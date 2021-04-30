Evan Nierman of Red Banyan: “Every few years you have to build anew as a result of growth”

Every few years you have to build anew as a result of growth. As a young entrepreneur starting out, I was under the mistaken impression that you build a great operation by hiring the right people, cultivating a winning culture and then sit back and watch it deliver stellar results. The truth is that hiring, and culture are essential, but every stage of growth requires you to reinvent yourself and restructure your company. There is truth to the adage: What got you here won’t get you there.

As a part of our series about “the 5 steps we can take to win back trust in journalism”, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Evan Nierman. Evan is Founder of PR and Crisis Management firm Red Banyan and possesses 20 years of high-level experience in public relations, marketing, crisis management, online media, international relations, and public affairs. Throughout his career, he has provided strategic communications counsel to top business leaders, government officials and presidential candidates, and private individuals.

Do you have a favorite book that made a deep impact on your life? Can you share a story?

My favorite book of all time is the novel “All the King’s Men” by Robert Penn Warren. I have reread that book multiple times, and it is a truly staggering piece of literature. The writing quality is incredible, the story is amazing, and the character development, storyline and themes are universal. In addition, is also happens to be a book about communications and journalism and politics. It has been my favorite novel ever since I read it for the first time in high school and I recommend it to good friends.

Can you share the most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

It is hard to pick just one be because I have been so blessed with opportunities to interact with many remarkable people in business, politics and the Arts.

One memorable moment happened when I found myself in an undisclosed location doing media training and debate preparation for a leading presidential candidate. I was in an elegantly furnished room surrounded by people with amazing credentials Seated to my left was a general who had led a storied military career, and on my right, an ambassador who spent decades serving with distinction in the foreign service. And then there was the uneducated 30-something trying not to look nervous — although I’m pretty sure I failed.

There came a moment when the ambassador said something that wasn’t accurate, and I was in the uncomfortable position of having to contradict and correct him. I was able to do it in a way that was both respectful and artful. Helping prepare someone for the national stage before a live audience of tens of millions of viewers was an exciting and memorable event.

Can you share the most humorous mistake that you made when you first started? Can you share the lesson or take away you learned from it?

It occurred early in my career when I began hiring employees and was no longer responsible for doing everything myself. I went to pitch a client we were trying to bring on board and when I opened my laptop to review the pitch, I realized my team had referred to the wrong company in the proposal. They had inserted a different company’s name and logo in the PowerPoint presentation.

In that moment I had to improvise. The potential client wanted to know if I had a presentation to share. I did, but it was unusable. I covered by saying I had hoped to conduct a more informal discussion and present a formal proposal at a later date. The meeting went fine, but I learned a vital lesson: always doublecheck the details before heading into a meeting or meeting with a prospective client.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Red Banyan is working with clients behind some of the most relevant topics in the press today. We are working on cases alongside attorneys trying to ensure that people who were falsely accused of crimes and attacked by the media and the government can clear their names. These are examples where the work we do as a communications firm has real-life consequences.

What advice would you give to your colleagues in the industry, to thrive and not “burnout”?

Surround yourself with people who are even smarter than you. Look to build a network of colleagues, advisors and partners and don’t be afraid to ask for help. Tap into their expertise. We have such amazing resources all around us. Too often, people are hesitant to reach out and don’t think about the incredible institutional knowledge or life experiences that those in their orbit possess.

According to this Gallup poll 45% of Americans trust the mass media. As an insider, are there 5 things that editors and newsrooms can do to increase the levels of trust? Can you give some examples?

Without question, trust in the media has been steeply declining in recent years. There are many reasons for this, including: increased demonization of the media, elevated levels of partisanship and rancor, growth in the number of outlets reporting news and the power of social media.

Outlets and those who run them can take a series of steps to earn back trust. Here are five ideas:

1. Hire dedicated reporters from reputable journalism schools. There are a number of programs across the country, graduate and undergraduate, that have well-earned reputations for excellence. News outlets benefit from hiring students who have received years of instruction at these colleges and universities, since they not only learn the process of reporting, but also receive instruction in ethics and how to practice journalism responsibly.

2. Ensure dedication to a thorough editorial process. This is a vital factor that sets mass media apart from bloggers or random people sharing their musings over the internet.

