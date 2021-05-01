Brian Minick of ZeroBounce: “Keeping everybody on the same page”

Keeping everybody on the same page — The solution here is to have regular meetings for the entire company, but then within each department. Ask questions to give yourself an idea of everyone’s grasp of the current situation.

As a part of our series about the five things you need to successfully manage a remote team, I had the pleasure of interviewing Brian Minick.

Brian Minick is Chief Operating Officer at ZeroBounce, an email validation and deliverability platform, number 40 on the Inc. 5000 list.

With more than 10 years of experience in Operations, Brian oversees the entire team, streamlines processes and implements systems to help more than 100,000 ZeroBounce users in achieving their best inbox placement. Here he talks about his beginnings in the industry, his passion for technology, and how he manages a team that’s spread across the world.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. What is your “backstory”?

It all started when I got grounded by my parents (for who knows what) at the age of 12. I wasn’t allowed outside: no more basketball, rollerblading or baseball for some time.

Well, I was at home and decided to hop on the computer and use AOL. The good ol’ dial-up days! I learned that I could get music easily and started to get curious as to how they were delivering the music to everyone so easily.

I was now introduced to software development, and ultimately, Microsoft Visual Basic programming. I started coding because I wanted a cool MP3 player. At that time, I never knew it would be my career, I simply enjoyed being able to make something exactly how I wanted it.

Once my parents figured out I was hooked on a computer, I then got grounded from the computer. Go figure! Little did they know, 10 years later, I would receive a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Information Systems and was knee-deep in software.

I was also very fond of technology firms. As I started getting more and more involved in technology, not only did I see tremendous opportunities, but it became even more fascinating.

As I grew older, I learned I loved business and process. It always came naturally to me. I like to think of it as the perfect blend, I’m formerly a software developer who manages and sets up systems for tech companies to thrive on. It was like I immediately understood the schematics of every software that I was using. I learned how to make them very efficient.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

I was 25, it was happy hour at the local bar with my friends. I’m talking to my good friend, and behind me, I hear a guy talking about technology. He went on and on about this software, and how he was changing the co-op space (which I was very familiar with). I couldn’t help myself, so I told my friend that he should hush for a minute. I wasn’t listening to a word my friend was saying, all I was listening to was the guy behind me.

About five minutes into listening, I turned around, introduced myself, and two years later, I am now working five feet from this man at SproutLoud as the Director of Operations. We always joked about it. Like, what if I didn’t introduce myself? Or what if he didn’t give me the time of day?

I spent five years at SproutLoud and accomplished amazing things and learned a lot. I’m forever grateful for it and it taught me to never have fear or hesitate when striking up a random conversation.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I was tasked to go find a tool for our internal teams to host large meetings and record them. This was about seven years ago and there weren’t many options. We were a G Suite shop, so I decided to try and figure out a Google Hangouts hack. I wanted to record Hangouts and get the audio and video. It wasn’t something easily available.

Well, I ran a test and recorded myself for a while. I was testing settings, audio levels, etc. When I got done with the test, I uploaded it and shared it with another employee because she was using Windows and I’m an Apple person. I wanted to make sure the quality was perfect. The video I recorded of myself was incredibly embarrassing, I’m making funny faces, deep thought, processing…

I never thought that this video would ever come out to anything. Well, that video made its way around and to this day I still joke about it with my previous co-workers. I should have sent a 10-second clip to her with nothing on it, but instead, she got the whole thing start to finish. 🙂

What advice would you give to other business leaders to help their employees to thrive and avoid burnout?

You have to pay attention to all of your people. It helps to stay in touch with them. With the lockdowns pushing millions of businesses to adopt remote work, we’re at an even higher risk of employee burnout.

Several studies have shown that boundaries between work and personal life become very blurry when we work from home. After a long day at the office, there’s no feeling of leaving it all behind at your front door. You can start to feel like you’re just always working and not realize how fatigued you are. So you can very easily slip into burnout mode.

Keep a close eye on every single person in your company. Ask them how they’re doing and let them know they can level with you. How do you do that? Be honest with them! Encourage your people to take a break and let them know sometimes you have to stop before you can go.

