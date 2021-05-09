“Give without wanting recognition”, Robert Pardi and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

Two other factors that keep people from connecting to a state of gratitude, in my opinion, are “attachment” and “expectations.” Both have the same effect by making us feel stuck. They do not allow us to see opportunity or abundance. When you are attached to something, whether it be to an outcome or your identity, you inadvertently close yourself off to the faucet of creativity. You will fall into the land of confirmation bias. You will be overwhelmed by the need to control and have a constant sensation of holding your breath. Life, in turn, will feel like a struggle to keep things the way you want them to be. Gratitude is thwarted by approaching life as a struggle.

As we all know, times are tough right now. In addition to the acute medical crisis caused by the pandemic, in our post COVID world, we are also experiencing what some have called a “mental health pandemic.”

What can each of us do to get out of this “Pandemic Induced Mental and Emotional Funk”?

One tool that each of us has access to is the simple power of daily gratitude. As a part of our series about the “How Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness” I had the pleasure of interviewing Robert Pardi.

Robert is one of those rare individuals who embraces change and strives for excellence in everything that he does. He lives by a philosophy that he calls “possibility in action” — taking his desire for transformation and putting it into daily action.

Born in NYC, Robert has also lived in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Rome and now lives in a small Italian village in the national park of Abruzzo, where both his and Madonna’s family come from. He received his MBA through the Executive Program of Columbia University while working as a Jr. Portfolio Manager for a small investment management firm in Midtown Manhattan. He quickly started climbing the ranks in the financial industry and was recruited by one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) in 1997. It was shortly after accepting the position that he and his wife were confronted with an extreme life event that shook the very foundation of all their hopes and dreams. Desiree, his wife, was diagnosed with Stage 3B breast cancer right before her 31st birthday.

Despite their trials and Robert taking on an ever-increasing caretaker role, he succeeded in Co-Founding the first boutique private equity firm in Dubai. During his wife’s journey and his role of full-time caregiver, Robert became Desiree’s impromptu coach. This solidified his passion for life coaching. However, it wasn’t until 2014, several years after his wife’s passing, that he decided to leave his comfort zone to pursue what he deemed this more purposeful path.

Throwing caution to the wind, he decided if he was going to leap, he was going to go all out. He therefore decided to also fulfill his childhood dream of living in Italy. Contrary to advice, he left the security, job, money, and community he built in Dubai and moved to Italy. He landed in Rome without a job, friends, or family, and not speaking a word of Italian. Rapidly he learned Italian, built a community, obtained citizenship, and achieved his goal of becoming a certified life coach.

He now provides coaching services through one-on-one virtual sessions as well as both one-week workshops and 21-day retreats in Italy. He is also a contributing Mentor to the Huddol Journeys App and an adjunct professor at the Swiss School of Management in Rome.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about you and about what brought you to your specific career path?

My story actually starts with growing up in a dysfunctional relationship with my alcoholic father. A relationship, that despite its trials, trained me to be both resilient and gritty while providing me invaluable tools to confront uncertainty in life and harness change for growth. It was around the age of thirteen that I decided to take steps to protect myself, which led me to craft the idea that money would be my way to independence. I therefore started working any job I could find from that moment forward to pay for my golden ticket to salvation.

I graduated SUNY Stony Brook with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics in 1988 and then went on to pursue an M.B.A. Though, soon after receiving my M.B.A. from the Executive Program at Columbia University, I started to question my focus. The chasing of “wealth” and “freedom” was fueled more by anger towards my father than passion and purpose, and I was quickly learning that anger was not a sustainable fuel.

I had been married a few years at that point to an amazing woman, an experience that showed me that love and purpose were the true sources of unlimited energy. My wife was in an MD Ph.D. program at Mt. Sinai and we made a pact that after she graduated, I would return to school and pursue something “more purposeful” that resonated with my core values. Unfortunately, in 1998 she was diagnosed with late-stage breast cancer before turning 31 years old. This made changing careers seem reckless.

