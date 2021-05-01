Alice Min Soo Chun: “Always trust in your intuition”

Research, research, and more research. Understand the tremendous problem that this idea is solving or making lives better for people. And ask yourself “how can we make this better?” Once there is a clear understanding of how the past and current solutions of that problem could be re-designed or made better, assess what the potential impact would be and how many people it would help. Research if this has already been done, use google search and USPTO.gov website for keyword searches. If there is some prior art that pops up, differentiate your idea from the search results. If there are too many examples of prior art then, it’s not likely you will get a patent.

As a part of our series called “Meet The Inventors”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Alice Min Soo Chun.

Alice Min Soo Chun grew up between Seoul, Korea, and upstate New York, Alice spent many days learning how a simple fold can become a structure. Origami forms were taught to her by her mother, who also taught Alice how to sew her own clothes. Always creative, fascinated by design, structure and forms, Alice studied architecture at Penn State where she obtained her undergraduate degree and went on to earn her Masters in Architecture at the University of Pennsylvania.

With emerging trends in material technology resulting in smarter, lighter, faster, sustainable fabrication, Alice started to sew solar panels to fabric as early experiments for harnessing solar energy with softer, malleable material. She became focused on solar technology and finding ways to create clean energy solutions upon learning her son Quinn was diagnosed with asthma.

While teaching as a Professor in Architecture and Material Technology at Columbia University, Alice created early prototypes of solar lights with her students. Still not satisfied, and fuelled by her passion for helping the underserved, Alice invented the world’s only self-inflatable, portable solar light, eliminating the need for a mouth nozzle. This ensured a healthy, sanitary method to inflate. Alice named this invention the SolarPuff™ and conducted three years of field testing in Haiti. In 2015 she launched Solight Design and initiated a KickStarter program with unprecedented results. She went on to win numerous awards including the US Patent Award for Humanity and her products have been exhibited at MOMA, the Modern Museum of Art in New York City.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

As a Korean American, I spent a lot of my time learning how a simple fold can become a structure. Origami forms are a perfect marriage between art and mathematics. I also spent much time drawing and building things when I was in grad school at University of Pennsylvania getting my Masters in Architecture. My mother was an artist and textile maker. My father was an architect and both my parents were adamant about music and art. So I grew up and saw them making everything from art to furnishings. We were marginalized as an only Asian family living in an all white neighborhood outside of Syracuse. There were many days I walked home from school with a black eye or bruises from being bullied. So I used my imagination to occupy my lonely early years into drawing and origami as a way to pass the time.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Two quotes come to mind: “The risk of doing nothing is greater than the risk of being wrong” — — Everytime we started a company it had to do with questioning our reactions and research of the effects from a crisis. Do we lean in or do we lean back. Do we just watch what happens? Or do we become a participant in the solution. I actually leaned back for the first several natural disasters, before taking the risk of working on a solution. It’s good I didn’t know what I was doing because if I knew how hard it would be, any sane person would have just leaned back, but I guess you need a little crazy to invent something new….“And those who were seen dancing were thought to be insane by those who could not hear the music.”― Friedrich Nietzsche

It’s true for most innovators, there is always going to be backlash from people that are naysayers and think you’re crazy for having the guts to propose a radical solution. Ford -” if I had asked our customers what they needed, they would have said faster horses.”

Even now with SEEUS95, we have people who still think everything will go back to normal after everyone gets the vaccine and there is a false sense of security with the distribution of the vaccine. What we all should be doing is really learning from our past mistakes but also other countries. Korea was able to combat and control the spread of the pandemic in lightning speed due to the lessons learned from the SARs/Mers pandemic in 2003.

“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.” ― Theodore Roosevelt

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Here are some books that inspire me:

“The Tipping Point” by Malcolm Gladwell “Ride of a Lifetime” by Rober Igar “Shoe Dog” by Phil Knight “Never Split the Difference” by Chris Voss “Good to Great” By Jim Collins

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. What was the catalyst that inspired you to invent your product? Can you share the story of your “ah ha” moment with us?

The thing about innovation is that most people don’t realize that most great ideas have a trajectory of beginnings which can’t be narrowed down to a single point in time. It’s more a series of events and questions that get asked on how to solve a problem. In our case, the first “ah-ha” was 911, when for the first time in history we witnessed first hand the effects of terrorizm. This made me think about the man who was flying the plane into the World Trade Center, and wondering what his childhood was like,… what would make a person do such a thing? Then the research showed extreme poverty in regions of war, a chain reaction of survive or die decisions fed the current ecological degradation caused by the desperation of the refugees, poverty, and militia. Then you see children being taken in by the militia at the age of 6 to be trained their entire life to carry out a mission resulting in 911. So you ask yourself, what can I do to help this problem because as Seattle recognized, “Humankind has not woven the web of life. We are but one thread within it. Whatever we do to the web, we do to ourselves. All things are bound together. All things connect.”

