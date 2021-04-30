Dr. Derek Gerlach of Vadiance Science: “Scientific Discovery”

Companies do not need a lofty mission like ours (to elevate global consciousness) to inspire and uplift employees. Meaning and inspiration are attained in any honest business if the leadership chooses to go this path. Managers should strive to explore the deeper meaning behind their business or organization and share that vision with employees.

Invented by Dr. Derek Gerlach, and the culmination of over 10 years of research, Vadiance combines both ancient wisdom and modern technology through an advanced breakthrough resonant frequency process, which infuses spring water with the high-frequency vital life energies we all need.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you please share your “backstory” with us?

I earned my Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University and have been a longtime inventor and scientist. While working on my doctorate, I began questioning some of the long-held traditional teachings of Western science. My growing intuition told me that there had to be more to the universe than what I was reading in my school textbooks. After graduating, I worked for a few Silicon Valley startups in the early 2000s. I later set up a lab in San Francisco and began conducting core research into subtle energies and the nature of consciousness.

One day, my mother told me about her ailing cat, Max, who was suffering from an unusual growth on his back. On a lark, I decided to try an experiment to help the poor cat using remote energy transmission technology I’d been developing. Unbelievably, Max responded well in a matter of weeks. This discovery led me to create a business out of this technology called the Association for Balancing Life Energy (ABLE).

Though ABLE did not turn out to be a commercial success, I was undaunted in my mission to promote global healing and elevate human consciousness. I continued to use my accumulated knowledge and research to develop new technology. Water, our most common substance on this planet, turns out to be the perfect carrier for subtle energies. After years of testing, I figured out how to imprint and restructure water with vital life energies. This new process combines ancient concepts with modern science, resulting in a water supplement that clears negative energies and emotions, promotes emotional calm and balance, and lowers stress. The ultimate experience of the drinker is an increase in mindfulness and evolution of their consciousness.

I continue my research into new subtle energy technologies today in Northern California while working to share our first product, Vadiance, with the world.

What role did mindfulness or spiritual practice play in your life growing up? Do you have a funny or touching story about that?

Having come from a long line of scientists and growing up in an atheist household, I had a certain amount of rigidity and limitation in my worldview. It was not until graduate school when I became interested in frontier science and began questioning some of the long-held but dogmatic teachings in Western science. Don’t get me wrong; the scientific method plays a valuable role in society. Still, I always felt on an intuitive level that there is much more out there than we understand. I think it is only our belief system (and fear) that holds us back from exploring profound and world-changing concepts. The good news is that this is starting to change. Based on my upbringing, it is indeed ironic that I invented a product that we literally cannot produce without mindfulness and spirituality.

How do your mindfulness or spiritual practices affect your business and personal life today?

My mindfulness and spiritual practice have been part of my lifestyle for many years, which has been crucial. Inventing something genuinely unique and impactful, then bringing it into the world is extremely challenging with many ups and downs. My daily meditations help decrease my stress and anxiety while elevating my focus. Interestingly, I found that Vadiance significantly amplified these benefits.

Meditation has taught me to focus on the long-term and to “trust the process” of allowing things to emerge and unfold. I also recognized that with the right focus and dedication, manifesting goals became easier.

Our business could not exist without the mindfulness employed in the complex Vadiance production process, which involves, among other things, a vital intention-setting component at the beginning of each batch of product.

Do you find that you are more successful or less successful because of your integration of spiritual and mindful practices? Can you share an example or story about that with us?

Integrating mindfulness and awareness is an essential part of my research. Every time I hear how my invention helps people live a more joyful life, I call this a huge success and am very grateful for the opportunity to serve.

An invaluable aspect of my meditation ritual is problem-solving. Have you had a challenging problem you were banging your head against trying to solve? Then after stepping away, going for a nature walk, or even taking a shower, you suddenly found the answer? This is what my meditation process does for me. I’ve lost count of the number of difficult problems I’ve solved from this process. While meditating, I state the problem clearly, and quietly listen with my full awareness — then often, various solutions will occur to me. In this ‘deep awareness’ process, we become open to downloading the answer we need from a higher source.

What would you say is the foundational principle for one to “lead a good life”? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

I believe leading a good life requires respect for oneself, respect for others, and openness to new ideas. It is at the alignment of our thoughts, words, and actions in serving a higher purpose that, in my opinion, leads to a good life. One example of this alignment is being selective about the people with whom you choose to associate.

A few years ago, I was having dinner with a physicist who was cross-examining me on some aspects of my research into subtle energies. Our research at Vadiance Science is on the frontier of science, and you won’t find everything we do in your physics textbook (though I hope to change this someday). This physicist, schooled at a traditional Western university, was very skeptical of my line of research. I’m used to this, having been in this type of work for the past 15 years. At the end of our conversation, he blurted out, “What you are doing is not scientific, but it sounds like you are having fun. We can still be friends’’. “Gee, thanks,” I thought to myself, and I’ve not been in contact with him since.

I feel like my work is like a burning ember, and these types of interactions taught me to make a better effort to spend time with people who will fan the flames rather than pour cold water. I’m not saying all my friends have to agree with me; it’s just that I think deep friendships create mutual complementary resonance. With the right people, this resonance results in a net increase in positive energy, greater than what both put in.

1 + 1 = 3 (or more).

Can you share a story about one of the most impactful moments in your spiritual/mindful life?