Despite her diagnosis, numerous surgeries, and multiple treatments, Desiree thrived. In fact, she became a prominent figure in the world of palliative care. I, doing all that was necessary to help her achieve her goals, morphed into her impromptu life coach and full-time caregiver towards the end of her 11-year battle with metastatic breast cancer. After her passing, I returned to Dubai and back to my comfort zone, wrapped in fear and uncertainty about life. The same sensations I had when I was a child that led me to pursue money as the cure-all.

Yet, despite excelling at my job, I could not reconnect to finance. Something seemed to be lacking. It was while I was in Dubai from 2010 to 2014 that I looked inside at the widower. A word which had become my unrequested labeled. I had lost my identity, and after deep reflection, I realized that I had had a profound shift in my values and purpose. I had watched my wife live in service to her patients, harnessing her experiential knowledge to add value to what she could offer. I too had now amassed a deep wealth of knowledge and knew at that moment my path was to become a life coach and use all I had learned through my life’s journey to help others.

I gained a lot of skills having grown up with an alcoholic father, such as grit and resilience, and knew they were teachable. These were the invaluable skills that helped me care for my wife and gave us an amazingly joyful life despite her battle. Therefore, in 2014 I left Dubai to become a life coach and live in Italy. I am now a certified life coach and have a home in the small Italian village my great grandfather left over 100 years ago.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

The most interesting and enlightening thing that happened since becoming a life coach was getting stuck in the USA from February 2020 — May 2020. I had gone to the USA for a business trip. While being a life coach, I had also invested in a tour operator in Italy. My idea was to offer one-week coaching workshops and 21-day coaching retreats through their platform where clients would come to the small Italian village where I live, called Pacentro. Here, they could experience a slower, more authentic lifestyle while working on different areas of personal growth and transformation.

I had not expected to be in the USA for that long, but given the breakout of COVID in Italy, it made sense to stay in the USA. I was lucky enough that a friend let me stay with him. He has had an amazing career and while I was at his house, I started to question my choices. To give some context, his living room is basically the size of the first floor of my home in Pacentro. I thought about the money I had given up pursuing a different type of wealth — “purpose.” At the same time, due to COVID, the tour company I had invested in had to declare bankruptcy. It seemed so much was quickly falling apart and I had a deep sensation of loss. I then turned inward and asked myself some very powerful questions. I realized that my old belief that “money” equaled “safety” had started to arise. Yet, I had learned that money was neither a refuge nor did it create security. Despite having had a great paying job, I could not save my wife. When I returned to my home in Abruzzo and stepped onto my balcony, I felt an enormous sense of gratitude. No matter what I felt I had lost — I had not lost the most important thing — my experiences. And these experiences are what I could put to use to help others. It was in that moment that I was able to clearly articulate my measurement of success — my contribution.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why do you think that resonates with you? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

I have so many, but the quote I recite the most is from Richard Bach’s book ONE:

“We are each given a block of marble when we begin a lifetime and the tools to shape it into sculpture. We can drag it behind us untouched, we can pound it to gravel, we can shape it into glory.”

This resonates with me because it shows how it is our thoughts, efforts, and actions which will shape our lives. Think about it, dragging a block of marble behind ourselves represents indecision and inaction. It is exhausting. Pounding it into gravel represents a life of anger and/or feeling like a victim. But shaping it into glory? That represents the life of a craftsman. It means being proactive in our lives. It means being present. It means that while we may not see a radical change each time we chip away at our block, we know are moving towards crafting the most beautiful life we can through patient effort. It is what I call “possibility in action”.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story about why that resonated with you?

Where do I start? There are hundreds! Oh, The Places You’ll Go! By Dr. Seuss, Viktor Frankl’s Man’s Search for Meaning, Marcus Aurelius’ Meditations, South: The Story of Shackleton’s 1914–1917 Expedition, The Peaceful Warrior, but above all, Touching the Void by Joe Simpson. Touching the Void is a book I reread annually. I have not come across any book that tangibly recounts resilience better than his story of survival. It is a captivating recount of the voices in our head and the inherent resilience we all have if we could just tap into it.

