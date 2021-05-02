Diya Nath of Oxiblast: “Be yourself and be honest in your work”

Be yourself and be honest in your work: my personal touch to my book made the book very personal to me. I was able to relate to a lot of things in my life and it made me feel very passionate about my aim of staying healthy and making a difference in everyone’s lives.

As part of my series about young people who are making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Diya Nath.

At 14 years old, to be a health advocate, researcher, entrepreneur, innovator and a publicist is a huge feat and Diya encompasses all of these with flair. She is not just a born natural but also very thoughtful, inquisitive and enterprising. Diya’s mission is to change this world from inside out and motivate self help and self healing using unique healthy recipes, introducing her own brand of super food of flavonoids (Oxi-Blast) and also by introducing meditation and breathing techniques to live a better life.

Her discord server SPEAK (Support, Positivity, Equality, Acceptance/Assistance and Kindness) that she started with only 2 people a few weeks back now has over 30+ subscribers who wants to talk to her about their problems and frustrations, and Diya being a good listener, listens to their problems and asks them to practice breathing and meditation with her or provide some encouraging words that the friend was desperate to hear.

She is also the youngest proponent of smoothies and has developed 64 unique combinations of fresh fruits and vegetables, Oxi-Blast, superfoods, condiments and a liquid base. She shares 21 of those in this book and she also provides a grocery list of ingredients in her website to make efficient shopping possible. Her book is also full of treasured facts for each of the ingredients with their nutritional values to you to make a conscious decision about the food that you are eating.

Her passion to learn from her life lessons and motivate the youth to be a better version of themselves, take care of their stress, depression and anxiety by simply learning to express their feelings and also eat healthy to keep chronic illness away. She comes from a family history of diabetes, blood pressure, chronic allergies and heart problems, so she is trying her best to stay healthy and also reach to the younger generation to maintain a balance in their lives from very early in life to ward off predisposed conditions.

Her research on microbiome (E.coli) and how it is affected by different chronic medications that we take on a daily basis like metformin, losartan, ibuprofen , tylenol and even vape , shows the deleterious side effects it can have on gut bacteria. Hence, with the help of her research, while working at an ASU lab, she is trying to quantify the amount of flavonoids in Oxi-Blast to give a healthier option to oneself and start on a journey of self healing.

All in all, she is one girl who cares, shares and tries to heal the world she knows best and also become an advocate for good habits so that everyone can optimize their health and also have long lasting benefits for a fulfilling life.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit how you grew up?

I grew up in a family of four, one brother and with my mother and father. I am 15 years old and I live in Chandler, Arizona. As a kid, I am a very intuitive and caring person. I loved to cook for others in innovative ways, play video games, sing, dance, read nonfiction books and more! Every day, I learn so much about science, math, history, and even essential life skills! My mother is an innovator and high school teacher and my father is a software and hardware engineer. They have always encouraged me to do more and to help people in the world who need it by paying it forward. They help me with anything I need help with and always pushes me to do my best and not be afraid of failures but learn from it and grow stronger..

You are currently leading an organization that aims to make a social impact. Can you tell us a bit about what you and your organization are trying to change in our world today?

I have published a book called “Healthy Habits for a Healthier You”, which is now a #1 Bestseller. It talks about my struggles with health as a little kid, 2 years of research that I did on the gut microbiome and gut health, healthy eating and healthy diet, and 21 smoothie recipes to help improve your lifestyle! I also have come out with a product called “OxiBlast” which is a nutrient additive to foods, drinks etc to improve heart health, oxygen carrying capacity and also is an antioxidant.. This product could be added to juices, smoothies, curries, soups, and can even be applied as a face mask! I will be using both my book and product to help educate people on the importance of being healthy and providing the resources through my product and recipes to help people start their path onto a healthier them! My aim is to reach out mainly to teenagers and teach them how to keep healthy earlier in life to avoid chronic diseases.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

I dealt with many health struggles when I was younger and I wanted to share my story on how I improved my lifestyle with healthy eating to help young teens like me!. I also did 2 years of research on the gut microbiome on how our daily medications like diabetic and blood pressure medications change our gut microbiome and can have an impact on neurodegenerative diseases. Since your gut microbiome, which has millions of species of good bacteria, can easily be negatively affected and could cause tons of problems for your body in the future, I tied that in with my health story to help educate people on the importance of gut health and eating healthy! I also provided 21 smoothie recipes that people can use to start improving their eating habits today!

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. They don’t get up and just do it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and do it? What was that final trigger?

I’ve always been in love with food and cooking and once used to have a very stubborn mindset: to only cook and have a restaurant. I never thought about anything new or anything more impactful that I could do with food to help the community. I was only going to publish a book with smoothies and that was it. As I grew older and learned more about the world, I decided to open my mind more to what food could be used and formulated into. My mother had me read a ScienceNews article that talked about the impact of the health of one’s gut bacteria on amyloid plaque formation and alpha synuclein aggregation in the brain. This pushed me to think about how food could affect the gut bacteria and sparked a large amount of interest into the connection of the gut bacteria with the rest of the body and helped me bring in the scientific aspect behind healthy eating. Using what I learned from the ScienceNews magazine, I did 2 years of research on how different medicines could affect the gut microbiome and then connected that to diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Disease.

