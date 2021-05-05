Spring Forward with Light & Fresh Recipes

There’s nothing better than sitting outside on a sunny Spring afternoon with a refreshingly fruity beverage and enjoying a light and flavorful lunch that’s both savory and comforting. Instead of the same boxed soup and boring side salad, Award-Winning Chef to the Stars Ryan Rondeno offers simple, mouth-watering recipes to freshen up your daily menu, also found on his user-friendly guide and reference tool App—FoodCulture.

“Our goal is to challenge and create great cooks in your kitchens with easy, quick, and fresh meals for any meal of the day! Whether you’re a beginner or advanced cook, the recipes are streamlined and offer great ideas to help advance your cooking library,” explains Chef Rondeno.

FoodCulture offers simple recipes that will bring unique and tasty experiences to the kitchen table. More than mere recipes, this App embodies a way of living, learning and appreciating one another by celebrating wide-ranging historic cuisine, traditions, recipes, and indulging in a variety of courses with simple instruction and stress-free step-by-step guidance, from easy-reference written recipes to a helpful video demonstration! Search by Categories, prepare your Shopping List, save your Favorites, or visit the virtual Store to browse products, tools, apparel, and more!

“FoodCulture was created to embody a personal and unique approach of food and flavor in the kitchen. We wanted to create cost-effective and flavorful scratch recipes

that didn’t break the bank. The App was also designed to have a one-on-one feel,

as if I’m cooking with you every step of the way,” says Chef Rondeno.

Take a closer look at Chef Ryan Rondeno’s recipe recommendations for Spring!

Citrus Ginger Lemonade

Ginger beer adds a nice touch to this citrus lemonade!

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 c. fresh squeezed orange juice

1 c. lemon juice

3/4 c – 1 c. simple syrup

16 oz. ginger beer

1 c. water

1/2 c. sparkling water

Garnish with lemon and orange slices

3-4 sprigs of mint



Instructions

Juice orange and lemon juice. Add simple syrup, ginger beer, water, and sparkling water. Taste for adjustments. Serve with mint, lemon, and orange slices.

Spring Vegetable Soup

Hearty soup that’s full of nutritious vegetables and flavor, perfect on a cool spring night!

Preparation Time: 55 minutes

Serves 8

Ingredients

2-3 tbs. olive oil

1 leek, sliced

1 medium onion, small diced

1 fennel bulb, small diced

4 oz. shiitake mushrooms, sliced

12oz. golden tomatoes, halved

2 tbs. garlic, chopped

3-4 sprigs of thyme

2 tbsp. dill, chopped

6 c. of vegetable or chicken broth

6 oz. English peas

1 small Romanesco or cauliflower

zest and juice of 1 lemon

1 15oz. can of cannellini beans

2 tbs. butter

1 bunch of parsley

3/4 c. pecorino Romano cheese

2 cloves garlic

1/2 c. sliced almonds, toasted

3/4 c. olive oil

salt and pepper to taste



Instructions

For the tomatoes: Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Cut the tomatoes in half and roast for 20 minutes. Remove from the oven. Set aside. For the soup: In a 8 qt. dutch oven or pot, heat olive oil and butter to medium heat. Add leeks, onion, and garlic. Cook for 2-3 minutes. Add mushrooms, cannellini beans, and fennel. Cook for 3-4 minutes. Stir in thyme, lemon zest and dill. Season with salt and pepper. Pour in vegetable broth. Cook for 25-30 minutes. Bring a 4 qt. pot of salted water to a boil, Add peas and cook for 2-3 minutes. Once done, transfer to an ice bath and cool quickly. Remove and set aside. Repeat the same steps with romanesco. Taste soup for seasoning adjustments. Add tomato, peas, and romanesco. Cook for another 5 minutes. For the Parsley Pesto: Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Toast the almonds for 5-7 minutes. Allow to cool and set aside. In a blender, add parsley, pecorino cheese, garlic, almonds, zest and juice of 1 lemon, and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Blend until smooth. Taste for seasoning adjustments. Set aside. To Assemble: Ladle soup into individual bowls. Serve with parsley pesto. Enjoy!

Mediterranean Fregola Couscous Salad

This Mediterranean couscous salad is full of bright fresh flavors. An easy salad to execute for your next dinner party!



Preparation Time: 25 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 1/4 c. fregola(Italian) couscous

2 vine ripe tomatoes, small diced

1/4 c. mint, chopped

2 Persian cucumbers, small diced

1/4 c. parsley, chopped

1/4 c. fresh lemon juice

3/4 c. olive oil

salt and pepper to taste



Instructions

In a 6 qt pot, bring 3 cups water to a boil over medium-high heat. Add fregola and cook until al dente, about 8 – 10 minutes. Drain. In a stainless steel bowl, add tomato, cucumber, mint, parsley, and couscous. Add lemon juice and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Serve!

