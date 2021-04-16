Sue Ritchie: “Make sure that you spend time each week doing things that you love”

I feel it is very important to start by becoming aware of your negative voice and learning to manage it on a daily basis. It wasn’t until I went to an event 12 years ago, that I had this realization, that I wasn’t the only one who had this voice that told them they weren’t good enough and other things that weren’t helpful. Yes, I had gone through a few decades of life thinking it was me! It was a real “aha” moment for me when I heard someone else share their story and how they felt about themselves. In fact, it was a highly emotional moment that saw me sitting there with tears rolling down my cheeks as I listened.

Often when we refer to wellness, we assume that we are talking about physical wellbeing. But one can be physically very healthy but still be unwell, emotionally or mentally. What are the steps we can take to cultivate optimal wellness in all areas of our life; to develop Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing?

As a part of our series about “How We Can Optimize Our Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewingSue Ritchie.

Sue Ritchie is a sought after Fertility Coach, author and speaker, who is passionate about helping business women who are struggling to conceive to boost all the areas that underpin fertility, so that they increase their potential for conception, even if they are undergoing IVF treatment.

She takes a totally holistic approach that includes mind, body and spirit. She also covers areas that are generally not considered by medical professionals, simply because they are not part of their expertise, but are nonetheless vitally important if you are looking to conceive. These include such key things as nutrition, gut health and mindset.

She loves to see her clients up-levelling all areas of their life, and putting themselves first, so that they go through this journey in great health and with a positive mind set, leading to a happy, joyful life where they will be empowered to become the best parents they can be.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born in Malaysia at the time of a communist insurgency in that country and for my first two years, my father was in the Malaysian police and his role was to guard rubber planters from attacks and we lived in a house surrounded only by barbed wire from the jungle where the terrorist would launch their attacks from.

My father then became a rubber planter himself. In many ways I had a unique and somewhat idyllic childhood. I had the freedom to hop on my bike and just ride anywhere on the rubber plantation. One thing I loved to do was to ride out and find my Dad and take him a mid-morning drink and a snack. As part of his job my Dad, however, did get moved around to different locations, and that resulted in me attending 13 different schools until I left school at 18 and went to university. Sometimes, I would just be at a school for just one term, when we came back to the UK for 6 months leave every three years.

There were also negative elements to my childhood too. Firstly, I went to school in the morning and that required an hour drive there and back. The afternoon was mostly spent amusing myself in the garden or playing with my toys indoors, so it was a bit lonely at times. I did, however, enjoy playing badminton with our gardener, not sure what my parents thought about that, as he was supposed to be working. He taught me to play the game well. I guess the positive outcome of spending a lot of time on my own is that whilst I love being with people, I am also content to be on my own.

Secondly, my sister, who was two and half years older was sent to boarding school, when I was five and I didn’t see her again for four years. We were then reunited for just over a year when she came to live with us in Malaysia to go to school. It was at this time that my little sister was born. My older sister and I were then separated again until I was eleven. That was when I joined her at boarding school in the UK. For the next 3 years we didn’t see our parents except for one summer holiday, when I was 13, when we flew out to Malaysia, but we became very close in that time and have remained so.

My father, unfortunately, though I loved him dearly, had a lot of his own issues, which led him to be constantly highly critical of things that I said or did. (Of course, I have only come to understand this in recent years as part of a forgiveness process to heal this wounding). It led me to grow up feeling distinctly not good enough and being afraid to speak up for fear of saying the wrong thing and being told off. At university, I never attended one tutorial meeting, simply because I was too afraid of contributing and being judged. I would just look stupid compared to the others. It also led to me being a perfectionist, a people pleaser and having a highly vicious inner critic. I also adopted his lack of self-worth. But it also meant that I was determined that if I had children, I would make sure that I would not treat my children in the same way.

The positive that came from this is that I grew up to be very independent and self-motivated and always wanted to do well. I loved learning from an early age and still do. So much so that when my older sister started school, I insisted that I also went at the age of 3. It was just a small school on the rubber plantation run by one of the other rubber planter’s wives.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

There are quite a few strands to the story that finally led me to become The Fertility Coach, but each of the elements are important to show how I came to be doing what I am doing now.

