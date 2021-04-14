Melissa Ginn and Noriko Roy of Digital New Age: “

Get your contracts signed before engaging in work, as there have been times that starting the work before having an agreement signed has causes unneeded stress for all parties involved.

The COVID19 pandemic has disrupted all of our lives. But sometimes disruptions can be times of opportunity. Many people’s livelihoods have been hurt by the pandemic. But some saw this as an opportune time to take their lives in a new direction.

As a part of this series called “How I Was Able To Pivot To A New Exciting Opportunity Because Of The Pandemic”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Melissa Ginn and Noriko Roy.

Melissa Ginn and Noriko Roy are founders of the TikTok-focused new age digital marketing agency Digital New Age. Digital New Age curates stand out brand campaigns and represents digital influencers with a TikTok footprint, building their DNA and connection into a brand story. By developing a multi-faceted, bespoke marketing strategy and creative for small as well as large scale campaigns, they are able to connect brands with the right talent to generate high impact partnership opportunities.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Noriko: We were both raised to believe that girls could anything that boys could do Melissa and I were always were top of our class and at our cores, we knew that they could achieve anything.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Melissa: As cliche as this sounds, “Don’t be afraid of failure!” If we did not take the risk of starting over, we would not have the success we have today with Digital New Age.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Noriko: The book the makes an impact on us is Arabian Nights, as it carries many life metaphors, and the story is made up of hundreds of tiny stories within the journey; and, along that journey, you may fail, or have set backs, but when you reach your destination, everything along the way has purpose. Arabian Nights resonates with us because throughout our professional joineries we have felt setbacks, challenges, moments of wanting to turn around, but looking back from where we stand today, everything makes perfect sense. Without walking that path, we would not have found each other or formed Digital New Age at such an opportune time.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before the Pandemic began?

Melissa: Before the pandemic, we were both digital experts, each operating our own boutique agencies — both with years of experience working with corporate to boutique brands on their digital and creative marketing campaigns.

What did you do to pivot as a result of the Pandemic?

Noriko: When Covid hit, we joined forces to create a digital agency, Digital New Age, that focuses entirely on TikTok campaigns for brands. This was a combination of seeing the digital landscape quickly change and the opportunity to get creative during a time that carried such uncertainty. As early adaptors, we were able to help brands to achieve exponentially more without a paid media budget.

Can you tell us about the specific “Aha moment” that gave you the idea to start this new path?

Melissa: During the start of the pandemic, we noticed a massive uptick in TikTok downloads (1.5 million new downloads); and, with the increase in range of demographic and the combination of how consumer behavior shifted, we realized it was the perfect storm for brands to have massive impact for the first time in several years. It is a new era for digital marketing!

How are things going with this new initiative?

Noriko: Digital New Age has been extremely successful,. We have turned out several highly successful campaigns including a viral campaign that resulted in one brand having more than 1,000 web visits every hour for 4 days straight — with zero ad spend!

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Noriko: Melissa and I are grateful for Luke Abbott. He was the first person to believe in us. He helped us land our first client, which allowed us to catapult our offerings into many success stories.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

Melissa: We posted a branded piece of content for one of our client channels that resulted in 6.5+ million channel views in less than 48 hours.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Get your contracts signed before engaging in work, as there have been times that starting the work before having an agreement signed has causes unneeded stress for all parities involved. Patience, as you strategically work towards the end goal. Follow your gut instinct, as this has worked for us, daily. Always trust the timing, knowing that your hard work will pay off, as it has for our clients and our agency. Surround yourself by a team of people who are experts in their participial fields, to help complement your offerings.

So many of us have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. Can you share the strategies that you have used to optimize your mental wellness during this stressful period?

Melissa: The movement we would love to inspire and continue to inspire is to be a female-power house agency that supports people to push creative boundaries so we can all maximize and be proud of who we are, and the gifts we have been given.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

Melissa: Larry David, because he sees things how they are.

How can our readers follow you online?

@melissaginn @koko_roy @digital.new.age

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!