It resonates with me because it provides a great perspective on the human spirit. It reminded me of how often, either as a child or during my wife’s journey with cancer, that my voice of persistence was always more powerful than that of resignation or giving up. Joe’s plight on that mountain in the Andes and his will to return to base camp with no food, no water, and not knowing if anyone would still be at camp, all while dragging his mangled leg behind him, highlights the enormous strength of our survival instinct. His journey has helped me numerous times when I get lost in fear, doubt, or feelings of impossibility.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I am working on one of the most exciting projects I have worked on since becoming a life coach. Actually, I dare say, since I started working.

I recently partnered with a company called Huddol which is based in Canada and has created an app called Huddol Journeys: A daily companion for personal transformation. It consists of a network of personal growth leaders who are authentic, compassionate, wise, and dedicated to supporting people in self-actualizing. They want to help people show up in the world as their best selves. When someone subscribes to the platform, they can choose from an array of 7-day virtual “Journeys.” Journeys are guided by their personal Huddol Mentor. Mentors craft Journeys around their professional and personal experience. The mentor offers key reflections and practices for personal growth and development. For example, I have a created a Journey entitled: Moving Positively Through Change: Resilience Awakens. I share what I have learned from growing up with an alcoholic father and losing my wife to breast cancer, and the tools that allowed me to rebuild my life to reach amazing dreams. My most recent Journey explores “How to Unleash the Leader You are Meant to Be.” It draws on years as a successful investment banker, COO, and now personal coach. I take people on a Journey through learnable skills that unleash the leader within.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I could not agree more that we all need some help along the way, and I have been blessed to have had many people in my life who have helped me become who I am, helped me get up when I had fallen, and showed me a world of possibilities.

Of course, there is my wife, whose story Chasing Life will soon be published. Not only was she an amazing source of inspiration and love, but she showed me the power of purpose and using personal experiences to help others. She decided to become a palliative care doctor while confronting metastatic breast cancer. In fact, she died before a New York Times reporter finished interviewing her, who then spoke to me about changing the direction of the article — which I knew would be more controversial. I knew my wife wanted people to discuss and hopefully learn about the importance of palliative care, so I gave the go-ahead for the story, knowing that she would have done the same because it served a greater good. She will forever be a guiding light to me as to what it means to live a purposeful life with gratitude. It was my 24-year journey with her that helped me arrive at the following definition of purpose: “When values come in alignment with passions.”

My life experiences have shown me that purpose is when what you are doing brings you into a state of flow — where you feel no resistance from life. It is when you want to give away the results of what you are doing instead of holding on to them for personal gain or pleasure. It could be as simple as cooking a meal for someone to fighting world hunger and everything in between.

As a young boy, my grandmother “Fella” (my father’s mother) taught me to believe in myself and in her words “to live like a gypsy,” which meant to be curious about what life has to offer.

My best friends’ father who was my surrogate father taught me about responsibility and the power of my actions. He was stern but fair. He believed in one’s potential and taught me to try and try and try again.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now that we are on the topic of gratitude, let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. We would like to explore together how every one of us can use gratitude to improve our mental wellness. Let’s start with a basic definition of terms. How do you define the concept of Gratitude? Can you explain what you mean?

I define gratitude as the go-go juice of life. My life experiences have shown me that gratitude is much more than awareness or appreciation of wonderful things. Gratitude, in my opinion, needs to acknowledge the sensation of absence in order to be impactful and bring positivity into our lives. It is only when we connect to what it would be like to not have something in our life that we can be profoundly grateful. It is then that we reconnect to the present moment, avoid taking life for granted, and are reminded that we are indeed enough and that we have enough. Gratitude helps us focus on the value of ordinary moments, rather than pursuing more and focusing on what we think we deserve or feel is missing in our lives. I call it the go-go juice of life because it fuels positivity and optimism in one’s life. It connects to the inherent abundance of life.

Why do you think so many people do not feel gratitude? How would you articulate why a simple emotion can be so elusive?

I think that so many people do not feel gratitude because they are either attached to outcomes, or holding onto expectations, or fail to understand the concept of impermanence or live life through a lens of comparison.

