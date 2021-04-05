Contributor Log In/Sign Up
MicroBreaks Rock! Can You Take One Without Guilt?

Roughly 66- 82% of workers already don't always take their breaks, a growing trend here in the U.S. This includes not taking lunch, applies in lockdown too, maybe even more. 3 Downsides of Not Taking Breaks 1.One downside of not taking breaks is SITTING. Excessive sitting is terrible.

Roughly 66- 82% of workers already don’t always take their breaks, a growing trend here in the U.S.

This includes not taking lunch, applies in lockdown too, maybe even more.

3 Downsides of Not Taking Breaks

1.One downside of not taking breaks is SITTING. Excessive sitting is terrible. It’s associated with shorter lifespan, increased anxiety, dementia, diabetes, weight gain, osteoporosis, blood clots that can roam from the leg to the heart, cancer…enough?

2.Another downside about not taking breaks is that breaks get results! North Carolina State University’s, Sophia Cho, found that people who take breaks regulate their energy better and engage better with their work.

3.And a third downside is that, when we can’t even tell when one activity has ended and another has begun, all of it just piles on like a great big, heavy, sack of toxic stress on our backs.

As An Alternative…

 Microbreaks. Sophia Cho recommends 5 minutes. Employers, coworkers, and family members too, can hold each other accountable, and help each other create a culture of Standing Up.

And, if you won’t Stand Up, then wiggle your legs, that helps too. You can also take a look at my Focus and Release exercise in Getting to G.R.E.A.T.,  or help yourself to this exercise, complimentary on my website at madelaineweiss.com

Warm wishes,

Madelaine

Photo by Maxime on Unsplash

    Madelaine Claire Weiss, LICSW, MBA, BCC (Board Certified Executive, Career, Life Coach) at MindOverMatters, LLC

    Madelaine Claire Weiss is an LICSW, MBA, BCC (Board Certified Executive, Career, Life Coach), blogger, podcast guest expert, co-author in Handbook of Stressful Transition Across the Lifespan, and author of "Getting to G.R.E.A.T: 5-Step Strategy for Work and Life…Based on Science and True Stories" — a lively, practical guidebook for living with a proven method that has already changed many lives. Her work experience includes mental health practice Administrative Director/Psychotherapist, corporate Chief Organizational Development Officer, and Associate Director of the Anatomical Gift Program at Harvard Medical School. At Harvard, she designed and delivered training programs for the Center for Workplace Learning and Performance. Trained in Psychodynamics at Harvard, in Organizational Dynamics at BU, and in Executive, Career, Life Coaching with Erickson International—Madelaine helps high achievers learn how to manage their minds so they can have more hours in the day, more peace of mind, more freedom and fulfillment—maintaining high performance in work, play, and love without burning out!

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

