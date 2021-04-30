Kelley Higney of Bug Bite Thing: “Don’t skimp on customer service”

Before you start selling on Amazon, develop a Brand Enforcement Program. This will educate you about intellectual property issues, including copyright infringement and trademark violations, brand abuse, unauthorized sellers selling your product and even counterfeit products. It’s far easier to create the right infrastructure and protect your brand from the start versus doing damage control after the fact. For example, if a seller is offering your product at a lower price, that can negatively impact your business.

As a part of my interview series about “Five non-intuitive things you need to know to run a very successful Amazon business, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kelley Higney, Founder and CEO of Bug Bite Thing.

Kelley is the founder and CEO of Bug Bite Thing, which is dedicated to offering people a chemical-free and eco-friendly solution that alleviates the discomfort, stinging, itching, and swelling caused by insect bites and stings. As Seen on Shark Tank, Bug Bite Thing uses suction to remove insect saliva/venom from under the skin and is reusable, chemical-free, and safe to use on children of all ages, as well as adults. It is Amazon’s #1 selling product for insect bite relief with over 30,000 positive reviews.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share with us the “backstory” about what brought you to this specific career path?

I worked for my family’s international export and distribution business, A.C. Kerman, for 15 years, along with my mother, Ellen McAlister. In 2016, my family relocated to South Florida, I was unprepared for how mosquitoes would impact my family’s quality of life. We began avoiding the outdoors because the entire family, especially my six-month old daughter, would be miserable after suffering from mosquito bites. She also has a severe reaction to insect bites and develops cellulitis, which is a common but potentially serious bacterial skin infection.

After many failed attempts using creams and trying home remedies, I researched how other countries combat insect bites. I discovered a little-known tool that uses suction to help remove insect saliva/venom from under the skin. I was amazed to find that the product not only worked, it also offered instant relief. Using only suction, the tool eliminates the itching, stinging and swelling by removing the irritant — unlike topical creams and ointments which only mask it.

In 2017, I secured exclusive distribution rights for the product in the U.S. and created the Bug Bite Thing brand. I began to grow the business using grassroots marketing and sold the product at local bake sales and farmers’ markets. Parents began tracking me down in the parking lot of my children’s school. As it is impossible to avoid mosquitos living in South Florida, the feedback from people was that the product was a life-saver and had improved their well-being.

Can you explain to our readers why you are an authority about selling on Amazon.com?

Bug Bite Thing is Amazon’s #1 selling product for insect bite relief. When I first started my business, I took Udemy.com courses in retail, marketing and social media, including ‘How to Start an Amazon FBA Store on a Tight Budget.’ Through my husband, Richard, I gained a deeper understanding of the Amazon platform. He is Bug Bite Thing’s COO. Before he started working for the company full-time, he oversaw Amazon seller accounts for multiple clients.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started this career?

Bug Bite Thing grabbed the attention of one of the casting producers for ABC’s hit show ‘Shark Tank.’ They encouraged my mother and me to audition and we were on the show in October 2019. We had all the Sharks biting with offers and decided to strike a deal with Lori Greiner. The show was great for exposure and we’ve seen tremendous growth ever since!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

A story that is funny now in retrospect, is that my family moved three times within six months in 2019! Bug Bite Thing just kept growing! We had to move to accommodate the company’s rapid success. We went from working out of our garage to leasing a large facility and then outgrowing that. The lesson that I learned is that you should always prepare for expansion! Also, consult an experienced analyst who can correctly track your growth trajectory and inventory level so you can meet your demand.

Are you working on any exciting projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes, I am working on many exciting projects! We launched Bug Bite Thing’s first new color, black, last year on Black Friday. The feedback has been extremely positive and customers have asked for more colors. We will be releasing a new color in Spring 2021. I am currently working on refreshing the website and expanding our product offering in 2022.

Ok. Let’s jump to the core of our discussion. You are a seasoned Amazon expert. Can you share with our readers five, non intuitive, insider tips, in order to be as successful as possible on Amazon? Please share a story or example for each.

