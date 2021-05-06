Dawei Li of Aloa: “Persevere through everything”

Persevere through everything. Perseverance is the ability to grind through anything no matter how tough or how challenging it is. It is the ability to be able to pull yourself up by your bootstraps and continue to press forward in challenging times. Without perseverance, you won’t be able to make it out of the lows.

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Dawei Li.

Dawei Li is a recent graduate from Vanderbilt University and a co-founder of Aloa.co, a tech startup that’s striving to make software development easy and accessible for everyone. Since its founding in 2018, over 100 tech startups across North America and Europe have used the Aloa platform to seamlessly outsource their software development overseas. In his spare time, he enjoys writing country music and playing at bars/venues in his favorite city of Nashville, TN.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

My name is Dawei Li. I am 26 years old and a Co-Founder of Aloa. Along with my four other Co-Founders, we actually met and got started as student entrepreneurs at Vanderbilt University. As we were just having fun, building out apps and doing student tech consulting ourselves, we stumbled upon the pain point that so many entrepreneurs face: how to predictably and consistently build cost-efficient software. We saw software development as a huge barrier to innovation, so we decided to research it and see if we could figure out a solution. We made it our mission to create a future where anyone can innovate freely and ended up falling in love with the problem of outsourcing software development overseas.

Our vision of how we plan to achieve that mission is to make software development easy and accessible for everyone — not just for big companies that have tons of funding and capital, but also for startups and small businesses. If we can facilitate innovation, cool things will happen. We made a major pivoting in 2018 to the model we have today and started completed from scratch as a company. Aloa is now three years old and has grown to an 8-figure company with over 100 startups all over North America and Europe using our platform to outsource their software development overseas.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

So after I graduated from Vanderbilt, I jumped into doing Aloa full-time around August of 2017. At that time, we were still doing market research and started tried out several different outsourcing models from using US-based freelancers to using domestic agencies to using freelancers overseas. We even tried out a trial-and-hire model where companies could work with a developer temporarily then choose to hire them out of our network. None of the models we tried really worked out for us as we encountered major inefficiencies and scalability issues with each one. At the end of 2017, we were actually on the verge of giving up when my co-founder Christian called me and told me there’s one model that we haven’t tried yet — outsourcing to agencies overseas. So having nothing to lose, we decided to try out the only side of the coin that we haven’t tried before. It ended up working out extremely well for us and that’s been the business model that we have stuck with ever since.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

As a kid, I always had the ambition to one day change the world. I didn’t know what it would look like exactly, but I knew I wanted to create something on my own and one day become an entrepreneur. This desire in me started as early as the 5th grade when I was 11 years old. An entrepreneur came to speak to my class and told us about what he did and what an entrepreneur is. So ever since that day, I’ve always had an inner desire to create something that I could call my own and create something that would be able to change the world in a certain way, whatever that may look like. Fast forward to today, getting to work on Aloa full-time and having the opportunity to make the impact that we are currently making is really incredible. I’m living out my childhood dream each and every single day.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

In the fall of 2017, when we were still in the face of doing market research, I got a cold email from the start of founder and CEO here in Asheville he’s from a company called sound stripe. I got on an initial call with them and spoke with them for over 15 minutes he ended up inviting me and my cofounder Christian over to their office to speak more. So we went over to their office and got to sit down with him and his co-founder Trevor and they got to give us some incredible advice about business. One of the biggest takeaways from what they told us that we still preach to this very day is married mission birthday the model. What that means is your mission should never change you should have a Y that you should always be aiming for and no matter how many failures that coming your way you why should never change. However, your model of how you are going to achieve your mission will change over time. You cannot clean gone too close to your model because your model is ultimately not your mission.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

So when I graduated from undergrad in the spring of 2017, I took the only job offer I had. It was door-to-door sales for a window company in Nashville. After two days of working on the job I turned in my uniform and quit because I absolutely hated it. I had $500 in my bank account and didn’t have enough money to even make my next month’s rent. So for the next few months, I ended up driving Lyft to make ends meet. After spending my summer applying to a ton more jobs and getting turned down from all of them, I finally decided to make up my mind and pursue full-time entrepreneurship. That same day my co-founder Christian decided to liquidate the company — which at the time was only around $15k. So he calls me up two days later and was like: “What’s up man? I got something I want to run by you really quick.” And I said to him: “Oh really? I got something I want to run by you as well!” Christian let me go first and he didn’t actually end up telling me about the liquidation story until about half a year later. I told Christian that I wanted to quit doing the job search and start doing Aloa full-time. I told him I wanted to take a real shot at it and see where we end up in six months to a year. If it doesn’t end up working out, then I will just go back to doing the job search again. Long story short, Christian and I agreed for me to do Aloa full-time while he and my other co-founders finish up their final year at Vandy. So we reinvested that little amount of cash we had into my salary and our initial runway as a company. Fast forward three years to now, we ended up multiplying that into an 8-figure tech startup!

