Sally Nasser of PRESSOLOGY: “Listen to your mind, body, and soul”

As a part of our series about “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sally Nasser. She is a cell and molecular biologist with an extensive background in Ayurvedic medicine and holistic self-care rituals for the mind, body, and skin. At a young age, through healthy home-cooked family meals, she became conscious of the impact food had on her physique. She learned that food is medicine, and continually opted for clean, organic ingredients that work with the natural harmony of the human body. As she grew, she developed a passion for skincare, and set out to integrate a more holistic approach to the beauty world with her own skincare brand, PRESSOLOGY.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

At a young age, through healthy home-cooked family meals, I became conscious of the impact food had on my physique. I learned that food is medicine, and continually opted for clean, organic ingredients that work with the natural harmony of the human body. As I grew, I developed a passion for skincare, and set out to integrate a more holistic approach to the beauty world with the idea of “what you put on your skin is just as important as what you put in your body.”

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most interesting story that happened to me since I began my career was when I decided I wanted to follow my passion and create in the health and wellness world. It was a huge risk and I had different plans coming out of college with a degree in Cell and Molecular Biology, but the idea of working towards something more independent and the thought of creating a platform I could use to make a positive change in the world brought light into my life.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

We just launched 4 months ago. The “tipping point” was showing up, getting on social media platforms, and creating genuine relationships within the skincare community. They welcomed PRESSOLOGY with open arms and it’s been amazing ever since. I focus on being original, honest, organic, and transparent.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

It would have to be my parents. Without them, I’m not sure if I would become conscious of the effect’s food had on my body at such a young age, which eventually paved the way for PRESSOLOGY. They were also so adamant about me doing something I absolutely loved. My dad always said, “If you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life” and I finally found what I love to do!

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion-dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

PRESSOLOGY is designed with a holistic “whole-body” approach to self-care rituals while focusing on a delicate balance between the mind, body, and soul to cultivate optimal wellbeing. When we dedicate time to nurture our person and create rituals around self-love, we cultivate a deep respect for our being which translates into radiance. Powered by Ayurveda, PRESSOLOGY’s products are carefully curated with an exclusive caliber of sustainable and ethically sourced ingredients that work with the natural harmony of the human body to enhance the skin’s long-term health. We are proud to be certified USDA organic, vegan, and cruelty-free.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

Women-owned brands. Normalizing real skin. Being inclusive. Becoming more eco-friendly!

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

1) The lack of inclusivity/diversity when it comes to beauty products or skincare that only caters to so many skin tones/types.

2) This false ideology of perfection. We are all unique in our own way, but we worship one beauty standard and become obsessed with tweaking and altering ourselves in as many ways as possible. By obsessing over your ‘flaws’ and constantly working to ‘fix’ them, it makes it harder to enjoy the many things about your person that are in fact beautiful. Honor and highlight your person. Embrace your true self because the most amazing thing about each and every one of us is that there is only one you.

3) The quality of products that deliver fast results but are actually more harmful to your body in the long run. We need to create more consciousness around using sustainable, ethically sourced ingredients of a higher caliber that work with the natural harmony of the human body to not only heal short term but also enhance the skin’s long-term health with 0 interruptions.

You are an expert on beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

Learn to embrace and love your differences. Create a balance between your mind, body, and soul. Spend time with your person to understand your needs and work slowly yet consistently to reach your ideal state. Every day is a new opportunity to work towards the person you want to become. Exercise, eat healthy foods full of nutritional value, and set time aside to do what makes you happy. Feeling beautiful is a state of mind while looking beautiful is the state that reflects the health of your complexion. Be mindful of the delicacy of your body. With the right products, practices, and dedication, true beauty will radiate.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, Can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

Connect and create genuine relationships with your customers. Build real relationships vs networking. People crave connection and want to get to know you and your story. The more personable, transparent, and honest you are with your customers, the closer they will feel to you and the brand. This will help you win affinity and loyalty. Stay informed. Trends are constantly evolving in the beauty world. Integrate these positive developments in your brand and use your platform to create awareness around the change you want to see! Have faith in your intuition. This takes some time and lots of experience but once you reach a point in your career, you realize you just need to trust your gut. Your brand is what people say about you when you are not in the room. Be consistent with your messaging. Make sure that you are known for two to three reputable strengths that you demonstrate on a daily basis. Listen to your mind, body, and soul. As a CEO of a startup not only are you the CEO, you’re the marketing team, the photographer, social media manager, formulator, graphic designer, etc. You will be juggling and be wearing many hats and as great as that is, it can be overwhelming. Remember to pause and give your body time to recharge.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My dream was to create a platform that could show up for people and the planet through activism in our environment, community, and agricultural chain. Today, PRESSOLOGY is actively forming relationships with non-profits in the San Francisco area that help provide sleepy time essentials (a blanket, an age-appropriate book, and a stuffed animal) to underprivileged babies and children. We are also proud members of 1% For the Planet where we donate 1% of our annual sales to environmental causes.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“What you put on your skin is just as important as what you put in your body” This is something I was taught at a young age and is something I integrate into my business and personal life. Healthy skin is vital for our survival both emotionally and physically. Our skin is our first line of defense. Proper treatment like eating clean foods full of nutritional value, being aware of what we’re putting on our bodies, and exercising can revitalize the skin and slow down the aging process, so you can enjoy a long, healthy life.

How can our readers follow you online?

