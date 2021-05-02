“Mental wellness is so important, especially in the midst of this global pandemic”, Shawn Singh of VistaGen Therapeutics and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

Mental wellness is so important, especially in the midst of this global pandemic. Creating boundaries for work / life balance is imperative. Sure, the workdays may no longer look like a 9–5 scenario, but communicating how that works and what it looks like, as well as how we can ensure that the well-being of our employees is at the forefront, is what will help to improve mental health for all.

As a part of my series about the “5 Ways That Businesses Can Help Promote The Mental Wellness Of Their Employees” I had the pleasure of interviewing Shawn Singh.

Shawn Singh has served as VistaGen’s Chief Executive Officer since August 2009; he joined the Board of Directors in 2000. Mr. Singh has nearly 30 years of experience working with private and public biotechnology, medical device, and pharmaceutical companies, a venture capital firm, and a profitable contract research and development organization (CRO), serving in numerous senior management roles. Prior to joining us as Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Singh served as President of Artemis Neuroscience, prior to our acquisition of that company, Managing Principal of Cato BioVentures, a healthcare-focused venture capital firm, and as Chief Business Officer and General Counsel of Cato Research Ltd, a global CRO. Earlier, Mr. Singh assisted with the IPO of SciClone Pharmaceuticals (formerly NASDAQ: SCLN), a revenue-generating, China-focused specialty pharmaceutical company, and served as its Chief Business Officer before departing to form Cato BioVentures with the founders of Cato Research. He began his career as a corporate finance attorney in the Silicon Valley offices of Morrison & Foerster LLP, with a transaction-focused practice involving both emerging biotechnology and high technology companies. Mr. Singh earned a B.A. degree, with honors, from the University of California, Berkeley, and a J.D. degree from the University of Maryland School of Law. Mr. Singh is a member of the State Bar of California.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

While working as a Corporate Finance attorney in the fast-paced Silicon Valley offices of Morrison & Forester in the early 1990s, I had the opportunity to work on a heavy flow of transactions involving both high tech and biopharma companies. Early on, it was crystal clear to me that (a) I preferred working on deals involving biotech more than high tech and (b) I wanted a more direct role in developing medicines that could save and change lives. So, nearly three decades ago, I left the legal profession and plunged into biotech, first to a company I had helped take public and then on to experiences working with private and public biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, a health care-focused venture capital firm, and a research and development organization, in each case serving in a senior management role. When I joined VistaGen in 2009, it was (and still is) among the companies in the portfolio of the venture fund I ran as Managing Principal.

Throughout the many years I have spent working in the biopharma industry, I haven’t been satisfied with what I have seen in terms of available treatment alternatives for people around the world suffering from mental illness, especially anxiety and depression disorders. I have thought that our industry should be able to develop better treatments to help end the suffering that many endure day-to-day and to give individuals and their support systems hope for real life-altering change. As VistaGen’s CEO, I saw an opportunity to make a difference in a sector of our industry that hadn’t seen significant advancements in the standard of care in a very long time. The way we believe each of our three CNS drug candidates — PH94B, PH10 and AV-101 — works in the brain and central nervous system, the mechanism of action, is fundamentally different from all FDA-approved medications in their targeted therapeutic areas. Each has the exciting potential to deliver fast-onset therapeutic benefits without the types of side effects and safety concerns that often limit the therapeutic potential of the current standard of care. Having the opportunity to make a positive difference in the lives of others, to lead a team focused on going beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other CNS disorders, is the opportunity of a lifetime, and one I respect, take on with determination and patient endurance — with clear eyes and a full heart.