Let’s start with comparison, the effect of which is horribly evident with the rise of people comparing themselves to an “Instagram lifestyle” and the increasing rates of depression surrounding self-image. Comparison fuels a sensation of “I am not good enough” or “I do not have enough.” It is an outward focus. How do you notice the beautiful flowers in your garden if you are constantly looking over the fence at the neighbors’ greener grass? This outward focus on things like “They have more than me,” “They are better than me,” — or even saying at times that “They have it worse off” and, in turn, feeling better about your life — creates a cycle where everything is contingent on others. Gratitude can’t live by contingence. Admiration, on the other hand, is a healthy perspective. It is when one looks to learn from or emulate someone for their own growth. This fuels a growth mindset, failing into the realm of abundance where gratitude lives.

Two other factors that keep people from connecting to a state of gratitude, in my opinion, are “attachment” and “expectations.” Both have the same effect by making us feel stuck. They do not allow us to see opportunity or abundance. When you are attached to something, whether it be to an outcome or your identity, you inadvertently close yourself off to the faucet of creativity. You will fall into the land of confirmation bias. You will be overwhelmed by the need to control and have a constant sensation of holding your breath. Life, in turn, will feel like a struggle to keep things the way you want them to be. Gratitude is thwarted by approaching life as a struggle.

Expectations, on the other hand, are the bricks with which we build our own prison, which left unchecked become the warden of our prison. When you live in expectation — expectation of a better job, the right situation, or for a sunny day — you, again fall victim to things outside of your control which ties your happiness to your prediction of the way things should be. Expectations are nothing more than predictions, leaving you in a state of constant waiting for things to be as you wanted or needed. How can gratitude exist if you are constantly waiting? Or better said by Dr. Seuss if you are “in the waiting place.”

Another important factor to consider is the concept of impermanence. I call impermanence “The great liberator to live life.” My life experiences have shown me that recognizing that nothing is permanent and that we can never truly hold onto anything creates space for abundance. Accepting impermanence has allowed me to see the preciousness of every moment and remain curious in my life. If we fight against the fact that everything is constantly changing, we will always feel like something is happening to us, instead of building a life that happens for us. It is only when we realize that change is inevitable, that we can learn to cherish what we have while we have it. In other words, to live in a state of gratitude. This moment shall never come again, so enjoy it, maximize it, but hold onto it lightly — not tightly — so you are ready to accept the abundance of the next season.

Therefore, I believe gratitude is elusive to many because they have locked themselves in a small room of expectations, attachments, and comparisons and refuse to accept impermanence which all blind them from the abundance and possibilities of life.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be constructive to help spell it out. Can you share with us a few ways that increased gratitude can benefit and enhance our life?

I think one of the most amazing things about practicing gratitude is that it can actually change the wiring in our brains through something called neuroplasticity, which in turn leads to a number of proven benefits including:

It decreases stress.

It improves sleep. It has been shown that people that practice gratitude get an extra 30 minutes of sleep a night.

It improves relationships.

It increases feelings of empathy and connection.

It decreases feelings of depression primarily through the release of serotonin and dopamine.

It increases mindfulness and improves concentration.

It increases self-esteem (which makes sense because you learn you are enough and have enough).

It helps us become more self-aware and deal with toxic emotions and habits.

It has been shown to decrease blood pressure by as much as 16%.

And research shows it strengthens the immune system.

Let’s talk about mental wellness in particular. Can you share with us a few examples of how gratitude can help improve mental wellness?

Practicing gratitude helps us break the patterns of feeling like a victim to life and living in a state of lack by showing us we are and have enough. It is crucial to building what is called a “growth mindset,” which basically means believing you can change your circumstances. As mentioned earlier, if we are attached to outcomes, if we are holding onto expectations, if we do not understand impermanence — we will constantly take a viewpoint of scarcity. Therefore, practicing gratitude regularly will shift your focus. You will see all the beauty, gifts, and opportunities you already have in your life and led you to be more optimistic.

