MicroBreaks Rock! Can You Take One Without Guilt?

Roughly 66- 82% of workers already don’t always take their breaks, a growing trend here in the U.S.

This includes not taking lunch, applies in lockdown too, maybe even more.

3 Downsides of Not Taking Breaks

1.One downside of not taking breaks is SITTING. Excessive sitting is terrible. It’s associated with shorter lifespan, increased anxiety, dementia, diabetes, weight gain, osteoporosis, blood clots that can roam from the leg to the heart, cancer…enough?

2.Another downside about not taking breaks is that breaks get results! North Carolina State University’s, Sophia Cho, found that people who take breaks regulate their energy better and engage better with their work.

3.And a third downside is that, when we can’t even tell when one activity has ended and another has begun, all of it just piles on like a great big, heavy, sack of toxic stress on our backs.

As An Alternative…

Microbreaks. Sophia Cho recommends 5 minutes. Employers, coworkers, and family members too, can hold each other accountable, and help each other create a culture of Standing Up.

And, if you won’t Stand Up, then wiggle your legs, that helps too. You can also take a look at my Focus and Release exercise in Getting to G.R.E.A.T., or help yourself to this exercise, complimentary on my website at madelaineweiss.com

Warm wishes,

Madelaine

Photo by Maxime on Unsplash