3. TV networks especially should consider increasing the amount of hard news reporting and reducing their share of opinion journalism, which has devolved into rabid partisans sharing their views in strident ways with the main goal of attracting attention. Over time this will result in slowing the trend of people tuning into media based on ideology that reiterates their already formed worldviews and tuning out all others.

Examples abound of progressives extolling the virtues of MSNBC and its lineup of hosts and conservatives exhibiting their devotion to conservative outlets. The phenomenon of people self-selecting media companies based on ideology was on full display in the waning days of the Trump presidency as his dedicated supporters ditched Fox News in favor of Newsmax.

4. Media should increasing reiterate in their reporting that the information used to assemble their stories comes from credible sources. This is something that can be accomplished, even if the reporters cannot cite their sources by name and need to protect their anonymity.

Consistently explaining why, the sources are legitimate pushes back against the false notion that just because a source is not named that does not mean the reporter has invented the person or is simply making up the information.

5. Television outlets especially should slow down and make sure that they have the facts correct before rushing to air with incomplete or inaccurate material. In addition, all outlets would help to restore trust by giving more time to respond to the people and organizations about which they are reporting. Negative stories can impact people’s reputations and their businesses for years to come so it’s vital to the facts right.

As you know, since 2016, the term ‘fake news” has entered common usage. Do you think this new awareness has made a change in the day-to-day process of how journalists craft stories? Can you give some examples?

I think that reporters, especially those operating in top-tier media are extremely conscious that they are under the microscope like never now that the concept of “fake news” has taken hold. In addition, the tendency for policymakers to label as “fake news” any reporting they don’t like has made the public pay more attention to the ways that stories actually make their ways into print, broadcast, etc.

As close observers of the media and former journalists, my team at Red Banyan is seeing an increasing number of reporters going to great lengths to underscore the quality of their reporting. Reiterating the veracity of the sources is an important way to push back upon idea that the news is fake.

Also, you see some reporters chipping away at the notion that there is a nameless and faceless “media machine” shaping public opinion by highlighting the personal nature of their commentary. It’s a shift from earlier generations, where reporters strenuously avoided becoming the story, or even part of the story. Now, though, most reporters have Twitter and other social media accounts and smart ones such as Jake Tapper of CNN do a great job of not only tapping into the humanity of their subjects but also sharing personal details that humanize themselves.

Can you share your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started” and why? Please share a story or an example for each.

Here are five things that would have been helpful to know when I was launching my PR and crisis management firm Red Banyan over a decade ago:

1. Entrepreneurship is an emotional roller coaster. One day you are up celebrating an important win; the next you are in the dumps dealing with client or employee issues. Through the years my tolerance for the ebbs and flows of business has grown stronger and I rarely allow unexpected difficulties to derail my focus from what’s most important.

2. Working for yourself is the ultimate exercise in accountability. When it’s your company you stand to benefit the most when things go well; but nobody else should ever shoulder ultimate responsibility for shortfalls. That’s the price of leadership: total accountability.

3. People are your greatest asset and biggest liability. No matter the industry, your success or failure relies heavily upon assembling, inspiring, aligning and retaining the best people for the job. Get the right people in the right seats and you will be truly amazed at your company’s ability to grow and achieve. On the other hand, spending your time solving people problems is demoralizing and defeating and a recipe for frustration and failure.

4. Everyone benefits from a coach. This is as true for high school athletes are professionals and champions. And it’s as true in business at sports. For years I have worked with an amazing coach named David Sobel of CEO Coaching International, and he has been instrumental in our growth. A good coach serves as a sounding board, delivers a dispassionate outside perspective and holds the CEO accountable on an ongoing basis in a way that others within the organization typically cannot.

5. Every few years you have to build anew as a result of growth. As a young entrepreneur starting out, I was under the mistaken impression that you build a great operation by hiring the right people, cultivating a winning culture and then sit back and watch it deliver stellar results. The truth is that hiring, and culture are essential, but every stage of growth requires you to reinvent yourself and restructure your company. There is truth to the adage: What got you here won’t get you there.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

As a society we need to quickly put an end to the phenomenon known as cancel culture. Online crusading against people or organizations can have real-world consequences that ruin lives and irreparably damage futures.

If people have committed crimes, then they should be reported to the proper authorities and prosecuted as opposed to lynched by the public under the assumption of guilt. Our legal system is predicated upon the idea that we are all innocent until proven guilty; and society should not rush to judge, convict and seek vengeance without a full understanding of the facts.