Many young people don’t know the steps to take to start a new organization. But you did. What are some of the things or steps you took to get your project started?

First, I had to formulate a plan on what I wanted to do in the first place. I answered questions like “what is your aim?” or “how will you reach that aim/goal?” and “what is your plan on reaching this goal?,” “how will you get your resources? What resources do you need?,” “when do you expect to reach your aim? What will happen if you don’t reach your aim at all or on time?” and more. These will help you gather the basic things you will need to go forward with an organization. You will need a plan, motivation, reflection, a journal, resources and a good support team. This way, you will be able to go forward with something in mind, something to look back at and reflect and revise, some people to help you get on your feet or give you advice, and resources to work with!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

I have been very fortunate to have the blessings of so many influential people in my life. Dr. Arvind Phukan, a renowned scientist and Pravashi Bharatiya Samman award winner from the Indian consulate in America, was nominated for the “18 under 18 Young Achievers Award” very recently. This was a huge honor that someone of his caliber would think that I was eligible for a Young Achievers award.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or take away you learned from that?

My family is very invested in my success and helps me a lot in making the right decisions to make my company do well. There have been many small funny mistakes like every other company owner but the funniest mistake was when I swapped my picture on my company’s website by one of my brothers as the CEO. One of his friends then came and congratulated him as the friend saw his picture as the CEO with my name and my brother was absolutely confused. We quickly contacted the friend who was helping us with the website and made the change. This was a very funny moment but also taught me that everything I do matters and that I have to be a little more careful with the public image of my company!!.

None of us can be successful without some help along the way. Did you have mentors or cheerleaders who helped you to succeed? Can you tell us a story about their influence?

Yes! I had my family, friends and other amazing people helped me with the process and kept supporting me throughout the process. My mother helped find people who could help publish and market my book, my dad helped me take pictures and got all of the ingredients for the smoothies. My brother helped make and taste the smoothies and even drank some of them! Some friends that I made along the way supported me and congratulated me on releasing my book. My mother, who encouraged me to look beyond just food, helped me formulate my interest in the gut microbiome and the brain. I’ve just had an amazing community who were happy to help me and stayed by me all the way! 🙂

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

My aunt was impacted by my smoothie recipes! When she was in her first trimester, she was suffering from the worst morning sickness ever and was throwing up every solid food she ate. My uncle told me that he used my smoothie recipes to help keep her full and give her nutrients and she was able to eat without feeling sick! This warmed my heart and really pushed me to do more for the community! When talking about the gut microbiome in many interviews, I’ve seen many people comment that their minds were changed about the gut and that they never knew that gut health was so important! I was changing minds and now aim to change their confidence and bodies! Watch out for my next book 🙂

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

First, one has to know what problem is having the most impact on the people, environment, organizations and businesses, and more. This will help people see what in the world they will have to target to make some progress with problem solving. What problem are they trying to solve? Next, they will have to look at how to solve it and what areas to target (education, providing, serving, etc.). This will help in how to tackle the problem effectively and efficiently, we don’t want a defective solution or a band aid solution. We want a solution that is cost-effective, efficient, and targets the right audience and in the right way. Lastly, we want to look at the other factors of the solution we are using. How will it affect people negatively? What are the downsides of our solution? This will help assess the negative effects of our solution and therefore decide if the benefits outweigh the costs or not and whether we go forward with our solution.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. Be yourself and be honest in your work: my personal touch to my book made the book very personal to me. I was able to relate to a lot of things in my life and it made me feel very passionate about my aim of staying healthy and making a difference in everyone’s lives.

2. Have a plan and a support team: A good plan and a support team is extremely important in success and helps increase your self confidence and motivates you to do more. My mom was a constant support and being a scientist she was able to give me a lot of insight in the way that will make the book any my company appealing to the public. 3. Anything is possible:

4. You are capable of doing it:

5. Never give up on your dreams:

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

People always ask themselves what helping the community is to them. How will they benefit or be affected by what they do? Well, helping the community also helps yourself. You get to have fun and help people who really need it. It brings joy into your life and brings in a positive reinforcement in society. Most people don’t go forward with their plans because of lack of motivation, nervousness or pressure, lack of time and resources or plan, etc. The fact that I would be helping so many people made me go forward with my book and get it published and for my product to come out in the market. Believing in your cause and building your “why?” is the best way to keep your motivation in doing what you want to do. When you lose motivation or feel like quitting, just remember everything you have done and worked on up to that point, and remind yourself of why you are doing all that you are doing.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to have a private lunch with Nadiya Hussain, who is a British author and TV chef. I loved watching her “Nadiya’s Time to Eat” and “Nadiya Bakes” shows and my mouth would always water just looking at her food! I would love to try her food and have her try my food as well! I would love to explain to her my mission and view on food with her, discuss what recipes we could make and I would love to cook with her too. I even saw her win the Great British Bake Off and just fell in love with her positivity and personality! I think she would love my view on food as a symbol of health and comfort and I would really enjoy my time with her!

How can our readers follow you online?

People can reach me through email at [email protected] and [email protected], through my Discord account Saki#0046. Note that to reach me on discord, my username had to be put in exactly as I typed it. I can also be reached out through my instagram, twitter and facebook at diyasworld_1 and on my website at diyasworld.com.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!