First as a teen, then later as a parent, relative, coach, colleague and boss, I have seen firsthand how disruptive anxiety, depression and other mental illnesses and neurological disorders can be, not only for the person experiencing them but also for those around them — their family members, friends, co-workers and classmates, caregivers, employers and teachers. All these experiences helped to crystalize my decision to move from the venture capital arena back into a public company to pursue development and commercialization of CNS drugs with the potential to change lives. Despite the curveballs that the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown at the healthcare industry at large, leading this company is still as exciting as it was when I first joined. The potential to change the global mental health landscape is right at our fingertips, the need to do so is more urgent now than ever, and I am very much looking forward to seeing what the future holds for the company.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

The most harrowing experience during my career is also the most interesting, so far, or at least the most impactful on my life and career. I think I had my “mid-life crisis” in 1999, at the age of 36! While serving as Chief Business Officer on a new management team of a cash-strapped public immunotherapy company tasked with rebuilding its programs and reputation (tasks we ultimately accomplished), I spent much of a cold and snowy winter in Mid-town Manhattan seeking transformative support and much-needed funding. Having secured funding from New York Life, I then got the flu. After arriving home in time to celebrate my oldest daughter’s 5th birthday party from a safe distance the next day, I got a spider bite that evening, which passed Strep A, combined with the flu, which already had me immuno-compromised, and resulted in what was ultimately diagnosed, after several uncertain days in the ICU, as “NF” (necrotizing fasciitis, or “flesh eating bacteria”). So, as a father of three (then ages 1, 3 and 5) and with my wife expecting our fourth, at age 36, the NF nearly got me. I came to within about 30 minutes of a point of no return, regardless of how amazing the medical staff could be. Fortunately, thanks to the skill and wisdom of an exceptional Stanford surgeon, who was also a surgeon to Navy Seals and had seen in them symptoms similar to mine, nine surgeries and 15 days in the ICU later, I made it — I survived! I’m convinced that one’s true character often emerges when you’re ill. What emerged for me was profound respect for those in the medical profession who save lives, as well as those who persevere to develop the machines and medicines that help them do so. The doctors, nurses, surgeons, technicians, and hospital staff who helped me survive, and the machines and medicines they used to help them do so, were just simply amazing. I left the hospital, both grateful and with a renewed appreciation of how important what all of us in the biotech and pharma industries grind through day-to-day is to the facts and circumstances of real life, and why it is important to patiently endure the ups and downs of drug development, to persevere, because successful drug development can quite literally save lives.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

My four kids and I were always big fans of the TV show Friday Night Lights. One of my favorite quotes, which one of my daughters wrote out artfully and framed for me, is from this show: “Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose.” I often think of that, especially when dealing with all of the hurdles involved in drug development and raising capital. I even used that quote as part of my Father-of-the-Bride speech at my daughter’s wedding. It is also a key go to quote that I share while coaching high school sports. Close behind that one is Churchill’s, “Never give up!”

For the sake of inspiring others, we would love to hear about five steps or so initiatives that you’ve seen companies take to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental wellness.

One of the major challenges for companies across the board is communication. For us, keeping in constant communication with our employees is vital, especially given the unpredictability due to the COVID-19 epidemic. Active listening is especially key.

Mental wellness is so important, especially in the midst of this global pandemic. Creating boundaries for work / life balance is imperative. Sure, the workdays may no longer look like a 9–5 scenario, but communicating how that works and what it looks like, as well as how we can ensure that the well-being of our employees is at the forefront, is what will help to improve mental health for all.

Additionally, ensuring that we offer access to mental health services with our employee benefits package is mandatory for our team and we believe is a step that all employers should implement immediately. We have a very robust benefits plan that can cover the needs of our employees should the need arise.

Destigmatizing mental health issues also is very important — it’s a key theme that has driven me in my role as CEO. When mental health challenges are destigmatized, more people will be willing to seek the support and services that they need to be well. Transparency and destigmatizing the issue can really change your workplace, even if you are working from remote locations.

What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

Our society as a whole has to do a much better job of normalizing mental illness in the same way that we have done for so many other illnesses. There are a lot of books out there that give unique perspectives — everything from a patient’s own experience on how difficult it is to wrestle with mental illness to doctors who shed light on the lack of safe treatment options available.

The key takeaway is that it is OK to reach out for help. There are a number of resources available to provide guidance. If ignored and allowed to persist, mental illness can permeate your entire life and the lives of those around you. It can impact all ages and all walks of life.

