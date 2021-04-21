Emme Rain of Magickal Mystic: “Have A Support System:”

Have A Support System: Lastly, to successfully ride the emotional high and lows of being an entrepreneur have a support system outside of your business that will talk, laugh and love you always. Your support system will be one of the best things that an entrepreneur can have during wild highs and lows because it will make sure you do not lose yourself in the hectic pace of business. They will be your grounding force.

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Emme Rain.

Emme Rain is an international bestselling author, keynote speaker, mentor and alchemist with a diverse background in leadership, speaking, training, personal development, healing, publishing and entrepreneurship. She is the Founder and CEO of Magickal Mystic, a brand committed to helping individuals reach their true divine power through spiritual healing and transformation. Her results and empowering authenticity have made her a highly sought-after expert and leader. Emme’s inspiring, creative approach to business, life and spirituality has led her to opportunities to host television shows on major cable and television networks. FOX KTVE has called her “one of Louisiana’s foremost experts on mindfulness.”

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Coming from a harsh background, I had no choice but to create the life that I deserved. Reprogramming my mind from poverty, I had to learn how to hold my head high, uncover some mistakes made and quickly pivot. After such trauma, I began to detach myself from all restricting rules and unrealistic expectations and tied myself to authenticity that will allow for success. From this shift, my entrepreneurial journey started with the creation of my company Magickal Mystic.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

After being an ordained minister for nearly two decades, I wanted to continue helping individuals from all walks of life but did not want the restriction of religion. One day while scrolling on YouTube, I came across a video of a lady describing her experience of exiting from church, but how she was still able to use her knowledge and skills to help those in need. It was then I decided to keep doing the work and that work transformed into my current company Magickal Mystic.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

I am a natural-born leader, teacher and self-starter. I developed entrepreneurial skills later on from two pastors in my life who were constantly building and creating enterprises and businesses. Thanks to them I was able to become a diverse entrepreneur learning about business commerce, finance and building a company from scratch.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

The third pastor at my church was a big inspiration and influence within my entrepreneurial journey. He owned a successful mortgage company, and I was able to work alongside him and began to pursue and continue my efforts as a writer. He encouraged me to pursue publishing and because of him, I was able to train under a well-known publisher who was retiring and had been in business for more than 30 years. The pastor helped me in paying for writing and publishing classes and encouraged me to open a publishing company myself.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Magickal Mystic was created to be dynamic and memorable. I feel that our company stands out because we are personable and our customers feel celebrated when they are shopping with us. We want to give back to our customers through giveaways, such as TVs, cars, money, free products, free classes and more. Now, giving back is a staple of the Magickal Mystic culture.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The three character traits that were most instrumental to my success were courage, consistency and creativity. Courage is one of my character traits because I had to pick myself up after some terrible life choices that led to more challenges than I can recount. Consistency because I constantly show up for my business and goal every day without needing to be told and without consulting whether I want to or not. I am hardwired to constantly go after my dreams. Last, but not least creativity. I am always looking for ways to do something better or to surprise and celebrate those who support me, or to create what customers and clients are seeking in unique ways.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

A piece of advice that I received that I wished I never followed was to not tell people certain parts of your life story because they will judge you. I never played by this rule, but it has been told to me more times than I can count. Meanwhile, I became a successful serial entrepreneur and business mogul by doing the exact opposite and getting paid to be myself. Being able to share my story with individuals all around the world became the easiest job in the world.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

I would recommend to other entrepreneurs and small business owners during the product creation process, allow employees flexibility and freedom wherever possible. Also, make meditation and mindful practice a priority within the work culture and celebrate all company wins.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

I would advise other business leaders that in order to build trust you must be trustworthy. Do not promise things you cannot deliver and do not pretend to know what you don’t know. Customers and clients can forgive you much easier than they can forgive your mistakes.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

It is essential because unfortunately, starting a business is much easier to start now and there are always overnight entrepreneurs who are only starting a business to make a quick buck. In starting a business, you want to be consistent and dependable. Within reason, there is much skepticism in almost any area of business from law, medicine, products and shipping. Consumers are tired of being lied to so it is essential to be trustworthy from the beginning when building a business.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