Ok, let’s jump to the core of our interview. Some companies have many years of experience with managing a remote team. Others have just started this, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Can you tell us how many years of experience you have managing remote teams?

I’ve been in tech my whole life. Part of that has always been working with remote people, whether it’s developers or co-workers. I’ve been working with remote teams and managing them for almost 15 years. When the pandemic started, I will never forget how easy it was to transition to using remote teams.

I already had all the necessary tools in place. Being in South Florida means we need to have solid Disaster Recovery plans for hurricanes. Remote phones, laptops, multiple communication channels, etc.

ZeroBounce was ready to go full remote at any given moment. I’m very proud of that and it’s still holding strong with really no changes to the infrastructure.

Managing a team remotely can be very different than managing a team that is in front of you. Can you articulate for our readers what the five main challenges are regarding managing a remote team? Can you give a story or example for each?

Here are the five main challenges to managing a remote team.

Keeping everybody on the same page

Sometimes when everyone is remote, keeping everybody in the loop is a challenge.

Example: We’ve had meetings where it was clear that not everyone was up-to-date with certain changes. The meeting seemed to stumble along because we had different ideas about our processes. Thankfully, we can resolve these things quickly and bring everyone up to speed.

Communication

When you go from working in an office building to everyone working remotely, it’s not as simple as taking a few steps if you have a question or have a task. At ZeroBounce we have an east coast and a west coast office, and a team scattered around the world.

Example: I couldn’t count the number of times I would walk over to someone’s desk because I had a quick question, maybe even if someone remembered what time something was scheduled for. With all of us working remotely, even a simple question or chat has to involve technology.

Different time zones

Our team is in so many time zones. From California to Romania, is a 10-hour difference, with people all in between. We always have to be considerate of people’s time off when we schedule meetings.

Example: If it’s 8:00 A.M. in Florida, it’s 5:00 A.M. at the west coast office. There are times when the team in Romania is getting ready for bed or has been asleep for hours while in the U.S., we’re still working. Being all around the globe is a challenge when it comes to time zones.

Knowing when a team member has a personal issue

Being aware and sensitive of people’s personal lives is always a concern, but it’s kind of natural when people try to hide their problems. It’s not always easy to admit when you have an issue so serious that it requires telling your boss.

Example: I noticed an employee who seemed to have lower energy and productivity. Certainly, we all have phases of increased and then lower productivity. However, when it’s coupled with other things like being distracted, you know that perhaps something has been brewing under the radar for a while. You have to reach out and talk honestly about what you’re going through.

Loneliness

Our careers are more than just how we generate income. There’s a social and community element to it and we are all social creatures. Remote work can get lonely.

Some employees are extroverted and really look forward to the conversation that can happen around the coffee pot. Others are introverted, but because they tend to seclude themselves, they get very lonely. They start to feel like something is off and don’t even know why.

Example: This not only applies to some of my staff members but also me as well. Usually, the introverted/extroverted thing isn’t so concrete.

Sometimes we’re more outgoing and other times more reserved. But since being remote-only, I’ve found myself missing the “water cooler talk.”

Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges?

Keeping everybody on the same page

The solution here is to have regular meetings for the entire company, but then within each department. Ask questions to give yourself an idea of everyone’s grasp of the current situation.

Communication

This was a very simple transition for us. We keep Skype open at all times and this allows us to message anyone within the company at any time.

There are so many ways you can communicate and send messages to one another, from Facebook messenger to texting. We’ve not found anything that works better than Skype. It’s free, non-intrusive and they’ve mostly worked out all of the bugs. Not only can you message one another when working on something, but if you need to have an audio or video call with it, you can do that in seconds.

Different time zones

I try to remember to always include what time zone when I schedule something or send an email. There’s always the risk that they second guess. “Did he mean my time? Or his?”

We have to schedule meetings at times that aren’t unreasonable. It can be limiting, but we make it work by having a team that is willing to be flexible.

Knowing when a team member has a personal issue

The key is to ask questions and to also not be afraid to be vulnerable yourself. If you’re feeling weary about the lockdowns, or anything, say so. You have to create and maintain a culture based on honesty.

