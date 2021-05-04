Meital Atias of Orga Foods: “A well thought out business plan”

A well thought out business plan. They say the number one reason businesses fail is due to a lack of a business plan.

As a part of our series called “5 Things You Need To Create a Successful Food Line or Specialty Food”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Meital Atias.

Meital Atias is the founder and creator of Orga Foods who has a vision and a deep passion for making healthy & tasty organic foods to share with the world. She is a Certified Health and Wellness coach with knowledge of naturopathic medicine.

Meital believes the best way to improve people’s lives is through their gut with wholesome nutrition. Ever since first becoming pregnant, she became conscious of avoiding refined sugars and using only non-GMO ingredients in her family’s diet, while never compromising on amazing taste and quality!

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

I grew up in a house where food was our medicine. My mother always had a natural solution to aid when we were under the weather and very rarely did she resort to medication.

Since I was very young I always enjoyed watching my mother cook in the kitchen and it gave me inspiration to learn more about food being a natural medicine.

Can you share with us the story of the “ah ha” moment that led to the creation of the food brand you are leading?

In 2015, one of our friends who is diabetic was looking for a healthy snack option. That’s when I came up with Super Crisps in my home kitchen. Immediately after eating the Super Crisps, our friend called us to report that his blood sugar stabilized, credited to the high amount of fiber in the snacks. Everyone who tried the Super Crisps loved them so much that they encouraged me to start sharing them with the world. Shortly after, we debuted in markets across Los Angeles. That’s how Orga Foods was born.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Blanking right now. Many mistakes, none funny. Ha.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they start a food line? What can be done to avoid those errors?

I think a common mistake is that many times brands come up with incredible products or ideas, but they don’t carefully think about whether they are scalable or if the manufacturing process is the most cost effective.

Let’s imagine that someone reading this interview has an idea for a product that they would like to produce. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

Check with friends and family to get initial feedback. Make sure it is an innovative and unique product, and that there is a market or demand for it. Check all costs and manufacturing processes to ensure it is a viable and cost effective solution to produce.

Many people have good ideas all the time. But some people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How would you encourage someone to overcome this hurdle?

Aside from everything you mentioned above in the previous question, another helpful way to execute idea to reality would be to produce a proper business plan.

There are many invention development consultants. Would you recommend that a person with a new idea hire such a consultant, or should they try to strike out on their own?

I think it depends on what exactly it is that you are trying to make. However, I believe it’s good to try to strike out on your own so you are able to realize some of the hurdles that you need to overcome in order to succeed in the business.

What are your thoughts about bootstrapping vs looking for venture capital? What is the best way to decide if you should do either one?

I believe it’s best to start on your own first. Once you know you have a winning product that is both scalable and profitable, you can begin to look for capital to inject into the business to allow for the growth potential to become reality.

Can you share thoughts from your experience about how to file a patent, how to source good raw ingredients, how to source a good manufacturer, and how to find a retailer or distributor?

Research a lot. Networking. Hiring a food manufacturer broker can help assist in finding a manufacturer if you aren’t able or willing to do it yourself. Expand broker networks to get into more retailers and to expand distribution.

Here is the main question of our discussion. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create a Successful Food Line or Specialty Food” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

A unique or innovative product that is ideally first to market. Packaging is also crucial for success. Many times you see amazing products out there that have poor packaging or branding and usually don’t last due to this.

A well thought out business plan. They say the number one reason businesses fail is due to a lack of a business plan.

A realistic manufacturing plan that allows you to mass produce your product. I know a brand (won’t mention any names) that had the most amazing product which was also very good for you. But due to the very high ingredient costs, as well as a very time consuming manufacturing process, it never lived up to its potential and eventually folded.

A core team to help execute your plan and business operations. Like many things in life, you need a solid foundation to be able to grow and prosper.

Time and money. Without both it is very hard to sustain and grow. You need to be able to stay the course though all the bumps and grinds.

Can you share your ideas about how to create a product that people really love and are ‘crazy about’?

Especially in today’s world, it must be healthy and better for you. Something that appeals to everyone. Something new and innovative that people haven’t tried before. You should experiment with different ingredients to come up with a perfect formula that has impeccable taste and quality.

Ok. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

We have created products that not only taste amazing but are truly healthy for you. This encourages healthier lifestyle and gut health. We are also moving towards even more sustainable packaging which is better for our environment.

You are an inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Let Food be Thy Medicine. There are so many health benefits in foods. We strongly believe that food can help heal you and help you live a healthier and happier life Is it not only feeds your body but also your soul.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I don’t know. Perhaps one of the sharks from shark tank. Would love to pitch my products to them as they would definitely help me achieve one of Orga’s visions which is to be able to make super healthy products that can be both available and affordable to all walks of life.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.