There are countless reports available about the growing number of people who are suffering from debilitating mental health issues such as anxiety and depression. There has to be systemic changes, not only destigmatizing mental illness, but also increasing the number of trained mental health professionals who can help, and more situations where a primary care physician doesn’t automatically prescribe a benzodiazepine on top of an antidepressant without first carefully considering and discussing the potential safety risks and concerns of that decision.

In fact, on Sept. 23, 2020, the U.S. FDA released a Drug Safety Communication requiring new, updated boxed warnings for all benzodiazepines. As the FDA noted, they have the “potential for abuse, addiction, and other serious risks.” Addiction to benzos has unfortunately affected millions of Americans in what has become a growing epidemic across the country, along the lines of the opioid epidemic.

While the “benzo epidemic” is real, unfortunately so too is the anxiety epidemic, impacting more than 40 million Americans every year even before the anxiety-provoking circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The need for novel, safe, effective fast-acting anti-anxiety medications is large and growing. As the FDA noted, there were over 92 million prescriptions of benzos in 2019. However, the risks of abuse and adverse side effects that come along with benzodiazepines have made clear the need for a safer alternative that doesn’t sacrifice effectiveness at treating the issue.

The bottom line is that there is a need for more mental health professionals to speak freely and widely about the issue. There must be more public service announcements on mental health in the same way that we address every other medical challenge — we need to talk about the problem and the resources available to overcome it. And, we need new and better medicine to complement critical psychotherapy, which will always be at the core of the solution.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you?

There are many books that have helped to shape my journey. Triumph Over Fear by Jerilyn Ross provided important information on anxiety disorders, including the author’s own phobia and how she overcame it. Likewise, Andrew Solomon’s The Noonday Demon: An Atlas of Depression provided remarkable insight into depression from a patient’s perspective.

Additionally, The Hope Quotient by Ray Johnston is another book that has not only helped me in my career but also helped me as a family man. The book emphasizes the power of hope, and that is something I have always shared with my kids — never give up, never lose hope. For the millions of people who are suffering from mental illness, finding a cure may seem hopeless. This book has helped encourage me to keep pressing on; our company’s mission is to bring hope back to the millions of individuals around the world who are looking for a safer alternative to help treat the disease that they have been forced to deal with for far too long.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

After many years working in the biopharma industry, it is safe to say that there is no “one-size-fits-all” solution when it comes to treating people suffering with neuropsychiatric illnesses. With that said, everyone has a role to play in raising awareness around mental illness. For example, decades ago, it was almost taboo to talk about breast cancer. Today, we see advertisements and so much attention laser-focused on battling the disease. Game plans to achieve successful outcomes are discussed openly and with matter-of-fact confidence that a successful outcome is indeed possible. The same dynamic is finally emerging for mental health, but we need to pick up the pace. We need a robust and persistent movement that makes it okay to discuss mental illnesses openly and with matter-of-fact confidence that there is a game plan for success out there, anchored by psychotherapy and complemented with safe and effective medication, as needed.

While certainly tragic for far too many, the COVID-19 pandemic has actually played a significant role in bringing mental health to the forefront of the conversation. It is quite clear to most that people around the world are wrestling with both physical and mental health challenges and concerns — anxiety and depression-provoking stressors — related to the pandemic that are disrupting lives. So, it is, at least for now, not surprising that both physical health and safety and mental well-being are of paramount importance and require people to seek help proactively and as needs arise. For our society as a whole, we need to look out for the signals / triggers to help those around us combat mental health issues. For my team at VistaGen, our goal is to help people around the world reach their full potential, without having to battle anxiety, depression or suicidal thoughts and behaviors on top of life’s everyday challenges — to have hope that they can live the wonderful life they deserve. That is what inspires our work every day. “Clear eyes, full heart, can’t lose!”

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

We encourage everyone to visit our website where we have informative videos and more details about our extensive CNS drug pipeline: www.vistagen.com. Readers can also access helpful resources on our Finding Help page: https://www.vistagen.com/finding-help.