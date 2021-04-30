David Rees of Planet Kambo: “Resistance weight training”

Planet Earth can sometimes feel like a backwards & unforgiving teacher; where first you get punishment, then receive the test & lastly learn the lesson. With no one else to blame except myself, this situation was the 4am ice bucket wake up call I needed to get my life together. It was the very real & sobering reality check that I actually needed to iron out all the creases in a highly undisciplined lifestyle. It was time to quit drugs, alcohol, traveling & chasing women. Time to face reality, grow a pair & man the hell up.

I took a complete stock inventory of my entire life & absolute ownership of the variables under my control. As if planning a prison break I drew out a detailed strategy of exactly how I planned to get my life together on A4 sheets sticky taped to the 1cm plywood wall that separated my box room from the house toilet. This was my escape plan & I began immediate execution. I set my alarm for 4.30am the following day & haven’t stopped since.

Often when we refer to wellness, we assume that we are talking about physical wellbeing. But one can be physically very healthy but still be unwell, emotionally or mentally. What are the steps we can take to cultivate optimal wellness in all areas of our life; to develop Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing?

As a part of our series about “How We Can Do To Cultivate Our Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing David Rees.

David Rees is the Founder & Creative Director of Planet Kambo; a UK based alternative health & wellness service that uses the cathartic healing properties of frog neuropeptides to help people with trauma, PTSD & mental health problems.

David falls into the 1% of most severe type II C-PTSD cases. His struggles with daily violent seizures, addiction, suicidal depression & mental health problems have given him not only personal ‘skin in the game’ but also a driven sense of urgency, mission & higher purpose.

As if by fate, David experienced a ‘light bulb moment’ after a serendipitous Kambo frog medicine treatment at a medicine retreat in 2015. Tasting it’s instant therapeutic relief, he tirelessly began building, brick-by-brick a thriving 6-figure Kambo training company with his business partner Jonathan Gold.

As a 15-year creative industry heavy weight, David uses blackbelt branding & marketing experience to help share the life-saving benefits of Kambo with a global & mainstream demographic.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Before we get started please forgive my blunt, no BS style of writing. I am not someone that has ‘hacked life’, ‘figured it all out’, discovered the secret sauce or a ‘magic success formula’. I am not a life coach, ‘an influencer’ or an enlightened levitating guru with all the answers.

With only testosterone & will power in my corner, I survive ongoing 24 hour street fights with internal childhood demons. Over years of close calls, near misses & score card decisions I’d like to think I’ve learned a thing or two of how to hold my shit together under explosive emotional pressure.

I have found that my ideas, philosophies & practices are often unpopular & sometimes trigger abrasive reactions in friends, colleagues & family members. I share in this interview only personal lifestyle choices that have saved me from drug addiction, bankruptcy, homelessness & suicide attempts. I hope that my own emotional skin grafts can some day help others battling similar mental health problems. Formalities out the way, read on.

With a front row seat in a violent domestic war zone, I have little to no fragmented memory of a dysfunctional early childhood. Through years of extremely expensive psychotherapy at best all I can recall is paralysing freeze frames of Tarantino style fights scenes, attempted murders, aggravated burglaries, sexual abuse, hostage situations, restraining orders, police car rides & rampant drug misuse. First born son to a single mother with a soft spot for homicidal armed robbers, I was raised in a rough, working class gang neighbourhood of Swansea, South Wales.

My 2 half brothers & I were chauffeur driven to & from our middle class primary school in a beaten up & converted 1970s ambulance. Fondly nicknamed ‘Wiggle’ (as it frequently rocked sideways when my mother & new step father screwed in it), the family hippy-mobile was decorated with hand painted flowers & ‘Save The Oceans’ dolphin stickers, statement to our cult membership of a diehard vegan traveler community. My long hair, flea infested charity shop clothes & audience drawing plant based packed lunches made me a pretty low hanging fruit & easy target for school bullies.

