Taylor Lundin of GOLO: “Sleep is crucial for me”

As a part of my series about “5 Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Taylor Lundin, VP Operations of GOLO.

An avid sports enthusiast and amateur boxer, life in the personal wellness industry has been a perfect fit for Taylor. He began his journey with GOLO in 2012 and has played an integral role in the company’s home fitness expansion. In addition to managing the development, marketing, and logistics for the AeroTrainer exercise platform in the U.S. and Canada, Taylor also oversees GOLO’s East and West Coast distribution centers. Mr. Lundin graduated from the University of Delaware with a degree in Political Science.

About GOLO and AeroTrainer: GOLO® products provide safe solutions to weight-loss and wellness while helping individuals transition to a healthier and sustainable lifestyle. The developers at GOLO, LLC include a team of dedicated doctors, pharmacists, and researchers. GOLO has reached over a million people worldwide who now have a chance at healthy, sustainable, and affordable weight loss.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the story about how you first got involved in fitness and wellness?

I have always had an interest in health and wellness. In high school, I participated in sports and eventually got involved with amateur boxing. Boxing helped me understand how the body works and how to fuel it with proper nutrition. That experience played an important role in helping me find ways to live a healthier life.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your Career?

The most interesting story would have to be when I opened the Las Vegas fulfillment center for GOLO. We knew we needed to add another facility since we had outgrown our Delaware warehouse space. Two weeks after moving into the new fulfillment center in Las Vegas, everything started to shut down due to COVID-19.

People were literally stuck at home, and their regular fitness routines were disrupted entirely. Our industry almost immediately saw an increased demand for effective health and wellness solutions that could be managed entirely from home. Our GOLO for Life plan and AeroTrainer were perfect solutions for existing and new customers. We saw a huge increase in orders that made the shutdown even more interesting.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

This is a great question. Honestly, it’s been such a fun journey along the way that it’s hard for me to pick ONLY one mistake. Ultimately, learning from those mistakes has led me to where I am today, so I am incredibly grateful.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

It’s our ability to consistently innovate by creating effective products that can serve many people. We pay attention to even the smallest details.

For example, I spent many long hours thinking about how we could improve the handles on the AeroTrainer. It’s actually kind of funny, but I remember sitting down with a container of Play-Doh and molding the handles for the updated version and shipping off my artwork directly to the factory for production.

Working directly with the inventors and manufacturers of AeroTrainer has been an amazing experience. I am very excited about the initial success of the AeroTrainer and look forward to bringing the AeroTrainer into more homes across America and beyond.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can do you share a story about that?

That person would have to be my Dad, who also happens to be the founder of GOLO and AeroTrainer.

I started with the company in 2012 while I was in college. I wasn’t exactly sure of the career path I wanted to explore at that time, so after graduation, I spent some time traveling while still staying updated on the company. Eventually, I returned home and hopped right back on the GOLO team again — it just felt natural.

Over the years, my Dad has taught me a lot about business. Although he expects a lot from me and pushes me, in a good way, to put my heart and soul into tasks, I can honestly say that it has improved my overall work ethic and time management skills. Even when he doesn’t think that he’s teaching me, I’m always learning from him. I’m grateful to have such a knowledgeable person in my life.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. We all know that it's important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, exercise more, and get better sleep etc. But while we know it intellectually, it's often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

The three main blockage points I see most often generally revolve around time management, stress, and convenience. In many cases, these are the kinds of barriers that keep people from establishing and maintaining their health and wellness commitments.

Can you please share your “5 Non-Intuitive Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”? (Please share a story or an example for each, and feel free to share ideas for mental, emotional and physical health.)

One quick tweak is to set aside 30 to 60 minutes per day to do something healthy for yourself, whether that’s at the gym or home. Getting some exercise is one way to do that. Whether you are participating in strength training, yoga, or cardio, you are taking a step in the right direction. This is part of my daily routine and helps me mentally and physically. It helps to keep me focused and ready to tackle my day.

The next tweak would be meal prep, which is an absolute MUST. Ensuring that your meals are planned in advance combats the need for instant gratification and steers people away from unhealthy fast-food options. Meal prep also feeds into the need for convenience.

Also, sleep is crucial for me. I always try to go to bed early. I would recommend people strive to get at least 8 hours of sleep every night. To make sure that this happens, time management, following a steady routine, and having a set bedtime are key.

It would also be best if you had a plan in place when you are unable to head to the gym. For me, I have an AeroTrainer at home. It makes working out convenient, and I know that I am getting a great workout even if my schedule doesn’t allow me to get to a gym that day.

Last but not least, I don’t drink anything else besides water. I am constantly drinking water — no soda, juices, coffee, or caffeinated beverages. When I began boxing, I was all about cutting weight, so sugar was always something I tried to avoid. Even growing up, I seemed to always gravitate towards healthier options.

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for the public. Aside from weight loss, what are 3 benefits of daily exercise? Can you explain?

Stress relief is a huge benefit of engaging in daily exercise. I feel so much more relaxed after I’ve taken the time to exercise each day. It helps me to stay happy and focused.

Fewer injuries. So, building strength would be another benefit. People forget that the more you exercise, the less likely you are to get injured — which is a great perk in itself. This is especially true since most of us sit in front of a screen or don’t get as much exercise as we would like to. Understanding how to build strength safely is essential, no matter where you are in your health and fitness journey.

Improved cardiovascular health — the heart is a muscle that needs to be worked out also. People can do this by jogging, hiking, or just taking a walk to explore their city.

For someone who is looking to add exercise to their daily routine, which 3 exercises would you recommend that are absolutely critical?

I would recommend any exercises that are core related. The core is the powerhouse of your body, and we use those muscles every single day. We use our core from everything from sitting, standing, twisting, and so much more.

Incorporating crunches, pushups, and planks into a daily exercise routine will not only have your core feeling stronger, but it will help reduce back pain and minimize the possibility of back injuries. All three of these exercises can be done in the gym, outdoors, or at home using your AeroTrainer.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story?

I’m really into listening to podcasts. They help me to stay updated on current events, health studies, and sales tips and trends. Like the rest of the world, my schedule can be a little chaotic, but listening to podcasts while driving is one of my favorite ways to absorb information.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I’d remind people that focusing on your health and wellness doesn’t need to be hard or expensive. Small actions and healthy habits can become a part of your lifestyle, and it doesn’t have to be stressful. Get more sleep, take 30 mins out of your day for yourself, and prepare your meals in advance. These are all things that anyone can start doing this very second.

Can you please give us your favorite "Life Lesson Quote"? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

One piece of advice that resonates with me to this very day came from my 6th-grade teacher. He encouraged us to always think outside the box. He also asked us to consider the weight of our decisions and the avenues we take to get there.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them

Joe Rogan. I am a huge MMA fan and have been a fan for a long time but I also follow his podcast and am always entertained by his topics and wide arrange of different guests. I think he would be a very interesting person to meet in person.

