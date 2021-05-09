“Breath is the link”, Dorothy Gibbons of The Rose and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

Meditation has had a bad rap because so many people are convinced that they can’t meditate or sit still for very long or stop their thoughts.

The fact is our minds never stop thinking but so there are so many ways to refocus, slow the thoughts down and become immersed in the wonder of nothingness. In my practice, meditation can be anything from a mindful walk to giving attention to those things of beauty found in nature, art, or the smile of someone you love.

As a part of my series about the “5 Ways That Businesses Can Help Promote The Mental Wellness Of Their Employees” I had the pleasure of interviewing Dorothy Gibbons.

Dorothy Gibbons is the CEO and co-founder of The Rose, designated a Center of Breast Imaging Excellence, which serves women throughout Southeast Texas. The Houston-based organization has become a model for nonprofit care exemplified by its effective access to care programs. Dorothy’s leadership has meant many firsts — she developed the first patient navigation program in Houston, established a 500 + member strong Physicians Network that provides pro-bono care for the uninsured; and created the Breast Health Collaborative of Texas. She was the first female selected for the Community Health Award in 2008 by the Episcopal Health Charities, named Houston’s first “Fearless Woman” Awardee in 2011, was the first recipient of the Trekker Award, and her first national award was as Yoplait’s Breast Cancer Champion in 2012.

Her nonprofit experience involves healthcare, education, and women’s issues. As a CEO, community leader, published author, wife, mother, yoga instructor, lecturer at the Jung Center, rancher, and advocate for women, her labels are many.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

Poverty, family sickness, and the lack of healthcare were constant companions throughout my childhood. I have often wondered if that history prepared me for the work I do today.

At age 55, my father’s third heart attack left him jobless with no hope for future work. His solution was to abandon my uneducated mother to care for four children, the oldest, me, at ten years old and the youngest was nine months old. Mother’s family took us in, and we spent years moving from place to place. I watched my Mother slip deeper into mental illness and depression. She died of metastatic cancer in a charity hospital when I was 20 years old. Even though she knew something was wrong, working part-time meant no health coverage.

I remember holding her hand as she took her last breath and wondering what would have been different for her if she had had insurance.

At The Rose, my mother’s story is replayed daily. We care for women who have no money, no insurance, and they didn’t know what to do about the lump in their breast until somehow, they found The Rose.

While I am proud to be a Texan, we have nothing to brag about when it comes to the State’s healthcare for its poor citizens nor its attitude towards women’s health. Every day, I deal with the State’s health programs and the narrow-mindedness that perpetuates its limitations and failure. I’ve seen too many women die because access to health care for the uninsured does not exist. As a women’s advocate, I vow to continue to challenge this system and am committed to finding a better way.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

There are so many stories but this one happened most recently. I needed to hire a new executive assistant and dreaded the whole idea of recruiting and training someone. On the first day the job was posted, I received a call from the very first assistant I ever had when I was a director at Bayshore Medical Center. That was Debra’s first job out of high school, and she was with me until I left the Medical Center to start The Rose. Over the years, we had lost touch, but I learned that she had been laid off from a job in Victoria due to COVID and had returned to Houston to be near her daughters. Imagine someone walking back into your life after 37 years. Someone who knew a younger, more adventurous person than the one you had become. It has been a delight having her back in my life and as before, she is the competent, efficient assistant any CEO would be pleased to have.

What advice would you suggest to your colleagues in your industry to thrive and avoid burnout?

I am not sure any of us can totally avoid feeling burnout from time to time. No matter what type of work we do or what field we work in, the challenges of COVID have meant unimaginable changes and difficult decisions. Still, the need for stable, consistent leadership is the key to moving forward and vital to the success of our organizations. Meeting high expectations is nothing new for leaders, empowering our employees is our job. We have the greater responsibility; it goes with the title. When I refocus on our mission, I find renewed energy.

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

When I see the deep compassion that my staff has for our patients and their commitment to excellence, I know they are the reason for our unique culture. I may help set the tone, but they make The Rose a great place to work.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

Fall down four times, get up five. No hill for a stepper. Keep on Keeping On.

Remembering and reciting those mantras move me forward no matter how tough the day or what happens. In Houston, we have had our share of natural disasters and no matter how devastating, we’ve had to learn the hard way that the only way through it is to keep going.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. In recent years many companies have begun offering mental health programs for their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, we would love to hear about five steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental wellness. Can you please share a story or example for each?

Most companies offer mental health benefits as part of their total health insurance coverage. As difficult as it is to believe, there was a time when mental health coverage was an optional benefit. Most companies also have some type of Employee Assistance Program that provides confidential, no-cost resources for consultations with mental health professionals. Those are the basics and can be so valuable if employees access them. Erasing the stigma that still comes with mental illness will take an unfailing commitment from leadership. As leaders, we must be the first to acknowledge that just like any other disease, mental illness must be properly diagnosed and treated.

For a while, companies have tried to associate wellness with company benefits. Many companies offered incentives and rewards when employees had their annual screenings, stopped smoking or lost weight. Some larger companies were able to provide fitness centers or walking paths or onsite weight-loss programs and all contribute to encouraging a wellness lifestyle. With the advent of COVID, those programs have little value to those working remotely.

Promoting wellness in our new environments will require creativity and different ideas. As we maintain communications with employees, we need to make a conscious effort to include wellness on our agendas. So many programs, exercise, meditation, yoga, healthy eating programs, are available on-line and free. Many companies are connecting their employees to these resources and allowing time in the workday for them to participate.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

The pandemic has created situations we have never faced before. We must acknowledge that a new climate of anxiety exists and the associated demoralizing impact it is having on the way we are living and the toll it is taking on our normal coping abilities. Thank goodness there is so much more focus on the importance of mental health. Still, few of us are experts. I’ve learned that wellness extends beyond any medical definition and clinical intervention but also involves connection, openness, and awareness. Now, more than ever, we must not hesitate asking the hard questions and we must be ready to listen when employees are in trouble.

