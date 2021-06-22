Contributor Log In/Sign Up
21 Lessons for the 21st Century

Book Review

The book was referred to me by a colleague; we came to this book in our search for information on the #future of work… but found so much more.

I expected a stream of futurist text on how the “useless” class in humanity would survive.

What I found was #inspiration and explanation for a much broader slice of global caution and tribute.

Page after page the author shares his knowledge, opinions, and views on 21 related but separate topics.

By the end of the book, one is left with a feeling of hope for peace and tranquility.

I would consider the book a must-read for anyone that wants to wander around thought and #mindfulness.

JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