I was caught in a domestic crossfire & custodial tug of war between a left wing feminist mother (who was intentionally trying to raise me to be a homosexual so she could appear ‘politically correct’) & a lifelong unemployed father (a busking one-man-band, complete with a walking body kit of knee tambourines, back mounted kick drum, guitar, harmonica & kazoo). Just a reminder, yes, this is still a true story. Needless to say my deeply repressed childhood must have been a splendid time. Somehow I slipped through the net of child protection services.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

With an urgent childhood need for escapism from my existence I developed a hyper vivid, photo-real, IMAX 3D visual imagination. This over development of my right-brained, creative skills gifted me an ability to completely lose track of space & time in drawing, painting Games Workshop figures, comic books & fantasy role play games. This virgo’s eye for aesthetic detail bloomed into a successful branding career, developing a Da Vinci understanding of design, typography, symmetry & composition.

Despite moonwalking through a multi-disciplined 15 year career in the creative industry, I knew in my heart, this was all just the beginning, like I was training for something, putting in ground work that would build up to something far, far bigger & far more meaningful. I couldn’t explain it & I tried my best to keep it to myself, but in me lay a personal drive that was not of this world. A hunger, determination & level of willpower I have yet to see in anyone else. I’m talking Mike-fucking-Tyson ambition. Many would say it’s overcompensation for adverse childhood experiences, others will say it’s grandiose or narcissistic delusions, either way living within me is a ferocious desire for material success & achievement that goes far beyond the scope of this article.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

The sharpening of my entrepreneurial ninja skills & gear change in life was without doubt tethered to my backbreaking front line service working for YouTube giant, London Real. As punishing as traveling to Thailand to train Muay Thai or Brazil to study BJJ, London Real was SEAL training for an accelerated professional growth spurt & carving of deep industry battle scars.

For 24 of the TOUGHEST months of my entire life, I speed-balled hero doses of caffeine & sedatives desperately trying to hold in explosive daily seizures & vomiting while fire fighting production studio mayhem. The Groundhog Day repetition of 4.30am alarms & 7am near death grappling breakfasts at my morning Jiu-Jitsu sparring classes were amazingly the most relaxing part of my life. In the words of Jocko Willink, ‘every day is a Monday’, there were no weekends, no time off, no rest & most defiantly no coasting. Sleep deprivation, 12–14 hour work days & sprints to the rest room to throw up between frantic Slack commands from company founder Brian Rose, forged a cast-iron work ethic & internal code of conduct that I honour to this day.

Did I enjoy it? Fuck no. Was it torture? You bet. Did I want to quit, tap out & even kill myself? Every-single-day. Rose was an absolute animal to work for; a ruthless, unreasonable, cut throat business shark, but you know what? I wouldn’t change a thing, it brought the very best out of me. Only under those high pressure, nose bleed conditions are diamonds made.

Never in my entire professional career have I ever turned up late or ‘pulled a sicky’. Not. Even. Once. Nor did I tell anyone in the office what I was going through in my personal life, as I didn’t want anyone cutting me slack or treating me like one of those club footed ’special’ kids at school.

In those 2 years not only did I rebuild my life & claw myself back from financial bankruptcy, but in the exhausting & narrow caffeine fulled windows of time before & after work I was able to build the foundation to a now successful 6 figure company that allowed me to quit my position relocate to Bali & work on my vision full time.

Grind while they party, train while the rest, study while they sleep & you’ll live like they dream.

Mic drop.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Ever rolled double 1’s in life? Ever landed on a double hotel at Broadwalk? Or passed ‘Go’ on your way to jail without collecting $200? Sometimes through no fault of our own life will decide to intentionally kick the tires & test what we’re made of.

I was a penniless 34 year old loser, prisoner to his very first failed business venture & captive in his ashamed mothers 8x6ft box room in Swansea. Cursing the world & wishing I could die silently in my sleep, I was a flat broke financial hostage to the heartbreaking bankruptcy of Male Mastery Ltd. I had lost everything, a home in London, all my savings, a great social life, my girlfriend, my physique, I got fat, I got lazy & hell, I got what I deserved. Nuts deep in debt & unable to hold down a ‘proper job’ due to my wildly unpredictable seizure patterns, I remember the day all my bank cards declined as I tried to buy a 20p bottle of water.

Planet Earth can sometimes feel like a backwards & unforgiving teacher; where first you get punishment, then receive the test & lastly learn the lesson. With no one else to blame except myself, this situation was the 4am ice bucket wake up call I needed to get my life together. It was the very real & sobering reality check that I actually needed to iron out all the creases in a highly undisciplined lifestyle. It was time to quit drugs, alcohol, traveling & chasing women. Time to face reality, grow a pair & man the hell up.

