Louise Pistole: “The other thing we do is to pack our schedules so tight”

As a part of my series about how to live with Joie De Vivre, I had the pleasure of interviewing Louise Pistole.

Louise is a Joy-Fanatic! With her writing, speaking, and coaching, she encourages others to seek their own joy no matter where they are on their journey through life. You can follow Louise on her website at https://www.louisepistole.com/

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

I was working long hours in a stressful career. Being divorced and alone for many years, I didn’t realize how deep I was in a valley of despair. One Sunday morning, my pastor talked about watching out for joy-stealers. His message was based on 1 Thessalonians 5:16, “Be joyful always.” The words stuck in my heart and I began my journey to joy.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

After being single again for 21 years, a girlfriend texted me one night and said, “Do you remember Randy?” I had dated him in high school and we lost touch 45 years ago. My friend had connected with him on social media and passed the connection on to me. We met, dated, and were married the following year. But you’re wondering how this story relates to my life as an author.

I spent 35 years in the financial industry. But when I reconnected and married Randy, he was already retired. I made the decision to also retire in order to build our marriage. With the love and support of my new husband, I used the first year of retirement to write my book, Discover Your Joy, and to begin sharing joy across our world.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

I had so many inspirational stories roaming around in my heart, it seemed an easy task to write a book with 365 daily stories. 365!!! Every page is a new story. There’s no carrying over from the page before. Every single page starts anew. What was I thinking? Even though I made it through, it was not as easy as I thought it would be. I now have a new respect for authors and their various writing challenges.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My friend, Kay, once owned an administrative services business. I knew she had a special knack that I could surely use. Every word I wrote, Kay edited. She offered guidance on all my videos She led me to choose the perfect cover design for my book. She critiqued my bio and book resources. She helped with the online comments and prizes during my book launch. Suffice to say, Kay has contributed immeasurably to the success of my book.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. The United States is currently rated at #18 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low?

A large majority of the US population places a premium on working long hours. Many people brag about how many hours they work in a week or how long it’s been since they took a vacation. Working constantly with little or no outside activities does not leave much room for happiness.

The other thing we do as US residents is to pack our schedules so tight. We’re involved in many activities from fitness to social groups to volunteering. Our children are playing sports or are in other extracurricular activities. When dinner and laundry are finally done, everyone collapses in bed and they’ll do it all again tomorrow. Until we slow our lives down, happiness will continue to be something we only daydream about.

Can you share with our readers your 5 strategies to live with more Joie De Vivre? Can you please give a story or example for each?

One — First, gratitude truly is both a shortcut and a pathway to joy. The more you practice gratitude, the more abundance will come to you.

I had a young lady write to me and she said she was broke, basically homeless, and had a new baby to care for. Gratitude was her only chance to survive. As she began to express thanks for the small things in life, she began to receive a little bit more and then even more. She was thankful to find leftover food in a dumpster. Her gratefulness brought a stranger who purchased a meal for her. And as her gratitude continued on, she eventually found a job and a small apartment. She continues to practice gratitude every day and her life continues to improve.

Two — My next strategy is a nature walk. Put away your phone and music. Instead, listen to the birds singing, perhaps a babbling brook of water, or the sounds of pebbles under your shoes. Observe the blooming flowers, the squirrels as they run and play, or the variety of trees nearby. Perhaps there’s a bench where you can sit and rest for a spell. Time spent in nature is one of my favorite strategies to live with joie de vivre.

My son, who majored in horticulture, was designing the gardens at my home. I remember his comment that you didn’t want to see what was at the end of a pathway from the beginning. The joy of the path was discovering everything along the way as you follow the path.

Three — Another favorite is spending time with family and friends. Bonding over a meal offers the opportunity to build strong and lifelong relationships. These are the people who will be there for you during both good times and the not-so-good times. The laughter, the hugs, and the stories that are shared open our hearts to the immense joys of life.

Holidays have always been a special time for my family. We enjoy sitting around the table over a big meal and sharing with each other. The afternoons are filled with games, movies, or walks.

Four — Our passions, or hobbies, are unique to each one of us. This is your opportunity to find your own joy in what means the most to you.

For many years, my sister and I spent hours scrapbooking together. Not only were we enjoying our time together, but we were also building a legacy of family history to pass down to our children and grandchildren.

I encourage you to seek out your own passion in life. Spending time there will bring you immeasurable joy.

Five — My last and most powerful strategy is to be strong in your faith. Believing in a higher being fills us with hope. As hope grows in your heart, you will begin to feel the joy that God intended for you.

After a low point in my own life, my pastor spoke on “Be joyful always.” That verse set me on the path to living with overwhelming joie de vivre.

Do you have any favorite books, podcasts, or resources that most inspired you to live with a thirst for life?

I have hundreds of books that have all inspired me in various ways at different times in my life. Here are a few of my favorites.

You Can Heal Your Life by Louise Hay

Jesus Calling by Sarah Young

Outrageous Openess by Tosha Silver

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote” that relates to having a Joie De Vivre? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite quote is from Mother Teresa. “Let no one ever come to you without leaving better and happier. Be the living expression of God’s kindness: kindness in your face, kindness in your eyes, kindness in your smile.”

By sharing kindness and happiness with others, I have found myself filled with more love and joy. Doing good things for other people rewards us with a joyful heart.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

As my book is releasing, I have made plans to deliver copies to women’s shelters and to cancer centers. These are places where women need encouragement and inspiration. I hope by receiving a copy of this book, they will feel a little less burdened and recognize the light before them.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I have been provided an opportunity to speak before several women’s groups. My goal is to share with them the light I found on my journey to joy. I hope that my message inspires them to seek their own joy no matter where they are on their path through life.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My desire is to encourage and inspire everyone to choose joy on a daily basis. It has to be a conscious decision until it becomes a habit. Hang a sticky note on the mirror to remind yourself. Make your passwords be “IChooseJoy.” Add joyful music to your playlist. There are so many ways to manifest joy when you make it a priority.

Thank you for these excellent insights!