feeling or a range of emotions might show up in a similar location. If you grapple with naming your emotions, do an internet search for “list of emotions”, print it off and keep it beside your desk or somewhere else, close at hand. When you feel an emotion being triggered somewhere in your body, take a look at the list and pinpoint which emotion it is. If there are several, try to name them all. Once named, try to figure out which emotion is triggering which bodily sensation. This doesn’t have to happen exactly as the emotion is manifesting itself in your body. You can note the location and description of the emotion and later than evening, you could take five minutes and reflect on which emotions had come out to play.

Since our bodies are often the first place to register our emotions, recognizing which bodily sensations go with which emotion speeds up our ability to recognize when an emotion has been triggered. This might sound basic but there are many, many people who go straight to reacting to an emotion. By having a head-start, it slows down our gut reaction, giving us time to reflect on what is causing it. Which nicely brings us to point three.

3.) Being able to understand what causes our emotions is the key to managing our emotions rather than reacting to them. When we don’t understand the cause, it is easier to just indulge in the emotion, rather than control it. However, indulging in the emotion of irritation and snapping at someone else really doesn’t help our relationships. Behaving in such a way with the same person often enough can become a habit of how we interact with them, regardless of our emotional state.

For Jenna, she knew she was angry, irritated and frustrated that her expectation of shining in front of Lynda wasn’t met. Had she taken the time to acknowledge this to herself, it would have helped her process the emotions faster. By not acknowledging them, the emotions leaked out anyway. When we acknowledge the reasons behind the emotions, it takes away the power that emotions can have over us.

Understanding our personal values, expectations and assumptions may come into play here. Our emotions are often triggered by our assumptions and expectations not being met and there is no bigger set of personal expectations as our own values.

The more we understand our own values, assumptions and expectations, the faster we will be able to pinpoint our emotional triggers. The next time your emotions are triggered, start by examining your assumptions and expectations and see if something about them wasn’t met. If you aren’t consciously aware of your personal values are and how you define them (very important), I strongly recommend you spend some time reflecting on what these are. Values play a huge role in shaping our assumptions and expectations.

4.) The first three suggestions on how to increase emotional intelligence are all focused on our inner world of managing our emotions. The next thing we can do is examine our optimism and reality testing. If you find yourself always tending towards the negative or going straight to the worst-case scenario, I would recommend training yourself to break this habit. Every time you find yourself assuming the worst, identify three alternative possible explanations/options. At a minimum, each suggestion should be neutral. Over time, you can start adding in a positive option!

I once assigned this challenge to a person. For our next session, I was sitting in the foyer, waiting for them to come and meet me. As they walked across the foyer, it registered with me that they carried themself differently. As we debriefed on progress since the last session, it became apparent that their whole outlook had changed and they were getting better outcomes from their interactions with others. That’s the power emotions have on us.

5.) While there are any number of ways we can increase our emotional intelligence, some of which depends on where our areas for development lie, the final thing I am going to suggest is increasing empathy. This is one of those buzz words that get bandied about, with very little depth of understanding as to what it really means. Empathy is often described as the ability to put ourselves in other people’s shoes. Visually, that’s easy to grasp; but attention- and intention-wise, it can be much harder to do.

When developing this, or becoming aware of what it really means, here’s a rule-of-thumb: every time you talk to someone and you frame a point using the word “I”, you are seeing things from your own perspective. Take time to think about that one and then start noticing situations when you use the word “I” with other people. Jot a few down and later, try to rephrase the point using the word “you”. In some cases, this might be fairly easy. Other cases will present serious conundrums because, in reality, your attention is on you. When preparing for a meeting with someone else, particularly around performance, a variant of this is to write out your opening gambit and then rephrase any “I” statements in terms of “you”.

Do you think our educational system can do a better job at cultivating Emotional Intelligence? What specific recommendations would you make for schools to help students cultivate Emotional Intelligence?

I think all educational systems could do a better job of cultivating EI. Some of it could be as simple as the points 1–3 above, getting people to name their emotions and what might be causing them. I think some work has been done in this space but I think it could be taken a lot further.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Given that we’re talking about emotions and emotional intelligence, I would love to see a movement to actively focus on us all increasing our emotional intelligence. Over the last decade, there has been this outpouring of emotions into the world with very little processing of them. Recognizing and naming our emotions is very important but if we stop right there, indulging in unfettered expression of them does as much damage as if we suppress them. This thought struck me recently, as I listened to an interviewer make reference to the importance of having the emotions, as if that was the goal. Constantly acting out our emotions becomes counterproductive and neither helps us deal with them nor build effective relationships with others.

From my experience, it is the acknowledgement of what is causing the emotions, or the processing of them, that allows us to move on. I think if we could learn to consistently process our emotions and let them go, there would be a lot less outrage in the world and a lot more proactiveness and collaboration.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Oh, great question. I’m torn between Barrack Obama and Sheryl Sandberg but, since there’s a much better chance of Sheryl meeting me for breakfast in the Marker Hotel in Grand Canal Dock, next time she’s in Dublin, I’m going to pick Sheryl. I’ve read her book, Lean In, and taken a general interest in her career and her work-life balance. She made some great points in Lean In, about what would help women break the glass ceiling. I’d love to hear more about the work her Lean In organization has been involved in and stories about the changes that have resulted. On a more personal note, I’d love to hear her own account of the tensions of being a working mother, the solutions she chose and how she dealt with and bounced back from personal tragedy.