One day in college, I was walking to the lab from my apartment, and for some reason, which I still don’t fully understand, I became enveloped in a sense of pure joy and bliss. I was overcome with a sense of gratitude and appreciation for the world around me. I felt this high level of connectedness with those nearby and my environment. It was as if everything shone with this fantastic beautiful light.

When this feeling eventually faded, I felt a slight sense of loss but was inspired to work toward getting back there again. Perhaps I was being shown “how things could be’’ when one fully realizes that we are all one. Though I’ve yet to maintain this state for more than a few moments, I’ve found that with a combination of deep meditation and Vadiance, I’m able to be in that state of pure bliss more often. This whole experience continues to help inspire my work today.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

It would have to be my partner Kimberly. She and I are on two different but parallel paths. We are a near-perfect complement to each other. She is a spiritual leader who brings authentic and diverse spirituality back into religious practice. I am a spiritual scientist/inventor who works to reveal the hidden truths of our reality. Kimberly is constant support and provides a visionary and positive, energetic environment. She creates space for my breakthroughs that could not have occurred with someone with a narrow view. She is not only a companion on my journey but is my best friend and greatest cheerleader.

Can you share 3 or 4 pieces of advice about how leaders can create a very “healthy and uplifting” work culture?

Energy Environment: As far as the creative process goes, the invisible beliefs and expectations frame the space in which you create. Your energetic environment impacts you in many ways, whether you know it or not. It is essential to create surroundings in which new and amazing ideas can flourish. For me, this is associating with the right people, the right information, and the right emotional energy. When you are doing groundbreaking work, you have to create a “reality distortion field” where something is believed before it can be materialized in the real world.

Compassion: In many places (especially in Silicon Valley), employers treat their employees like factory machines: use them up, then buy new ones after they wear out. Yes, these companies provide the world with wonderful devices and apps to distract us from our daily lives, but at what personal cost to those who work at these companies? Using people up may work temporarily, but it is not a sustainable practice for employment or a balanced life. Employers need to compassionately view their employees like fellow humans who have feelings, lives, and dreams, not like replaceable machines.

Inspiration: Companies do not need a lofty mission like ours (to elevate global consciousness) to inspire and uplift employees. Meaning and inspiration are attained in any honest business if the leadership chooses to go this path. Managers should strive to explore the deeper meaning behind their business or organization and share that vision with employees.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

There is a great deal of division and intolerance not only in the U.S. but around the world. We all know of the prominent types of prejudice: politics, race, and religion, to name a few. There are also the less publicized forms of intolerance ranging from academic research in science to your local high school bully.

To inspire a movement to change the world, we need thought leaders to embrace openness to new ideas and ways of thinking. We each need to encourage much greater tolerance for ideas different than our own.

Here are just a few obvious and less apparent areas where I see a significant need for more tolerance and understanding.

Self: You are beautiful and perfect just the way you are right now. Our culture focuses heavily on our appearance, intellect, talent, et cetera. Of course, you may have a desire to improve yourself materially, physically, mentally, emotionally, or spiritually, and that’s wonderful. But know that there is nothing about you that is “wrong” or “bad” — you are perfect just as you are right now.

You are beautiful and perfect just the way you are right now. Our culture focuses heavily on our appearance, intellect, talent, et cetera. Of course, you may have a desire to improve yourself materially, physically, mentally, emotionally, or spiritually, and that’s wonderful. But know that there is nothing about you that is “wrong” or “bad” — you are perfect just as you are right now. Politics/Religion : Regardless of your political or religious affiliation and beliefs, people outside your particular group are still humans who, like ourselves, desire love and happiness. Destroying the opposition, physically or rhetorically, does not bring people together nor help us grow. It is ok to disagree and still treat the other person with kindness and respect. This does not mean we lower our standards for acceptable behavior or eliminate the rule of law needed in civil society. We need to be open to listen, learn, and embrace each other’s humanity. We don’t expand our thinking and grow by only talking to people with which we agree.

: Regardless of your political or religious affiliation and beliefs, people outside your particular group are still humans who, like ourselves, desire love and happiness. Destroying the opposition, physically or rhetorically, does not bring people together nor help us grow. It is ok to disagree and still treat the other person with kindness and respect. This does not mean we lower our standards for acceptable behavior or eliminate the rule of law needed in civil society. We need to be open to listen, learn, and embrace each other’s humanity. We don’t expand our thinking and grow by only talking to people with which we agree. Scientific Discovery: Western science has brought many significant advancements for humankind. However, the fundamentals of scientific theory have been stagnant. Over the past 50 years, there have not been any new significant breakthroughs in our foundational theories, only incremental additions to what we already know.

I believe this is because Western science has cordoned off many areas it is uncomfortable with and has made their study taboo to the point of discouraging any mainstream inquiry. Some of these areas include consciousness, intention, structured water, psychic phenomenon, subtle energies, and spiritual experiences, to list just a few.

When we can finally open our scientific thinking, we will recognize some fundamental truths about the universe. We will see that reality has a fundamentally abundant and regenerative nature that is accessible in harmony with the essential nature of life energy.

To conquer intolerance, we have to learn to listen and hear with an open heart and mind. We need to focus on understanding what others are truly saying. Once we know the root issue, we get the opportunity to heal the wounds that divide us. When you step from being hurt into a higher consciousness of understanding, you attain the power to heal. It all starts with listening.

Paraphrasing an old proverb, we should not allow our cups to be so full that we cannot accept tea (ideas) from someone else. We need to get comfortable with saying, “I may not understand or agree with this idea/observation/person/thought, but let’s explore it.”

