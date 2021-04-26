Jazmine Valencia of JV Agency: “Encourage women to invest”

From a business perspective, female founders outperform male founders; the data is there to support this. From a social perspective, females are more likely to prioritize corporate social responsibility, which in turn benefits everyone.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jazmine Valencia.

Jazmine Valencia is the founder of JV Agency. With artist-focused marketing and a culture-building approach, Valencia has helped advance the careers of top-selling artists that include The Killers, Fall Out Boy, Avicii, American Authors, and Shawn Mendes among others.

Ms. Valencia is widely recognized not only for her business and creative acumen but for her down-to-earth attitude and motivational approach with her team and artists alike.

Jazmine Valencia’s ultimate mission is to bridge cultural and geographic divides between makers and users. She uses technology as a catalyst for positive change while leveraging a vast reach to give a platform to connect.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I started from the bottom, literally as an Intern at The Island Def Jam Music Group in the digital marketing department. I worked my way up to the head of the department working with musicians such as The Killers and Shawn Mendes.

Fast forward to 2021, I’m the President of JV Agency, a marketing company handling campaigns for all levels of musicians and genres. Now, I lead and advise some of music’s biggest artists of all genres. I help grow careers for some of the most talented musicians today using an artist-focused marketing approach to growth.

I also love to mentor young women in the music industry and help pave the wave for the future leaders!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

There have definitely been many interesting stories working in the music industry. I would say one of them was meeting Jon Bon Jovi. As I was just starting in my position in digital marketing, I was introduced to him as the digital ninja, and he said to me “I’ve been doing this longer than you’ve been alive, but I know that you are one of the smartest people in this room and I’m looking forward to working with you!” I, of course, was both excited and humbled by his statement, and I also knew that it would be great to work with a band like Bon Jovi and bring them into the digital music space.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

In the music industry, things are always moving extremely fast. I had one of my graphic designers mistakenly use the wrong picture. I was in such a hurry to get the assets out that I just quickly glanced at the files, not realizing that one of them had the wrong image. The lesson here is to always take the time to review everything that goes out! Thankfully, there was another set of eyes before it went fully live, and they caught the mistake!!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Yes, one of my previous bosses and mentors has always had great advice for me, the one thing that i still quote almost weekly is “marketing starts at home.” If you and your friends don’t market yourself or your product, why will other people do it for you?

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Yes, I love “Shoe Dog” by Phil Knight. I loved hearing from Phil himself how he turned a small dream into one of the most iconic and recognizable brands in the world. I ended up also listening to the audio version on a long drive, and as I was listening to every word, I could feel his enthusiasm, I could feel his wins and his losses. Nike’s slogan is so simple but such a great reminder that you can’t let fear or doubts stop you from trying things and you have to “Just Do It,” which is something I practice everyday.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“See Rejection as Redirection.” I read this a long time ago, and it always stuck with me, people always see rejection as a negative, however it can just be the universe telling you to go in a different direction.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

One of the things I’m able to do is to be a mentor to the future leaders in my industry. I love mentoring young people in the music industry and helping guide them and figure out what it is they want to do with their careers and lives. I hold weekly “mastermind sessions” wherein I give career advice to not only people in the business side of music, but up and coming musicians who don’t have a team behind them just yet are unsure of what their next steps should be.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

The reasons I find that are holding women back are fear and lack of female role models and mentors. The women I’ve spoken to about investment for example, are not willing to take a risk and try themselves because in their lifetime they’ve seen the investment side of things be handled by men, so they rather not deal with it since they fear losing their money this way.

Can you share with our readers what you are doing to help empower women to become founders?

I start by educating and mentoring any female I come across with. I ask them, are you investing, if not, why not? And try to get them to be more open and involved with finances and investing.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

From a business perspective, female founders outperform male founders; the data is there to support this. From a social perspective, females are more likely to prioritize corporate social responsibility, which in turn benefits everyone.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share 5 things that can be done or should be done to help empower more women to become founders? If you can, please share an example or story for each.

Improve education and training for women Support women owned businesses and Return the favor when women support you Mentor other women Access to funding Encourage women to invest

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I’d love to start an open conversation about personal finances. The topic is not really taught in schools, most people aren’t open about their salaries and it makes people uncomfortable. We could all learn how to negotiate, how to manage personal finances, how to invest, etc.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Sarah Blakely — she has accomplished so much in such an unique way and she gives back to women and empowers the community!