People are worried about their jobs, their livelihood, their loved ones. They fear being diagnosed with COVID or are already caring for someone who has been diagnosed or worse, watching from afar as a loved one fights for their life. The isolation from those we love has been devastating. A feeling of aloneness permeates through our being, even for those living with family.

Others are juggling working at home in less-than-ideal conditions while trying to care for young children or help them with online classes.

Many people are hampered by depression and struggle with anxiety; the sad part is they may not even realize the extent of their depression nor how much it is impacting their overall health.

Today, employers are in very diverse and challenging roles, not only must we try to keep the business alive and going, but we also need to be aware of those employee needs that extend beyond providing a paycheck.

At The Rose, we have made a commitment to communications that exceeds anything we’ve done before. Regular, informative and inclusive discussions are vital and part of our weekly process.

One exercise we use at The Rose is a check-in to start every group meeting. Using a single word, each person reports how they are ‘feeling’ on a physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual level. Using a feeling word is key. Our feelings are our feelings. No one can argue that.

If one of us feels ‘off’ or ‘sad’ or ‘overwhelmed,’ we say it. Hearing each other describe how they are feeling helps us understand where they ‘are’ at that time.

This opening exercise allows us to “clear” in a way that is healthy, non-threatening and life-affirming.

When someone reports experiencing a negative feeling, we can ask if the person wants to elaborate and they have the freedom of sharing more or not. Each of us has that opportunity to be open and honest with our peers knowing there will not be any repercussions or lectures about how we ‘should’ be feeling. Nothing is more demoralizing than to have some well-meaning (hopefully) person try to cheer us when we feel down.

When we find ourselves mentally down and in that dark hole of hopelessness, we don’t need to hear a litany of reasons why we should be happy. We do need someone who will listen, throw down a ladder to help us climb out or better yet, go down and sit beside us until the darkness eases.

From your experience or research, what are different steps that each of us as individuals, as a community and as a society, can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling stressed, depressed, anxious, and having other mental health issues ? Can you explain?

Ask. There are ways of asking about a person’s wellbeing that aren’t intrusive especially when a sincere concern is obvious.

Be transparent. Admit when business plans go off course, talk about expectations that can’t be met due to outside influences (COVID), be ready to truthfully discuss the state of the company and its future.

Be vulnerable: Be equally ready to share your own concerns and personal worries. We are human and need to connect as humans. No one has a crystal ball (that works) and most of us are acutely aware of the burdens this pandemic has placed on doing business as usual and more importantly, on people.

Use non-judgmental words. Every skill we have ever learned about good communications must be foremost in our minds and applied.

Habits can play a huge role in mental wellness. What are the best strategies you would suggest to develop good healthy habits for optimal mental wellness that can replace any poor habits?

In a world where normalcy has been derailed and life is constantly changing, having routines can reinstate a sense of stableness. Whether it is making that bed every morning or pausing for five minutes to center oneself or keeping a daily gratitude journal, anything that allows a sense of accomplishment and respite from worry helps.

Daily exercise and eating the ‘right foods’ certainly affect our moods and energy levels and are basic to having good health. Mental health also needs daily nourishment.

There is so much research supporting the positive impact of nature on our mental health. Tending a garden, even a patio grouping or inside plants, is healthy. Stroking the fur of a pet, having them near us also carries innumerable benefits. Anything that reminds us that life does go on and there is a natural order to our world is healthy.

Replacing 30 minutes sitting on the couch watching TV with a walk outside in nature restores our sense of wellbeing.

Make it a practice to avoid negative programs, especially fear-based news stories and doomsday predictions. Avoiding ‘woe are us’ people is by far one of the best habits we could practice for mental health.

Do you use any meditation, breathing or mind-calming practices that promote your mental wellbeing? We’d love to hear about all of them. How have they impacted your own life?

While I don’t teach anymore, as an old yogi, I know the value of returning to the mat on a regular basis. Yoga is so much more than performing the asanas. The yoga mindset helps maintain an overall sense of balance. Morning stretches open the body and the mind, another routine that is easy to integrate.

Meditation has had a bad rap because so many people are convinced that they can’t meditate or sit still for very long or stop their thoughts.

The fact is our minds never stop thinking but so there are so many ways to refocus, slow the thoughts down and become immersed in the wonder of nothingness. In my practice, meditation can be anything from a mindful walk to giving attention to those things of beauty found in nature, art, or the smile of someone you love.

Breath is the link. Focusing on the breath, counting breaths, deep breathing all impact the nervous system and provide relief. I often use the process of inhaling a deep breath to four counts, holding it for 4 counts, and exhaling for six counts. This exercise is great for releasing tension and allows me to center. I always use it before I give speeches or interviews. Even when I’m being interviewed ‘live’ on TV, I use this exercise. No one is aware of what I’m doing, and it really helps to tame my nervousness.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story?

There are just too many to list but the ones I return to often is The Little Soul and the Sun and anything written by the poet, Rumi.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would create a Triple-A World, one that fully embraced appreciation, acceptance and adventure. Appreciation and acceptance would start with self-acceptance and appreciating one’s own self and our unique individual worth. Adventure would then naturally evolve as we become curious and delight in discovering how to accept and appreciate each other and the world.

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

The Rose website: www.therose.org

Thank you for the time you spent sharing these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!