I had a successful corporate marketing career for several years, before starting my own direct marketing business 20 years ago. One of the key characteristics of this time was that I worked all the hours, I took care of everyone else, I was always too willing to please everyone. I was constantly stressed and found it incredibly difficult to switch off and relax. I put work in front of pretty much everything, so much so, that over the years any hobbies and things that I loved doing, like photography, singing and sewing slowly disappeared from my life. I could honestly say my life was one of living to work and there was very little fun and enjoyment.

I always had a great love for children from a very young age. At school, if an infant teacher was off sick, I would offer to go and sit with them and read stories to help the school out. I knew that I really wanted to have my own children. But life didn’t quite go the way I had planned. I found myself at age 30 single, thinking that it might not ever happen for me. There were many days when I would get quite down, thinking that I would never realise the dream of being a mother, something I desperately wanted. I did, however, meet someone shortly afterwards and I had my son when I was 36 and my daughter at age 39. I feel so grateful and blessed to have these wonderful beings in my life.

Then just over 12 years ago now, I had a big health wake-up call. I was suffering with incredible tiredness, brain fog, had terrible memory problems — there were days when I thought I was going literally mad. It was scary. I also had joint pain, recurrent cystitis, and some days I would struggle with my breathing. When I received the diagnosis of Hashimoto’s disease, I was relieved, but because I knew about health and nutrition I said to my doctor “OK, so I could get my immune system back on track and get myself well again.” I was shocked and taken aback by the response. I was told “That’s impossible and you’ll be on the medication for the rest of your life”.

I was unwilling to accept that prognosis, simply because I knew there was so much more that I wanted to do with my life. Being able to be active, traveling and being able to run around with my grandchildren (should I have any) were some key reasons. I left that day having made the decision to do everything I could to get myself well again.

I did lots of research and found out that the root cause lay in my gut health. I worked on getting my gut microbiome back in balance and healed my leaky gut using natural supplements and changed my diet. I worked on healing some emotional issues too. After 3 months, all the symptoms had gone, my energy was back, I lost 35lbs in weight — a great bonus, as I had never been able to shift those excess pounds, despite trying all sorts of things. Then over the next 18 months I listened to my body and slowly reduced my medication until I didn’t need it anymore. I was fully recovered.

I learnt a lot of things on that healing journey, I learnt how to manage my negative voice, how powerful the mind was and how important it was to put myself first. I also made big life changing decisions based on listening to my heart and not my head and I started on a journey to self-love and forgiveness. I started to feel alive and started to reconnect spiritually and trust my intuition.

With so many women struggling, as I had done, with auto immune diseases and chronic fatigue I knew that I couldn’t keep what I had learnt to myself. I trained as a Master Coach and as Kinesiologist and brought that together with my knowledge of gut health and nutrition. I started working and helping other women to recover and transform their lives and did that for a few years, but then felt there was something missing and I wasn’t really living my true purpose. I also trained as a Shamanic healer and that helped further with my own healing journey, and meant I had more tools to help others.

I had seen many young women, in their early twenties who had never really been well in their life, I was seeing how poor the health of children is today in general, and the increasing issues of them being overweight at a very young age. I was seeing how many couples are struggling to conceive today and knew that gut health has a big impact not only on physical health, but on our mental health and on fertility. I knew from my own personal experience and that of my clients that busy lifestyles, stress and poor eating habits all get in the way of us living a happy and joyful life and I believe we all deserve that.

