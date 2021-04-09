Dr. Suresh Raja: “Give Love until you can’t give anymore, then give some more Love”

Give Love until you can’t give anymore, then give some more Love

As part of my series about leadership lessons from successful medical professionals, I had the pleasure of interviewing Suresh Raja MD, Medical Director, Mitochondrial Rescue.

Dr. Raja is the creator of the minimally invasive patient tailored CLEAR Sinus Procedure and has been an integrative rhinologist for the past six years. He is also a consultant for several Silicon Valley-based biotech companies specializing in producing the tools that are advancing this current golden age of rhinology. Dr. Raja , being a self-proclaimed medical device geek, understands that mitochondrial function can be measured, improved and rescued.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path as a doctor or healer?

My Father is a retired ENT surgeon and I come from a large extended family of doctors, so I guess you can say that it was somewhat predetermined. Over the years, I have seen many many of my patients suffering from chronic fatigue and severe inflammation including allergies. The number of people have been accelerating and the patients are getting younger and younger. But really, it was the number of young people with autoimmune disease like lupus, rheumatoid arthritis that was the most alarming. The treatment was and currently is basically very strong intravenous immune system killers.

Living in South Florida, mold exposure is fairly common and that is where my entrance into integrative medicine began. Having experienced four hurricanes during my years in Florida, we treated many people that experienced mold sensitivity. Those patients had a high level of chronic inflammation that I had a hard time understanding until I discovered how many people are suffering from Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome. In fact, many patients would develop this disorder from too many courses of antibiotics. That led to my interest in the microbiome and understanding the Gut-Brain Axis as well as Adrenal Fatigue.

My intuition led me to start studying bioenergetics and I started to understand all of the healing energy sources available to people involved in the integrative medicine world such as infrared, ozone, cryotherapy, PEMF, Structured Water. These therapies work because they enhance the efficiency of the electrons flowing through your mitochondria and the mitochondria then go on to produce more energy in the form of ATP, our universal molecular currency.

Mitochondria make up 15% of our body weight,(similar to a smartphone battery in a smartphone) and account for 95% of our total cellular energy. Mitochondrial dysfunction has been associated as the root cause of many diseases. Modern living has certainly been a major cause of our lackluster mitochondrial performance. It was just about a year ago that I was introduced to the same Russian Space Medicine HRV (Heart Rate Variability) device that is currently being used in the International Space Station. It is a very sophisticated device that measures your total mitochondrial power level and how that power is being distributed from a 5 min simple ECG type exam. After training with this device and putting it into practice, it is very obvious that ALL CHRONIC DISEASE COMES FROM LACK OF POWER.

That same Russian Space Medicine Program that has been studying the Cosmonauts for extended space flight duration for 60 years also developed a potent smart oral peptide (Karnozin Extra) which rescues mitochondria at unprecedented levels. This government program was designed to slow down the aging process of the Cosmonauts, improve their response to stress, and improve their ability to adapt and recover. Extended Space flight duration and its associated cosmic radiation exposure are also very damaging to your mitochondria and ages the cells at a much more rapid rate, In fact, a round trip to Mars would age a very fit Earth space traveler 20–25 years after the 2 yr trip! These programs have been used in a selective manner internationally until now. Our provenance is excellent and we look forward to restoring energy and placing the brakes on aging for as many people as we possibly can.

Mitochondrial Medicine is the new frontier and we know that we are merely walking along the shores. As the Medical Director of Mitochondrial Rescue, I am grateful that our research-backed mitochondrial protocols will increase your energy levels and restore a vitality that you thought had passed you by decades ago. You will regenerate faster than your years of age would have previously allowed. All we require is 10 minutes of your time to measure your bioenergetics. Once we get a baseline study, we can measure your power levels every 2 or 3 months and show that these are RESULTS THAT YOU CAN MEASURE!. mitochondrialrescue.com

Can you share five pieces of advice to other doctors/clinicians/healers to help their patients to thrive?

Be More open-minded(Can I use that one twice?) Be an example for your patients with your work/life balance Please understand that the technology that is running the world will impact medicine in an enormous way in the next five years. Get ahead of the curve, find your passion again. Consider becoming a Mitochondrial Rescue Practitioner. Don’t take yourself so seriously Give Love until you can’t give anymore, then give some more Love

Social media and reality TV create a venue for people to share their personal stories. Do you think more transparency about your personal story can help or harm your field of work? Can you explain?

Everyone has a story and their stories define who they are. Doctors that first start to lean integrative go through a very transformative experience. One you go integrative, it is impossible to be any other way. Usually, it is the personal journey of that Healer that forced the change from disease management to holistic preventive care.

My case is no different. If you can evolve from your experiences, then maybe readers can as well without having to go through it themselves. It would be similar to watching a really engrossing movie. My story was more of a Chronic Fibromyalgia, traumatic osteoarthritis, poor mobility and exercise intolerance. I had to find the answers on my own. It tends to be a very lonely journey when you are in chronic pain and have no energy to get up and get on with it. I have that empathy and that has only made a better healer and brought me to this path right now. So there is a two fold reason to share. One to help your patients to evolve and the other is to help you evolve.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant to your life?

Live as if you were to die tomorrow

Learn as if you were to live forever

Mahatma Gandhi

I am still working on this one, but living in the Eternal Now is always a great outlook. Extending your comfort zone in order to expand your horizons has been my journey. At some point, when you are able to look deeper inside, you realize that we are all here to evolve and learn.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I have noticed disturbingly low power readings in the HRV measurements for my under 30 y.o. patients. Why are our children and young people so low on power? Why are 7% of children today born with developmental delays? Why are Autism Spectrum Disorders at near-epidemic levels?! Why can’t we stop the declining birth rate and rising infertility rates plaguing the developed countries around the world?

We live in a very modern world expanding in complexity and exposure from any vantage point. Our soil is depleted of nutrient and minerals, we have lost our yoking to the sun, our water is scarce and becoming dirtier, and we are exposed to invisible energies such as electrosmog, 4G/5G microwave radiation, led screens that all result in massive mitochondrial damage. Despite social media, there are alot of people out there lacking true social connection. Why?

We have temporarily lost our way.

We can find the answers if we keep asking the questions over and over again. We can make a difference. We can bring your power back to you. What I really want is our future back. I want our children back!