1. Before you start selling on Amazon, develop a Brand Enforcement Program. This will educate you about intellectual property issues, including copyright infringement and trademark violations, brand abuse, unauthorized sellers selling your product and even counterfeit products. It’s far easier to create the right infrastructure and protect your brand from the start versus doing damage control after the fact. For example, if a seller is offering your product at a lower price, that can negatively impact your business.

2. Within your organization, designate an employee who is responsible for monitoring your Amazon seller account. At times, Amazon will contact you via the Account Health feature to ensure you are adhering to the seller policies and if any issues arise. Many sellers take the “set it up and forget it” approach.They will list their product, send inventory and then move on to their next product. It is imperative to monitor communication from Amazon and respond to them promptly.

In addition, if you have the registered trademark for your product, you can apply for the Amazon Brand Registry. This offers sellers features, including a global support team available 24–7, brand protection and an enhanced customer experience.

3.Stay on top of your catalog management. If you are a brand with multiple products, keep an extensive catalog of those products (list of SKUs, pricing, product description, imagery, etc.) and make sure the catalog is easily accessible. Just like any other business, unexpected events will occur. For example, having inaccurate details on your product page can result in its removal from the marketplace. If this happens, you are required to submit additional product details or documentation through Amazon’s seller portal and have your listing re-approved. Having this information in advance can result in the approval process taking only a few days vs. a month.

4. Don’t skimp on customer service. A good customer service experience is vital for receiving good reviews on Amazon. Responding to customers’ issues is a must. This directly affects your ranking. In turn, having a good ranking impacts your product’s exposure, which directly correlates to sales! Also, a great customer service experience can protect you from receiving a negative review and can even potentially turn it into a positive one.

5. Track your inventory. The more inventory you have available on Amazon, the larger your risk for unauthorized resellers. It is not a question of IF they will resell your inventory, but a question of WHEN. Make sure to track sellers’ activity, such as where they obtained their inventory, the number of units they are selling, their selling price, any discounts or special offers, as well as sellers’ shipping locations. You can track this information in a spreadsheet to begin with. There are also businesses, such as RedPoints, that offer more robust solutions to detect unauthorized sellers and they will strategize on how to remove them. Amazon Transparency (beta) has also released some features and will soon include a lot of tracking capabilities, allowing brands to be better informed about where their inventory is being sold.

Amazon sellers have a reputation for being great guerilla marketers. Do you use any clever and innovative marketing strategies that you think large legacy companies should consider adopting?

Before adopting any innovative marketing strategy, your product details page must be mobile friendly; 90% of Amazon customers purchase through a mobile device. You will also want your product detail page and your listing in the Amazon Brand Store to be visually appealing before advertising your brand. Amazon promotes the top products in each category based on their organic ranking.

Also, prioritize your “Amazon Review Management.” Customer reviews on Amazon directly correlate to Amazon’s Best Sellers Ranking. If you are selling the same product with a color or quantity variation, make sure all of your products are the same listing. This will combine your reviews and can increase your chances of achieving a ‘best-seller’ ranking.

Because of the position that you are in, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Encourage parents to look at the products they are using on their children and discuss how many cosmetic and personal care products on the market in the U.S. contain chemicals that are banned in other countries. In addition to personal care products, be aware of the ingredients in the products that you are feeding your child. I recently read this article on the findings from a congressional report that several brands of baby food tested high for arsenic, lead, cadmium and mercury.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

It is a quote by Lori Greiner, “I learned that nobody’s better than you to get your business off the ground. The experience you get is priceless.” I have so much respect for Lori as an entrepreneur and her understanding of how to scale a business. I have also learned so much from her as a business partner.

This quote resonates with me as I learned an incredible amount when I first started Bug Bite Thing. I was the one out in the community interacting with customers and convincing them to take a chance on a product that is unlike anything else on the market. In the beginning, don’t be afraid to be in the trenches. Then, as the business begins to grow, take an inward look at where your strengths lie as an entrepreneur and focus your time on those areas of the business.

Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Kendra Scott. In the beginning, she invested her own money into the business and worked hard to grow her company, something that I can relate to. Philanthropy has always been a core part of Kendra’s brand and she established several programs that bring fun experiences to pediatric cancer patients. As my business grows, I hope to expand Bug Bite Thing’s philanthropic efforts.

Thank you so much for these great insights. This was very enlightening!