Putting all this together with my huge love for children, I decided that I had a mission to change the health of the next generation of children, but I also want to inspire couples to become conscious parents. To me if we can, bring children into this world who have self-love and know that they can achieve what they want in life, then the world will be a far better place. To do that I would need to work in the area where it all starts and that is how I became The Fertility Coach. In all that I do I have a motto “To make lasting change you have to address the root cause”. As human beings we are mind, body and spirit. They are all connected and impact on each other, so it makes sense to take an holistic approach to increase the chances of success.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I am eternally grateful to my boss the International Marketing Director at a publishing company where I worked as his Executive Assistant in my mid-twenties. A vacancy came up for the role of Product Manager for College books in our department and he suggested that I should go for this role. He saw that I had skills and talents that weren’t being fully utilized in my role as his Executive Assistant. I was a bit reticent and scared of taking it on. In fact, he basically, insisted that the Marketing Manager appoint me to the role, which as she told me later, she reluctantly did so. She did, however, have to eat her words. I took to the role like a duck to water and through my highly innovative marketing strategy, I was responsible for launching the biggest selling academic textbook they had ever had. What’s more, it is still going strong and I saw rapid promotion in the company. This was the start of a long and successful marketing career, firstly in the corporate world and then having my own direct marketing business.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I remember early on in my marketing career when I had just started a new job in a new company, I received a piece of mail from a company in Switzerland. It said we had committed to having our entry in a business directory and here was their invoice for payment. Something didn’t feel right about it, so I just ignored it and then came another and another. I started to feel threatened and a little scared thinking I had done something wrong. I passed it to accounts to pay it. They then said it needed to be authorized by my boss. I was then feeling more scared, but I went to my boss with it and explained the situation. I was thinking that I was going to get told off about it. He, however, took one look at it and told me they are always getting these and they are just a scam and to just ignore this one and any further ones that were sent. My learning from it was that I should have dealt with it right away, just shown it to my boss in the first instance and I could have saved myself a lot of uncomfortableness and worry.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The Alchemist by Paul Coelho made a big impression on me a few years ago when I read it. I was at a point when I felt quite lost and in retrospect, I was somehow drawn to the read the book. The messages that I took away from the book were just perfect timing — reconnecting with your life purpose. I had at the time become disconnected to who I really was, the real me. But also, the importance of having a dream and to dream big, but to just not let go of that dream, no matter what. I also took away from the book that failing is OK and it is just part of the process of moving forward and the benefit of failing is that you learn from your mistakes. It is also a such a delightful and wonderful story to read. It was truly inspiring.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

My favourite quote is this one from the Dalai Lama “Man sacrifices his health in order to make money. Then he sacrifices money to recuperate his health. Then he is so anxious about the future that he doesn’t enjoy the present: the result being that he does not live in the present or the future; he lives as if he is never going to die, and then dies having never really lived.”

It really resonates with me, because it pretty much sums up how I was living me life, before I had my health wake-up call. It also, I feel, sums up where we are going wrong in the world today, with so much priority on working long hours, trying to do everything, that we forget to take care of ourselves and enjoy our lives and have fun and just enjoy the present moment.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I have been working on making some improvements to my 6 month 1–2–1 programme, The OptiMuM Fertility Formula to ensure that my clients truly get the best result possible. In this programme, I work with couples, to optimize all the areas that underpin fertility so that they increase their potential for conception and create their bundle of joy, by taking a truly holistic approach. I also want to see couples step into parenthood as happy, healthy and positive individuals who have a strong, loving and supportive relationship. My aim is to help them to create the best environment for their child to thrive. To me that is the greatest gift they can give their child.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In this interview series we’d like to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives, Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, & Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Based on your research or experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

I feel it is very important to start by becoming aware of your negative voice and learning to manage it on a daily basis. It wasn’t until I went to an event 12 years ago, that I had this realization, that I wasn’t the only one who had this voice that told them they weren’t good enough and other things that weren’t helpful. Yes, I had gone through a few decades of life thinking it was me! It was a real “aha” moment for me when I heard someone else share their story and how they felt about themselves. In fact, it was a highly emotional moment that saw me sitting there with tears rolling down my cheeks as I listened.

The more you start to notice when your negative voice, or your inner critic pops up and you turn around what it says into a positive, the more confident and happier you become. It does take practice though and I know that despite my awareness, it is sometimes able to catch me unawares and I can fall into that trap. So, please don’t beat yourself up when this happens. It isn’t helpful to our mental wellbeing. Our thoughts create our reality, so the more positive our thoughts, the more we attract the things we want into our lives.

I highly recommend starting each day, as soon as you wake up, by giving yourself some positive affirmations about yourself. Tell yourself how wonderful and amazing you are, or of course, whatever words you feel are going to boost your self-esteem and self-worth. Think about the things you have got happening during the day and visualize them all going well and you getting the outcome you are looking for. It really sets you up well to have a good day.