I took a complete stock inventory of my entire life & absolute ownership of the variables under my control. As if planning a prison break I drew out a detailed strategy of exactly how I planned to get my life together on A4 sheets sticky taped to the 1cm plywood wall that separated my box room from the house toilet. This was my escape plan & I began immediate execution. I set my alarm for 4.30am the following day & haven’t stopped since.

One day at a time I taught myself how to make money online, how to save, invest, count calories, track macros, cut body fat & through sheer brute force installed a blueprint of how to take myself from a ground zero (in all departments) to having my head above water. This is the same process I live by to this very day, keeping myself physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually & financially healthy & lightyears away from corrosive & self-destructive behaviour patterns.

In hindsight, this life 1 year lesson was a blessing, but no doubt was it a tough, slow & painful process that I hope I never have to experience again.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

By far, the most valuable book I have ever read is the one that has literally kept me alive & in one piece this long; ’Discipline = Freedom’, by Jocko Willink.

Self-discipline has saved my life more times than I can count & the only reason I am here to speak these words. It is the life raft that stops me from drowning when black suicidal tidal waves of rage & depression submerge me like quicksand.

Inside me lives an angry, vengeful, suicidal loose canon, on maximum security 24 hour surveillance. The self discipline required to keep this maniac in cuffs is a full time operation. The bar for holding my life together is set so un-humanly high, I find the small decisions in life like waking up early, exercising & avoiding junk food a comparative walk in the park. It’s only when one cranks up the difficulty settings on life do the average problems & challenges seem like child’s play.

Although I was forced to walk a path of military discipline long before I discovered this book, it is the only resource I have ever found that has echoed the harsh philosophical life lessons I’ve been force fed through real world first person experience. Every day, I sit eyes closed, choked up & I wipe tears from my face as hypnotize myself with cold, stoic, life saving words of Jocko Willink.

Here is a link to my personally curated shortlist of Willink’s philosophical audio bites. I hope you can take as much from it as I have.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Two quotes spring to mind. The first is from my grandfather:

“early to bed, early to rise, makes a man healthy, wealthy & wise”.

The second: “Discipline = freedom” by Jocko Willink.

Both of these mantras ultimately boil down to the same message, if you can control the most fundamental human urges; (appetite, sleep, protection & reproductive desire) the rest of your life will effortlessly fall into place.

In 2015 I listened intently to seasoned BJJ black belts; Willink & Joe Rogan discuss at length the martial superpower of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. This 3 hour podcast would change my life as I made myself the promise & oath ‘I refuse to die a white belt’.

Jocko’s mantra ‘discipline = freedom’ echoed in my ears with every freezing 7am bike ride to my morning grappling classes. Paralysed with fear I would momentarily pause outside the icy east London warehouse, to brainwash myself with his philosophy before finally working up the balls for a 90 minute beat down.

Years later while working at London Real, I had the opportunity to meet Jocko in person & thank him for the content that had not only helped me deal with mental health problems but also get me into Jiu Jitsu. With a presidential 10 foot presence I nervously presented Jocko an embarrassingly stripe-less white belt & black permanent marker. No, I didn’t want his autograph or email address, I wanted him to sign the very words that had helped me anaconda choke personal weaknesses & reverse triangle fears of confrontation.

With every subsequent training session, open mat & early morning ass kicking, I glance down at the capital handwritten letters to remind me why I started. ‘DISCIPLINE = FREEDOM’.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

With MAPS’s phase 3 MDMA clinical research looking promising for approval, if successful, this result will open the gates for further therapeutic research studies into neighbouring medicines, like psilocybin, CBD & Ketamine in the treatment of PTSD & various mental health disorders.

Having received so much personal benefit from Kambo I have made it my companies mission to have the phrase “Kambo for treating buried physical trauma” used in the same breath as “MDMA for treating PTSD”.