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The 3 character traits that were the most instrumental to my success are humility empathy and resilience.

So starting with humility, you must be able to accept that you are at fault and genuinely apologize for something you did wrong. People are forgiving and doing so has helped me save and maintain countless relationships over the years.

Empathy is important because as a leader you not only have to be able to identify the pain points of your clients or your employees, but you also have to be there to fully resonate with those pain points. As a leader, you have to be able to walk your clients or your employees through those pain points and help them get to where they need to be. Having high empathy allows you to do so.

Finally, having very high resilience is extremely important because as a leader or an entrepreneur you will fail. There’s no way around that. Resilience is not about excepting failure and moving on. But rather resilience is about seeing failure as an opportunity and seeing failure as a chance for you to grow as a person.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

So grown up as an Asian American most of us were taught to play it safe. We were taught to graduate from high school go to college and become one of four things: a lawyer, a doctor, an engineer, or a scientist. We were always taught growing up to get a safe and stable job. None of us were really raised with the mentality to really take on risk, and most importantly, to fail. Failure isn’t really celebrated or embraced in the Asian culture. So I’d say that the advice I received I wish I never followed is to play it safe. Now looking back as an entrepreneur, no one ever gets anywhere in life by playing it safe. The best things and the hardest things to achieve in life always require a certain degree of risk and a lot of times a very large degree of risk. Knowing what that risk is and not getting frightened by that risk, but rather facing that risk head-on is what has allowed me to get to where I am today.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

At Aloa, we have a huge culture around mental health and wellness. One of the best things that we’ve implemented is a health and wellness KPI (Key Performance Indicator) for everyone on the team. To elaborate a little further, that KPI could be anything from getting a certain number of hours of sleep every single day to running in a certain number of miles every single week to not working past a certain time every single day. Hitting the health and wellness KPI for us is just as important as hitting any other work metric or work KPI. Doing so has allowed us to put a lot of emphasis on mental health and physical wellness as a company and has allowed everyone on our team to not suffer from burnout.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

The biggest and most important thing to do in order to build trust, credibility, and authority in your respective industry is content creation. The content creation could look like blogs or podcasts or having a resource page of free e-books on your website. The key here is putting a focus on providing free value to the people in your industry. The more value that you are able to provide to your industry, the more trust and respect you will gain with the players, customers, and competitors in your industry.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

Content creation is essential today because there are so many players out there in every single industry that you’re in. Most markets are extremely saturated. Doing content creation will allow you to essentially break through the noise and really allow your company to shine in your niche. The nature of sales and marketing has dramatically evolved over the past few years. People today no longer respond to sleazy marketing messages. Millennials and Gen Z can sniff out bullshit better than anyone else on the planet. People today respond more to companies that are providing the knowledge that free of charge. Customers respond more to companies who have their best interests in mind. If you’re able to provide insane amounts of value without asking for anything in return, you are then able to build an incredible amount of trust, credibility, and authority with the audience in your industry.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

The most common mistake that I’ve seen a lot of CEOs and founders make when they start a business is focusing too much on pitching and not selling. In present-day startup culture, I just think there are way too many pitch competitions that people are getting themselves into and winning XYZ award for how good their pitch is. However, a lot of the startups that go to these pitch competitions are often times pre-revenue and far from profitability. So instead of focusing too much on the pitch deck or joining pitch competitions, I’d say focus more on creating a sales deck. You’ve got to start getting in front of potential customers to sell your product and start generating revenue with your business. Customers and revenue should be the biggest validation to your business model, not a panel of judges at a pitch competition.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

As an entrepreneur, your idea is like your baby. You want to see it grow and you want to see it succeed more than anything else in the world. Night and day, you’re putting your heart and soul into your company. As an entrepreneur, you also have extreme ownership over your work and over the final result of where your company ends up. If your company fails, you don’t really have anyone to blame except yourself. I think that is one of the biggest differentiators from someone who is an entrepreneur versus someone who is working the regular job — the mindset of extreme ownership and not letting anything be an excuse for underperforming and not being successful.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

A little bit over a year into our business, we closed our first six-figure deal. I remember driving home and giving my co-founder Christian a call in my car because I was so excited. We got to celebrate the win as an entire team. It was an incredible time. Closing such a large deal really felt like we achieved a huge milestone and I felt extremely accomplished.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

