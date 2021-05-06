Scott Morgan of Crypto Integrity Tao & Creativity First Films: “No force, leader, or nation benefits from prolonged war”

No force, leader, or nation benefits from prolonged war. The phrase “Trade War” engages politics, and politics can change direction like the wind. China needs a financially-healthy United States, and the United States needs the creative minds, M.A.C. classes, and film audience of China. In the “Trade war” I.P. rights drive a lot of dialogue. Blockchain DLT security — especially on the level of what TRON provides through JUST services — prevents all entertainment I.P. and royalty theft. The breakthrough finance and investment system of Creativity First Films automatically gives any Chinese investor equal share of I.P. rights, the permission to film a duplicate version in Chinese, and access to the sandbox of innovation. The potential will be realized in 2021, with the first look given at the event in Las Vegas. It will be thrilling to see how investors not just from China but also from ASEAN, Switzerland, India, and the Middle East will innovate and create their own inspiring patents.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Scott Morgan, an expert blockchain consultant, award-winning screenwriter and director, as well as the Founder & CEO of Crypto-Integrity-Tao & Creativity First Films. He has written five books that present the future of edge technology interfaced with media productions, as well as the ethical way in which both the Hollywood and Chinese studios can be financially healthy through a superior blockchain DLT/tokens investment system that ensures new revenue streams are secured. Scott has also spent the past few years traveling the world to predict the evolution of blockchain networks, CBDC’s, DeFi, and IoT related to recent digital currency along with regulatory trends.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Great question, because it reminds me of how Creativity First Films and the technology breakthroughs of Crypto-Integrity-Tao began thirty years ago. I started as a screenwriter, learning from great mentors including Barry London (head of Production at Paramount) and Freddie Fields (Glory, American Gigolo, ICM co-founder.) My first time directing was on “Playing Solitaire” in 35mm, and I won Best Director and Best Picture in key film festivals. This expanded my professional arenas. On my annual trips to Asia to help orphans, I realized in 2012 that China would be the biggest foreign market and investor for film. This concerned me because I lived through eras when Hollywood had burned Japan, Germany, Australia, and Italy. The Hollywood system is simply an insider’s game: it takes savvy learned over decades to survive. I designed my studio for Singapore’s highly-ethical financial systems so they would protect China investors and uplift the fantastic Chinese fans and filmmakers. If anyone cinematically studied “Hero,’ “Curse of The Yellow Flower,” “Kung Fu Hustle,” or “In the Mood for Love” they would know how captivating China film can be, and their lessons on nature and virtues benefit all cultures. I spent most of 2016–17 in Asia and wrote my first book The Future of Hollywood-China Film, Media, And Finance for China executives. In the book I predicted the WGA wars, collapse of agencies, and future power of streaming. Simultaneously, bitcoin rose in fame. I realized I was the only person in Hollywood with a deep enough knowledge of blockchain technology and global monetary policy to capture the tens of billions of dollars in ROI off of the “blockchain intersection” of media, apps, IoT, big data, A.I., and augmented reality. Creativity First Films with Crypto-Integrity-Tao delivers the autonomous vertical “media business model” global funds dream to get in on at the launch level. A paradigm shift in ethical, transparent, more protected film finance systems will be the greatest technology investment in 2021 and save our cinematic art of storytelling.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now?

Yes, and it’s so inspiring. The massive revenue of a single hit game can top $200 million per month, and Creativity First Films offers 23 games and 22 apps. An entirely new and massive revenue stream from augmented reality, IoT, and super app combinations lets investors create their own patents out of our sandbox. This feeds the needs of Hollywood, telecoms, blockchain DLT, cryptocurrencies, networks, edge technology, leading agencies like the M.A.S., and global brands which delivers the evasive “spirit and scale” prerequisites in our valuable I.P. I’ll be presenting the map of this breakthrough creative and financial landscape at an upcoming event in Las Vegas. The more complete design will blow everyone’s mind.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Bruce Tan believed in me and wanted a film to inspire his sons in their role to protect the planet. He supported my most important year traveling in Asia. In an amusing aspect, often I would come back from helping orphans so broke that my friends bailed me out, specifically Devin Haman and Chi Wai Eng, who also advise me in business. Khu, head of Productions at Creativity First Films, is a savvy co-leader. Lastly, my friend and guide Ciao, who presented China’s culture on such an engaging level it led to my applying Eastern philosophy and physics into my research — resulting in my breakthroughs.

What do you think are the new markets in China that may become the next “big thing”? What challenges does that new market face? How would you address it?