With an urgent global need for new & innovative healing practices Planet Kambo is in the process of sponsoring early stage, pre-clinical Kambo trials. Until now the therapeutic benefits of Kambo has remained subjective & anecdotal, only with extensive research & peer reviewed scientific evidence can we hope to deliver Kambo to a broader & mainstream demographic. Our aim is to gain regulatory FDA approval of physician-prescribed Kambo assisted therapy to help heal sufferers with a spectrum of mental & physical health disorders.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In this interview series we’d like to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives, Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, & Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Based on your research or experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

As a chronic PTSD recoverer, I spend 60- 90 minutes per day in painful physical stretches & hip flexor lengthening exercises. In order get your head around ‘why’ the reader must understand the bodies root mechanism for storing trauma.

PTSD is trapped fight or flight energy, frozen into the central nervous system when a person is unable to escape a life or death situation. This lethal bioenergetic shock wave results in catastrophic physical, emotional & mental problems for the survivor. In cases of repeated trauma over long durations of time (as in my case), this petrified energy compounds with every traumatic event & becomes an exponential parabolic tower. It’s like biting down tight, curling into a foetal position & cannon balling into wet construction cement, fossilising the traumatised survivor inside their own body.

One of the ways the body heals itself from this trapped & highly pressurised energy is through explosive & violent shaking, bodily cramps, contractions & physical purging.

The linchpin & trigger for the bodies traumatic muscular tension is held in the jaw & psoas muscles in the hips, with years of physical stretching one begins to loosen the bioenergetic straightjacket & slowly return the body to a more regulated homeostasis.

Over the past 7 years I have spent well over 10,000+ hours in loud painful seizures & violent cathartic vomiting. On a ‘good day’ this only lasts 2–3 hours, on a more turbulent day it will range between 8–12 hours & continue until I pass out from exhaustion. This process is involuntary, unpredictable, happens completely without warning & to the untrained eye looks like an exorcism, with lack of a better analogy — I am its prison bitch.

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Martial arts.

The further I progress through life the more I witness peoples complete lack of self control & will power over their emotions, desires, compulsions & appetites. Every single one of these character flaws & internal weaknesses are exposed under high stress combat situations. The endless benefits of facing fears, stepping into a boxing gym or dojo & slowly developing martial skill, bleed a network effect of benefits through the entirety of ones life. Self confidence, self discipline, self respect, not being a pussy, personal drive, social status, fitness, purpose, humility, not to mention becoming tough as a coffin nail. Dying a white belt is like dying a virgin. If you are physically able you need to begin training.

Where to start? To cover your bases this breaks down in two two main areas; stand up striking (throwing kicks & punches) & grappling (what to do if a fight goes to the ground).

Striking. In my opinion western style boxing is the best place to begin learning to handle yourself. The ability to throw a technically clean & accurate shot without telegraphing or dropping your guard can be achieved pretty quickly & after only a few short months one can have a reasonably competent foundation to build on. The more confident & experienced you become begin adding elbow strikes, knees & lower leg kicks into the mix with Muay Thai training.

Grappling. BJJ (Brazilian Jiu Jitsu) has undoubtedly proved to be the godfather of ground work & most effective self defense system in existence. At the time of writing this, with only a handful of years grappling experience to my name & only 3 stripes on my white belt I am still a relative novice in this field. However taking up BJJ is a lifelong journey that I have so far learned countless lessons not only about myself & but wisdom that I’ve applied to relationships, entrepreneurship & business in the rest of my personal life.

Resistance weight training.

I doubt you need me to list the countless positive health benefits of keeping your body strong & in shape. But building lean muscle mass, maintaining low body fat, having clothes fit your physique correctly, holding yourself to a higher standard, having people respect you (and check you out), reversing the hands of time, looking & feeling like a million bucks & becoming an all round more attractive human being, should all sell themselves & motivate even the laziest bastard to the nearest Fitness First.

Yet despite these endless positive qualities & benefits that are completely FREE & up for grabs, how many people actually have the willpower to stick to it? Christ. Sometimes I have to talk myself OUT of training as I have too much work on my plate. This is poor mans cosmetic surgery, if you are able bodied, it is your duty to be in shape.

