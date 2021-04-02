Yalom’s Cure..The better we know ourselves, the better our lives become.

Sabine Gisiger is a soft-spoken woman, intuitive and philosophical. Sabine’s movie Yalom’s Cure portrays the 80-year-old psychotherapist and bestselling author Irvin D. Yalom. Born in 1959 in Zurich, Sabine Gisiger studied history in Zurich and Pisa. In 1989, she trained as a TV journalist with Swiss television and then worked for many years as a reporter at home and away. Since 1990, Sabine has been making remarkable films and documentaries.

Irvin D. Yalom is considered the most influential psychotherapist in the USA. Critics describe the 80-year-old bestselling author as inspiring, compelling and life-changing. He has sold millions of books worldwide. His work emphasises the value of relationships and revolves around the question of how therapy works. The film “Yalom’s Cure” takes the audience on an existential journey through the layers of the human psyche. In the role of tour guide, Yalom shares his insights and provides deep insights into his own soul life.

“The better we know ourselves, the better our lives become,” says Irvin Yalom.

The US psychotherapist, whose novels storm the bestseller lists worldwide, therefore advises everyone to seek therapy. Because when it comes to getting to know each other, all people are patients. However, he does not think much of classical psychoanalysis. Because patients need not only clever interpretations, but above all human attention. He therefore prefers group therapy, in which people learn to form sincere relationships. The film portrait “Yalom’s Cure” by Sabine Gisiger not only offers insights into the therapeutic work of Irvin D. Yalom, but also into the inner life of the man and author. The starting point is Yalom’s childhood in Washington. As the offspring of Jewish-Russian immigrants, he grew up in simple circumstances. In order to escape these, he went to the city library as often as he could.

His early acquaintance with his future wife, Marylin, a successful academic in literary studies and gender studies, also played an important role in Yalom’s theoretical and therapeutic thinking. He is convinced that because human beings are lonely, they strive for partnerships with others. Irvin and Marilyn Yalom celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in June 2014. They have had difficult times in their lives and careers, but, says Irvin, “we never stopped loving and respecting each other.”

It will be a wistful reunion, for Irv lost his Marylin at the end of 2019. The two of them kept a diary of sorts in the year they died at her request. “A Matter of Life and Death” has already been published in English and will be released in German in May.

