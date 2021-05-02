Jared Curry of Scope 16: “Stop caring what other people think”

Focus on sales and this is what most businesses, people don’t focus on, on the most important thing which is generating revenue. You can’t help your clients, you can’t help your team if the revenue is not there.

As part of my series about young people who are making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jared Curry.

Jared Curry is a 19-year-old, 7 figure business owner and CEO of Scope 16. He was just 16 when he read a book that changed his life, “Rich Dad Poor Dad” by Dr. Robert Kiyaoski. Today, Jared is changing the face of eComm marketing.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit how you grew up?

I am a Jersey boy. I was born and I grew up in New Jersey and I still live there although I am traveling all the time.

I have Jersey roots, so as you know Jersey people are tough and resilient and I learned that at a young age. You see I actually had a speech impediment. I wasn’t able to articulate my sentences and formulate my words, no one could understand what I wanted to say. My parents sent me to a speech therapist and it really helped me not only with overcoming my problem, but with learning something I still believe in. That period taught me about the value of persistence. That persistence of constantly having to overcome that speech impediment propelled me in my life to where I am now. Because without that persistence I would have given up in my junior year in high school when I started doing online marketing because it took me months and months of failure and rejection until I finally got it. This phase of my childhood made me who I am today.

Is there a particular book or organization that made a significant impact on you growing up? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

“Rich Dad Poor Dad” by Robert Kiyosaki. This book literally changed my life. So many of the fundamentals that Robert talks about in the entire book stuck with me and I took a risk. I was 16 when I read the book. It just switched something in my mind. I realized I have to do something and I have an opportunity to do something. The book helped me to look at my own financial future. I realized that everything that has never been done before seems impossible until someone breaks through those artificial walls and ceilings. I simply asked the question, ‘why shouldn’t it be me?’

How do you define “Making A Difference”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

“Your mess is your message” is something that Glenn Lundy told me when we recorded an interview for his FB podcast and I will never forget that. “Making A Difference” is making the choice that feels right every single day. “Making a Difference”: is choosing impact over income. “Making A Difference” is leading by example. “Making A Difference” is eating last and putting everyone else first. When I started my business at 16 a lot of people would tell me that I am too young to do something so big, too young to make a difference, too young to live the life I wanted to live. However, I proved them wrong. I lead a team of 15 people. We are changing the world of digital marketing not because we are special or smart, but because we live by our values and we put people first. My mission is to share my knowledge with as many young people as possible. I want to show them how to do what I did. It was never about success and money. It was always about living your life on your terms and with the freedom that we all dream about.

Ok super. Let’s now jump to the main part of our interview. You are currently leading an organization that aims to make a social impact. Can you tell us a bit about what you and your organization are trying to change in our world today?

I will share our actual vision behind Scope Marketing. We believe that we are placed on this Earth to produce the blueprint, to connect the dots between talent in ultimate potential, allowing the individuals we touch to live their day as if it was their last.

We believe that what we’re doing here today, and the actions that we’re taking at Scope Marketing are allowing people to better themselves and live a way more prosperous life. And it’s not about the money. It’s not about fame. It is truly about ensuring that people can live the way they want so when they are on their deathbed, they can say: “I lived, I truly lived and I had freedom, and I did everything I could in my life to succeed and I accomplished everything that was on my bucket list.”

That’s really what we want people to see when they’re on their deathbed and we want Scope Marketing to be the main reason behind that.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

Steve Jobs actually did a speech at Stanford University, he did the commencement speech. He was talking about his story and that speech, truly, truly, truly, truly resonates with me. He said: If you live each day as if it was your last, one day, you’ll surely be right!”

And, you know, that really left the imprint on my life and the way I thought about everything, because you’re not gonna be able to take the money or the fame to the grave with you, but there is something you can do. What you can do is you can live the best possible life you ever could have imagined. And I want that for so many people because there are so many stories of people having regrets at the end of their lives. You know when you’re on your deathbed that is not a time when you want to have regrets. That is a time when you want to say: Wow, wow, I lived the most amazing life.

And I just want that for other people. I want it for myself, and that’s what motivates me to keep doing what I’m doing.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. They don’t get up and just do it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and do it? What was that final trigger?

I always knew at a young age that I was destined for something amazing. something great. I didn’t know what it was but I had this knowingness.

Eventually, I read the book “Rich Dad Poor Dad”, and I saw this as the car that allowed me to get to my destination. I always knew that I was destined for something great and that something amazing would be my destination. I was dreaming about something huge, something revolutionary. But I didn’t know how to do it, and the book was the car, and that aha moment like wow, I can truly do something. And then on top of that, listening to Steve Jobs and his commencement speech. I said: I don’t have anything to lose, I am on this Earth once. I have one life, and I need to do everything I can in this life to achieve my dreams.

Many young people don’t know the steps to take to start a new organization. But you did. What are some of the things or steps you took to get your project started?

A lot of young people don’t know the steps to start a new business or an organization. Honestly, a lot of older people don’t know that too. And I didn’t know.

But I knew one thing. I knew that I would fail. And I recognized that early on in the beginning, and I said: That’s okay, I’m going to fail, but I’m not going to give up! I’m going to fail, and use that failure as feedback, and learn from my mistakes.

Trust me, that’s the only difference between me and everyone else who got started, I knew from the beginning that I would fail. I allowed that failure to inspire me to work even harder and work faster, so I could get to my result quicker than most other people would.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

The most interesting thing that I’ve found in my opinion, is that sometimes people don’t realize how capable they truly are and how much they can actually accomplish. I’m actually reading a book right now “Living with a seal” by Jesse Itzler and David Goggins. The one trait I’ve seen in this book is humans, including myself, they’re only doing 40% of their true capacity. They’re not hitting their full capacity whatsoever in any aspect of their lives.

