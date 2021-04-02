Breanna Gunn: “Optimize your page”

Optimize your page. Do some keyword research on the services you offer and what you’re clients are looking for. Then update your headline to include the top 1–2 phrases. For example, you’re a copywriter for real estate agents, make sure Real Estate Copywriter is in your headline.

As part of my series of interviews about “How to Use LinkedIn To Dramatically Improve Your Business”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Breanna Gunn. Breanna Gunn is a copywriter and business strategist who helps overworked and overwhelmed solopreneurs scale to six figures without stress.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Like most entrepreneurs, I come from humble sales beginnings. I started off selling cell phones and eventually made the jump to selling used cars. I made 30,000 dollars in two months — and then I quit. Selling was starting to feel sleazy, and I wanted to do something I was proud of. So I started working at a divorce law firm while I studied pre-law.

It was there that I discovered how much I loved making people feel valued and heard. Which as you can imagine, was something they were not used to getting at that time in their lives. Fast forward to having my son, and I knew I needed to find a career that gave me the satisfaction of making a difference but didn’t leave me emotionally exhausted at the end of the day. So, I started an online business.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started this career?

I think that the most interesting thing that has happened to me has been getting asked to speak about market research and why it’s important — market research isn’t sexy, but it’s key to making those big ticket sales that make you want to jump up and down. Seeing how many entrepreneurs had no clue about actual research really opened my eyes.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Well…I once sent 6 emails all at once to a list of over 5,000 people for my very first client — I was brand new to using Office Autopilot (now Ontraport) and hit the wrong “save” button. Thankfully everyone thought it was funny and we all laughed about it — after I had a minor panic attack.

Which social media platform have you found to be most effective to use to increase business revenues? Can you share a story from your experience?

Believe it or not, I’ve had the most success with LinkedIn. By developing a strategy for making new connections and cold emailing, I was able to make 80,000 dollars in revenue over a period of six months.

Let’s talk about LinkedIn specifically, now. Can you share 5 ways to leverage LinkedIn to dramatically improve your business? Please share a story or example for each.

Absolutely!

Optimize your page. Do some keyword research on the services you offer and what you’re clients are looking for. Then update your headline to include the top 1–2 phrases. For example, you’re a copywriter for real estate agents, make sure Real Estate Copywriter is in your headline. Be active. Social media silence isn’t doing you any favors. Make sure your posting to LinkedIn 2–3 times a week and spending an hour or so a week liking and commenting on other people’s posts. Not sure what to share? Start with articles that are relevant to your industry. Send a message with every new connection. You can use a template to make it easier, but make sure you’re always giving a reason for adding them to your list. For example, “Hi Sarah! I wanted to connect because I love seeing fellow UNF alumni who are doing big things in the tech industry!” Utilize LinkedIn Groups. While they’re not as popular as Facebook Groups, LinkedIn Groups are a great way to make connections and generate leads. Just be sure to only request invitations to groups that are relative to what you do. Never underestimate the power of a great subject line. Remember, this isn’t an email, so take the time to craft a subject line that feels personable and relevant to the person you’re sending it to. For example, “Hey Ben! Question about your latest blog post…”

Because of the position that you are in, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love to inspire a movement of relationship-driven businesses where we put the relationship building first and foremost.

Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I would LOVE to have breakfast with Marie Forleo — she’s been such an inspiration to me in my business.

Thank you so much for these great insights. This was very enlightening!