HRT — (Hormone Replacement Therapy)

For men beyond the age of 30 their natural testosterone production will decrease at a compounding rate of 1% per year. This results in a slow decrease of sexual desire, erectile dysfunction, physical strength & energy levels, disrupted sleep regulation, lowered metabolism, increased body fat, mobility injuries & joint problems. Thankfully there is a solution, exogenously optimizing your testosterone levels to that of your early 20s. It’s a big commitment & to be heavily researched before beginning supervised medial treatment but I began HRT almost a year ago & has transformed my quality of life.

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

Disciplining ones appetite is the very first step to developing self control & mastery over their emotions. The urge to feed is the most primal instinct & it blows my mind that the majority of people allow their taste buds to lead them by the balls. Over the years I have experimented with all diets known to man, from carnivore to vegan & ketogenic to intermittent & prolonged fasting.

Meal prepping & eating a consistent baseline calorie controlled diet is cheaper, quicker, healthier, more efficient, removes all sugar cravings & any guess work from optimally fuelling your engine & maintaining low body fat.

I eat the same meal (grilled chicken breast, boiled rice, spinach, organic peanut butter & coconut oil), with modified portions depending on my daily activity level, twice per day, 365 days per year.

Rest Day | 2350cal — Maintenance

Training Day | 2600cal — Slight cut (-200cal)

Training Day | 2800cal — Lean Bulk (+200cal)

“Oh don’t you get bored of eating the same thing?! I need variety, I’m such a foodie.”

Using this exact diet model I cut from 20% to 5% body fat in 16 weeks. Functionality trumps flavour, fatty. Fact.

No matter how good something tastes, it doesn’t have shit on maintaining year round single digit body fat.

“Oh you’re just lucky to be naturally lean”.

Yeah, you’re right. It has nothing to do with strict meal prepping, marshal law over calorie intake, precision carbohydrate, protein & fat ratios. It has absolutely zero to do with outlawing cheat meals, alcohol, smoking, drugs or waking up at 4.30am every day like The Rock. It has no correlation with the 6 days per week resistance weight training, boxing, hill sprints, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, or the 2+ hours of daily seizures… You hit the nail on the head, I’m just ‘lucky’ to be in good condition, silly me what was I thinking waking up so early.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Observe don’t engage. The storm will pass.

When every atom of my body is mainlined to a blood thirsty blackhole of murderous revenge. Dissociate. Don’t let the past pollute the present. Inhale, exhale, let that shit go dude.

There are no victims only volunteers.

This is a narrative, a story line in an immersive role-play simulation, it’s not real. You’re reacting to a difficult video game you intentionally chose to play. As ridiculous as sitting in a cinema yelling at the villains on screen, these are just actors playing Oscar winning performances in the script of your life. A smooth ocean never made a skilled sailor. You are being tested & graded in real time on your ability to remain cool under extreme pressure.

Forgiveness.

This is work in progress to this very day. The longer I identify as a victim, the longer I keep myself incarcerated. This incarnation is about tying up loose ends. Karmic baggage is dead weight that will draw my soul back to this planet like a magnet. Your personality is your prison, your story is your life sentence. Bury the ego, it’s not your amigo.

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

Forcing a ‘hiddely-ho’ Ned Flanders attitude believing it will improve emotional wellness is like burring your head in the sand & thinking you can ‘totally manifest abundance man’. NOTHING in life is awarded without earning it; financial, physical, mental & most defiantly not emotional.

In my experience emotional wellness is something that must be earned every-single-god-damn-day, through endless inner personal work, hard as fuck daily practices & ruthless self disciple.

Emotional wellness dose not come from smiling or ‘liking’ inspirational Instagram memes.

It is awarded through compounding daily micro-wins that snowball to a sense of personal achievement through getting after it & hard work. Only through driving yourself to complete extremely difficult, exhausting & stressful tasks (when no-one is there to watch or praise you) will you find emotional wellness. Wether it’s building a company or digging a ditch, the inner satisfaction that comes from completing difficult challenges is where one finds higher purpose & sense of meaning.

The mother fuckers that think that smiling & tapping their heels together 3 times will solve their emotional problems have never stood on a cliff edge deciding to swan dive or not…I have. Unless you regularly fist fight suicidal demons, I hate to say it, you are vastly unqualified to be handing out emotional advice.