Gratitude also works through releasing chemicals in our brain which actually make us feel happier. When we practice gratitude, our brain releases dopamine and serotonin, the two crucial neurotransmitters which immediately enhance our mood.

Ok wonderful. Now here is the main question of our discussion. From your experience or research, what are “Five Ways That Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness”. Can you please share a story or example for each?

Here are my top Five Ways That Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness

1.) Voluntary Discomfort. I am fortunate to live in a little Italian Borgo where I pop into Marlurita’s 2-room house once a week for a “cup of gratitude.” Unfortunately, she died in 1978 so it is a rather one-sided conversation, but her home was kept as it was when she died to serve as a reminder of how life used to be in this mountain village. I was told that despite technological advancements, she decided to live as she had always lived because “it was enough.” Townspeople say she gave thanks every day for what she had: her donkey which slept in her bedroom for heat, fresh hay in her mattress, wonderful friends, good food, a coffin placed under her bed ready for when her time came, and her one light bulb. I have been visiting her house for years as part of my gratitude practice, usually after my Friday morning run. One of the many things I am grateful for.

Around the same time as moving to Pacentro, I started studying Stoicism and incorporated many of the ancient practices in my life. One of their practices was “voluntary discomfort.” How does this tie in with Marlurita? Well, one winter day while I was sitting in her house, I started to imagine how difficult it must have been to not have had hot running water. I also knew that one Stoic practice was to take cold showers. I then decided to combine the two and started taking cold showers and washing dishes with only cold water. It is a visceral reminder to me of how fortunate we are to have modern-day comforts. I soon started suggesting to clients to find a way to incorporate a practice of discomfort in their lives to remind them how lucky we really are. Practices such as taking a public bus instead of a taxi to work or talking up a flight of stairs instead of taking an elevator for example. I have found that voluntary discomfort is an extremely powerful practice in building a gratitude mentality.

2.) Mentor — Volunteer. Frank Shamrock developed a great method of training fighters called “Plus, Minus, Equals,” which many life coaches use for a variety of reasons. A Plus is someone more advanced than you, an Equal is a peer and a Minus is someone less skilled than you. I have found that the Minus is instrumental in building a gratitude mindset. The Minus is someone you can mentor. I have participated in many volunteer capacities over the years ranging from a food hall to a chemotherapy clinic. I have found that when someone shares what they learn and helps others grow, they inherently develop a deep gratitude for who they are and what they have to offer. Many times we take our skills and uniqueness for granted and it is through supporting a Minus that you will be rewarded with exponential gratitude.

3.) Give without wanting recognition. This is something I learned early on as a teenager. One of my first jobs, at the age of thirteen, was working at a fruit and vegetable stand run by an older Italian lady. Her name was Fanny. One day, while I was at the register — I know, amazing that a 13-year-old was able to man the register in those days — there was an older lady who did not have enough money for her purchases and a younger gentleman behind her sending more some sort of signal I did not understand. I called Fanny over because I assumed we would have to cancel the sale. When Fanny approached, the younger man winked at her and shook his head. Fanny packed the older woman’s paper bag with all the produce and told her not to worry about what she owed. It was only when I rang up the younger man’s items that Fanny told me to take the balance the woman did not pay from him. I remember asking the man, “Why didn’t you tell the old lady you would pay?” He responded, “Because I did not want her to lose her dignity and I do not need recognition. It just makes me happy to help if I can.” Fanny later explained to me that for the older woman, it was ok if a store or an owner gave her a discount, because she then felt like she was treated special. But she would have felt small if a stranger paid because she couldn’t.

As a young married man, I had found myself in situations in New York City where people in front of me did not have the funds to pay for what they put in their cart. I remember one specific time a young boy wanted to buy an Entenmann’s cake for his mom’s birthday, and I found myself winking and shaking my head to the cashier who happily told the young boy, “Do not worry. I hope your mom has a happy birthday.”

