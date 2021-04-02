Yalom’s Cure..The better we know ourselves, the better our lives become.

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Irvin D. Yalom is considered the most influential psychotherapist in the USA. His work emphasises the value of relationships and revolves around the question of how therapy works. The film "Yalom's Cure" takes the audience on an existential journey through the human psyche layers. In the tour guide's role, Yalom shares his insights and provides deep insights into his own soul life.

Sabine Gisiger is a soft-spoken woman, intuitive and philosophical. Sabine’s movie Yalom’s Cure portrays the 80-year-old psychotherapist and bestselling author Irvin D. Yalom. Born in 1959 in Zurich, Sabine Gisiger studied history in Zurich and Pisa. In 1989, she trained as a TV journalist with Swiss television and then worked for many years as a reporter at home and away. Since 1990, Sabine has been making remarkable films and documentaries.

“The better we know ourselves, the better our lives become,” says Irvin Yalom.

The US psychotherapist, whose novels storm the bestseller lists worldwide, therefore advises everyone to seek therapy. Because when it comes to getting to know each other, all people are patients. However, he does not think much of classical psychoanalysis. Because patients need not only clever interpretations, but above all human attention. He therefore prefers group therapy, in which people learn to form sincere relationships. The film portrait “Yalom’s Cure” by Sabine Gisiger not only offers insights into the therapeutic work of Irvin D. Yalom, but also into the inner life of the man and author. The starting point is Yalom’s childhood in Washington. As the offspring of Jewish-Russian immigrants, he grew up in simple circumstances. In order to escape these, he went to the city library as often as he could.

His early acquaintance with his future wife, Marylin, a successful academic in literary studies and gender studies, also played an important role in Yalom’s theoretical and therapeutic thinking. He is convinced that because human beings are lonely, they strive for partnerships with others. Irvin and Marilyn Yalom celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in June 2014. They have had difficult times in their lives and careers, but, says Irvin, “we never stopped loving and respecting each other.”

On 23.4. Filmcoopi is organising a joint viewing of Yalom’s Cure on its Film Live streaming channel. Afterwards, Irvin Yalom and I will be there for an online film discussion, where you can also ask questions directly or via chat.

It will be a wistful reunion, for Irv lost his Marylin at the end of 2019. The two of them kept a diary of sorts in the year they died at her request. “A Matter of Life and Death” has already been published in English and will be released in German in May.

in a cinema with all of you, but still…

Tickets are now available here:

Yalom’s Cure – Anleitung zum Glücklichsein

    Sunita Sehmi, Executive Leadership I Inclusion & Belonging Advisor I Author I Speaker I Mentor at Walk The Talk

    Sunita is the founder of Walk The Talk, where she provides Executive Coaching and D&I Consulting services to global companies and NGOs. She is Indian, British and Swiss. In her free time, she is a pro-bono mentor for the Richard Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship and a volunteer at the Hospice La Maison De Tara. Sunita is also the author of How To Get Out Of Your Own Way Available on Amazon.

