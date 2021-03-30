Daylan Moore: “Always trust your judgement”

Always trust your judgement — It is OK to do things outside of the norm and make choices that do not follow the majority.

As a part of my series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Daylan Moore.

Daylan Moore is an actor and social media influencer. He started acting at the age of 6 and is best known as Big Chuck in the award-winning film URBAN SCOUTS. Daylan is also a philanthropist and is passionate about racial discrimination and social justice, poverty, homelessness and hunger. He works regularly with Big Sunday and his church. Daylan Moore Instagram.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you. Can you tell us a bit about your backstory?

Hi, I’m Daylan Moore. I am 14 years old and a high school freshman. I love spending time with family and friends. I am a huge sports fan. My teams are the LA Clippers and the University of Alabama. I also enjoy helping my community through the National Junior Honor Society.

Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I was born in Las Vegas and shortly after my family relocated to Indiana. I was an only child and I was very active in extracurricular activities like basketball, church youth department, karate, soccer, baseball and I even took a chef class. I got my first dog, Tucker, when I was 10 years old. I enjoyed the cold weather and playing in the snow. With 2 months left in the 6th grade, we relocated to Los Angeles so I could pursue my dream of acting.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to your specific career path?

Well, at 6 years old, I was riding in the car with my Mom and heard a radio commercial about becoming a Disney actor. Without hesitation, I told my Mom, “That is what I want to be”! She followed up and the rest is history..LOL

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your entertainment career?

I was onset filming a scene that required me to throw-up (Gross…LOL). To make this happen, I was given a cup with a nasty mixture of cheez-its, bananas, orange juice, peanut butter and who knows what else!!!??

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I wore shoes that were too small to an audition and my feet were hurting sooooo bad I could not remember my lines. Lesson learned was to make sure I always wear comfortable clothes and shoes to auditions.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I recently worked on a national commercial about climate change and protecting our environment. This might help people by raising awareness about the importance of protecting our environment.

Most young people your age don’t have to balance work and school. Can you tell us how you manage to balance your schoolwork, auditions, and time on set?

I manage to balance schoolwork, auditions and time on set by being organized and sticking to a schedule. And honestly, my mom makes sure of it…LOL

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Katrell Mendenhall noticed my talent immediately and I am grateful to her for that. She provided guidance to my parents to help us make decisions early on and my mom still stays in touch with her to this day. She listened to us and gave us advice regarding the industry and relocating to Los Angeles and after about 3 years we made the move.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s jump to the main part of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. Have patience — You will hear more NOs than YESs but it only takes one yes!

2. Your career is not a sprint but a marathon — Over the years, I have learned it is the survival of the fitness. During the down time, I stay busy perfecting by craft.

3. It takes days to shoot a 30 sec commercial — Long days on set can be tiring but fun at the same time.

4. Don’t procrastinate — When you procrastinate, you will not be prepared even though you’re smart enough to have your lines committed to memory you have not given yourself time to become the character.

5. Always trust your judgement — It is ok to do things outside of the norm and make choices that do not follow the majority.

You are a person of enormous influence. How do you think you can use social media as a platform to be a positive influence to your fans, and for society at large?

Always be positive and uplift other people. Speak truth and spread love!

If you had the ability to choose to work on any TV show or film, or work alongside any co-star, or with any director, what or who would that be, and why? You never know who might see this article, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to work with Ava DuVernay!! I admire how she addresses racial, social and injustice issues in her work and she is not afraid to tell the truth.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

@iamdaylanmoore on IG