The first experience I had of this, was quite a few years ago now when I was going for an interview for a job. More often, than not, I would assume that I wouldn’t get the job, because all the other candidates would be better than me and they would handle the interview well, saying all the right things. But on this occasion, I woke up feeling good and confident about my skills fitting the job requirement and I saw myself being successful. I came out of the interview feeling I had done my best and waited for the outcome. I was successful, but for some reason I wasn’t really surprised. I looked back on the whole scenario of that day in my head and came to the realisation, that because I had started the day feeling positive about myself and the interview, I had got the result I wanted. That for me, was a big eye opener.

My third habit is practicing gratitude on a daily basis. Every night before going to bed think about 3–5 things that you are grateful for that day and write them in a Gratitude Journal. Buy a blank journal with a beautiful cover or maybe decorate one yourself. Try to focus on the smaller things that you are grateful for in your life. It might be something like your husband/partner made you a cup of coffee or they did the washing up.

You can also start to look at things that happen where you might have first thought it was a negative, like being held up in a traffic jam. At the time, if you are trying to get somewhere and maybe you are late, your first reactions are probably to get annoyed and frustrated. Perhaps, if you can let your mind look at it differently, see the delay as having prevented you from being involved in an accident that might have had a more serious impact on you.

For me, I am eternally grateful that I had my health wake-up call. It led me to take a long hard look at the way I was living my life and to make the changes I needed. It led me to learn new skills, it led me to be able to help others heal from similar health issues and help them transform their lives. It led me to start enjoying my life. You see we can also express gratitude for things that happen, that provide us with an important learning that can improve things in our lives.

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

I do have a daily meditation practice, but because I am one of those people who find it difficult to relax and switch off my mind, I have found that if I listen to Theta brainwave music for a few minutes before my meditation process, I am able to get to a deeper state of relaxation. I start my day with a 15-minute meditation, whilst I am still in bed. If there is something that is troubling me, I will start my meditation, by asking the question and I then let it go. I never cease to be amazed how the answer will either pop into my head at some point later, not necessarily on the same day or something will happen that will provide the answer.

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Making sure that we take care of our gut health is the most fundamental thing that we can do to ensure that we remain physically healthy and not go to dis-ease. This means reducing stress levels, eating a healthy natural whole food diet, good protein, plenty of fresh vegetables, some fruits, together with nuts and seeds. Ensuring that we are getting plenty of fibre is very important, as this provides the environment for the good bacteria to thrive in our gut.

Taking regular exercise is something that I struggled with for many years, simply because I was always too busy working and it would always be one of things that would go to the bottom of my priority list. There were many times when I would sign up to a regular weekly exercise class, go for a few weeks, then there was a tight deadline to complete something at work and I would miss one class. Then I might miss a few more and then I would stop going altogether. I think there was also an element in my mindset when I was younger, that when you are young you are healthy and that it isn’t that important. It certainly wasn’t something that we were taught about at school.

Not making it a priority is something that as I have become older, I truly regret. Simply, because it not only has an impact on your health today, it also affects your health later in life. We all look forward to being able to enjoy our retirement and having good physical health will certainly contribute significantly in being able to do just that.

I have learnt that it is important to make it part of your daily morning routine. That way, it gets done and nothing else gets in the way later in the day. I have also found that it is important for your exercise to be something that you love. I’m afraid going to a gym and pounding along on a treadmill or running has never been something that floats my boat, but I also know there are people who love it. It can also help to have a buddy to do it with you, to keep each other accountable.

Nurture yourself by ensuring that you get eight hours of good, restful sleep each night. It has a huge benefit on your physical health. It means that your body has time to repair and heal.

For many years I always struggled with being able to sleep, because I was so wired from working late and there can be some night’s when I don’t sleep so well now. The thing that changed things for me, was that I noticed that when I took time to wind down before I went to bed, that the quality of my sleep improved and I drifted off more quickly.

I find it’s good to have a daily night-time routine that creates the right environment for you to wind down. Try to go to bed at the same time each night. Switch off from all technology at least an hour before you go to bed and do something that helps you relax. Listen to some soothing music. Have a cup of Chamomile tea an hour before bed. Ditch watching that horror movie just before you go to bed and let go of just needing to finish the last episode in that box series. You can always watch it tomorrow. It is also good to switch off your phone and your Wi-Fi at night too. It really helps to end the day, by looking back at all the things that you have achieved during the day and to not focus on all the things on your to-do list. You then go to sleep feeling good about yourself.