This is really something we should think about. What or who is stopping us? That is the reason why the most interesting thing I find as a team leader is that some people just don’t realize how much potential they truly and honestly have, whether it be my team members, whether it be myself, whether it is my clients. I find that really interesting and fascinating in my opinion.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or take away you learned from that?

WOW! The funniest mistake is when I first started my vending machine business, which was all part of my grand plan of, you know, developing passive income and scaling. So, essentially when I started this vending machine I bought it for 4,00 dollars.

So I thought that I would be able to retire by the age of 25 with this vending machine because it was passive income. Guess what, the vending machine pulled in 150 bucks a month, if that. And I was selling a bag of chips for 75 cents. It was not going to allow me to truly live the way I wanted. Even though when I first got started I was sure this plan would work. Now I find that pretty entertaining because it makes me realize how, when you have such big dreams and the road is not so simple it’s always going to require you do a little bit more.

At the end I sold that vending machine for 2,00 dollars. So I took a 2,000 dollars loss, because at the rate I was going with selling chips and stuff, it would take me like five years just to break even. So it was definitely not a good investment. It was funny, I was so young and it was a funny mistake.

However, It taught me how to use my money and how to use other people’s money.

None of us can be successful without some help along the way. Did you have mentors or cheerleaders who helped you to succeed? Can you tell us a story about their influence?

I’ve had a lot of mentors and influencers from Billy Wilson to Joel Kaplan that have helped me, inspired me and allowed me to achieve my goals. For example, when I first got started my agency I was focused on building a website. Once I got in touch with Joe, I realized that’s not important. What’s important is sales, what’s important because it is impacting more lives. So Joe, really helped me out with focusing on what I need to focus on: the most important thing, which is sales.

On the other side, I learned from Billy that I need to focus on my agency only and not to do anything else besides.

That was their influence and it was really big and important for me.

Without saying specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

Yes, I will share the story of a brand. They were doing less than about 2,000 dollars a month, but after two, three months of working with us, we were able to scale their income earned up to 20,000 dollars per month. We made 1000s and 1000s of percent increase in their business. It was amazing. And it was all during COVID, so during a pandemic, during technically a recession, they were able to scale their business all time high. The fact that what we are doing with Scope Marketing can change people’s lives is just really fulfilling. Is far beyond only business.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Yes, there’s one thing that the community, politicians and society can really do to help out, and that is education. You know, Warren Buffett said that the best investment you can make as an investment in yourself. The modern day school system is failing kids everyday! The system is failing kids with dreams.

Albert Einstein said: “Everybody is a genius, but if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live it’s whole life believing that it is stupid”

That is what the modern day school system is doing. They’re making kids think that they need to be able to climb a tree. Of course, kids are going to start feeling stupid, of course they’re going to give up their childhood dreams, and of course they’re going to go along with modern day dogma and believe that they have to get a nine to five job, go to college, get into huge student loan debts, and all that just to get a job that’s gonna pave 36,000 dollars a year.

The school system has failed us. And if politicians, teachers, parents can do something to help kids self educate themselves and to motivate them to explore the things that they actually have a true interest in, we will be in a much better situation. I believe that it all starts off with education. Education is how you fix most of the problems in the world. And if people can be educated on topics they appear to care about, and be motivated to do careers that they genuinely do care about, regardless of what society is telling them, and regardless to what society perceives those careers, people will be able to go on their deathbed and say: “Wow, I love my life! I was living on my own terms, no one else’s!” That’s what needs to change in society.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of the interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each).

Number 1: Focus on sales and this is what most businesses, people don’t focus on, on the most important thing which is generating revenue. You can’t help your clients, you can’t help your team if the revenue is not there.

Number 2: Stop caring what other people think. When I started I was extremely young and I never really wanted to tell anyone I was doing this because I felt embarrassed because I wasn’t going to school, or wasn’t going to college. I really wish I didn’t care so much of what people thought of me and what I was doing. And I wish someone would have told me that if they said something to you, rub it off and move on. They are not living your life.

Number 3: It’s okay to spend time with family and enjoy your life a little bit more in the beginning. For the past few years, working only on my business and not doing anything else has prevented me from realizing what’s the most important thing, which is: being healthy, living a life of joy and happiness and being able to take mental breaks away from your business. Give yourself permission to take a break and enjoy.

Number 4: It’s ok not to go to college! I had this massive internal debate with myself throughout junior year, and in the beginning of senior year. Am I going to school or not, and I knew I did not want to go to school. You don’t need permission. It’s okay. It is okay not to go to school. You will succeed just bet on yourself. I wish someone would have told me to bet on myself.

Number 5: I wish someone would have told me to definitely invest in myself, but make sure when you invest in something, you squeeze the juice out of it. Don’t just move on from course to course. I bought a lot of courses in the beginning and spent a lot of money, and I really wish I would have just pulled back a little bit and just learn more. Focus on one program, don’t spend money on all these different programs . Just chose one or two and leverage those.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

The chances of being alive is one in 4 trillion 400 trillion actually. That means you’re here for a reason, it’s not just luck. What are you going to do with your life, are you just going to waste it or you’re going to make an actual difference on this planet? Are you going to actually change the world? I want to leave the world better than when I found it. Why wouldn’t anyone else. What’s the point of being alive. Simon Sinek says: “True fulfillment it’s not when you care about yourself only, but it’s when you find a way to impact other people. “

If you want to be the happiest person ever. You need to focus on helping people.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Robert Kiyaoski 🙂

How can our readers follow you online?

https://www.instagram.com/officialjaredcurry/?hl=en

https://www.facebook.com/jared.curry.9619

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!