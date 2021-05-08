Rhett Ullmann: “Decide on your role”

Decide on your role. Are you a NFT artist? An investor? Are you an educator? Any role is a good role, but you must pick one. You cannot be all things to all people. Let’s take myself for example. Sure, I do graphic design as part of my daily work. I could probably pass as an artist if I wanted. But that’s not what I want to be known for. My personal brand is business oriented. So my role in the industry is onboarding artists and entrepreneurs and lowering the barrier to entry. You have to fit the position you choose to be in.

Many have observed that we are at the cusp of an NFT boom. The thing is, it’s so cutting edge, that many people don’t know what it is. What exactly is an NFT and how can one create a lucrative career out of selling them? To address this, as a part of our interview series called “5 Things You Need To Know To Create a Highly Successful Career In The NFT Industry”, we had the pleasure of interviewing Rhett Ullmann.

Rhett Ullmann is a serial entrepreneur, influencer marketing expert, and cryptocurrency advocate. He is the CMO of his family’s talent management company MELT Music & Media Agency, founder of the cryptocurrency & influencer marketing consultancy Bitfluence, and author of The Rise & Fall of The Influencer. A believer in free markets and free people, Rhett is working to put the power back into the hands of the creators, and believes both cryptocurrency and personal branding are the way to do that.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about your backstory and how you grew up?

Thanks for the opportunity. Great to speak with you. I guess I’ll jump right in. I was raised in Greenwich, CT by Bernt Ullmann, the #1 Celebrity Licensing Expert and Elle Ullmann, the 1st Female E-Sports Investor, and went to Brunswick School, the same prep school the Winklevoss Twins and the founders of Vineyard Vines attended, so needless to say, I always grew up in a success-oriented environment. I started my first real business, Hashtag Board Co., at 14 years old. This led to my work in social media and talent management in my family’s company MELT Music & Media Agency, where I worked my way up to CMO. Recently, I realized this new market with cryptocurrency and NFTs specifically could provide a level of freedom back to creators, and that’s what motivated me to launch Bitfluence, where I help others obtain financial freedom through their art by using cryptocurrency.

Is there a particular book, film, or podcast that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

A book that really resonated with me was Like A Virgin by Richard Branson. He talked about this idea of saying yes to opportunities that present themselves and learning how to execute them later, which has led to me being able to work with and connect with artists and athletes of all scales, building a global apparel brand before I turned 18, and to getting to travel to over 36 countries. I believe Richard Branson is a genius entrepreneur and his teachings in this book have changed my perspective on life.

Is there a particular story that inspired you to pursue a career in this new industry? We’d love to hear it.

What made me realize there was a structural shift happening within the system that I needed to be part of was actually when Kanye West leaked his record label contracts. I actually read through each page of it, and the issues he was addressing were not new, but rather were so common, that most artists likely faced similar issues but couldn’t address them. Kanye stuck his neck on the line to highlight the problem, and as cryptocurrency kept coming up on my radar, I realized NFTs, as well as the larger decentralization movement, are the solution.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began this fascinating career?

The founder of the first crypto-based record label approached me to be part of his team just six weeks into my step into the field. He wants to use NFTs & cryptocurrency to generate liquidity for the artists and structure fairer, even equal deals between the label and the artist, and he wants me to handle the marketing & PR division. It’s not sealed yet, but it’s a pretty exciting opportunity, and fits right in line with the direction I see this new industry going in.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I’ve got a few, but the funniest moment in this space particularly is probably when I didn’t understand how gas fees work, so I was sending myself Ethereum to help mint work for an artist, I couldn’t figure out how much i was actually going to need to transfer. Had me in the hot seat while the artist was looking at me like I had all the answers. I was just trying to help, but things were getting crazy confusing. I found myself googling the steps in one tab and executing them in another. We got it figured out though, and now I have an Ethereum gas fee tracker on my computer.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

If there’s one person who helped me get where I am, I’d have to say it’s my father. Since I first started in business back when my primary focus was in the apparel industry, I could always call on him for guidance. I remember when I was trying to land a major client and I had a meeting early in the morning and wasn’t sure how to pitch the deal, I called my dad at 2am and he picked up the phone and went over the pitch with me 3 times so I would be ready. His advice on the pitch ended up landing me that deal. I can call on him for anything. He’s one of the smartest people I know.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I’m doing a few things at the moment that I think could make some real impact. To be honest, I’m in a bit of a transition from one project to another, but they overlap, so I’ve been spread thin to say the least. Currently, I’m in the process of wrapping up my book, The Rise & Fall of The Influencer, which I think will be helpful for independent creatives as they try to build a career for themselves without corporate support, since it delves into personal branding tips and strategies, and the different ways to leverage an audience once you build one. I also recently launched Bitfluence, a cryptocurrency & influencer marketing consultancy, which really focuses on helping people gain financial freedom and makes obtaining independence more feasible for influencers, creatives, & artists. Freedom and wealth generation are two of my biggest passions, so I am glad to be able to start something that helps others experience those things for themselves.

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. I’m sure you get this question all the time. But for the benefit of our readers, can you explain in your own words what an NFT is, and why people are spending so much money on them?

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are very simply a cryptocurrency that cannot be divided, which has a smart contract attached to it. In short, it’s a digital asset, which is typically scarce in quantity and is always unique to a specific owner. Many people are investing vast amounts of capital into NFTs right now because of the value they create for people looking to exit the current oligarchies within the music industry and fine art industries, and the ownership of what can be equated to limited edition collectibles. To add to that, many of them have real life use cases and are beneficial for specific purposes due the smart contract feature. They’re creating value and utility for both creators and investors. The appeal is almost implied.