4.) Gratitude Circle. I learned this practice from my wife’s oncologist who would open his house once a month to his patients and offer a free meditation and potluck dinner. Part of the meditation was a focus on gratitude and sharing our experiences. It was incredibly powerful. There we were. Cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers all sharing stories of what we were grateful for. While the focus on what we were grateful for was important, it was the sense of community which made us feel part of something bigger and fueled our gratitude. I always suggest to my clients to either start one or find one. Thanksgiving does not have to happen once a year.

5.) Gratitude Journal. This is the first practice I came upon which helped me after my wife was diagnosed. I felt my world was destroyed and things were slipping away from me, but I needed to stay grounded and present to help her — she had to be my focus. Yet, it was hard to control the fear as I watched her be hospitalized for a neutropenic fever, lose weight, battle with lymphedema, etc. It was hard not to worry about the “what ifs.” A British-Iraqi friend of mine that I had met in Abu Dhabi introduced me to the idea of a gratitude journal, which has now become a mainstream idea due to the ease with which one can integrate into one’s life. It takes very little time, yet the benefits are so powerful. My gratitude journal allowed me to return to the present moment and see all the blessings that we had in our lives. It was what lead me to conquer attachment, expectations, comparisons and finally to understand and accept impermanence. Simply put, before bed, reflect on three things you are grateful for that happened that day. I have now set reminders on my phone at random times throughout the day with the question “What has happened that you are grateful for?” This helps me stay connected to gratitude throughout the day.

Is there a particular practice that can be used during a time when one is feeling really down, really vulnerable, or really sensitive?

I actually have a few key quotes written in the note pad of my phone I reflect upon if I am feeling really down or vulnerable. But what I tend to do more than anything else when I am feeling really down is go to a Starbucks or other coffee shop. I will pay two or three times the cost of my coffee and tell the cashier to randomly pay for other people’s coffee after I leave. I always walk out remembering I am part of a large community — humanity — and that I am blessed to be able to give something away and make someone smile.

Do you have any favorite books, podcasts, or resources that you would recommend to our readers to help them to live with gratitude?

While it is not a book specifically geared towards gratitude, I think Brenè Brown’s The Gifts of Imperfection is a great place to start. The Gratitude Diaries: How a Year Looking on the Bright Side Can Transform Your Life by Janice Kaplan is also very powerful as is Everyday Blessings: The Inner Work of Mindful Parenting, Revised and Updated by Myla and Jon Kabat-Zinn

My clients have mentioned that they like the App BLISS for gratitude, though I have never used it myself. I am old school and prefer a written journal. They have also mentioned enjoying The Gratitude Podcast by Georgian Benta on iTunes, though I have not listened to it myself.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Let me ask you a question. “What if we use the feeling of hunger as motivation to do something about it? What if we walk in the shoes of those who are hungry?”

My wife and I developed this idea after traveling to India. We called it Friends for Food. It is not a charity but a movement, a concept, a philosophy. What if you took that feeling of hunger and used it to motivate yourself to end hunger? Its mission is straightforward. “Choosing to be periodically hungry to rid the world of hunger.” How many people fast today because it is trendy or because they have learned about its health benefits? Yet, I doubt anyone has given thought to the amount of money they are saving the day they fast, which makes sense because their motivation is not about saving money. Yet, what if we choose to fast so we understand hunger and put what we would have spent that day aside to donate to a food charity? My wife and I practiced it up until her passing despite her having been under chemotherapy for multiple years. I, as do many of my friends, continue to practice this idea and I would love to see it become mainstream.

Steps:

Find a jar, box, or can. Personalize it if you are a creative person. Place it somewhere visible. Choose a fasting routine that feels best for you. The day you fast, calculate what you normally would have spent on food and place that amount in your jar, box, or can.

You will soon realize, over time, that you have a nice sum of money put aside. Go to a food bank, a church. Donate it to a food charity or wait until the holidays to buy meals for others. You decide where you want the money to flow. She and I would buy proper Thanksgiving meals for families.

Because it is an experiential experience, it has a profound impact on building empathy and also generating feelings of gratitude by cultivating a greater sense of authenticity in your own experience of appreciation.

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

www.robertpardi.com

Buzzsprout Podcast Possibility in Action

Thank you for the time you spent sharing these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!