The most common mistake that I have seen CEOs & founders make when starting a business is believing that once you launch your company, customers will immediately start buying your products. Many founders and CEOs have a variety of skills, but I have noticed that most are uncomfortable marketing their business. They must support their company with a healthy marketing budget and approach, otherwise, the business will be lost in the huddle.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

An employee has one boss which is the employer. An entrepreneur has many bosses because the customer or client is king. Being able to manage and work with people, money, marketing, updates and new information in your field is a full-time job. Further, you are now where the buck stops and sometimes will not know what to do when you encounter new challenges, but nothing grows internally and externally quite like having a business.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

My first VIP client gave me the idea to offer a VIP Program and then proceeded to sign up for the said program. I could not believe the feeling of having someone acknowledge my value and also encouraged me to increase my price offerings in a couple of years. Because of her, I was introduced to a celebrity who also become a member of the VIP Program. I could not sleep either of those nights because my energy was off the Richter scale.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

A time that I felt low as a result of my business was ceasing coaching, mentoring, etc. with students and clients for various reasons and it always hurts ten times more than I care to acknowledge. There was once a client that I had to discontinue trauma coaching and she had returned to her husband just to end up with a wired jaw seven months later. I was devastated. Those are the sleepless nights I ponder what could have been done differently.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

I was able to bounce back by practicing meditation and working diligently to ground myself in mindfulness. I also give myself daily healthy and balancing self-talks and I always remind myself that my job is to teach, coach and mentor individuals within all areas of their life. Finally, I always remember to respect the choices of my clients.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

1. Remember Your Identity: Always remember who you are at all times and hold on to yourself. No matter how high or low the entrepreneurial swings carry you, your core remains unshaken. As an entrepreneur, there will be times when your morals and values will be tested, so remember to always stay true to your identity.

2. Understand Your Why: It is important to never forget why you created your business in the first place. As you continue to battle ups and downs as an entrepreneur, remembering why you began your business and keeping that as a priority will help you keep a steady hand as a business owner.

3. Take Bold Risks: As an entrepreneur, you need to be courageous and take advantage of the highs of being an entrepreneur. Create your own buzz surrounding your greatest success and continue taking bold risks to extend your business to new heights.

4. Show Integrity: There is nothing quite as enduring as an honest entrepreneur who admits why they need to take a step back to evaluate their current processes and adjust their business for success. In the lows of being an entrepreneur, if they are items that need to be adjusted or mistakes that were made within your business, it is essential to accept your part and correct what needs to be done.

5. Have A Support System: Lastly, to successfully ride the emotional high and lows of being an entrepreneur have a support system outside of your business that will talk, laugh and love you always. Your support system will be one of the best things that an entrepreneur can have during wild highs and lows because it will make sure you do not lose yourself in the hectic pace of business. They will be your grounding force.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

Resilience is determination mixed with flexibility and creativity. The characteristics of resilient people are those that have the ability to hang on to their dreams and goals and keep going after them, even if your approach has to change many times.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

Growing up, I was a fighter, but not because I wanted to be. As a child, I grew up poor, relatively alone and often picked on. I learned quickly that no matter how bad things felt that the sun was going to shine again. I eventually learned to be like the sun and shine and having that mindset changed me forever.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

In my opinion, I am a positive person, but I consider myself more of a realist with an inner assurance of a positive outcome. Therefore, when a challenge comes, I engage and confront difficult situations head-on knowing that I will somehow overcome it or outlive it. My history reminds me of that daily.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

The leader of a company sets the tone and culture of the company. Those who work for and buy from the company will absorb the energy the leader has put into it. Once I committed to building Magickal Mystic and realized its growth and success, soon after other people came along who supported my vision.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

When I was a preacher, I created this sign-off quote “Make you pain your power. That’s just it, pain is power!” I had no idea how that quote would shift my perspective and stick by my side throughout my entire life. Even now, when I do not feel like speaking or when tragedies happen around me, I remember that my pain is my power and I harness it to make my day better.

How can our readers further follow you online?

Readers can keep up-to-date on my work by visiting my website at www.emmerain.com or following me on Instagram @emmerainofficial.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!