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

From what I have learnt from my own life experience and from working with clients, is that a key thing that gets in our way of taking care of our health, is a lack of self-love, self-worth and self-value. This is often connected to childhood wounding and from taking on beliefs during childhood that do not serve us. It links in with some of the limiting beliefs that we have created.

Another factor is our increasingly busy lives where we are trying to do everything, working long hours. The bottom line is that we are not making our health and wellness a top priority in our lives. We are not taking the time to nurture our body with healthy nutrition and hydration. Somehow, we think that we can keep pushing ourselves to the limit and our bodies will just keep going. Unfortunately, there comes a point when they can’t, as I discovered, and then you get a wake-up call from the universe.

We are living in a world where there is a big focus on quick fixes, and in line with that, instead of taking the time to enjoy making a healthy and nutritious meal, we can often just want to get those hunger pangs filled as quickly as possible. Unfortunately, when we feel busy and overwhelmed, we are more likely to go for the quick option which is likely to be unhealthy snacks, processed foods or ready meals that you can just put in a microwave oven or increasingly ordering a take-away meal.

A key reason for why people struggle to reduce their sugar consumption, that many are probably not aware of, is that it can be due to poor gut health. When our gut microbiome is out of balance, the bad bacteria flourish. Their favourite food is sugar and refined carbs. They want us to eat more of those things to flourish and this can drive those cravings. When we have digestive issues, bloating, wind, indigestion they are all early signs that things are not right in out gut and we need to take notice and action.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

When I had my big health wake-up call 12 years ago, I made a commitment to myself that I would do everything I could to get myself well again. It meant making some big life changing decisions, because I knew I had to create a good work-life balance. The key thing was, I had to make decisions based on what I felt was right for me and that meant making decisions by listening to my heart and not my head. What I noticed about that was, that once I had made the decision everything just flowed and worked so easily. It felt like I had dropped a big heavy rucksack off my back.

This had also happened earlier in my life, when I made the decision to move my home to a place 200 miles away and set up my own business. At that time is I was a single parent of two young children. I made the decision from my heart, based on what was right for me and again it all flowed and came together easily. Many people told me at the time and afterwards that it must have taken a lot of courage. They said it wouldn’t have been something that they would have contemplated, but to me it just felt right. There were no second thoughts or fears. That’s how I know that when you listen to your heart it will always be the right decision.

Secondly, make sure that you spend time each week doing things that you love.

When I had my big health wake-up call, one of things that I realized, was that I had somehow let hobbies, things that I loved doing slip out of my life. I had always loved singing, photography, sewing and crafts and I knew that when I was involved in these activities, they made me felt good. I started by signing up to a local choir where not only did I get the pleasure of mixing with other people, it got me out of the house and into a different environment. It was a regular commitment to do something that I enjoyed. I always came away feeling uplifted and in good spirits and the drive home was always enjoyable.

I also got my camera out. I started to go out in nature and got back into my photography hobby again. It felt great to start using my creative skills and just taking the time to notice and focus on the beauty of nature. I was able to look at the photographs I took and give myself a pat on the back, when I had a taken what I thought was a really good photo. One thing that I found really helped me to make sure I did take the time out each week, was to schedule that time in my diary. I made it something that was non-negotiable. By that I mean, I didn’t allow myself to cancel that time unless I was ill or, of course, there was some serious emergency. I still schedule time in for me on a weekly basis. I know that by doing that it really helps me to stay feeling positive and happy.

The third habit that I feel is a good way to promote optimum emotional wellbeing is to find a way to laugh every day. Laughter is said to be the best medicine and I truly believe that it is incredibly beneficial to our emotional wellness.

To me there are several ways in which we can make sure that we laugh each day. The easiest being to choose to watch a comedy programme, maybe some You Tube clips by your favourite comedian, or watch a funny movie.

You can also choose to make light of mistakes you make and just laugh at the situation.

How about using laughter to defuse those petty arguments you have with your partner? You know the ones, the ones that really are over the silliest of things that don’t really matter. When you are in one of these, take a moment to step back and notice the situation and then say something like “Gosh, how ridiculous are we arguing about this, when it really doesn’t matter” and say it in a lighthearted and jovial way and laugh. Laugh at the situation. I found it leads to greater harmony in your relationship. It really is about choosing to take life less seriously and have fun.