Loneliness

Video call services like Zoom don’t sound quite the same as a phone call. There’s a familiarity to a phone call. Other people like seeing the face of who they are talking to, and so they really like Skype, Zoom and FaceTime.

If you start getting the idea that someone is feeling isolated, find out how they most like to communicate. Maybe it’s through texts, as I’ve found is frequently the case with younger people.

The point is to make connections that are genuine and this frequently means talking about things that have nothing to do with work.

In my experience, one of the trickiest parts of managing a remote team is giving honest feedback, in a way that doesn’t come across as too harsh. If someone is in front of you much of the nuance can be picked up in facial expressions and body language. But not when someone is remote. Can you give a few suggestions about how to best give constructive criticism to a remote employee?

The most important thing about giving constructive criticism is to let the employee know that you respect him or her and that the only reason you are focusing on them taking a different approach is because you know they are capable of improving, but that you and they are on the same team.

It also helps to make sure they are in agreement and aware of what constructive criticisms you may have. They may not be aware or see it exactly as you do. Frequently, it’s a simple misunderstanding.

I think one of the most instructive things you can do for both parties is to ask a lot of questions. You can find out what they are thinking and who knows, it may be you that is not fully grasping the situation.

Can you specifically address how to give constructive feedback over email? How do you prevent the email from sounding too critical or harsh?

First of all, I think you should generally avoid giving constructive feedback over email. I think it’s far better to do it over the phone. If you must, err on the side of gentleness and being as clear as possible.

What you don’t want is a misunderstanding. Tone is so important over email. Something that is meant in an even cheerful way could be “heard” in a less than genial way. As is always the case in email, think before you send!

It’s also important to send emails that are only praise and gratitude when it’s called for. If the only time someone sees an email from you is because you have an issue, you’ll come across as being a nitpicker. You want people to feel that you are on their side, which you should be.

Can you share any suggestions for teams who are used to working together on location but are forced to work remotely due to the pandemic. Are there potential obstacles one should avoid with a team that is just getting used to working remotely?

The first suggestion I have is to accentuate the positive. Point out that there are benefits to remote working. Change can be stressful, so it helps to point out that there will be time and financial savings on things like commuting.

The first obstacle to avoid is too many communication channels. Try to specify what channel certain types of communication should go through. Frequently I’ve found myself looking for a particular message. Was this emailed to me? Sent over Skype? Slack? Whenever possible, strategize the route particular communications will take. You don’t have to be on all of the channels.

The other obstacle is because you can’t necessarily see what everyone is doing, as people can potentially start moving in a different direction than is expected. It all comes back to communication and being aware. Without being a pest, I like to keep tabs on everyone’s progress.

What do you suggest can be done to create a healthy and empowering work culture with a team that is remote and not physically together?

One of the problems with remote work is that people tend to hide personal problems which may have previously been obvious when working face-to-face. Something that I think cannot be stressed enough is the value of communication and trying to keep some consistency, such as weekly meetings.

Regularly scheduled get-togethers, including video calls, can go a long way in keeping everyone on the same page and give people some structure. Try to make them entertaining. Meetings should be injected with fun whenever possible. The last thing I would want is for people to be dreading any time we come together.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I love this question, I am constantly inspiring people to move in a direction of “don’t be right, just do the right thing.”

It’s such an easy statement to say, yet almost daily our teams can be challenged to lean on being right. It’s so important and I instill it with our teams all the time. When you can take a step back from your ego and just focus on doing the right things, even if it means pain, or time or even extra unwanted work, the outcome will always be the best.

I don’t believe the saying ‘the customer is always right,’ I believe ‘the customer is usually right.’ But I believe in always doing the right thing, no matter what.

For example, a customer has an issue and used verification credits, but expected one thing and got the other. Our team will sometimes want to naturally challenge the customer, tell them, ‘well, there’s nothing I can do’ — but there’s always something you can do!

If you want a great experience for your customer, make sure you do the right things by them. People don’t forget those experiences.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

It’s become commonplace, but it’s so true and we always have to be reminded. “Don’t sweat the small stuff, and it’s all small stuff.”

We don’t feel like it in the moment but in retrospect, most of the things that seem to be a boulder in our path end up being nothing more than a pebble.

Thank you for these great insights!