Then when my son, Quinn, was diagnosed with asthma. After the diagnosis, we spent countless hours in cramped and crowded doctors’ offices. I was shocked to find out after my intense research of my son’s asthma that one of four kids in New York City has asthma — I started to think — what kind of toxic environment creates this outcome for our children? I wanted to know how we could move forward with this information and create some sort of solution — a worried mom does better research than the FBI. This is when I decided to focus on solar energy as material.

It became an obsession and I was determined to make a difference but also educate on how our dependency on fossil fuel is the noose around our necks. If each of us contributed to the decline of the environment then we all as individuals have the power to heal the environment. My research, my love for my son and his future, and the belief that small things matter and that a collective community of like minded concerned citizens have the power to change the world. My pedagogy at Columbia inspired this journey. At the start, with very little resources. It was a fight that I had taken. I felt there was no choice but to use that light which I believe we all have. The light of our minds and our hearts. Digging deeper into the problem, I had to be creative with resources to design the prototypes with energy intelligence and decided to focus on the most powerful source of renewable energy, the power of the sun. The sun is our muse for design, but my biggest inspiration comes from seeing the impact and magic seen in the light in peoples faces when they see our innovations. I could see no other way than to dedicate my profession to helping my son’s future, his childrens’ future, and the planet’s future.

In Haiti after the earthquake we discovered another darkness, most people living on 3 dollars a day were using kerosene to light their world at night and some were spending 30% of their income on this deadly toxic fuel. This was definitely an “ah-ha” moment when we realized that if they could stop spending this money on kerosene they could use it for food, education, clothing for their children. We researched every solar light on the market and they were all heavy and made of hard polycarbonate, which is not recyclable and toxic once it gets to the Ocean or landfill. We use, only non-toxic and recyclable material in all our products. The design of the SolarPuff was based on the origami balloon and it flat packed so you could fit hundreds in a box where other lanterns were bulky and you could only fit 10 in a box. So the easily expandable pop-open design was perfect for disaster relief and now we have have been able to help almost a million people worldwide in regions without power.

There is no shortage of good ideas out there. Many people have good ideas all the time. But people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How did you overcome this challenge?

One of the first things that should be done is research into the need. “Ask yourselves the question, how can I make things better?” The next question is “How many people would benefit from this?” For instance with SEEUS95 the need/market for masks has shifted exponentially since March of 2020. If there is a market for the good idea, then the next step would be to empathize with the people you would be helping and eventually they become your customer. Understand the problems and how to solve those issues through the eyes of the users then design and execute.

Building a business means the KPI is Revenue. So figuring out how to build a successful revenue model after mass production/ mass adoption can be a key driver for if and when you scale the business. I should also point out that there are some bad ideas/products that do frightfully well, due to good marketing; then there are great ideas that don’t make it because of abysmal marketing or no marketing at all. So having an understanding of how to convey your message and engage your customers is critical, especially in the beginning. I’d encourage every budding entrepreneur to watch Simon Senik, TED talk the power of WHY. The set of principles and aspirations you set up for yourself, the team, and the company is paramount for all the marketing and messaging you deliver and disseminate to the world so the best way to do that is to be real, and be clear about why, what matters, and how it will make life better.

Often when people think of a new idea, they dismiss it saying someone else must have thought of it before. How would you recommend that someone go about researching whether or not their idea has already been created?

You can do a search which is free on the USPTO website, there are also other platforms where you can simply type in keywords for your idea, if you find the search comes up empty, you know it’s not out there yet. Once that is done you can contact a patent attorney to do a much higher level of research for your idea, to see if someone else has patented your idea already, then it’s a matter of how different your idea is to the “prior art.” Prior art is any previous patent that is already out there that is similar to yours.

Did you have a role model or a person who inspired you to persevere despite the hardships involved in taking the risk of selling a new product?

Yes, my mother. She was always doing new things and making things and always fought for the underserved. The other woman that helped me was Hillary Clinton, who I had the privilege of meeting a few times due to the humanitarian work we were doing in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. After telling her the light warrior story of hand delivering SolarPuffs to children in Dominica that she decided on the spot to put me in her book, “The Book of Gutsy Women” in the chapter of Earth Defenders. She was always a hero of mine as I watched her career fighting for women’s rights. When I showed her what we were doing and gave her my new invention the QWNN (named after my son) she was so thrilled, focused, friendly, funny, and maternal. I literally gave her a bear hug and didn’t want to let go.

For the benefit of our readers, can you share the story, and outline the steps that you went through, from when you thought of the idea, until it finally landed on the store shelves? In particular we’d love to hear about how to file a patent, how to source a good manufacturer, and how to find a retailer to distribute it.