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

Have you ever noticed how you feel if you walk down the street not feeling that good and someone smiles at you? You smile back and you notice how your mood has lifted. Smiling sends messages to your brain telling you that you are happy. The great thing is smiling is contagious, so you will lift someone else’s spirit too when you smile at them. How wonderful is that? It helps to reduce stress and creates positive energy and that results in a mood boost, making us feel happier. When I think of smiling, it brings to my mind an amusing birthday card I once received from my Dad, that said, “If you want to wake up with a smile on your face, go to sleep with a coat hanger in your mouth” and guess what it still makes me smile today.

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Forgiveness is a powerful healer and a great way to bring peace into our lives. For many years of my life, I carried a lot of anger, hurt and pain related to my childhood. A key part was related to my father and how his treatment of me hadn’t served me in my life. By forgiving him for what he had done, and by choosing to see that he had only done his best with what he knew, I was able to release a burden that I had been carrying for far too many years. It was wonderful to be able, through forgiveness, to come to a place of peace and to let go of all the anger, hurt and pain. It had really been a drain on my energy. Often, as in my case, the process of forgiveness was one of stages until I could finally get to the point of total forgiveness.

This quote from Lewis B Smedes sums up how I felt “To forgive is to set a prisoner free and discover that the prisoner was you.”

Forgiveness though is not just about finding it in your heart to forgive others, it is also important to spiritual wellness to forgive yourself. Something that I think many of us possibly never even think of. We can be so hard on ourselves when we mess up and yet the most loving and kindest thing we can do for ourselves is to forgive.

Forgiveness means that you accept what has happened, and you are willing to move past it and move on with your life. You stop continuously going over and over something that is in the past that can’t be changed. It’s about showing compassion to yourself.

The third good habit that will lead to spiritual wellness is carrying out acts of service to others. Helping others gives us a sense of purpose. When we see how others benefit from what we are giving, it brings a feeling of fulfilment and it makes us feel good. It brings meaning to our lives. I remember the first time I volunteered to help a charity at Christmas time. I helped to prepare and deliver food parcels to those in need. I could never have imagined the joy and a deep sense of wellbeing that came with seeing the faces of the people just light up when they received their parcel. Just knowing that those people and particularly the children were going to have a more relaxed and fun time, simply because they knew they had plenty of food to eat was a great feeling.

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness?

When we take a walk out in nature and really slow down and we start to appreciate the wonder of all that is around us, to me, that is when we connect to the magic that truly feeds our soul. It’s about noticing the small things around us, the insect on a leaf, some fungus on a fallen tree, the colours of the leaves, the sound of the wind in the trees, the sweet sound of the birds singing. Taking the time to appreciate and marvel at how everything functions and how we are all connected with the energy of the earth and feeling blessed to be part of this great tapestry.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

One of the most important jobs that we do in life is to be a parent, but for some reason, we don’t get any training for this role. So, through no fault of our own, we will do our best with what we know. Unfortunately, most of us learn parenting from our parents and some of what we receive doesn’t serve us. In fact, it can cause us huge issues. Of course, we do have access to parenting books that are out there, but not everybody is inclined to seek knowledge in this. Children are the most wonderful thing in the world, they arrive unblemished and perfect just as they are. I would love to create a “Parenting Academy” where couples who are looking to start a family have access to information, advice and training to prepare for parenthood. This would cover preparing themselves, physically, mentally and spiritually for conception and then learning how to become a conscious parent. Then they would be able to continue to access trainings, advice and information through pregnancy, birthing, baby feeding, baby development, early years and all the way through teenage years to adulthood. This would help to bring healthy babies into the world who grow up with self-love and knowing that they can achieve their true potential. I would love to see that happen, because the world would be a happier place as a result.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

That’s such a lovely question to ask. One of the women whom I admire is Michelle Obama. I am inspired by her ability to be vulnerable, but also to be true to herself even though she held the top role of being First Lady. She seems to have an innate ability to connect with people from all walks of life and she is certainly a strong woman and a great role model.

