Gabriela Covay of Bright Valley Marketing: “Simply put, women make incredible leaders”

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Gabriela Covay, founder of Bright Valley Marketing, a boutique digital marketing agency in Sacramento, California. Her agency specializes in SEO, digital PR, and website design & development.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

When my mom opened her in-home daycare business in 2009, she knew she needed a website. She had no idea how to get started, so she asked me to put together a site and build her online visibility.

There was a small problem. I had just graduated from college, but I’d never taken any computer programming classes. Still, I wanted to help my mom. It was a matter of digging in and learning how to make websites from scratch.

I created her first site with Wix. It was flash-based back then, but the site design process was surprisingly enjoyable. I was having fun, but the job wasn’t done just yet.

My mom asked me how to maximize the site so that she could bring in new customers. Enter SEO.

Back in the day, the world of SEO was very different. I didn’t really understand what it meant or how Google worked. As I learned how to build websites, I was also teaching myself the ins and outs of SEO. It paid off. A search for terms like “home daycare Sacramento” would pop my mom’s business to the top of Google.

The whole process seemed oddly mysterious at first, but it was fascinating too. That first experience was the launching point for my career in digital marketing.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

When I started my company in Santa Cruz, CA, I set my rates too low. I didn’t realize I was grossly undercharging for services until I talked to locals in the industry, most of whom were men. There weren’t many women in my field at the time.

Everyone was charging quadruple if not more for their services. Based on input from people I trusted and my own intuition, it was obvious that the quality of my work wasn’t an issue. I came to understand that establishing a better rate for my services was both fair and justified.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I first set up my company in 2014, I was super excited about creating my own marketing materials. I went online, designed the perfect business card and ordered a package of 500. I planned on distributing them to a wide range of potential clients and other entrepreneurs.

When the cards arrived, I realized part of the text was cut off. In the midst of my excitement, I didn’t check the final proof and ended up wasting the cards. (I’m sorry, trees!)

Lesson learned: It’s really important to always be focused and meticulous in everything you do!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

The first year I launched my business, I made a wonderful connection with a marketing genius named Bryce Root, founder of Root Group Marketing. I met him at a networking conference in Santa Cruz. I was still a little awkward and nervous at these events because it was all so new to me.

When I met Bryce, he immediately made me feel comfortable. From the get-go, he was so friendly and resourceful. Thanks to Bryce, I established key connections locally in Santa Cruz. I was so fortunate to meet him. Our paths crossed at just the right time. He played a pivotal role in helping me grow my company.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

True, many fields are still very much male-dominated. This can be intimidating for women who want to break into those industries. It’s important for women to stand proud, stand tall and not be afraid to step into entrepreneurship.

Society’s stance on women running businesses is finally shifting. People want to support women-owned companies. They want to see female leaders running the show. Now, more than ever, it’s time for women to start their own companies.

One problem is the traditional attitude about our responsibilities to our kids and our households. I’ve noticed a shift in this as more men step in and help balance the workload. It gives women breathing room to think about career changes and the direction of our professional lives. Knowing we have our partners’ support makes a huge difference.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

We need better funding options for women-owned businesses as well as incentives for women launching their own start-ups. We should make it easier for people to identify local, women-owned companies. It can be as simple as putting up signs outside your store or adding a badge on your website indicating your status as a woman-owned company.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Simply put, women make incredible leaders. We’re organized and creative. By nature, we nurture those around us. We care deeply about people. We don’t often let our egos get in the way.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder. Can you explain what you mean?

“It’s not the right time to start a business.” So many women put off launching a business because they think it’s just not the right time. They worry about the economy or current priorities in their lives. The thing is, no time will ever be the “right time.” The right time is always right now. How long are you going to wait until you step into your dream? “My work-life balance will suffer.” Being an entrepreneur can come with irregular work hours, but you typically set your own schedule. You can develop an incredible work-life balance. Yes, I occasionally work on the weekends, but I’m also able to end some days early so that I can pick up my son from preschool. “I need to be an expert to get started.” This is another myth. Understanding your industry is important, but you don’t need to know everything. As the business grows, you become an expert. You learn along the way.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

Not everyone is suited for business ownership. There are certain traits that founders need. For example, you have to be willing to take risks. You have to be able to pivot quickly and work irregular hours.

Individuals who successfully launch their own start-ups combine creativity with a problem-solving mindset. We simply refuse to let failure get in the way of growing a business.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. Fake It Until You Make It — When I opened my company, I undervalued my services because I felt like such a newcomer. I assumed my customers saw me that way too. You need to have confidence and believe in your abilities.

There’s nothing wrong with appearing as if you’re more established than you really are. It’s temporary, and that’s totally OK. You really can fake it until you make it.

2. Be Selective About Your Clients — Don’t try to work with everyone. Be choosy. Define your target customers and your company’s values. Initially, I would say yes to anyone who wanted to work with me. It didn’t always turn out well.

Either the client’s services didn’t align with my values or their projects were outside my agency’s wheelhouse. Trying to please everyone pulled me away from my core focus. That’s not good for anyone’s business or clients.

3. Charge Your Real Worth — Bright Valley Marketing isn’t the cheapest agency on the block. However, when you work with us, we deliver measurable results. We become an extension of your team, a long-term partner who deeply cares about your company.

I remember initially offering my work for free — especially to those who couldn’t afford to pay an agency for marketing services. I would sometimes feel bad about billing clients. It took me a while to realize my agency’s worth. I had to get comfortable with the idea of charging a fair rate that covered the true worth of my services and my talent.

4. Identify Your Allies — Grow your business by identifying your allies and sharing word-of-mouth referrals. We network with other individuals and agencies in marketing that don’t specialize in the services we offer. That helps us all build a broader customer base.

5. Make Friends with Competitors — This sounds counterintuitive, but there are advantages to becoming friends with the competition. You can learn from each other and even refer clients to each other.

I’ve come to really enjoy collaborating with my competition. I know many of them as individuals, and they’re great people. We often exchange client references for different projects. I do have one word of advice: Only befriend competitors whose values and standards align with yours!

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I enjoy sharing my digital marketing knowledge with other women who are launching startups or growing their businesses. It’s so satisfying to see them implement my strategies and ideas for expanding their companies. I’m all about empowering other women to do well! When they succeed, I succeed.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I’d love to see the integration of spirituality into our education system. To me, spirituality means embracing the sense that there is more to being human than the individual experience. There is a truly cosmic nature to the greater whole, and we’re all a part of that. The essence of spirituality thrives when we open our hearts.

Kids today are so absorbed by social media. We need to shift that focus to the inner self instead of the outer world. Young girls, especially, are so impressionable. Too many celebrities on social media emphasize exterior beauty rather than what’s inside. That conveys the wrong values. It’s no surprise we’re seeing an uptick in kids’ mental health issues.

We should integrate spiritual practices into the classroom early. Something as simple as short, daily meditations before starting class make a difference. It can help children feel more in touch with themselves, to each other, and to the world around them.

By realizing how connected we truly are, we reduce divisiveness and the problems it causes. We become more unified and better able to work together towards lasting solutions.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Elon Musk is a true inspiration. He’s a billionaire who uses his power and wealth to solve some of society’s biggest problems. He isn’t afraid of speaking his truth in this day and age when freedom of speech and thought are constantly challenged. It’s exciting to have him steer us into the future.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.