The NFT industry seems so exciting right now. What are the 3 things in particular that most excite you about the industry? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Sure thing. First of all, I’m blown away at the implications that NFTs have for revolutionizing the music space. I see them being a massive tool for fixing ticketing and putting more money in the hands of the performer, I see them being used by artists to drive real revenue without the dependence on a record label or a gallery having to deem their work worthy of promotion, and I see NFTs changing how we consume content. I mean, just look at what 3LAU has done in the NFT space. I see no reason that shouldn’t be every artist. Next, I am really excited about the use of NFTs in the domain field. The idea of using a NFT-based domain is that you’re hosting your own content, so you’re pretty much uncancellable. I am a huge advocate for freedom of speech and the idea that everyone gets a voice. Instead of being at the mercy of the “tech overlords”, you can run things yourself and share with peace of mind. It’s another major power shift that stems from the NFT world. Imagine being able to host exclusive content that you weren’t worried about being approved by Dorsey or Zuckerberg, and getting paid for it.

What are the 3 things that concern you about the industry? Can you explain? What can be done to address those concerns?

I worry about it being a bubble in the short run, and that causing a lack of adoption. I would solve that by helping creatives see the long term value, and think about the community benefits. I also am concerned about the celebrity NFT market overshadowing the use case NFT market and the independent creative NFT market. The way to combat this is simply through advocacy of underrepresented creators. My last concern would be the longevity of NFTs, considering some are stored privately. But that’s an easy fix, as the IPFS fixes that for most Ethereum based NFTs, and if it becomes a real concern, the media can be stored on-chain like Bitcoin Satoshi Vision (BSV) based NFTs are.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about NFTs? Can you explain what you mean?

That NFTs are bad for the environment. This is a misnomer. NFT minting uses about as much energy as a 4-person video call. And it’s going to be even less energy once Ethereum switches to proof of stake instead of proof of work, something they said is happening soon. Claiming they’re bad for the environment is basically claiming that all technology is bad for the environment. I’d also like to dispel the notion that this is a trend and is going to fizzle out. NFTs aren’t going anywhere. The technology is changing the structure of systems at a large scale. Yes, it is a trend. One you should hop on. No, it will not fizzle out.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they enter the NFT industry. What can be done to avoid that?

The primary mistake I see is a similar one to the mistake I made myself earlier: it’s gas fees or minting fees. It’s important to remember that, with the exception of a few platforms like Wax, minting a NFT is not free. Now, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s exclusive to those who can pay for it, which is a concern some have had, because the network fees actually go to making sure your smart contract gets executed in the network over time. I would view this more as an investment in yourself than an outright cost. But it is important to keep in mind when entering the industry.

How do you think NFTs have the potential to help society in the future?

NFTs are going to help society in the future in very similar ways to how they do so now, but at a different scale. NFTs are going to allow for automatic peer-to-peer transactions using smart contracts. They’re going to allow others to be able to transfer goods without the involvement of a government system. I mean, people are even using NFTs to host websites and buy websites. The future is here already. NFTs are the next major step to a decentralized world. They’re not just helping society. They’re reshaping it.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Create a Highly Successful Career In The NFT Industry?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Decide on your role. Are you a NFT artist? An investor? Are you an educator? Any role is a good role, but you must pick one. You cannot be all things to all people. Let’s take myself for example. Sure, I do graphic design as part of my daily work. I could probably pass as an artist if I wanted. But that’s not what I want to be known for. My personal brand is business oriented. So my role in the industry is onboarding artists and entrepreneurs and lowering the barrier to entry. You have to fit the position you choose to be in. Pick a niche and stick to it. Are you an audio artist? A visual artist? An engineer? At the end of the day, you have to be authentic and make things that are true to you. Your audience knows when you’re trying to appeal to them just for increased market share. I see it in the influencer marketing world all the time: so many influencers are creating content for a specific group in hopes they like it, when they don’t even like it themselves. The audience then realizes that it isn’t true to the creator, and it has the opposite effect of what was intended. Whatever you make, you have to promote it. There is no point in entering the NFT industry (or any industry) if you’re not going to promote the products you’re selling. Imagine you’re running an e-commerce brand. In order to drive sales, you would make sure people knew about the product, wouldn’t you? Well in this field, your NFT is your product and you are the brand. Make sure people know about you and what you’ve created if you want to see any sales. Production value isn’t the number one indicator of success. Consumer sentiment is. This means you have to create with the market in mind. If you go to a bowling alley to sell golf balls, you probably won’t do well. Simply put, know your audience. Be consistent. One of the biggest mistakes artists make is producing one piece, then falling off the face of the Earth for 6 months. I’m sure we’ve all heard about Beeple’s 69M dollars sale, but he didn’t start that way. He started by creating a NFT every day for years on end. Consistency breeds results.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If there were one movement I would really want to get involved with, it’s the decentralization movement. I’m a believer in free markets, I’m a believer in free people, and I’m a believer in small government. Hell, that belief is what led me to start Bitfluence in the first place. Both decentralized finance and decentralized social media contribute to that idea. Freedom from the current system is the ultimate goal. Your life is yours to live. I wouldn’t let anyone tell you how to live it.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Elon Musk. Simply put, I think he’s a genius. And he is the physical embodiment of the phrase “think it into existence”. Plus he has taken conscious commerce to a new level. Anyone with that record of execution and level of discipline is fully deserved of the success he has seen. His record is part of why I came up with the motto, “Do More, Be Better”. I hope to be able to become someone as remarkable as he is.

Thank you so much for these excellent stories and insights. We wish you continued success on your great work!

I appreciate the well wishes and I look forward to chatting again soon.