Only those who have personally faced, survived or overcome genuine adversity, have earned the right of passage & battle scars necessary to be leading, inspiring or mentoring others. Like rich kids flaunting investment strategies or Victoria’s Secret models sharing beauty tricks, unless one has actually earned the wisdom they are sharing through decades of HARD WORK, they lack the backbone of credibility that’s only awarded through exhausting hard graft.

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

For optimal spiritual wellness, simply tie an extra tight man bun, stand on one leg & take a selfie with tofu & ayahuasca smoothie bowl #vegangainsbro. No amount of organic granola or living in a cave will open that crown chakra dude, people seek spirituality when they’ve exhausted the material world for answers to their inner problems.

Monks spend lifetime(s) repeatedly incarnating on planet earth in a quest to find the answers to metaphysical questions. Anyone who claims they have cracked the code of the universe & solved the riddle of life is trying to get your email address my friend, run.

This undoubtedly sounds hypocritical coming from a guy who founded a Kambo frog medicine business, but this brings me back to my earlier point of people searching for quick fixes to give them a sense of purpose.

There is no ‘optimization’, ‘3 top tips’ or secret mantra that will bring you the meaning of life. Only years of reading, studying & researching complex esoteric philosophies will slowly craft an inner compass to help you navigate the landscape of your life. This is as deeply subjective as ones personal taste in clothes, food or music.

I personally subscribe to a hybrid of Buddhist, Hindu & simulation theory. I believe souls incarnate on earth to repay karmic debt through immersive metaphysical role play. In the same way Neo learns decades of martial skills in seconds in a Matrix dojo, planet earth is a university for souls playing spiritual, first person Grand Theft Auto. Only if we successfully complete our life missions with the highest score possible are we able to graduate & level up the astral hierarchy.

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness?

2 years ago I left the central London bee hive to live remotely in Bali, not for spiritual reasons, mainly due to the cost & standard of living. However as ‘whoo-whoo’ as it sounds, it defiantly feels like I’m living on top of volcanic mainlines, I can’t prove it, but I can feel it. Big time. Wether it’s blue skies & cleaner air or ‘prana energy bro’, I know I’m a happier human waking up to palm trees & birds singing, then I am to car alarms & police sirens.

Some day, I plan to disappear completely off grid in the Canadian outback, build a log cabin, get a husky, grow a beard & live a wild man. I can imagine nothing more fulfilling, rewarding & nourishing than a simple self sustaining life in the woods like Rambo.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

This will undoubtedly be an unpopular suggestion & goes out only to single male readers… semen retention & self enforced celibacy.

As a man that has literally wasted decades of his life in skin deep, self validating pursuit of female attention, my advice is exclusively aimed at driven ambitious men wanting to achieve their full potential. If I could rewind the clock & give my younger self some worldly advice it would be this; ‘women will not make you happy’. Believing (as I did for years) that the answer to my problems was found in heels & lip stick was like tethering my self esteem to the wildly volatile dollar value of Bitcoin.

Discipling one’s sexual desires & libido, then channeling that additional creative power into improving their life will (over time), create a literal ‘un-fuck-with-able’ fortress of success. Imagine how many productive hours are lost per day, week, month & year due to the distractions of Instagram models, dating apps, porn addiction, direct messaging, WhatsApp chats, dates, dead leads & flakes. Now imagine how much time (the most valuable asset in existence) is up for grabs if you temporarily hit pause on your dating life.

How much time have you saved? How much additional mental bandwidth have you just freed up? What could you accomplish with this additional time? What is your true potential? Why did your soul incarnate here? Was it to eat ice cream & masturbate or was it for a much higher purpose?

The lone wolf builds empires, while mankind swipes-right.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Unless you have the keys to the ‘Back To The Future’ car or a magic reincarnation wand, the only person I would love to share a 4.30am coffee with would be Zen & Buddhist philosopher, Alan Watts. Simplifying metaphysical concepts with humour & painting enlightening works of art with words, in my darkest hour, his wisdom has inspired endless introspective soul searches & helped me surf the turbulent waters of human incarnation.

Failing that, Rogan, any time you need a new podcast guest, hit me me up bro.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Kambo’s not everyone’s cup of tea but if healing trauma with frog poison sounds like a rabbit hole you’d like to explore check out www.planetkambo.com.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.