Prototyping the new idea for the SolarPuff — it was hundreds of different forms and failures, be prepared for failures and revisions and iterations, nothing is perfect the first time around, and even the idea itself will evolve.

As far as the process for patents, you should vet a good patent attorney and ask them what their percentage rate is for allowances. By the way, my patent attorney said I should not be giving legal advice so to be clear, this is just my own perspective and cannot be deemed in any way to be legal advice.

I have gone through two types of fillings 1. Provisional Patent 2. Non-Provisional Patent.

The provisional patent is less expensive, about $2–3K this will only protect your idea for one year, at the end of that year you have to either file for a Non-provisional patent or abandon. During that year you can show your idea publicly and still be protected, because as soon as you file that provisional patent, it’s “patent pending.” We used that time to determine proof of concept. This means that the idea or product is marketable and that people are willing to spend money on this idea. Once we had a successful crowdfunding campaign we moved forward with a Non-Provisional Patent. The Non-provisional patent is the bullet proof patent where the provisional is more like a leather vest. Therefore the Non-Provisional Patent is much more expensive and can be anywhere between 6–10k+. This is the filing that the USPTO will either issue an allowance or they may respond with a rejection of sorts where they may contest the inventiveness with a series of “prior art” that are deterring the invention from being allowed. You can get up to three rejection/responses. This could take about 2–3 years from start to finish. “Prior art” is the term for the ideas before yours, that could be deemed similar. You then have to respond with a list of reasons why your invention differs from the “prior art.” The more “prior-art” there is the more costly it gets and if you have the patience and the bandwidth to keep diligent about negating and differentiating the prior art, the better chance you have of getting an allowance. Kind of like a boxing match of details and differences that ultimately shows the winner with a patent; the number of black eyes and bruises are equal to the amount of dives our bank account balance took.

Sourcing a good manufacturer is like dating. The first one will probably not be the one you end up with. You will probably go out with them for a while and they may cheat on you by selling your product through the back door, so always start with a good manufacturers agreement or MNDA. Vett them with a sourcing agent if you want to manufacture in China. We sourced our products in the USA and the cost came back 5X-20X higher so the economics didn’t work. There is a reason why Apple manufacturers in China.

The best way to test the market is through a crowdfunding campaign. Kickstarter and Indiegogo are the main platforms for this and many startups have been successful with this method of proving concept and market viability. It has been the democratization of investing so that the people from all economic levels have the power to support a good idea and bring it to life. This method is now used by established and successful companies for launching a new product as marketing as a way to establish early adoption.

Many startups do not have the capitol to go into mass production due to MOQ (minimum order quantities) which manufacturers demand. These platforms become a way for startups to market to the public and receive pledges (that are not donations) and not securities based. However the pledges do come with a reward which is usually the idea once it comes to life. There’s a variety, crowdfunding models. (https://www.fundable.com/crowdfunding101/history-of-crowdfunding)

1997- The Inception of Modern Day Crowdfunding

The first recorded successful instance of crowdfunding occurred in 1997, when a British rock band funded their reunion tour through online donations from fans. Inspired by this innovative method of financing, ArtistShare became the first dedicated crowdfunding platform in 2000. Shortly thereafter, more crowdfunding platforms began to emerge, and the crowdfunding industry has grown consistently each year.

2009- Crowdfunding Emerges as a Major Funding Source

The crowdfunding industry has quickly emerged as a popular option for entrepreneurs to validate their ideas, gain exposure, and gain funding. Crowdfunding revenue tripled from $530 million in 2009 to $1.5 billion in 2011 and is expected to continue rapid growth in the coming four years.

Crowdfunding boasts a 74% compounded annual growth rate. It is an incredibly important funding option because other funds (such as Small Business Association loans) have become significantly less available in the past few years.

https://www.sec.gov/smallbusiness/exemptofferings/regcrowdfunding

2011- Crowdfunding Gains Washington’s Support

In April of 2012, President Barack Obama signed the Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act into law. Also known as “the crowdfunding bill,” the JOBS Act aims to lessen regulation burdens on small businesses and has legalized equity crowdfunding. This includes removing the ban on general solicitation that prevents entrepreneurs from publicizing that they’re raising money.

So by 2012 the government acknowledged the common man as an investor and it is the first time in history when the SEC recognizes and establishes a channel for the democratization of investment from NON- established high wealth individuals. By the way, I am not giving financial advice, and cannot be deemed as legal advice as it is public information, which I received through my personal research and legal advisors.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Hard question, everything was terrifying back then so nothing seemed funny. My first company I screwed up picking a co partner who I had met at the gym. Didn’t think it was funny back then but now people laugh when I tell them. Rule number one, never pick your first co-partner at the gym. It was like catfish in the worst way. She said she had a lot of business and marketing experience and I believed her, then in about 3 months I realized the dangers of gratuitous trust and people’s tendency to over value their worth and have no clue as to what it takes to make a startup successful, especially with hardware.

