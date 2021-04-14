Anastasia Popovich of Studio Pacific: “Slow down”

Slow down. You don’t have to love every hectic day when building your brand, but you need to learn how to enjoy even the toughest days and to accept them as the new normal. You are not a dreamer anymore, you are a doer. When you feel lazy or unmotivated, that means you have to do more that day and get it done in order to properly relax at dinner. Always do what you can do today instead of putting aside tasks for tomorrow. In business, every day counts.

The COVID19 pandemic has disrupted all of our lives. But sometimes disruptions can be times of opportunity. Many people’s livelihoods have been hurt by the pandemic. But some saw this as an opportune time to take their lives in a new direction.

As a part of this series called “How I Was Able To Pivot To A New Exciting Opportunity Because Of The Pandemic”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Anastasia Popovich, Co-Founder of Studio Pacific.

Aerialist and fifth generation circus performer Anastasia Popovich found herself without work when her show closed due to the pandemic. She found a new creative outlet in the art world, crafting unique, environmentally friendly, handcrafted wooden sculptures and art ranging from athletics to fashion collages that can’t be found anywhere else with her business called Studio Pacific.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Thank you for this opportunity! My childhood was spent touring with a show. I come from four generations of circus performers. My first job was in Japan at the age of three, where I performed a contortion act! I cherish my experience on stage and the ability to have been constantly on tour in the US and abroad. To this day, traveling makes me feel the most alive, and I love to time travel back to how I am affected emotionally by the vibes of different cultures.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

The best quote I always refer to in my mind is the one that helps me with every challenging endeavor — “Work in silence and the work will speak for itself.” I’ve applied this to every difficult and time-consuming project and every difficult trick that took years of training. For me, working in silence is very powerful.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I think most can relate that we all want the result faster than the journey. I love to stop time for myself and not show it any significance unless it’s an important deadline. “Alchemist,” by Paolo Coelho is a classic gem and reminds me to slow down. Beau Taplin’s “Bloom” is a gem for me. “Lost In Translation” is a movie that I love because it makes me uncomfortable to imagine a life that I want to escape. It’s a great reminder to build the life you want to be present in.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before the Pandemic began?

I remained a performer my entire life and performed my solo aerial acrobatic act daily in a live show while working as a model part-time, which is one of the best creative experiences and has brought me to love the hard-working fashion industry and all its creators. Before the pandemic, I performed on the Las Vegas strip daily, right before the theaters shut down.

What did you do to pivot as a result of the Pandemic?

The inability to travel and inner craving to feel alive again led my fiancé and me to create art on a professional level as we missed entertaining an audience. Creating art became our new form of entertainment. We were driven to make home décor real again.

Can you tell us about the specific “Aha moment” that gave you the idea to start this new path?

Seeing the lack of real home décor for those wanting meaningful art was my “aha moment.” I was personally tired of seeing this mundane and meaningless home décor that is mass-printed. We were driven to create the ultimate statement decor that suits sports fans who grew out of hanging jerseys and want a heightened piece that doesn’t look like a dorm and fashion carvings that are hand carved from wood that entertains your eyes. We want to make home art décor with heart again, the kind you won’t find at your neighbor’s house and are proud to own or gift to a loved one.

How are things going with this new initiative?

All our art pieces are made to order and can fulfill a color scheme to match any interior — this has been an amazing feature for us. The creation process is evolving daily. We are releasing a lounge art collection — art that you can collect and wear too! In development is a brand-new form of statement wall pieces made of 3D wood sculpture carvings, dripped in the paint.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My business partner and fiancé, Denis. We were both acrobats and started this business journey together. I know that any success is only as good as whom you share it with. We have a lot of trust and speak the same intuitive art language. I am very lucky to have him by my side.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

An exciting moment was creating our art and being pregnant during the peak of quarantine. It was amazing motivation to express myself with a baby girl in mind. She was born on July 9, and it only took her a few months to start touching all the pieces we made. She ignored the boring art we had hanging and was only drawn to the art pieces that we created.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Buying ads is not always the best route for sales. It’s better to collaborate with others in your field of work to get recognition instead of just asking to buy your product.

An online store is time-consuming. Don’t trust anyone who promises it can be done “fast.”

Having a web designer that fits your site aesthetically is very important because a detailed design is a timeless investment that can significantly show off your product.

Have a story. I was hesitant to share about my circus background because I thought it was irrelevant, but the key is to be personal. Your WHY is what sets you apart.

Slow down. You don’t have to love every hectic day when building your brand, but you need to learn how to enjoy even the toughest days and to accept them as the new normal. You are not a dreamer anymore, you are a doer. When you feel lazy or unmotivated, that means you have to do more that day and get it done in order to properly relax at dinner. Always do what you can do today instead of putting aside tasks for tomorrow. In business, every day counts.

So many of us have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. Can you share the strategies that you have used to optimize your mental wellness during this stressful period?

It has been a tough year to start a company, but there should be no excuses. Do what you are passionate about, and you won’t allow yourself to find a reason to not get work done. The best advice is to talk it through with a trusting partner or friend. “It’s going to be okay, good things take time,” is what helped me. I cherished the extra time on my hands to create all of our innovative ideas. Don’t wait for tomorrow. Ideas can’t wait. They are fast forgotten. Develop and craft your vision on the daily. Hesitation is key to failure. Going on lengthy drives helped us reboot. I highly recommend traveling when it’s safe again. It’s the best remedy for stress and inspiration.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

The movement would be to write down every idea and never judge it. If you have love and belief in what you do, then just begin and never look back. Feeling hesitant is so normal, but you should ignore that emotion. Ideas are true treasures. You really are what you do every day. Simply dreaming won’t get you far. Remember you are a creator, a doer, and not a daydreamer anymore!

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

This is a challenging question as I am inspired by many. I would love to have lunch with Eckhart Tolle, as the mind loves to create drama, and having a clear sense of intuition is key in making art from the heart. That would be an amazing lunch.

How can our readers follow you online?

Website: Studiopacific.shop IG: Anastasiapopovich

Thank you for the interesting questions! It was a pleasure.