Entertainment and technology are now “entangled” to an extent they will never part and the symbiosis will accelerate innovation and uplift humanity. The next big thing is how blockchain will act as the “engineering tool” upon which IoT, big data, augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and super apps create “the blockchain intersection.” The optimum foreigner must merge naturally with Chinese culture, finance, and regulations — while also engage the spirit of Chinese youths and Zhi Shi/Ren-driven citizens. It took a decade to absorb the minimum quotient of these aspects of China. The world will increasingly recognize the value of eastern philosophies because nothing lasts long in our universe if it is out of balance.

Can you share the top challenges of doing business in China and how you overcame them?

The first challenge to overcome is simply to adapt to the truth that people are not that different. They are all curious — following this is an inner need to communicate what is inside of them as well as learn what is inside of you. As this is going on, it’s important to remember that all nations have laws and regulations. These laws and agencies should be seen as allies, not foes to circumvent. If laws exist for decades in China it is for a reason. Never in history has a nation brought over a billion people from a closed society to the top of communication and opportunity without chaos or fracturing. I call it, “The greatest show on Earth.” President Xi oversaw a monastery after his military duty, and I believe this gives him a respect for balance and nature that won over the people enthusiastically. Look at his annual speeches for benchmarks. Beginning with his “Tai-Chi-In-The-Three” and “Beautiful China” so many years ago, he set China’s youth on a path to creativity in both art and technology. The spirit of the Chinese regardless of age in cities like Shenzhen, Shanghai, and Beijing sweeps a foreigner up and inspires healthy relationships that require a “hard-reset” on how Westerners view China.

We keep hearing about the “Trade War”. What are your thoughts about it? Given the unknowns, how do you plan to pivot?

No force, leader, or nation benefits from prolonged war. The phrase “Trade War” engages politics, and politics can change direction like the wind. China needs a financially-healthy United States, and the United States needs the creative minds, M.A.C. classes, and film audience of China. In the “Trade war” I.P. rights drive a lot of dialogue. Blockchain DLT security — especially on the level of what TRON provides through JUST services — prevents all entertainment I.P. and royalty theft. The breakthrough finance and investment system of Creativity First Films automatically gives any Chinese investor equal share of I.P. rights, the permission to film a duplicate version in Chinese, and access to the sandbox of innovation. The potential will be realized in 2021, with the first look given at the event in Las Vegas. It will be thrilling to see how investors not just from China but also from ASEAN, Switzerland, India, and the Middle East will innovate and create their own inspiring patents.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I have several, but my first favorite quote would be by John Ruskin: “The greatest thing a human soul ever does in this world is to see something and tell what it saw in a plain way. Hundreds of people can talk for one who can think, but thousands can think for one who can see. To see clearly is poetry, prophecy and religion, all in one.” This evolved my filmmaking, storytelling, and appreciation for cultural norms of different people.

My second favorite quote would be from Immanuel Kant: “Out of the crooked timber of humanity, no straight thing was ever made.” This reminds me that every person I walk past is engaged in a struggle I cannot imagine. The greatest challenge to technology is mitigating human nature, and in today’s world where people want fast-food knowledge instead of deep wisdom, the challenge of respecting free will, will, qualia, and culture falls upon film and other entertainment mediums. I dedicated hundreds of pages in my 5 main books to glean the best of both quotes, infuse their meaning into my products and systems, and use them to nurture the film and technology industries.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. :-).

Influence is a double-edged sword. It is inherent upon a moral person to resist the temptations to profit at the expense of partners and innocent societies. The Greek called this wrestling of our dark horse and white horse “Thumos.” Chinese people engage in this through cultural appreciation of Ren, Li, Yi, and more, so Eastern and Western philosophy should be merged to bring out durable virtues in humanity. Through film and technology, we must remind people that they are born with incredible gifts — the ability to love, be conscious beings, have free will, and a desire to know why we humans exist in our universe. The blockchain intersections will deliver reflections and answers to these question at a pace previously unimaginable. Neil deGrasse Tyson’s Horace Mann quote reminds us, “Be ashamed to die until you have won some victory for humanity.” My victories may end up reminding people joy is created within. We are all born with the incredible ability to create something out of nothing. Art transcends the arrow of time and language and if I deliver powerful art then it must reflect truth. My own saying is: “The essence of the universe is will, which manifests as information, which transforms to intelligence that constantly seeks higher elegance — be elegance, for it chose you to notice it in every aspect of your life.” The will of our reality is like your most wonderful dog — it never alters in its quest to be your best friend, to forever pay attention to your slightest notice, and is devoted to bringing you joy and protecting you at your most vulnerable. Films deliver this inner hero journey on its way to elegance, which manifests as a more compassionate, remarkable, and sublime soul.