Calee Shea: “Stop going into it without a plan”

In this interview series, we are exploring the subject of resilience among successful business leaders. Resilience is one characteristic that many successful leaders share in common, and in many cases it is the most important trait necessary to survive and thrive in today’s complex market.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Calee Shea.

Calee is an Atlanta local and Board Certified Holistic Health Practitioner. She decided to specialize in periods and sexual health after a long journey of healing her hormones and gut health after hormonal birth control. She now works with other menstruators through DIY courses and her signature group program, Period Bootcamp.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your backstory?

Thank you for the opportunity! During my senior year of high school, I decided to go on hormonal birth control, with really no understanding of my body or how this might impact it. After just a few months of dealing with symptoms like weight fluctuations and brain fog, I decided to come off. The whole process sent my body into a tailspin of symptoms such as gut issues, hair loss, extreme fatigue, and I was covered in hormonal acne. It really impacted my mental health, I dropped out of school, moved home — I was so sick and had no clue how to address the way that I was feeling. Every specialist I went to told me there was nothing wrong or that this was “normal adult acne.” But this wasn’t normal for me. I decided to pursue an education in holistic health as a way to hopefully heal my own body. I was documenting my journey on my social media and blog and I quickly realized that I was not the only person who had gone through this. And this is what led to me eventually becoming a coach!

Can you share with us the most interesting story from your career? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

Becoming an entrepreneur in and of itself is a huge lesson. I don’t think I was prepared for all of the personal things I would have to face. From the outside, running an online business can look like rainbows and butterflies. I’m a little bit ashamed to admit that I thought it would be “easy” — which makes me laugh now because it has been such a challenging process. But so worth it!

I think my biggest lesson is that you have to constantly be working on yourself by facing your personal challenges and rewriting your beliefs. If I hadn’t been open to that I don’t think I would’ve stayed in business, because there’s a lot of ego checks, rejection, failures, and hard patches in running a business.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I think the fact that I talk about periods and sex on the internet definitely makes me stand out! I constantly am hearing from members of my community what a relief it is to hear someone normalize things that are regarded as so taboo.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I would say that I’ve had some really amazing business coaches in my corner — I’ve been really lucky to find and work with some powerful women such as Melanie Aubert and Sara Dann. They both have been crucial to my journey navigating the online business world. But, the two people I truly couldn’t do it without are my mom and my fiance, Jake. They have been sounding boards for me, they have supported my dreams, they have proofread and given advice and I am so grateful to have them in my corner.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. We would like to explore and flesh out the trait of resilience. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

Resilience to me means that you’re willing to push through when it gets tough. It means trusting that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, even when you can’t see it. For me, it has also been about learning how to appreciate the entire process.

I think anyone can choose to be resilient. I don’t think it’s something that people have or don’t have. I often tell my clients that doing the work to heal is not the hard part, it is our resistance to the work that is the greatest challenge to overcome — and I think that applies here too. When people choose to overcome their own resistance, that is resilience.

When you think of resilience, which person comes to mind? Can you explain why you chose that person?

My dad is the first person I think of. He grew up in a very broken home, he faced a lot of emotional and situational challenges, and he was really determined to make a life for himself. The first business my dad started was a pizza restaurant and my eldest brother has shared that he remembers seeing my dad in shoes made of cardboard, working behind the register.

Has there ever been a time that someone told you something was impossible, but you did it anyway? Can you share the story with us?

Oh yes. I’ve been lucky enough to work with some fabulous business coaches, and I’ve also had the opportunity to work with a few not-so-great coaches (for me). I think both are incredibly important in helping us understand how we do and don’t want to do things.

When I terminated a working relationship with a coach once, they sent me many long voice messages telling me that the only way I was going to be successful was with their help.

Turns out they were wrong!

Did you have a time in your life where you had one of your greatest setbacks, but you bounced back from it stronger than ever? Can you share that story with us?

Last year I reached a point where I was really burnt out and didn’t want to run this business anymore. I love my work, I love my clients, but I was really burnt out and ready to close it all down.

The idea of giving up on this and not working with my clients broke my heart so I decided that something had to change. I hired an assistant, I outsourced, I set clear boundaries with myself and others, and I changed up how I manage my time. And after that we had the highest income quarter we’ve ever had!

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Can you share a story?

School was always a struggle for me growing up. I was diagnosed with a number processing disorder in middle school, so math was a constant struggle for me and I had to work with a tutor every single weekday. In the same vein as what I was saying earlier about the resistance — learning the concepts wasn’t nearly as difficult as learning to stick with it and facing the shame I felt around needing help. This was a really important lesson for me in learning that it is okay to need help and that you don’t have to be good at all of the things all of the time.

Resilience is like a muscle that can be strengthened. In your opinion, what are 5 steps that someone can take to become more resilient? Please share a story or an example for each.

Have a strong why — You’ve probably heard this a lot, but if your why for what you’re doing isn’t strong, you’re likely going to have a hard time staying dedicated to your goal. Stop going into it without a plan — If we don’t have a step-by-step process it is easy to lose sight of what you’re doing. I have plans and to-do lists for my day, my month, and projects because it is so easy to get overwhelmed and forget your goal without something guiding you. Practice presence — Dr. Joe Dispenza talks about the power of presence a lot and his perspective really changed how I approach my life. Appreciate exactly where you are, even if where you are is challenging. Listen to your body — The health coach in me can’t help but say this. Listen to the cues you’re getting from your body and make sure you’re prioritizing rest to avoid burnout on your way to your goal. Remember that overcoming resistance is the hardest part.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love for people to learn to work with their bodies, to destigmatize periods, and openly discuss sexual wellness. It’s funny because I forget that I’m so desensitized to these topics and I’ll mention them in conversation in the same way I talk about what I had for lunch and I always get a good laugh out of it because everyone is so caught off guard. I’d love for it to be a normal discussion.

We are blessed that some very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them 🙂

Sara Blakely for sure. She’s an Atlanta girl like myself and she’s built an amazing business and brand from scratch! I saw her speak at a conference a few years ago and it was really empowering.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Instagram and Tik Tok are where I hang out the most! You can find me @caleeshea on both

I also have a podcast called Get Cliterate which is available on Spotify, Apple, and Stitcher

My website is caleeshea.com where I have all of the info about my work, my story, and educational blog posts

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!

Thank you! I’m grateful to get to share with you and your readers!