In the end relationships and empathy is what is critical in order for a team to thrive as an engine for paramount success. It’s the nucleus of team building, sales, marketing, business development, customer service, and investor relations.

The early stages must have been challenging. Are you able to identify a “tipping point” after making your invention, when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

THE TIPPING POINT: Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. When we did the kickstarter and raised almost 500K with crowdfunding. We actually did it again with the SEEUS95 mask, when we launched in 2020 with Kickstarter. We are now in the process of going into mass production for SEEUS95, which is another set of different tests and trails that will challenge you to your limits and beyond.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Invented My Product” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Always trust in your intuition. Test any potential partners to make sure they are the right people to work with. Don’t share your ideas until they sign an NDA. As a university professor you come from a space of collaboration and sharing ideas, but in the business world it’s completely opposite. So with my first invention I had shared my research with my students which was a mistake. With the SEEUS95 mask, I practically wrote the patent myself while making the prototypes, in my kitchen. Don’t try to do too much, focus on one thing at first. Choose your first distribution channel wisely. Never choose a partner you meet at the gym.

Let’s imagine that a reader reading this interview has an idea for a product that they would like to invent. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

Research, research, and more research. Understand the tremendous problem that this idea is solving or making lives better for people. And ask yourself “how can we make this better?” Once there is a clear understanding of how the past and current solutions of that problem could be re-designed or made better, assess what the potential impact would be and how many people it would help. Research if this has already been done, use google search and USPTO.gov website for keyword searches. If there is some prior art that pops up, differentiate your idea from the search results. If there are too many examples of prior art then, it’s not likely you will get a patent.

Next if you search has no or very little prior art; build a prototype and test it. It will probably take several if not hundreds of iterations. After making something tangible, and testing it with good feedback — then file a company, trademark it, and launch a campaign for proof of concept. The same kind of research goes into trademarking and copyright as well. You can file for a trademark on your own for about $250–300.

There are many invention development consultants. Would you recommend that a person with a new idea hire such a consultant, or should they try to strike out on their own?

I actually never hired a consultant, due to our scrappy beginnings. I was literally getting no sleep from having my baby, working three jobs, and going through a divorce. Here is where my background in architecture helped. With years of design and making experience the experience of making prototypes is inherent in the process of design. The idea of creating real possibilities vs possible realities is something that successful entrepreneurs and architects do exceptionally well.

What are your thoughts about bootstrapping vs looking for venture capital? What is the best way to decide if you should do either one?

Bootstrapping is always better if you can sustain the hardship of the first couple years, this way you have more control over your company and ownership. Most startups have to relinquish over 50% of their companies to VCs early on. This is why we have these different rounds of funding such as Friends and Family, Pre-Seed, Seed, Series A, B, C etcetera. The friends and family round and pre seed round can be tied to bootstrapping, where you get capital investment through angel investors or from RG-CF (Regulated Crowdfunding) This is relatively new and

Ok. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

With one small design idea, we have impacted over one million lives worldwide through our humanitarian efforts with our NGO partners, seeing children being able to read at night, seeing refugees traveling on foot for miles then being given one of our lights or phone charger, empowered them and helped them survive under extreme and dangerous circumstances. We even saw Syrian refugees use our lights for a wedding in a tent camp. After the Haiti earthquake, we realized 2.6 billion live without access to electricity and use kerosene to light their world at night. Two million children die from the bad air, 200,000 house fires happen in South Africa alone, every year. When there is a natural disaster and there is no light, we see women and girls assaulted, having light in the tent camps we saw a 20% decrease in cases of assault, the very next day.

You are an inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Well the greatest gift that we all have is our creativity, and curiosity, but people get side tracked with false norms and conforming to perceived expectations. So curiosity gets pushed back many times, yet curiosity is the daughter of invention. When I told Hillary Clinton about the Light Warrior story which came about from my light drop to Dominica, we delivered SolarPuffs to children in the hardest hit area of the island. The light warrior movement would be amazing to see, it’s about the fierce power in each human being to break through perceived boundaries and harness the power of curiosity, imagination, passion, and perseverance to achieve the impossible. It is a mighty light that we are all born with — it’s called genius. Tap into that light, that’s in your minds and in your hearts. Step by step and with small steps and small acts, in multitude, will move mountains.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Robert Iger — I read his book Ride of a Lifetime and was so riveted with his journey of perseverance. The lessons that he learned through experience and just having integrity, empathy, and discipline, really struck a chord with my own challenges and experiences in this journey and overcoming them.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.