Back in 2018, during our first year of business, I lost the first major deal of my sales career. I spent a ton of time over the course of several months nurturing the lead and getting it to a point where it was close to closing. But in the end, we lost the deal to a competitor. At the time, that really felt like a gut punch.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

I bounced back from that experience by talking and debriefing with my co-founder Christian. I wrote a very extensive post-mortem report on what exactly happened in the deal, what I did wrong, what I did right, and what process changes were needed. Doing so allowed us to really optimize our sales process. The following year we were able to achieve a 4x growth in revenue as a result.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Persevere through everything. Perseverance is the ability to grind through anything no matter how tough or how challenging it is. It is the ability to be able to pull yourself up by your bootstraps and continue to press forward in challenging times. Without perseverance, you won’t be able to make it out of the lows. Patience is key. You need to have patience knowing that things aren’t going to change overnight. Having patience will eventually allow you to work hard towards your goal and towards what you want to achieve. With enough patience and perseverance, you’ll eventually pull yourself out of the very low parts of your journey as an entrepreneur. Always remember this quote from Jeff Bezos: “An overnight success takes 10 years.” Vulnerability is power. You need to be vulnerable with the people you trust. Vulnerability and honesty will allow you to be able to open up truthfully to the colleagues, friends, and mentors around you. Doing so will open you up to constructive criticism and constructive feedback. This may be incredibly daunting and scary for some people. However, it is one of the best ways to rally support behind you in a tough season of life, and it is one of the best ways for you to grow as an individual. Be humble. The lows will definitely humble you as a person. But as an entrepreneur, you will have the very high parts of your journey where you feel like you’re on top of the world. You’ll feel like nothing can stop you from achieving what you want in life. It is at that point when it’s extremely important to stay humble and have humility. It is important to admit that you don’t know everything. It is also important to acknowledge that while you may be extremely good at what you do, you are not the best and you are not the greatest. Most importantly, you must acknowledge that you are not better than anyone else simply because you have achieved more than them. Know your “Why”. Knowing your why and your purpose allows you to look past the challenges in the lows that are in the grand scheme of things very small bumps in the road in your long journey of achieving your lifelong mission and purpose. If you can view the lows as simply small roadblocks rather than mountains that you can’t overcome, then you will be able to accomplish anything you put your mind to.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

I define resilience as the ability to bounce back from failure and setbacks. I think the characteristics that define resilient people are vulnerability, courage, perseverance, and patience. Most importantly, having a very strong support network of friends, family, and mentors contributes to a high Resilience Quotient (RQ).

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

I immigrated here to the States from China when I was eight years old. I didn’t know how to speak a single word of English at the time and had to completely learn a new language and adapt to a completely new culture very quickly. Grown-up in Memphis, I have moved around a lot as a kid, switching schools every few years. I was made fun of a ton for the way I looked and for the way I spoke (I had a heavy Chinese accent and a very bad stutter at the time). Adapting to the different environments around me and overcoming those adversities as a Chinese immigrant is what has really contributed to my resiliency as an entrepreneur.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

Generally, I definitely do try to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations. What helps me to do so is having the mindset that everything does not happen to you, it happens for you. Having such a mindset had allowed me to see every bad or difficult situation as an opportunity for me to learn and grow as a person. In that sense, I sometimes even get very excited during difficult situations because I am very curious to see what I can glean from it and how it will grow/stretch me as a person.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

It is extremely crucial for a leader to have a positive attitude when it comes to working with their clients or working with their team. Over the past 3 years, I’ve gotten the privilege to see over 100 different startup founders outsource their software development through our platform. It is extremely interesting to note that people interact with their software development teams in very different ways. The founders who maintain their cool under pressure and who keep up a positive attitude with their team are the founders that often end up with very successful products in the end. Founders who have negative attitudes and negative tones towards their teams often have more negative experiences outsourcing and have a lot less chance of success at building a good product.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

One of my favorite inspirational quotes is: “Fall in love with the problem and not the solution.” Before we started Aloa, we had several other startups that all failed. Looking back on those days, we were deeply in love with the solution that we came up with. We were in love with the product that we built rather than the problems that our customers faced day every day. Since starting Aloa, we’ve been heavily driven by customer pain points and have been obsessed with tracking those pain points on a tool called Airtable. Doing so has allowed us to serve our clients on a completely different level and has allowed us to create a holistic solution that truly solves the day-to-day needs of our clients.

How can our readers further follow you online?

I’m not on social media much at all. I recently deleted Instagram because it was too distracting haha! You guys can find me on LinkedIn and follow me there!

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!